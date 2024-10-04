List Of Sweepstakes Casinos No Deposit Bonus USA [Latest Update]: Real Money No Deposit Bonus

It’s common to spot new and popular game categories too, along with others for table games or scratch cards if they are offered. Since slots are usually available in the greatest numbers, you’ll most likely find different types of slots available as per the above table.

Offers, promos and free Sweeps Coins

You’ve read about the welcome or signup offer you should be able to claim at social or sweepstakes casinos. However, it’s sensible to check whether you can expect a slew of other offers as well. The daily login bonus is best to check for because this is the easiest one to claim - and you get something new every day. This might be random or it could increase for each successive day you remember to login.

Promotions are often revealed in the sweepstakes rules, and via a promo area in the menu. Check your emails too, and see whether you can follow the site on social media to participate in some competitions there.

Learn more about cash prize availability

You cannot receive any real money prizes when playing at social casinos. If you’re playing at sweepstakes casinos, you can collect and play with Sweeps Coins instead of Gold Coins if you wish. Whichever coin you play with, you have an opportunity to try and win more. If you win more Sweeps Coins, you can redeem those winnings for real prizes.

If you do want to join a social and sweepstakes casino, check whether residents of your state can play with Sweeps Coins. Some states are prohibited from participating in this aspect of a site. Washington DC does not allow sweepstakes play, but most sweepstakes casinos do limit access to those from certain other states as well. The laws can change on this point too, so do check the terms and conditions - and sweepstakes rules - for any site you are thinking of joining.

App availability

You can never tell whether a social or sweeps casino is going to provide you with an app or not. The good news is that it doesn’t matter, regardless of the platform or device you’re going to use. To be clear, some social or sweepstakes casinos do provide the chance to download an app, either for iOS, Android, or both. However, it’s just as common not to find an app, and if this is the case, you don’t need to worry. It usually means the creators have opted to develop a website that works on all devices, regardless of screen size or operation. Most modern casino-style games provide touchscreen options for mobile devices, and getting around should be straightforward too.

>>> Exclusive Deal! Sign up at Stake.us with code MIKBONUS and score $55 in Stake Cash, 260,000 Gold Coins, plus a 5% rakeback<<<

6 key sweepstakes casino features to look for

To round things off, here are six features you won’t want to miss when joining a sweepstakes casino. It’s easy to be wowed by the presentation, bright colors, and other features a site can offer. However, getting the nitty gritty spot on is important too.

1: Good security and a reliable operator

There are three things to remember when considering how sweepstakes casinos operate:

A standard casino requires a license A social or sweepstakes casino does not Sweeps casinos do need to abide by sweepstakes rules, which are provided on the site

Fortunately, all those on the above list can be trusted and are run by established operators. Checking who is behind a particular site will help you confirm you’re fine to play there. The list in this guide has also been compiled following extensive and detailed research, so you can rest assured you’re on the right track.

2: A site that’s easy to use

You shouldn’t find it difficult to access any info revolving around the social or sweepstakes casino you want to play at, such as:

Bonus information

Casino-style games lobby

Sweepstakes rules

Account details (especially regarding GC and SC balances)

Ideally, you can look around for a while before signing up, although sites do differ in the amount of access they provide to non-members. That said, a logical and pleasing layout is a good thing to see.

3: Plenty of bonuses and promotions

These come in all types, and there is ample room to find a solid welcome offer too. You can take advantage of the exclusive code - MIKBONUS - for Stake.us if you sign up and enter the code in the space provided. This will bring you $55 in Stake Cash, 260,000 in Gold Coins, and even 5% rakeback on top. It’s a solid example of a fine welcome offer. You should also check for other offers you can claim once you’re settled in - most importantly, a daily login bonus.

4: Solid customer support

Even though social and sweepstake casinos work differently to regular ones, it’s still necessary to have some solid customer support on offer should you need it. These sites often have a help center, but there should at least be an FAQ to read through. Being able to contact the team is important too. The Holy Grail here is a live chat facility, although this can sometimes be managed by a chatbot rather than humans. In some cases, that’s the first line of assistance, but you can later contact someone to chat with if you wish. Phone support is way less common, with email addresses or online forms more likely.

5: A range of trusted payment methods

No matter whether you are at a social or sweepstakes casino, purchases are never a requirement of using them. You can join and play without ever parting with any money. However, some players do decide to purchase additional Gold Coins for the social casino games. There might be packages available that provide a few free Sweeps Coins as well.

Ideally, you’ll be able to spot a range of payment methods to use, although some sites provide far more options than others. Online wallets, credit and debit cards, and occasionally prepaid cards should be available, depending on the site.

6: A wide-ranging selection of games and developers

You’ve seen that some social and sweeps casinos heavily focus on slots, but those are the most popular casino-style games to play for many. There are other games you might see too though, including these:

Roulette

Baccarat

Blackjack

Scratch cards

Poker

Video poker

It’s also becoming more common to see a few exclusive games, typically provided by the same brands offering other games in the collection. In some cases, as with the Stake Originals at Stake.us, they’ll be in-house titles. Speaking of brands, the more you can spot at a social or sweepstakes casino, the better. A wider range will provide you with the chance to experience more casino-style slots or games you may not have seen before.

Choose the next best thing to a no deposit sweepstakes casino real money opportunity

You’ve seen how these sites do not accept deposits, since they use a different format to a regular casino. Yet while you can’t find any no deposit offers for sweepstakes sites, you can still pick up some excellent welcome offers. Stake.us has one of the best, giving you $55 in Stake Cash, 260k in Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback, all when using the code MIKBONUS when you sign up for an account. That’s an offer that’ll set you on the path to find some of their most entertaining casino-style games to play.

A list of sweepstakes casinos no deposit bonus FAQs

What casino gives free play for signing up?

You can join a social and sweepstakes casino for free as you cannot make any deposits at these sites. They usually provide a welcome offer you can claim when you join, comprising Gold Coins for casual play and Sweeps Coins for the sweepstakes part of the site.

Do sweepstakes casinos have a no deposit bonus?

No, this type of bonus offer is never available at a sweepstakes casino. You can instead look for a welcome bonus or signup bonus that you will receive when opening your account.

Is there a bonus code to use when claiming a social or sweepstakes casino welcome offer?

Some of these sites do issue bonus codes, so it is a good idea to check whether you need one or you can find one. Sometimes it might unlock a better offer than you would get without one.

Is there a list of sweepstakes casino no deposit bonus offers?

No, as this bonus type is unavailable at sweeps casinos. They do not work with deposits or withdrawals. You may purchase extra Gold Coins if you wish, but this is not a requirement. Thus, you are not depositing at the site, so there will never be a no deposit offer to claim.

How can I win sweepstakes casino prizes?

You must collect Sweeps Coins to play with. When playing with them, the aim is to try and win more. Only Sweeps Coins winnings are then redeemable for real prizes as per the rules provided by the site.

Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.