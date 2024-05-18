Monami Ghosh Joins Betjili As A Brand Ambassador

Monami Ghosh, a name that resonates with excellence in Bengali cinema and television, began her career in 1999 with the TV serial Saat Kahon on DD Bangla. Since then, she has captivated hearts with standout roles in Hiyar Majhe, Sadhak Bamakhyapa, Amloki, and Punyi Pukur. On the silver screen, she’s shined in films like Kalo Chita, Box No. 1313, Bhooter Bhabishyat, and Belashuru. Her hit web series Mouchak on Hoichoi Originals showcased her impeccable comedic talent and charm.