MostPlay News News Principal Sponsor For Damballa Sixers On Lanka Premier League 2024

Having been established in 2018, MostPlay News is home to various online games including sports betting and online casino games and recognise brand among the cricket enthusiasts. The MostPlay News provides a safe and secure environment for people will to participate in online gaming, or sports betting and will be partnering with the Damballa Sixers to support the team in the Lanka Premier League 2024 which starts from July 1, 2024. This is the MostPlay News’s first major association with a cricket team in Sri Lanka.