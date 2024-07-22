When it comes to choosing the best online casino Singapore, things can get overwhelming and tricky. There are tons of casinos online but not all of them have a great reputation or are safe to gamble on. Our team has done exhaustive research and now wants to share with you all the information you need to gamble safely and right away on the best betting sites on the market. According to us, the most trusted online casino in Singapore is BK8, but there are many options. Discover them hereunder.
10 Most Trusted Online Casinos Singapore 2024
- Best Online Casino Overall
- Best Casino for Live Casino Games
- Best Online Casino for New Players
Aw8 - Best Online Casino for Mobile Device
Gembet - Top Online Casino for Online Slots Games
OB9 - Best User-Friendly Online Gambling Platform
B9casino - Best For Live Dealer Games
Lucky Block - Top Cryptocurrency Casino Online with Its Own Token
TG Casino - Best Casino App Overall
Mega Dice - Widest Variety of Games
Detailed Review of Each Top Online Casino Singapore
#1. BK8 - Best Online Casino Overall
BK8 is, according to our research, the best online casino Singapore. It gathers a great collection of live dealer casino games, sports betting, slot games and classic casino games like baccarat, roulette and blackjack. It also provides to its players a VIP program with excellent benefits.
The interface of this is really easy-to-navigate in, and all its features are easy to see and to understand. It is important to say that it has a great reputation due to the holding of the License of Curacao, so this SG online casino is safe and legit.
Most Popular Games on BK8: Live Casino Games Online (4.9/5 stars)
The most popular games on BK8 are live casino games. These are provided by well-known software providers such as Dream Gaming, Playtech, Gold Deluxe, Evolution Gaming and many more which assure a high level experience. Also, high rollers can enter the VIP program and gamble and enjoy the interaction with other real players which offers generous bonuses and payouts.
Other Casino Games:
This Singapore online casino also offers other casino games like Pt Fishing and GG Fishing games. Slot games also can be played on this SG online casino, also provided by renowned software providers that assure plenty of enjoyment, as well as online lottery and sports betting where you can make real money and experience a great gambling time.
Deposit & Withdrawal Speed:
The speed of the transactions of deposits and withdrawal is the fastest overall among the most trusted online casinos.
Banking Options:
You can make your deposits through the banking options which are bank transfer, FastPay and cryptocurrencies.
Why We Recommend BK8:
It holds a licence by Curacao which gives this online casino an excellent reputation among its competitors, it is really easy to navigate and the transactions have the perfect speed. It also provides safety features and features like VIP program or the Affiliate Program are worth the attention and the try.
#2. 12Play - Best Casino for Live Casino Games
Now, let’s talk about our next best online casino singapore: 12Play. This online casino has incredible welcome bonuses and a great gaming library that includes slot games, live casino games and e-sports. It holds a licence by reputed authorities and it supports responsible gaming.
The support team is very helpful and they are ready to solve any issue their gamblers may have during its gaming experience. The online slots available are provided by software companies with great reputations like PlayTech, Evolution Gaming and Spadegaming, to name some of them.
Most popular games on 12Play: Live Casino, Slot games and Sports betting (5/5 stars)
12Play has a section of live casino games in which you can find games like baccarat and roulette. It also presents tournaments to take your experience to the next level and it also provides a great welcome bonus.
In this trusted casino, players can make extra money joining the VIP section. And also they can enjoy playing slot games, Arcade, 4D lottery, to name some of the games offered. Sports betting is available, as well.
Deposit & Withdrawal Speed:
Deposit is instant after your verification, withdrawal is through bank transfers that is completed as per the bank’s transfer policy.
Banking Options:
You can make your transactions through Bank Transfer, and other options like PayNow, PayTrust, Help2Pay, and Cryptocurrency are available, as well.
Why We Recommend 12Play:
We recommend this trusted casino 12Play because it offers a great experience to its users, the slot games and casinos are from reputed software developers and the transactions are really fast. It also provides 24/7 customer service that are willing to take care of any issue that may emerge in the gambling experience. The best part of 12Play is that it supports responsible gambling by offering limitations on time and money.
