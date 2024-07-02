MostPlay News News Principal Sponsor For Damballa Sixers On Lanka Premier League 2024

Plugin & Play

As a result of this agreement, MostPlay News will serve as the principal sponsor of the Lanka Premier League team Damballa Sixers, which will begin on July 1, 2024.

Lanka Premier League 2024
To kick off proceedings for the Lanka Premier League 2024, Damballa Sixers and leading online gaming platform MostPlay News have announced a sponsorship deal for the upcoming season 2024. As part of the association, MostPlay News will have their presence on the front of the Damballa Sixers official match jersey.

Having been established in 2018, MostPlay News is home to various online games including sports betting and online casino games and recognise brand among the cricket enthusiasts. The MostPlay News provides a safe and secure environment for people will to participate in online gaming, or sports betting and will be partnering with the Damballa Sixers to support the team in the Lanka Premier League 2024 which starts from July 1, 2024. This is the MostPlay News’s first major association with a cricket team in Sri Lanka.

In creating a warm and engaging sports environment, MostPlay News and Damballa Sixers shared a similar vision. With an aim to further popularize Lanka Premier League, MostPlay News will be providing news and updates to the cricket fans around the world.

Spokesperson of the Damballa Sixers, welcomed the MostPlay News on board,” We’re delighted to be partnering with MostPlay News for the Lanka Premier League 2024. It’s a brand which has invested across various sports around the world, and is passionate about supporting the growth of the Lanka Premier League around the world.

Meanwhile, spokesperson of MostPlay News, added, “We’re very happy to announce the partnership with the Damballa Sixers who need no introduction to the world of cricket. We’ve had the aim to increase our presence in the sports and believe it’s partnership like this that will help achieve the goal. We wish the very best of luck for the upcoming season LPL 2024.”

As with all our partners, we will work closely with the club’s community sports trust, ensuring the support and enhancing fan experience and aims to further growth of Lanka Premier League.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

