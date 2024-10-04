List Of Sweepstakes Casinos No Deposit Bonus USA [Latest Update]: Real Money No Deposit Bonus

Sweepstakes casinos do not provide no deposit bonuses because they don’t have deposits or withdrawals available. However, there are some welcome or signup offers available instead. The best example is the Stake.us unique bonus, claimed using the , which brings you $55 in Stake Cash, 260,000 Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback to get you underway. You can get all the details about these sites below.
The best social and sweepstakes casinos worth noting
You won’t find a list of sweepstakes casino no deposit bonus offers here because there is no such thing. Don’t worry though - there is a welcome offer available at every site featured on the below list.
Stake.us - newcomers receive $55 in Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback
McLuck - signup offer of 7,500 in Gold Coins and 2.5 Sweeps Coins
WOW Vegas - welcome bonus of 150,000 WOW Coins and 3 Sweeps Coins
Jackpota - newbies get 7,500 Gold Coins upon joining
Clubs Poker - claim a first purchase bonus of up to 100%, including 100k Gold Coins plus 20 Sweeps Coins
An online sweepstakes casino comparison at a glance
It may help to get a brief rundown of the basics on offer at each of the five sites featured on the list of top social and sweepstakes casinos to check out. View the below table to get the lowdown you need.
The best list of sweepstakes casinos no deposit bonus alternatives to view
You can already see that no deposit bonuses never appear at social and sweepstakes casinos, purely because these sites do not operate around deposits or withdrawals. However, you can expect to find a solid signup bonus in many cases. Check the below list of top recommendations to find out which sites you should consider visiting and playing at.
1. The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us
There’s an exclusive offer available to get you underway at Stake.us, so while there’s no such thing as a no deposit sweepstakes casino, there are still some excellent alternatives. Remember to enter the code MIKBONUS when signing up and you’ll receive $55 in Stake Cash (used as Sweeps Coins), 260,000 Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback. And you’ve got all to play for once there too, thanks to the inclusion of their own original Stake Poker game, some original titles, and hundreds of slots. There are over 400 games from Pragmatic Play and 88 from Hacksaw Gaming alone, with plenty more to discover from other sources. You’ll find a range of titles and themes throughout the site. Stake.us has the widest-ranging collection of casino-style games to try.
Pros
Stake Original titles
Live dealer social games
Hundreds of slots
Stake Poker
Con
Only 11 table games
Rating: 4.9 / 5.0
2. McLuck - famed for its social live casino
Live social games aren’t that common, so it’s superb to spot them at McLuck. If you don’t fancy that, you still have hundreds of games to explore in the standard social casino area. The onus is on the slots, as usual, with Megaways, Play the Feature, and Hold and Win among the categories you can explore. You can even try some Slingo if you fancy - a mix of bingo and slots to switch things up a bit. If you play, you will automatically be in the running for one of four McJackpots too, with Gold Coins available to win in each case.
Pros
Live social games
Slingo
Hundreds of slots
Four McJackpots
Con
No table games
Rating: 4.7 / 5.0
3. WOW Vegas - focusing on slots alone
This isn’t a list of sweepstakes casinos with a no deposit bonus, although there is a welcome offer here too. The main attraction at WOW Vegas is the slot collection, as they’ve focused on those games alone. The site confirms they add fresh social casino-style games weekly too, so while they currently have over 900 and counting, you can expect to find new additions whenever you visit. There were some exclusives there too from the likes of Betsoft and S Gaming among others.
Pros
WOW Exclusives
Famous slot titles
Classic slots
Famous game studios
Con
Slots only
Rating: 4.7 / 5.0
4. Jackpota - games from 18 developers
You’ll soon forget that Jackpota isn’t on a list of sweepstakes casinos no deposit bonus providers, since social and sweeps casinos don’t offer this deal. You’ll receive Gold Coins upon signup, with another 1,500 GCs daily when you remember to log in. There is a good mix of developers on offer, NetEnt and Pragmatic Play landing among the most famous of those. You’ll find lesser known games to try too if you explore the full suite of categories, which include classic, Megaways, and all-new slots.
