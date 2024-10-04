Israel War News Slice Crypto Prices - Presales Remain Stable Despite Market Dip

After a short period of stability, the crypto market entered turbulent times. The recent Israel strike on Iran caused investors to flee crypto. Because of that, the crypto market cap has fallen by 5.5% since Monday.
The only projects that stayed away from the bad situation were presales. Despite the unfavorable market, new projects, like Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, Flockerz, and Memebet Casino, continued growing. Their presales are stable and continue to raise more money, showing investors' interest. They seem to be the best investment option in the current market conditions.
Best presales to buy during the market dip
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Flockerz ($FLOCK)
Memebet Casino ($MEMEBET)
Could the market dip caused by the attack on Israel?
Ethereum and Solana were the biggest losers of the dip; $ETH fell below $2,500, while $SOL fell below $150. Bitcoin suffered losses on Tuesday, going back to below $62,000.
Lekker Capital founder Quinn Thompson said the dip was expected. He said there had been much optimism around crypto, and many assets were overpriced. This made the likelihood of a dip higher.
The recent dip again highlighted the market's dependence on external events. Despite the growing institutional interest, the crypto market is highly volatile and especially sensitive to geopolitical issues.
The dip also sparked the discussion about Bitcoin and its future. Regarded as a safe haven, Bitcoin has been thriving during economic uncertainty. The latest dip caused concerns that Bitcoin may not be a safe investment option.
And while many investors expected a bull run during October, the latest events cast a shadow on those expectations. While some traders think the dip is only temporary, saying the market will recover, others are concerned that the geopolitical instability will continue. It is also worth mentioning that we can expect further developments in the situation between Israel and Iran. Meaning, we should possibly wait for signs of stability before investing in any big crypto.
In the current situation, investing in new presales might be the cleverest decision. Not only are these projects growing, but their price predictions are also bright. These new meme presales could grow and bring gigantic ROI to investors. Further, you can buy them at a low price, meaning your losses will also be smaller if they become affected by the recent events.
Pepe Unchained: The best new project
Pepe Unchained is among the best meme presales of the year. The project has grown since its release despite all unfavorable market conditions.
The mega-successful ICO just hit $17 million. The main reason for this massive success is Pepe Unchained's terrific features. The project is the first Layer 2 solution for Pepe. It provides a blockchain that will ensure fast and safe transactions for investors. Further, the project is also bridging with Ethereum, providing investors with accessibility and transparency through the dedicated block explorer.
The blockchain is not the only reason investors are crazy about this meme presale. Pepe Unchained has a staking platform, allowing investors to hold their tokens for dynamic APY. The rewards are 126% and will be paid out for the next two years. This means that investors get a source of passive income with their investments.
Further, early investors could get massive rewards with $PEPU price increases. Pepe Unchained price predictions say this presale could grow by over 5000% in 2024. If you want to buy the project, hurry before the upcoming price increase.
Crypto All-Stars: The next 20x market opportunity
A project that is among the most unique launches of the year, Crypto All-Stars is a must-have for all meme coin owners. This new meme presale developed the first MemeVault, an umbrella that gathers together all meme coins in one place. For meme coin owners, this feature means they can stake their coins and earn $STARS as a reward.
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Pepe, Floki Inu, Milady, and Bonk are some coins available for staking on the platform. Crypto All-Stars announced they plan to include more memes in the future.
Another option to earn rewards is staking $STARS. The project team claims this is the best way to maximize your rewards and get the best out of the project. The current APY is 766%. In other words, if you stake your memes and $STARS, you could double your rewards. This is one of the best things about this project, often named the best investment opportunity.
Crypto All-Stars is on presale, having raised over $1.9 million. If you want to invest, hurry. The next presale stage starts soon, and the $STARS price will increase.
Flockerz: The best community-focused new project
Flockerz is the latest presale and a Vote 2 Earn project that lets investors decide on the most crucial project decisions. This presale develops FlockTopia DAO, combining decentralized governance with the Vote 2 Earn mechanism. Investors can vote and decide on the project's future and earn rewards. $FLOCK holders can also stake their coins for an APY, currently a massive 6255%.
As a community-focused project, Flockerz wants to build the biggest community and give a voice to every member. The presale offers a terrific opportunity for massive ROI post-launch, with some experts claiming $FLOCK will go up by 17% in 2024. So, if you want to invest, hurry and buy $FLOCK. The project is on presale, having so far raised over $360k.
Memebet Casino: Top new casino presale
Memebet Casino, the latest casino launch, has raised over $350k in its presale. According to experts, the project has a 100x price potential.
The main reason for such predictions is that Memebet Casino is the first project that lets investors wager with meme coins. When investors deposit their memes, they play in the casino and earn wagering benefits. They can also earn other bonuses like P2E rewards, exclusive airdrops, casino games, and sportsbooks.
This presale targets Telegram users of meme coin trading bots and crypto gamblers. The rewards the project gives to players are among the highest in the industry. Through Lootboxes, Memebet Casino will grant holders access to real-world prizes, casino freebies, and bonuses.
If you want to invest in Memebet Casino, hurry before the upcoming price increase. When you buy using Ethereum, you will be able to start wagering immediately after the Casino launch. In any other case, you need to wait to claim your coins.
Conclusion: Presales bloom despite the latest crypto tumble
Despite the recent geopolitical events, new presales, Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, Flockerz, and Memebet Casino are the best investment options. These projects are on presale, and you can buy them for less. Their price predictions suggest early investors could expect gigantic ROI post-listing. During turbulent times, investing in these risk-free coins is the cleverest decision.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.