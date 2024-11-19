Welcome Pack

Starting out at JeetCity? Their welcome package packs a punch! For your first deposit of at least $30, you get a 100% match bonus up to a whopping $7,500. They also treat you with 100 free spins on the Book of Nile: HOLD 'N' LINK slot by Netgame.

Now, how about an even sweeter deal? Deposit $375 or more, and JeetCity throws in an extra 25%! The rewards keep rolling with the next two deposits:

75% match up to $1,500 + 50 free spins for the second one.

50% match up to $1,000 + 30 free spins for the third one.

You’re off to a solid start with this welcome pack.

Daily Promos

I won’t lie — JeetCity keeps things fresh every day. Right now, they’re holding the November “Moneyfest” on Popiplay’s Game of the Month. Want to jump in? Deposit $75 for 25 free spins, $150 for 50 spins, or $300 for 125 spins.

For the crypto crowd, there’s the “Vault of Crypto Riches” promo. Deposit as little as 20 USDT for a 10% boost. Or, go bigger with 250 USDT for a 15% bonus up to 1 BTC.

Mondays are epic too. Deposit $30 for 30 free spins on Lucky Sweets. Feeling ambitious? Go for 100 free spins with a $60 deposit.

Wednesdays? Those bring an easy 50 free spins on Johnny Cash.

VIP Rewards

I didn’t see any flashy details in the VIP section. But I know that JeetCity has got a rep for personalizing perks for high rollers.

Once you’re in, expect tailored rewards that fit your play style. Those range from exclusive bonuses to special events.

Lottery

JeetCity’s Weekly Special Lottery is the cherry on top. The prize pool? 2,500 free spins!

To get your ticket, make a deposit of $30 or more. Deposit $75 for five tickets or go big with $150 for twenty entries.

Loyalty Program