Israel War News Slice Crypto Prices - Presales Remain Stable Despite Market Dip

After a short period of stability, the crypto market entered turbulent times. The recent Israel strike on Iran caused investors to flee crypto. Because of that, the crypto market cap has fallen by 5.5% since Monday.

The only projects that stayed away from the bad situation were presales. Despite the unfavorable market, new projects, like Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, Flockerz, and Memebet Casino, continued growing. Their presales are stable and continue to raise more money, showing investors' interest. They seem to be the best investment option in the current market conditions.

Best presales to buy during the market dip

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)

Flockerz ($FLOCK)

Memebet Casino ($MEMEBET)

Could the market dip caused by the attack on Israel?

Ethereum and Solana were the biggest losers of the dip; $ETH fell below $2,500, while $SOL fell below $150. Bitcoin suffered losses on Tuesday, going back to below $62,000.

Lekker Capital founder Quinn Thompson said the dip was expected. He said there had been much optimism around crypto, and many assets were overpriced. This made the likelihood of a dip higher.

The recent dip again highlighted the market's dependence on external events. Despite the growing institutional interest, the crypto market is highly volatile and especially sensitive to geopolitical issues.

The dip also sparked the discussion about Bitcoin and its future. Regarded as a safe haven, Bitcoin has been thriving during economic uncertainty. The latest dip caused concerns that Bitcoin may not be a safe investment option.

And while many investors expected a bull run during October, the latest events cast a shadow on those expectations. While some traders think the dip is only temporary, saying the market will recover, others are concerned that the geopolitical instability will continue. It is also worth mentioning that we can expect further developments in the situation between Israel and Iran. Meaning, we should possibly wait for signs of stability before investing in any big crypto.

In the current situation, investing in new presales might be the cleverest decision. Not only are these projects growing, but their price predictions are also bright. These new meme presales could grow and bring gigantic ROI to investors. Further, you can buy them at a low price, meaning your losses will also be smaller if they become affected by the recent events.

Pepe Unchained: The best new project

Pepe Unchained is among the best meme presales of the year. The project has grown since its release despite all unfavorable market conditions.

The mega-successful ICO just hit $17 million. The main reason for this massive success is Pepe Unchained's terrific features. The project is the first Layer 2 solution for Pepe. It provides a blockchain that will ensure fast and safe transactions for investors. Further, the project is also bridging with Ethereum, providing investors with accessibility and transparency through the dedicated block explorer.

The blockchain is not the only reason investors are crazy about this meme presale. Pepe Unchained has a staking platform, allowing investors to hold their tokens for dynamic APY. The rewards are 126% and will be paid out for the next two years. This means that investors get a source of passive income with their investments.

Further, early investors could get massive rewards with $PEPU price increases. Pepe Unchained price predictions say this presale could grow by over 5000% in 2024. If you want to buy the project, hurry before the upcoming price increase.

Crypto All-Stars: The next 20x market opportunity