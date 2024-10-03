Meme Coin Market To Lead October Crypto Gains - Best Presales With Explosive Potential

This October started on a positive note because Bitcoin’s performance was historically strong in the so-called Uptober. Investors always look forward to the value increase of Bitcoin since the altcoins closely follow. With many analysts predicting a bull run, there has been a strong demand for the meme coins, showing the potential to explode.
With such a rich selection of meme coins on presale, investors may struggle to make the right choice, but we are here to help. This article will cover the most prosperous meme coins on presale that investors shouldn’t miss, so let’s get to it!
5 Best Presales Poised to Explode Investors Should Focus On
After seeing the value of Dogecoin increase by 21159.21% and the value of Shiba Inu increase by 1386615.67% since they appeared on the market, the enormous demand for meme coins isn’t surprising at all. These meme coins soared even without utility, which is fascinating. Nowadays, meme coins come with concrete utility, offering investors opportunities to enrich their investing experience, which adds to their potential to bring significant gains later on. Among so many that are currently available on presale, these are the ones showing the biggest potential to explode in the following period:
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Flockerz ($FLOCK)
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET)
TravelPETE ($PETE)
If you want to discover why these presales are the most popular now, keep reading. We will provide the most important details about each one!
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Meme Coin Rushing Towards $17 Million Milestone
The famous Pepe the Frog is the star of the extremely popular Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)—a meme coin with utility that investors will love. The narrative involves Pepe, who is now trapped in the Layer 1 server room, aiming to break free and lose the chains preventing him from achieving his potential. One of the main reasons why this meme coin stands out from all the others is that it will launch its own chain called Pepe Chain.
The $PEPU holders will be able to build upon it and enjoy incredible speed, affordable fees, and glitch-free bridging between Pepe Chain and Ethereum. Out of the total 8 billion $PEPU tokens, 40% is currently available during the presale, which is progressing very quickly. So far, $16,9 million has been raised, and the demand for the $PEPU tokens has not slowed down yet. The price of these interesting tokens is $0.0099 at the moment, but since the value of these tokens will increase very soon, grab them before that happens!
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Revolutionary Meme Coin Introducing MemeVault
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is a meme coin that recently appeared on the market, and it managed to rattle the market with its innovative approach. It introduces MemeVault, a feature that investors haven’t had a chance to use before, and it allows $STARS holders to stake multiple meme coins on a single platform. It is one of the most talked about meme coins at the moment, according to ClayBro, who believes this is the best meme coin, allowing investors to accumulate tokens.
Staking $STARS tokens brings APY, which is currently an incredible 788%. Considering that eleven meme coins can be staked, besides the $STARS token, this platform has to be very secure to support such a complex task. The security and safety of this platform are heavily tested, so the audit is clearly displayed on the official Crypto All-Stars website. The transparency will surely give the investors peace of mind, and it is clearly attracting massive investments since more than $1,9 million has been raised so far. The price of $STARS tokens is $0.0014769, but it will soon increase, so hurry and secure your portion!
Flockerz ($FLOCK) – Meme Coin Giving Power To The People Through Vote2Earn Concept
Flockerz ($FLOCK) is one of the newest meme coins offering a slightly different theme than we are used to. It introduces birds as main characters and calls its community of supporters the Flock. This interesting meme coin embraces a vote-to-earn mechanism, where the $FLOCK holders will be able to share their opinions about the key decisions regarding the project and earn tokens for doing so. The voting is part of FlockTopia, a decentralized autonomous organization created with the goal of giving power to the community.
Besides, staking is also one of the most important features that investors want to use to create a passive income stream. The current APY is an incredible 7420%, and since this percentage will drop in time, participating early is crucial for maximizing profit. More than $340k has already been raised, and since the price for one $FLOCK token is $0.0056785, the investors are gathering to secure their tokens in time. Make sure you join the early birds in time!
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) – Meme Coin Allowing Investors to Wager Meme Coins
In a time when crypto casinos are gaining increasing popularity, Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) is an extraordinary opportunity for investors to participate. This project offers various airdrops, bonuses, and events created to engage the community, making it a very attractive opportunity. The $MEMEBET token holders can enjoy more than 1000 games that crypto enthusiasts know and love.
Meanwhile, there is also a global sportsbook, so the players will get to enjoy the NBA, EPL, and other sports. The investors will also love the fact that they will be able to explore all the games without any registration process, which will protect the players’ privacy. This appealing approach has attracted crypto enthusiasts to take part in the presale, so more than $340k has been raised. The price of $MEMEBET tokens is $0.0255 at the moment, so join the presale before their value increases!
TravelPETE ($PETE) – Meme Coin Aiming to Alter the Travel Industry
TravelPETE ($PETE) is a meme coin that aims to revolutionize the way people organize their vacations by fusing the advantages of artificial intelligence and blockchain. Unlike many projects that introduce frogs and dogs, this one introduces a turtle that will serve as a guide to travelers looking for the next travel opportunity.
Since Al Assistent is able to analyze the market more easily, finding the perfect travel arrangement becomes a piece of cake. Considering that it is built on blockchain, security, and transparency are part of the arrangement. It is a meme coin bringing real-world utility, which is why it has the potential to explode in the following period.
Conclusion
This October looks promising for the crypto market. It has always been favorable for Bitcoin, but in combination with the anticipated bull run, it could be quite fruitful for meme coins as well. Investing now in $PEPU, $STARS, $FLOCK, $MEMEBET, and $PETE while they are available on presale is the best way to set the foundation for gains in the following period. Don’t miss a chance to add them to your portfolio and enjoy their interesting features!
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.