#3. Uwin33 - Best Online Casino for New Players
Uwin33 is one of the best online casino in singapore which has great bonuses. Its customer support is known for being responsive and efficient. In addition to a wide array of casino games, UWIN33 also offers esports for its players. Popular football events like FIFA and UEFA, among others, are available for betting.
This online casino is accessible via Android and iOS mobile apps, ensuring convenience for users on the go. UWIN33 presents a great appealing aesthetic and user-friendly navigation. The casino game selection includes slots, as well as live casino favourites like blackjack, baccarat, and roulette.
Most Popular Games on UWIN33: Sports betting and Slot Games Online (4.6/5 stars)
The slot games section stands out as a highlight at UWIN33, regularly updated with the finest titles. These games are provided by excellent software providers like Pragmatic Play, Playtech, Ezugi, Evo Club, among others. Players are able to enjoy live games including baccarat, blackjack, and roulette. A significant number of slot games boast high Return to Player (RTP) rates, improving winning odds.
Other Casino Games:
In addition to its slot games, UWIN33 Singapore online casino provides the opportunity to engage in sports betting. Football tournaments such as FIFA and UEFA are featured for those interested in trying their luck in this aspect. Besides, the online casino offers fish shooting games and 4D lottery betting. A dedicated section is there for table games like Baccarat, Roulette, and Blackjack. The gaming library also includes Dragon Tiger, Sic Bo, Fan Tan, and numerous other games, ensuring there's something to suit every type of player.
Deposit & Withdrawal Speed:
Instant payouts and quick deposits.
Banking Options:
you can deposit via bank transfer, Paypal UnionPay, VISA and ATM. And for withdrawals the options are Mastercard, VISA and WireCard.
Why We Recommend UWIN33:
We recommend UWIN33 because it offers an extensive selection of slot games, sportsbooks, and diverse gaming options including 4D games, ensuring constant excitement for players. They also provide generous bonuses and fast payouts for enhancing the experience.
#4. Aw8 - Best Online Casino for Mobile Device
AW8 casino is one of the best Singapore online casino app for mobile, which presents a mobile website that is easy to navigate and guarantees a smooth gaming experience on different devices. To improve accessibility, AW8 offers specialised mobile apps for both Android and iOS users.
The casino undergoes fairness and quality evaluations conducted by accredited game testing authorities like PAGCOR. To accommodate a diverse audience, the platform provides language choices including Thai, Malay, English, Vietnamese, Khmer, Tagalog, among others, making it a favoured option for players from different Asian nations.
Most Popular Games on AW8: Sportsbook (4.5/5 stars)
AW8 offers a great collection of games from renowned software providers like Evolution, Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, Royal Slot Gaming, JILI, CQ9, Playstar, and others. Besides, AW8 features sportsbooks and esports competitions, ensuring a comprehensive range of betting options for its users.
What makes AW8 a great online casino in Singapore is its sportsbook. It stands out for all the options it offers for its players, to gamble on different sports such as football, tennis, hockey, horse racing, basketball, American football, boxing, to name some.
Other Casino Games:
AW8 also provides its users the possibility to play different casino games like baccarat, roulette, slots, fishing games, 3D games, poker and lottery. It presents a VIP program with interest rewards for its players and affiliate program.
Deposit & Withdrawal Speed:
AW8 has instant payouts.The average of deposits is within a few minutes and withdrawal takes about ten minutes.
Banking Options:
You can choose to make your transactions via Visa and Mastercard credit/debit cards. cryptocurrencies, help2pay, FastPay and bank transfer.
Why We Recommend AW8:
We recommend this online casino singapore, AW8, for many different reasons. On one hand,you can reach customer service through various channels such as messaging services like Telegram, Whatsapp, so it is really easy to get in touch with them. It provides great bonuses and promotions, interesting VIP and affiliate programs and the gaming library covers tons of great casino, sports and slots games.
#5. Gembet - Top Online Casino for Online Slots Games
GemBet, one of the , was established in 2015, and it is under the ownership of Grand Complications Limited. It operates with a Curaçao gaming licence, ensuring a secure gaming experience. Ensuring player security, GemBet uses encryption protocols and supports responsible gambling practices.
GemBet provides 24/7 customer support, and this works via online chat. One of the highlights of this online casino is that it has a multilingual interface: English, Chinese and Malay are some of the languages you can choose. This makes this casino an accessible site for multiple countries.
