Is Stake.com Legit & Secure 2024: Comprehensive Stake.com Review & Rating [Latest Update]

Stake.com payout review

In this section, you will learn all about whether or not Stake.com has a good reputation for paying out when a withdrawal is requested by its players.

Does Stake.com really pay?

Stake.com reviews from customers are all positive regarding withdrawals. You shouldn’t ever come up against any issues with your payouts, as long as you have met the required minimum limit.

How to cash out at Stake.com

Requesting a withdrawal on Stake.com is quick and easy, so here’s how to do it:

Head to Stake.com and log into your account

Select your wallet and the withdraw button

Click on your preferred cryptocurrency

Enter the wallet destination address

Input the amount you wish to withdraw

Enter the 2FA code

Stake.com withdrawal limits

As this section has highlighted, there is a minimum withdrawal limit to be aware of. This will vary depending on your chosen cryptocurrency. Here are some of the most popular coins and their associated minimum limit:

For Bitcoin: 0.0002

For Litecoin: 0.04

For Ethereum: 0.004

For Dogecoin: 30

For BNB: 0.015

For Tether: 2.5

For Ripple: 20

For Bitcoin Cash: 0.02

For USD Coin: 2.5

Stake.com ratings - Casino games

Stake.com features an extensive casino library that is packed to the brim with exciting titles. Developed by leading software providers like Pragmatic Play, Hacksaw Gaming, Play’n GO, and Evolution, you will discover games including slots, table games, live dealers, and game shows.

If you’re a huge slots fan, you can enjoy titles like Sweet Bonanza, Dork Unit, The Dog House, and Gates of Olympus. If you enjoy table games, there are titles like Lightning Roulette Live, Hilo, Baccarat, Craps, and Extreme Texas Hold’em.

Last but not least, one of the main attractions of the site is the Stake Originals, which have been created entirely in-house. Some Stake Original titles include Plinko, Dice, Slide, Diamonds, Dragon Tower, and Blue Samurai.

Does Stake.com have an app?

As mobile casino gaming is popular these days, all operators must offer compatibility. But Stake.com doesn’t just offer a compatible browser site, it also has a dedicated mobile app. Whether you’re using an Android or iOS device, the Stake.com app is available on your App Store and Google Play Store.

Stake.com ratings - Customer support

The Stake.com reviews online all have one thing in common - that the customer support at Stake.com is faultless. The help center consists of hundreds of articles that offer advice and support on all types of topics. Regardless of your query, you are bound to find some helpful tips here.

But if you still need to speak with someone directly, a live agent is available on live chat. Within moments, you will be connected with a support agent who can help resolve your issue. Alternatively, there is also email support, which is a great option for issues that aren’t urgent.

Stake.com review - Website design

The Stake.com website has been carefully designed with its players in mind. There are two menus which are located across the top of the screen and down the left-hand side. All the important pages are linked here including promotions, casino games, the sportsbook, VIP club, and more. Other helpful pages like the help center and responsible gaming section can be found in the footer of the website. Regardless of which page you need, you are just a few clicks away.

Existing players can select the login button that is located in the top-right corner of the site. If you’re a new customer, you can click the blue ‘Register’ button. Don’t forget to provide the exclusive promo code: MIKBONUS to claim your 200% matched deposit bonus and 5% casino rakeback.

Who owns Stake.com

Stake is a recognized global brand that runs a number of online casino sites over the world. As such, it is operated by various companies depending on the location. Stake.com is operated by Medium Rare N.V., which holds a license from Curacao.

How to delete Stake.com account

If you want to delete your Stake.com account, the entire process is incredibly simple. As Stake.com wants you to take the action that’s best for you, you must first initiate a 24-hour cooling down period. This can be done through the ‘Responsible gambling’ section on the site.

After the cooling down period has finished, you can select how long you wish to self-exclude. This can be any time you prefer such as 3 months, 6 months, or indefinitely. It’s important to be aware that if you do select indefinitely, there is no possible way to recover your account once this has been done.

Stake.com ratings: Conclusion

Whether you’re into playing slots, table games, poker, or game shows, Stake.com has it all. You never have to worry about not having your favorites on the site, as Stake.com boasts hundreds of titles that are constantly being updated too.

As you can see from the Stake.com reviews, the site has a great reputation for payouts and its impressive selection of banking options. Regardless of your chosen cryptocurrency, it’s bound to appear here. What’s more, is that Stake.com has low withdrawal fees and limits, as well as instant deposits and fast payouts.

Why not join Stake.com today to see for yourself? During the registration form, don’t forget to claim your 200% matched deposit bonus and 5% casino rakeback deal using the exclusive promo code: MIKBONUS.

FAQ

Is Stake.com a scam?

No, Stake.com is not a scam casino site. Stake.com is a reliable and trusted casino platform that uses modern SSL encryption and processes payments through the blockchain, so you never have to worry.

Is there a Stake.com welcome bonus?

Yes, all new players can claim a 200% bonus up to $2000 (max deposit $1000) + 5% casino rakeback, by using the promo code: MIKBONUS.

What games are available on Stake.com?

Stake.com features hundreds of exciting casino games for all types of players. You will find categories including slots, table games, live dealers, and game shows, making sure that there is something for all.

