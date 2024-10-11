Meme Coin Mania Enters Higher Gear - New Projects Predicted To Dominate Markets In Late 2024 And Beyond

The latest meme coin surge has got a lot of investors excited and talking about the start of a new bull run.
In fact, we also reported about the brewing of the bull run over the past few weeks.
Well, it turns out that the predictions were true, and we’ve found ourselves right on the brink of the new meme coin mania – some are even saying that it could be bigger than the one in 2021.
However, respected industry experts are suggesting that we shouldn’t look for profits in the big names like DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE (their current charts will confirm this), and instead turn to the blooming presale market.
Presale coins like Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, Flockerz, and Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) are some of the hottest investments right now.
Curious why is that the case? We’ve done a comprehensive break-down of these projects and this is what we found:
>>>Buy the Best Presale Project Now<<<
New Crypto Meme Presales That Experts Suggest as the Best Investments for This Bull Run – Quick Overview
Before we give a detailed look at these presales, let’s go over their basics in a few words:
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Meme Coin Solves Slow Transactions & High Fees with Its Own Layer-2 Blockchain
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Innovative Staking Platform with Serious Backing from the Community
Flockerz ($FLOCK) – A True Community-Driven Meme Coin
The Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) – GambleFi Platform Launches a $10,000 Giveaway
BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL) – Betting on Bitcoin’s $100k Goal
Top Meme Coins to Invest in as Market Transitions into a Full-Blown Bull Run – Detailed Analysis
Now, let’s take a deeper dive into these promising ICOs.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Meme Coin Solves Slow Transactions & High Fees with Its Own Layer-2 Blockchain
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) made a lot of headlines lately, thanks to its innovative Layer-2 blockchain, named the "Pepe Chain."
One of the big headaches for Ethereum-based meme tokens has always been those pesky slow transaction speeds and sky-high fees. Well, $PEPU is stepping up to the plate to fix that.
This ICO has already caught a lot of eyeballs, pulling in over $18.4 million in just a few weeks.
Using some pretty solid Layer-2 technology, Pepe Unchained is claiming it can boost transaction speeds by up to 100 times while keeping fees super low.
That’s a game-changer for anyone tired of waiting forever for their transactions to go through or watching their profits get eaten up by fees.
But that’s not all. Pepe Unchained is also making life easier by simplifying the bridging between Ethereum and the Pepe Chain. They’ve rolled out a custom block explorer that not only makes tracking transactions easier but also ensures everything runs smoothly.
Crypto gurus are predicting that once $PEPU hits the first CEX’s, it could give top meme coins like Bonk, Shiba Inu, and og Pepe Coin a serious run for their money.
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Innovative Staking Platform with Serious Backing from the Community
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is another promising presale that's raised over $2 million already.
What’s got everyone excited is the team’s innovative take on staking. They’re calling it the “crypto event of the century”, and while we’re not just jumping on the bandwagon, their confidence is pretty contagious.
For the first time, they’re introducing a multi-chain, multi-token staking system called the Meme Vault.
This means you can stake various top meme coins like Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Shiba Inu ($SHIB) all in one place. Plus, if you hold $STARS, your rewards get even better.
The idea is pretty game-changing. By allowing holders to bring in different meme tokens and stake them together, Crypto All-Stars is aiming to make staking more versatile and rewarding.
If everything goes as planned, this project could really change the staking game and become a major player in the crypto world.
Flockerz ($FLOCK) – A True Community-Driven Meme Coin
Flockerz ($FLOCK) is all about true decentralization with its unique vote-to-earn model. Instead of a central team calling the shots, Flockerz empowers its community to shape the project’s future while earning $FLOCK tokens just by voting. Pretty cool, right?
So far, the presale has pulled in over $575,000, and prices are likely to go up as more people jump on board.
Early investors not only snag a better price but also get a bigger say in how things are run. Flockerz operates as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), meaning the community makes key decisions, including managing a quarter of the treasury tokens.
Unlike many meme coins that are tightly controlled by their creators, Flockerz is genuinely community-driven.
Every holder has a voice in important project moves, which essentially makes them active participants in the token’s growth. If you’re looking for a meme coin where your opinions matter, Flockerz might be the one for you.
The Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) – GambleFi Platform Launches a $10,000 Giveaway
Looking to use your meme coins for something else besides sitting in your wallet? Check out Memebet Token ($MEMEBET). It’s the first-ever casino that lets you gamble using meme coins, available both on the web and Telegram.
Even though Memebet is still pretty new, it’s already raised $393K, which is a promising start. This early stage is a great opportunity for investors to grab tokens at a good price before things really take off.
The casino is set to launch midway through the presale, so you can see what it’s all about before the tokens hit the exchanges. They’re accepting a wide range of meme coins, and they’re adding more every day.
To celebrate the casino launch, Memebet has rolled out a Gleam campaign. Basically, if you buy tokens during the presale, sign up for the casino, and engage with their social media, you can earn serious rewards.
BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL) – Betting on Bitcoin’s $100k Goal
Bitcoin was gaining serious momentum until tensions in the Middle East slowed things down. Now, with BTC bouncing back, hopes are high that it could reach $100k, especially since the last quarter is usually strong for Bitcoin. If that’s what you’re betting on, BTC Bull token might be for you.
Here’s why: $BTCBULL increases in value as Bitcoin goes up. For every $10k Bitcoin climbs, a portion of $BTCBULL is burned, making the remaining tokens more valuable.
Conclusion
It looks like the crypto market might finally be waking up this October after a long period of slow trading.
If you're aiming to ride the next bull run and potentially boost your portfolio, now could be the perfect time to check out presales like Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, Flockerz, and Memebet Token.
These ICOs are promising some exciting things—think unique features, attractive staking rewards, and vibrant communities that are really backing these projects.
There's a real chance that once these tokens hit the market, they could see significant growth, and add you to the list of crypto millionaires.
So, why wait? Don’t let this potential wave pass you by—your next big crypto win might just be a click away. Time is ticking, and so are your profits!
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.