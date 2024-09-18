Memebet Token Raises $250K In Record Time - World's First Meme Coin Casino ICO

The world’s first Web3 meme coin casino has recently launched its presale, raising $250,000 in record time. Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) is a new and innovative project combining two hot industries – meme coins and online casinos.
The plan is to build a platform offering various casino games, slots, and sports betting, where users can play and earn $MEMEBET tokens – an online casino for degen gamers.
With many popular experts suggesting this could be the next 100x project, whales and seasoned traders are turning to the next GambleFi sensation.
Let’s check out the details and see what causes the hype!
Memebet Casino Introduces Its Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) – Could It Be the Next GambleFi Hit?
The crypto casino industry is getting a makeover as Memebet Casino has recently introduced its new Memebet Token ($MEMEBET). While other platforms bore us with confusing layouts and average rewards, this new contender is bringing the heat to the market.
Crypto's been in the red since summer, but don't count it out yet as the end of the year can often spark a big rally. If that happens, we could see new projects such as $MEMEBET skyrocket.
Developers are currently working on their plan to launch a first platform where you’ll be able to use your meme coins to play games and slots, or enjoy sports betting from your couch.
The project’s online casino, made only for degen gamers, has been setting new standards in the GambleFi sector, combining two trending industries set for long-term growth.
$MEMEBET Presale Breaking Records – Already Secured $250K with Early Birds Focused Not to Miss Their Chance for a Massive Airdrop
The platform's still building up, but things are moving fast. With $250k raised in record time, the exchange launch is expected to happen soon, and the first airdrop's right around the corner.
So, jump in early if you’re aiming for some bigger gains. Exclusive perks, early game access, everything, but there's one catch – you have to buy tokens in the presale and use them in the casino before the presale ends.
It’s got 1.4 billion $MEMEBET tokens up for grabs, which is 70% of the total supply. Another 400 million are set aside for casino rewards. Hit up their website and connect your wallet using this address: 0x0C4a2a28a4edb47a7a4c53B06143C53e889Bd5dB.
You can buy it with ETH, USDT, BNB, POLY, or even a bank card, just remember, only Ethereum purchases go straight to your wallet.
Crypto Whales Turn to Memebet as a Popular Influencer Predicts a 100X Pump
Memebet's caught the eye of some big players, with two massive buys in just two days that have sent their funding through the roof. One whale dropped $50k on $MEMEBET tokens, which is about 2 million tokens. These guys aren't just average investors, they're often funds or institutions with insider knowledge.
So, what's got them so excited? Memebet is providing its users with a whole world of perks – airdrop rewards, special bonuses, access to Lootboxes with real-world prizes. Plus, hold those tokens, and you're in the Degen VIP club, and that’s where the top crypto players hang out.
Yellow Trades, a popular influencer with over 58k YouTube subs, thinks this token could turn $100 into $10,000, as we could witness some serious early potential.
The platform offers numerous features, besides gambling, it's creating an ecosystem where meme coins do something useful instead of just sitting in the wallet.
That's actually a big deal in the industry, as many specialists point out that most meme coins are all hype and have no substance. By giving these tokens a real purpose, Memebet could be writing a new chapter in the history of crypto.
The crypto market is always on the lookout for the next big hit, and right now, Memebet's is leading the way, with the most experts and influencers confident about its future performance. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just getting started, you shouldn’t miss your chance to get involved before it hits the market.
The Takeaway
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) has been on a tear recently, with investors excited about the first crypto casino where you can play using only meme coins.
$MEMEBET’s Telegram casino and sportsbook are bringing a ton of advantages to the table – instant withdrawals, support for meme coin deposits, and no KYC required.
With numerous experts already suggesting it could be one of the biggest presales of 2024, we’re pretty likely to see it explode after it hits the listing.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.