Pros
Popular and new categories
Megaways slots
Classic games
Slingo titles
Con
No table games
Rating: 4.6 / 5.0
5. Clubs Poker - daily freeroll tournaments
Tournaments are a key part of the Clubs Poker offering. Once you’ve joined, there is a daily bonus available, and full access to the social poker games and even a smaller casino area. That area provides over 100 slots, so while it’s not as big as other sites, it provides a backup to the focus of the site, which is the poker area. Ring games, Spin and Go, and Sit and Go tables are among the possibilities, with Texas Hold ‘Em, Omaha, and Omaha Hi/Lo variations to consider too.
Pros
Multiple social poker games
Small casino area
Freeroll tourneys
Assorted promotions
Con
Complicated for newbies
Rating: 4.6 / 5.0
What to expect from alternatives to a no deposit sweepstakes casino
Let’s begin with the basic rule to remember when you’re thinking about playing at these sites. You cannot directly win real money prizes there, whether you’re playing at a social or sweepstakes casino. However, you can play with and win proprietary currencies, usually known as Sweeps Coins. So, if you play with and win Sweeps Coins, you can redeem those for prizes by following the rules. There is usually a minimum quantity to attain through play before you can do this.
Currency system basics - introducing Sweeps Coins
There’s no list of sweepstakes casino no deposit bonus offers or real prizes to be won, but you can play social casino games using Sweeps Coins. What’s the difference, you might ask? Well, whichever coin you play with, you have opportunities to win more of those coins. If you’re playing with Sweeps Coins, you might be able to win some more of them.
The Sweeps Coins can lead to Sweeps Coins winnings, therefore, and it’s those winnings that you can redeem for real prizes. So, you don’t directly win as you would at a standard casino. Instead, you must collect and play with Sweeps Coins to receive more from gaming. There are a few facts below to make things clearer:
Sweeps Coins cannot be purchased
Sweeps Coins cannot be converted to real prizes unless played
Once played, any Sweeps Coins winnings can be redeemed for a real prize
You must meet the minimum requirements and have enough played SCs to redeem for a prize
Some sites offer gift cards along with cash prizes, so check the details to see what’s available
Whichever site you visit and use, read the sweepstakes rules to be able to check how many SCs you need to attain through gameplay before you can redeem them. These rules should also state whether they offer cash prizes, gift cards, or both.
Coin system basics - introducing Gold Coins
You’ve seen how Sweeps Coins work, so how different are the Gold Coins? Check the basics here:
While there’s no list of sweepstakes casinos with a no deposit bonus to create, the above list does include details of how the coins at these social and sweeps casinos work. When you use Gold Coins, you’ll play the social casino games. Many of these can be found at standard online casinos as well, so you get the chance to play some entertaining titles without it costing you a cent.
You do not need to purchase any Gold Coins if you don’t want to. Many people are happy to get their welcome offer plus daily login bonuses to keep things moving. However, if you enjoy playing and you’d like to get some more Gold Coins, you’ll find several packages to consider for purchase. Some of these packages might have a few Sweeps Coins included, since those aren’t available to purchase separately.
How to play without purchasing any Gold Coins
The social casino framework has proven popular among many players, particularly those who do not live in a US state that has granted permission for real online casinos to operate. It’s also a great option if you love to play but don’t want to make real bets. The social casino works with Gold Coins and there’s never any need to purchase any more if you don’t want to. These sites do have various deals available for those who do want to make a purchase or two, so there are options there for everyone to appreciate.
You’ll find more Gold Coins in several ways, with the below options being the most common among them:
Get some when joining a social or sweepstakes casino
Pick up more via a daily login bonus
Win some more when playing the social casino games
Watch out for competitions with Gold Coins given away as prizes on social media
How to pick up some free Sweeps Coins along the way
Without a list of sweepstakes casinos with a no deposit bonus offer to use, where can you find chances to pick up some Sweeps Coins? Just to be clear, Sweeps Coins are not available to purchase, unlike the Gold Coins. They are used to play social games in sweepstakes mode. All you need to do is to remember that you can win the same type of coin you play with. So, if you’re playing with Sweeps Coins, you have an opportunity to try and win some more of them. SC winnings are then redeemable for real prizes.