Most Popular Games on GemBet: Live Casino Games and Live Sports Online (4.8/5 stars)
This online casino Singapore has an extended variety of games from well-known providers such as PlayTech, Microgaming, NEtEnt, Yggdrasil Gaming and Quickspin. This casino includes games such as slots, video poker, sports, esports, table games, like blackjack, roulette and baccarat for example; and also crash games.
Other Casino Games:
GemBet also offers other exciting and great games like slot games, video poker, table games and classic casino games. Some of the titles are Crazy time, Funky Time, Sweet Bonanza, Baccarat, blackjack, roulette, to name some.
Deposit & Withdrawal Speed:
GemBet allows withdrawals ranging from SGD 50 to SGD 50,000 per transaction and supports various payment methods, including EeziePay, Help2Pay, PayTrust, and cryptocurrencies.
Banking Options:
Bank transfer, Credit cards, Cryptocurrencies, PayNow, TruePay, Voucher, SurePay, K1ngPay.
Why We Recommend GemBet:
We recommend GemBet because this online casino has wonderful features like great bonuses for its players. It also accepts several payment methods and the gaming library is diverse and exciting. Do not hesitate and join GemBet for real joy!
#6. OB9 - Best User-Friendly Online Gambling Platform
OB9 is an online casino Singapore that we highly recommend, which was launched in 2022 and that has SSL encryption on its gambling platform. This Singapore online casino app is new in the casinos scene, but we highly recommend giving it a try.
The great thing about OB9 is that you do not need to verify, so it is really easy to play and gamble, and its user-friendly website brings its players a swift experience very easy to navigate. This online casino provides excellent customer support whenever players need assistance. It offers help via live chat, Telegram, email, or Messenger, so it has different channels to reach out.
Most Popular Games on OB9: Live Casino Games and Live Sports Online (4.7/5 stars)
OB9, one of the Singapore online casinos, offers a wide extension of games which includes live casino games, slots, e-sports and it also includes a sportsbook section where you can bet on your favourite sports.
Other Casino Games:
At OB9, you can also find a wide selection of slots, covering the most renowned and casino games like roulette, blackjack and keno. It also shows fishing games, lottery, and live casino games for those who are into the rush of gambling.
Deposit & Withdrawal Speed:
The transactions at OB9 can vary depending on the payment method, but deposits are generally instantly and the withdrawal speed may take from 1 hour to 24 hours.
Banking Options:
It receives different kinds of payment methods, like bank transfers and e-wallet options which include TouchnGO, Boost, Shopee Pay, Grab Pay, and Duit Now, to facilitate their transactions.
Why We Recommend OB9:
We found at OB9 that the features are very appealing and interesting to get into the gambling experience. This site offers a generous welcome bonus, but they also present different types of promotions to suit gamers preferences. The gaming library is varied and attractive: slots, casino games, sports, eSports; fun is assured.
#7. B9 Casino - Best for Live Dealer Games
B9 Casino is a SG online casino, number seven of our list of most trusted casinos Singapore, which was launched in 2020. It is focused on the Asian Pacific region, with Malaysia and Singapore as its two main markets. B9 Casino holds a full licence with PAGCOR which is the regulatory institution for betting companies in the Philippines.
This trusted casino offers live dealer games, casino games, and other excellent and varied games to suit every player's preference. We found that customer support is really helpful and willing to solve any problem or query, they are available 24/7; and you can reach them via email, skype, WeChat and LiveChat. The point that we need to remark is that they do not accept cryptocurrencies or e-wallets, which we believe is not very competitive among other gambling sites.
Most Popular Games on B9: Live Casino Games and Live Sports Online (4.8/5 stars)
B9 Casino offers a wide extension of games which includes live dealer games, classic casino games like roulette and baccarat and of course, a sports section where you can bet on your favourite sports. It is all covered, right?
Other Casino Games:
If we talk about casino games you will find of course roulette, baccarat, lottery, blackjack and different types of slots.
Deposit & Withdrawal Speed:
Deposits and withdrawal speed can vary but they all take from one hour to 24 hours.
