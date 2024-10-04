Meme Coin Market Loses $6 Billion In Hours - Top ICOs Remain In An Upward Trajectory

After a bullish period lasting for a couple of weeks, the meme market has again entered the red trend. It has lost $6 billion in just a matter of hours, now standing somewhere below $49 billion.

The leading tokens such as Dogecoin and Pepe have also stepped into the red, with most of the smaller coins following in their footsteps.

But if you’re looking to make some profits in the following weeks, experts are suggesting new ICO projects such as Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Flockerz ($FLOCK), and Memebet Token ($MEMEBET), as they’re resisting the current market trend.

Let’s check out the details!

Top 5 ICOs That Are Resisting the Current Bearish Trend – Quick Outline

Here is a quick outline of the trending ICOs we’ll be analyzing:

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) — New Pepe Frog-Themed ICO Meme with a Layer-2 Blockchain Network for Streamlined Transactions

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) — Sending Your Meme Coins on Missions to Earn You $STAR Tokens

Flockerz ($FLOCK) — New Vote-to-Earn ICO Set to Decentralize the Project by Involving the Community

Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) — First Telegram Casino Offering Big P2E Airdrops and Some Serious VIP Benefits

Doge2014 (DOGE2014) — Celebrating 10 Years of Dogecoin with Exclusive Perks

Top 5 ICOs That Are Resisting the Current Bearish Trend – Detailed Analysis

Now, let’s analyze each of them and check out the details that make the difference.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) — New Pepe Frog-Themed ICO Meme with a Layer-2 Blockchain Network for Streamlined Transactions

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is raising the standards in the meme industry by developing its own Layer-2 blockchain. The new Pepe Chain is set to fix the slow transactions and high fees that plague many Ethereum-based projects, including the Pepe itself.

By using Pepe Chain, traders could speed up their transactions by 100x while keeping fees low.

The presale has been taking off, surpassing the $17 million milestone in record time. It's ending soon, so there's still time to get in while the price is discounted.

Early investors can access a double-staking system with an impressive 126% APY. The team is also working on a custom block explorer for easier asset tracking and developing smooth bridging between Ethereum and Pepe Chain.

Several popular crypto influencers have noticed $PEPU, with some suggesting potential returns up to 150x. Exchange listings are around the corner, so there's limited time left to invest before it hits major exchanges.

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) — Sending Your Meme Coins on Missions to Earn You $STAR Tokens

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is an emerging meme trend that's setting new standards with its MemeVault platform. This new setup lets users stake popular meme coins like SHIB and DOGE to earn $STARS tokens as rewards.

The presale almost hit $2 million and was supposed to run until December, but it's moving so fast it'll probably conclude way earlier. Token’s offering a pretty wild APY of over 765%. What's really catching traders is how user-friendly and private the whole thing is - no KYC or whitelist needed, which is getting pretty rare nowdays.