So, it makes sense to collect as many as you can. Since they can’t be purchased, you need to find other ways of getting them whenever possible. The welcome bonus usually provides you with a few, potentially over several days or simply when you sign up. Beyond that point, you can usually pick up a free SC every day for logging into your account. You do need to remember to do this though, otherwise you’ll forego the free coin for that day.
Every sweepstakes casino should have a set of sweeps rules to read. These should list all the ways to get some free Sweeps Coins, including these:
Free SCs via a purchase of Gold Coins
Win some via a social media competition or giveaway
Mail a request via postcard to a specific address (these have strict rules, so make sure you follow them to get the mail-in request correct before you send it)
Points to consider when checking a list of sweepstakes casinos USA no deposit alternatives
You may not be able to grab a no deposit deal for sites like these, but there is still plenty to look forward to. Before selecting your preferred site, go through the following points to think about what you’d most like to see there.
Checking for game categories
Some of these categories might involve different types of the same games. This is most noticeable with slots. Check the below table to get an idea of what’s meant by this.
It’s common to spot new and popular game categories too, along with others for table games or scratch cards if they are offered. Since slots are usually available in the greatest numbers, you’ll most likely find different types of slots available as per the above table.
Offers, promos and free Sweeps Coins
You’ve read about the welcome or signup offer you should be able to claim at social or sweepstakes casinos. However, it’s sensible to check whether you can expect a slew of other offers as well. The daily login bonus is best to check for because this is the easiest one to claim - and you get something new every day. This might be random or it could increase for each successive day you remember to login.
Promotions are often revealed in the sweepstakes rules, and via a promo area in the menu. Check your emails too, and see whether you can follow the site on social media to participate in some competitions there.
Learn more about cash prize availability
You cannot receive any real money prizes when playing at social casinos. If you’re playing at sweepstakes casinos, you can collect and play with Sweeps Coins instead of Gold Coins if you wish. Whichever coin you play with, you have an opportunity to try and win more. If you win more Sweeps Coins, you can redeem those winnings for real prizes.
If you do want to join a social and sweepstakes casino, check whether residents of your state can play with Sweeps Coins. Some states are prohibited from participating in this aspect of a site. Washington DC does not allow sweepstakes play, but most sweepstakes casinos do limit access to those from certain other states as well. The laws can change on this point too, so do check the terms and conditions - and sweepstakes rules - for any site you are thinking of joining.
App availability
You can never tell whether a social or sweeps casino is going to provide you with an app or not. The good news is that it doesn’t matter, regardless of the platform or device you’re going to use. To be clear, some social or sweepstakes casinos do provide the chance to download an app, either for iOS, Android, or both. However, it’s just as common not to find an app, and if this is the case, you don’t need to worry. It usually means the creators have opted to develop a website that works on all devices, regardless of screen size or operation. Most modern casino-style games provide touchscreen options for mobile devices, and getting around should be straightforward too.
6 key sweepstakes casino features to look for
To round things off, here are six features you won’t want to miss when joining a sweepstakes casino. It’s easy to be wowed by the presentation, bright colors, and other features a site can offer. However, getting the nitty gritty spot on is important too.
1: Good security and a reliable operator
There are three things to remember when considering how sweepstakes casinos operate:
A standard casino requires a license
A social or sweepstakes casino does not
Sweeps casinos do need to abide by sweepstakes rules, which are provided on the site
Fortunately, all those on the above list can be trusted and are run by established operators. Checking who is behind a particular site will help you confirm you’re fine to play there. The list in this guide has also been compiled following extensive and detailed research, so you can rest assured you’re on the right track.
