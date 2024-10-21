Meme Coin Market Enters Correction Phase Ahead Of Bull Run

Even though the week started slow, things got ramped up pretty quickly on the crypto market and there have been notable changes in coin prices.
Investors are excited as the fear & greed index is shifting towards greed and they are preparing for the bull run that is going to happen very soon.
What surprised them the most was the developments in the meme coin market. Dogecoin is leading the rally with over 15% increase this week, followed by Bonk with 14% and Pepe spiking nearly 8%.
However, no meme coin is going to top the success stories of the new presales Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crpyto All-Stars ($STARS), Flockerz ($FLOCK) and Memebet Token ($MEMBET).
Let’s check out the details below.
Now that we’ve got some basic knowledge, let’s go into the details.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Attracts a Wide Array of Investors Thanks To Its Layer-2 Blockchain Which Tackles Numerous Ethereum Issues
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) has a clear goal to surpass the original Pepe coin and by the looks of it, this is very possible to happen once listed.
This comes from the fact that the ongoing presale is one of the top-selling with over $20 million raised so far.
You can get $PEPU for a bargain price of $0.0103 per token which is considered a low ball being that the hype surrounding this project is reaching a fever pitch
This token is powered by the all-new “Pepe Chain” which is specifically designed for this project. It’s a Layer-2 solution to all problems that investors encounter with Ethereum.
Most notably, it solves the scalability issue due to its structure which allows for much higher volume capacity.
It offers increased speed and much lower transaction costs which have often plagued Ethereum, especially in high traffic times.
Recently, the developers have added the new “Pepe Frens With Benefits” feature which allows independent creators to make their own dApps, NFTs, and projects on the Pepe Chain.
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Offers Lucrative Staking Rewards Through Its MemeVault Platform
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) offers an improved way of staking with impressive rewards for doing so.
This project introduces the MemeVault ecosystem where traders can stake their favorite meme coins for a chance to win $STARS tokens.
There are currently 11 of the best meme coins available to vault, including Dogecoin, Pepe, and Shiba Inu to name a few.
The current APY rewards for $STARS is around 613%, but this number is only going to go down as more investors catch on to this option. Also, there is a 3x token multiplier for all those who want to choose to hold on to their tokens.
Despite being in the presale phase, there is significant investor interest in this project. The fundraising has reached an amazing $2.4 million.
Also, this project boasts an impressive social media following with over 17.5k followers on X (formerly known as Twitter) and 2.8k subscribers on Telegram.
Flockerz ($FLOCK) – Be a Part Of The Fastest Growing Community Where Each Individual Can Steer The Project’s Future With Their Vote
Flockerz ($FLOCK) is the newest meme coin that had its ICO launch just recently and is already off to a promising start.
This token has generated over $800k in sales and is pacing toward the first million milestone. Also, the token price increase is just one day away so you must be fast if you want to secure $FLOCK at the $0.005793.
Flockerz is looking to attract meme coin fans by introducing a unique twist to its decentralized platform.
While it shares the common feature of letting the community have a say in big decisions, what sets Flockerz apart is the way it rewards users with $FLOCK tokens for their participation.
Through the Vote2Earn system, investors get additional tokens for actively participating in the governance. They also reward all those who have interacted with other members as well as those who stake their tokens.
The Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) – Takes The Crown As the Most Promising Gambling Token On the Market
The Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) presale is gaining serious traction as it works to raise funds for the first meme coin-focused casino.
Investors are jumping in, with the project already surpassing $474k, marking a key milestone on its path to becoming a major player in the GambleFi space.
What sets Memebet Casino apart from other crypto-gambling platforms is its focus on meme coins.
Players can place bets using popular tokens like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, tapping into the huge $50 billion liquidity pool within the meme coin market – an untapped niche in crypto casinos.
The platform will be accessible through both a web app and Telegram, giving users flexibility. Plus, Memebet Casino operates without the hassle of KYC, so users can simply connect their wallets and start betting without the lengthy sign-up process.
Investors can join the presale using ETH, BNB, MATIC, USDT, or even a bank card, making it easy for anyone to get involved.
Salukis ($SALUKIS) – Dog-Inspired Meme Coin With Huge Staking Rewards
Salukis ($SALUKIS) is a cutting-edge meme coin developed to provide swift transactions, secure staking opportunities, and significant rewards.
What sets it apart is its commitment to charitable causes, as a portion of each transaction goes towards supporting global initiatives aimed at helping those in need.
This transforms Salukis from a simple meme coin into a mission-driven project, all while delivering attractive returns for early backers.
The presale offers tokens at a price of $0.3, giving investors the chance to get involved before prices increase upon listing.
Conclusion
The meme coin market is entering an exciting phase as it prepares for a potential bull run. Investors are already seeing positive movement with many coins, however, that isn’t enough.
All eyes are now turning toward presales like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Flockerz ($FLOCK), and Memebet Token ($MEMEBET), which are showing strong potential for significant returns.
These projects bring unique innovations, positioning them as strong contenders to take over the market once the bull run commences.
They are a must-have for all investors looking to make it big in crypto.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.