Banking Options:
It may not have the widest payment methods. This casino only accepts local bank transfers, ATM transfers, and cash deposits. It does not receive eWallets or cryptocurrencies.
Why We Recommend B9:
The welcome bonus is very generous, so it is an important point when choosing the best online casino that suits you. It also offers a wide selection of games from slots, and casino games to a sports section. Its website is really easy to navigate, so playing is a very swift experience on B9.
#8. Lucky Block - Top Cryptocurrency Casino Online with Its Own Token
Lucky Block has a massive collection of classic casino games, with options that go from slots to blackjack and roulette. It includes over 35 sports markets, including esports and the World Cup. So, Lucky Block really got it all covered.
One thing that we need to highlight is that Lucky Block accepts cryptocurrencies. They accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, and they also present their own token into the mix – LBLOCK, bringing some extra bonuses. So this is one of the Bitcoin casinos that we highly recommend to give a try. It also has an easy registration process to smooth your experience and safe financial transactions.
Most popular games on LuckyBlock: Slot games and Live Dealer Games (4.7/5 stars)
LuckyBlock has a great collection of games that includes slot games from excellent and well-known software providers. You can also find e-sports and sports games. It includes a loyalty program with great benefits and great rewards for all players. In the sports section you can find sports such as football, tennis and also you can bet on live sports games.
Deposit & Withdrawal Speed:
Withdrawal requests are processed right away, and the funds will be added to your account once the blockchain has confirmed your transaction. There is no withdrawal limit.
Banking Options:
Ethereum, LiteCoin, DogeCoin and Bitcoin, of course, but also Shiba Inu, Floki Inu or Bonk. You can also choose the LBLOCK token. And to buy this cryptos you can use Visa or Mastercard.
Why We Recommend LuckyBlock:
We recommend this online casino because it offers great features such as a loyalty program for usual players and great bonuses which change every week. LuckyBlock presents its own cryptocurrency and has an SSL encryption so you can rest assured that your information is safeguarded. It also offers excellent gaming choices from slots, to classic casino games and ending up in sports betting.
#9. TG Casino - Best Casino App Overall
This online casino Singapore TG Casino is one of the best Singapore online casino app. It operates under Telegram, and although the idea of playing online casino games via Telegram may initially appear unconventional, the platform is really intuitive and easy to navigate. It offers a collection of 300 games that goes from slots, traditional table games, to live dealer games; all of them provided by well-known software companies.
TG.Casino deals exclusively in cryptocurrencies, offering users the convenience of purchasing crypto with fiat money. Although the gaming library is not the widest one, this online casino Singapore deserves to give it a try. It presents its own cryptocurrency token $TGC, so you can choose it when you make your transactions and experience this innovation.
Most Popular Games on TG Casino: Casino Games (4.8/5 stars)
At TG Casino, you can find an array of games that includes classic table games, casino games such as slots, live casino games, blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and many more. All of the games of TG Casino are provided by renowned software providers such as Pragmatic Play, Hacksaw Gaming, Novomatic, Push Gaming, to name some; providing excitement and reputation to this online casino singapore.
Other Casino Games:
We found that, among its competitors, it does not offer a wide extension of games. Only 300 games are available for gambling on this app. We encourage you to try, not only the casino games, but also to enter the sports section and bet on different sports such as football, tennis, basketball, ice hockey or soccer.
Deposit & Withdrawal Speed:
Deposits and withdrawal can take up to 24 hours to process, and if you have any issue or it takes longer, you can access the customer support who will be available to assist you.
Banking Options:
It only operates through cryptocurrencies, and it presents its own token called $TGC.
Why We Recommend TG Casino:
We recommend TG Casino because it is a very innovative and new casino in which you can gamble and bet via Telegram app from your mobile device, which provides a confort experience. It also has great bonuses and, as its transactions are through cryptocurrencies, you can rest assured that the security on your personal details and transactions is guaranteed.
#10. Mega Dice - Widest Variety of Games
Mega Dice is one of the best online casino in singapore that we recommend, which provides a wide range of casino games and sports betting opportunities. Operating under Curacao's regulations, this platform serves a global audience, and it provides safety and legitimacy.