2: A site that’s easy to use
You shouldn’t find it difficult to access any info revolving around the social or sweepstakes casino you want to play at, such as:
Bonus information
Casino-style games lobby
Sweepstakes rules
Account details (especially regarding GC and SC balances)
Ideally, you can look around for a while before signing up, although sites do differ in the amount of access they provide to non-members. That said, a logical and pleasing layout is a good thing to see.
3: Plenty of bonuses and promotions
These come in all types, and there is ample room to find a solid welcome offer too. You can take advantage of the exclusive code - MIKBONUS - for Stake.us if you sign up and enter the code in the space provided. This will bring you $55 in Stake Cash, 260,000 in Gold Coins, and even 5% rakeback on top. It’s a solid example of a fine welcome offer. You should also check for other offers you can claim once you’re settled in - most importantly, a daily login bonus.
4: Solid customer support
Even though social and sweepstake casinos work differently to regular ones, it’s still necessary to have some solid customer support on offer should you need it. These sites often have a help center, but there should at least be an FAQ to read through. Being able to contact the team is important too. The Holy Grail here is a live chat facility, although this can sometimes be managed by a chatbot rather than humans. In some cases, that’s the first line of assistance, but you can later contact someone to chat with if you wish. Phone support is way less common, with email addresses or online forms more likely.
5: A range of trusted payment methods
No matter whether you are at a social or sweepstakes casino, purchases are never a requirement of using them. You can join and play without ever parting with any money. However, some players do decide to purchase additional Gold Coins for the social casino games. There might be packages available that provide a few free Sweeps Coins as well.
Ideally, you’ll be able to spot a range of payment methods to use, although some sites provide far more options than others. Online wallets, credit and debit cards, and occasionally prepaid cards should be available, depending on the site.
6: A wide-ranging selection of games and developers
You’ve seen that some social and sweeps casinos heavily focus on slots, but those are the most popular casino-style games to play for many. There are other games you might see too though, including these:
Roulette
Baccarat
Blackjack
Scratch cards
Poker
Video poker
It’s also becoming more common to see a few exclusive games, typically provided by the same brands offering other games in the collection. In some cases, as with the Stake Originals at Stake.us, they’ll be in-house titles. Speaking of brands, the more you can spot at a social or sweepstakes casino, the better. A wider range will provide you with the chance to experience more casino-style slots or games you may not have seen before.
Choose the next best thing to a no deposit sweepstakes casino real money opportunity
You’ve seen how these sites do not accept deposits, since they use a different format to a regular casino. Yet while you can’t find any no deposit offers for sweepstakes sites, you can still pick up some excellent welcome offers. Stake.us has one of the best, giving you $55 in Stake Cash, 260k in Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback, all when using the code MIKBONUS when you sign up for an account. That’s an offer that’ll set you on the path to find some of their most entertaining casino-style games to play.
A list of sweepstakes casinos no deposit bonus FAQs
What casino gives free play for signing up?
You can join a social and sweepstakes casino for free as you cannot make any deposits at these sites. They usually provide a welcome offer you can claim when you join, comprising Gold Coins for casual play and Sweeps Coins for the sweepstakes part of the site.
Do sweepstakes casinos have a no deposit bonus?
No, this type of bonus offer is never available at a sweepstakes casino. You can instead look for a welcome bonus or signup bonus that you will receive when opening your account.
Is there a bonus code to use when claiming a social or sweepstakes casino welcome offer?
Some of these sites do issue bonus codes, so it is a good idea to check whether you need one or you can find one. Sometimes it might unlock a better offer than you would get without one.
Is there a list of sweepstakes casino no deposit bonus offers?
No, as this bonus type is unavailable at sweeps casinos. They do not work with deposits or withdrawals. You may purchase extra Gold Coins if you wish, but this is not a requirement. Thus, you are not depositing at the site, so there will never be a no deposit offer to claim.
How can I win sweepstakes casino prizes?
You must collect Sweeps Coins to play with. When playing with them, the aim is to try and win more. Only Sweeps Coins winnings are then redeemable for real prizes as per the rules provided by the site.
Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.