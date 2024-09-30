Looking For 100x Crypto Investments? These Meme Coins Are Bound To Explode On Launch!

Investors are getting ready for the next massive bull run for this quarter, and as usual, the prime profit opportunities can be found with meme coins.
While Bitcoin, Ethereum, and similar major altcoins are a safer bet, they won’t exactly skyrocket your portfolio and turn you into a ‘crypto millionaire’.
On the other hand, we have ICOs like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), and Memebet Token ($MEMEBET), which could easily bring up to 100x profits once they hit listings.
Want to learn more about them? Let’s check out the deets below
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Is a Strong Layer-2 Frog Meme ICO with Big Potential to Blow Up
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) has changed the way meme ICOs get launched, not just with hype but actually by addressing real issues.
It’s built on a Layer-2 blockchain, and $PEPU is tackling the high fees and slow transaction times that usually bog down Ethereum-based meme tokens. With Pepe Chain, the token delivers transaction speeds that are supposedly up to 100x faster while cutting gas fees down significantly.
Launched in June, with the ICO running until Sept 30, 2024, it’s already raised over $15.5 million, attracting both casual investors and serious crypto whales.
Their double-staking rewards system offers a 137% annual yield, giving investors a chance to earn passive income just by holding their tokens.
And there’s more to it—Pepe Unchained isn’t just about low fees and speed. They’ve made bridging between Ethereum and Pepe Chain easy, and they’ve got a custom-built block explorer to make transaction tracking fast and simple.
Investors are turning more bullish by the day. Many are even betting that once it hits exchanges, Pepe Unchained might outshine some of the top meme tokens we’ve seen so far.
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) Wants to Unite Meme Coins with Its MemeVault Feature – Huge Gains Expected After Listing
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is quickly picking up steam and it’s creating the “MemeVault,” a platform where you can stake multiple meme coins all in one spot while earning $STARS rewards.
MemeVault’s whole purpose is to make staking easier and more unified for meme coin holders, and with a jaw-dropping 892% APY, it’s definitely grabbing attention from investors.
Since the presale launched, Crypto All-Stars has raised over $1.6 million, and even though the presale is running until early December, the buzz around it is so strong that it could sell out before then.
No KYC checks or whitelist requirements here—it’s an open presale.
The team behind it has been upfront about how they’ll use the funds. They’ve reserved 25% of tokens for staking rewards, 10% for exchange listings, 20% for the presale, another 20% for marketing, and 25% for a “War Chest” for future growth.
Crypto All-Stars passed audits from both Coinsult and SolidProof, with positive marks from both. That’s a big deal in a space where rug pulls are a legit concern. It gives investors some peace of mind as they dive into the project.
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) – Early Stage ICO with Exclusive Games, Rewards, and a Wild Airdrop Campaign
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) might still be in the early stages, but it's already making moves to bring exciting features to its growing community of players.
With the platform’s launch just around the corner, things are speeding up, and the big focus right now is its first season of the airdrop campaign.
Early investors who grab $MEMEBET tokens during the presale are in for some special rewards, including early access to exclusive games and platform features. So far, the presale has already pulled in more than $300,000.
Of the 2 billion total $MEMEBET tokens, 1.4 billion (70%) are set aside for the presale, and 400 million more are for casino rewards.
Meme coin projects like $MEMEBET, which actually offer something useful, could see a big jump in value, giving early investors some big rewards once it hits listing.
Doge2014 ($DOGE2014) Is an ICO That Wants to Celebrate 10 Years of Dogecoin
Doge2014 ($DOGE2014) is an ERC-20 token created to mark the 10th anniversary of Dogecoin, giving fans a nostalgic chance to relive the early days of this legendary meme coin.
Priced at $0.00027—the same as Dogecoin’s value back in 2014—Doge2014 combines the past with modern features like staking rewards and community-driven aspects.
The presale is already live, and early participants are getting bonus rewards, with plans to list on major decentralized exchanges (DEX) once the presale wraps up.
The Takeaway
Crypto presales are making headlines again as we approach the October bull run—but which ones are actually set to deliver profits?
According to our data analysis and expert forecasts, the top picks right now include Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), and Memebet Token ($MEMEBET).
If you want to increase your chances of making a profit, now’s the time to get in on these presales while it’s still early!
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.