Mega Dice guarantees a secure payment system and offers a user-friendly method for converting fiat currencies. With its reliability and trustworthiness, you can confidently register on this site.
Most Popular Games on Mega Dice: Slot Games Online (4.8/5 stars)
This trusted casino is an excellent one for starting gambling right away. It offers a wide selection of slot games which are provided by well-known software providers with excellent reputation. Some of the titles they offer are Wild Coyote, Bonanza, Millionaire, 5 Frozen Charms, Buffalo King, to name some.
Other Casino Games:
Among the games offered you can find live dealer casino games, crashing games and you can also bet on sports such as football, tennis, golf, basketball and others. To bring some excitement to your experience, you can enter and play tournaments with great rewards.
Deposit & Withdrawal Speed:
We found that this casino online is not the fastest among its competitors, but it still works and we encourage you to give it a try.
Banking Options:
This casino prioritises security in all payment options; it accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Floki Inu, Bonk and more.
Why We Recommend Mega Dice:
What makes Mega Dice a great place to gamble on, is that their welcome bonus is really an excellent deal. And also, their tournaments are really exciting and the slot games they offer are from great software providers. It also offers table games and live dealer games or cryptogames. So the offering is wide. You should definitely give it a try.
How to Choose The Most Trusted Online Casinos Singapore 2024
Licence
The primary factor we consider is its licensing. An online casino must hold a licence from a reputable legal authority to guarantee fair gameplay and a positive payout history. Common licence obtained by Singaporean casinos include those from PAGCOR, Gaming Curacao, Malta Gaming Authority, and the UK Gambling Commission.
Welcome Bonus & Rewards
For players who engage with the platform over the long term, it's crucial to have access to continuous exclusive offers. Besides the welcome bonus, common bonuses available include referral bonuses, birthday bonuses, deposit bonuses, and cash rebate bonuses.
Variety of Casino Games Offered
The second point we consider when evaluating the best online casino singapore is their game selection. An excellent online casino should feature a diverse portfolio of betting games. Among our list of the top ten online casinos, they offer players a great array of games from various reputable software providers in the industry.
Deposit & Withdrawal Speed
Since online gambling is not legal in Singapore, certain payment methods require manual verification. For instance, players making local bank transfers must upload their payment slips to the website and await confirmation. Consequently, it's crucial for a top casino to offer prompt processing of both deposits and withdrawals.
Mobile Friendliness
When assessing and ranking online casinos, we prioritise factors such as loading speed and overall user interface on mobile devices. Rest assured, our recommended casinos ensure a smooth gameplay experience for all users.
Our Final Thoughts about The Most Trusted Online Casinos Singapore
Selecting the most trusted online casino Singapore for this article was not an easy task. We selected only those which have unique features worth considering. Factors such as welcoming bonuses, efficient customer support, diverse payment methods, a broad selection of games, and fast withdrawals contribute to making the casinos mentioned in this article highly trustworthy.
We know the importance of choosing a gambling site that is officially licensed to operate, ensuring safety in your gambling activities. Anyway, before signing up for any gambling site, verifying its licence is a crucial step. By choosing any of the casinos from our list, you can be confident in a safe and secure gambling experience!
Frequently Asked Questions about The Most Trusted Online Casinos in Singapore
Is Online Gambling Legal in Singapore?
In Singapore, only online casinos that have a valid licence are operating legally. Players are advised to select a gambling site that holds an official certificate licence.
What Is The Most Trusted Online Casino Singapore?
In our view, BK8 stands out as the most trusted online casino in Singapore. It provides impressive bonuses, and features a diverse selection of games, including casino games, slots, sports, and esports. The payouts are fast, with a wide range of payment methods available.
Which Payment Methods Are Accepted in Most Trusted Online Casinos in Singapore?
The most common payment methods in online casino Singapore are cryptocurrencies, credit and debit cards, bank transfers and also e-wallets.
Which Features Should You Consider When Choosing The Most Trusted Online Casino Singapore?
It is important to consider the fast payout and withdrawals, the gaming library offering, and if it accepts different payment methods.
Which Games Can You Play on an Online Casino Singapore?
You can choose from games like baccarat, roulette to live betting games. You can also find sports games, live betting options, esports and a video poker section.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.