Is Slots.lv Legit & Safe? Best Alternatives To Slots.lv

Slots.lv is a popular online gaming destination. Unfortunately, it's not legal in the US. That said, we're here to present to you the top Slots.lv alternatives that are 100% legitimate in the US.

We'll give you insight into alternative social casino platforms and their offerings, helping you make an informed decision on whether or not you should sign up and play on these sites. As an added bonus if you use the exclusive Stake.us bonus code MIKBONUS when you sign up to the brand, you can gain $55 in Stake cash, 260K of gold coins, and 5% rakeback.

Top Sweepstakes and Social Casinos

If you're looking for features and benefits similar to Slots.lv we've got you covered. We're going to take a look at some top Slots.lv alternatives and show you exactly how you can get started on these platforms and gain access to rewards.Stake.us is our #1 recommendation and when joining this platform, and using the exclusive bonus code: MIKBONUS, you’ll receive an amazing welcome offer consisting of $55 Worth of Stake Cash, 260,000 Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback.

Stake.us: Our #1 Slots.lv alternative

McLuck: Great slots and live dealer offerings

Wow Vegas: Popular slots with a simple interface

Jackpota: New slot titles regularly updated

ClubsPoker: Top social poker games and variations

Best sweepstakes & social casinos

In the sections below, we're going to give you a brief rundown of the top alternatives to Slots.lv. We'll explain their welcome bonuses, game selections, prize redemption options, and more. Stake.us is our number one recommendation, so let's take a look at what they have to offer.

1. The best sweepstakes casino for US players: Stake.us

Stake.us is definitely one of the most popular social gaming casinos open to the US market. Not only do they offer an impressive welcome bonus, which gives you $55 worth of Stake Cash, 260,000 Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback upon signing up, but this brand also offers ongoing bonuses and promotions to keep your virtual currency topped up. You can expect a large selection of games here, including slots, table games, live dealer options, and a selection of Stake Originals that you won't find anywhere else. You can definitely redeem your Stake Cash winnings for cash prizes and gift cards, as long as you accumulate at least 100 SC and 25 SC, respectively.

Pros:

  • No deposit or purchase required

  • Hundreds of Pragmatic Play slot games

  • Many exclusive Stake Original titles

  • Daily login bonus

Cons:

  • Not accessible in all regions

  • No social sports available

Rating: 4.9/ 5.0

McLuck: Great slots and live dealer offerings

McLuck is another top alternative to Slots.lv. The social casino includes popular slots like Book of Dead, which has an RTP of 96.21%, giving you a significant advantage in terms of potential winnings. Upon signing up, you’ll receive 7,500 Gold Coins and 2.5 Sweeps Coins. Safety and security are prioritized on this platform, as they use various encryption and security protocols. Customer service is also available around the clock to assist you with any questions or issues you experience on the site.

Pros:

  • Variety of slots from top developers

  • Welcome bonuses and regular promotions

  • Strong mobile compatibility

  • Responsive customer support

  • Attractive loyalty program

Cons:

  • Geographical restrictions in several territories

  • Limited live dealer game selection

Rating: 4.8/ 5.0

Wow Vegas: Popular slots with a simple interface

Wow Vegas rewards new players with 250,000 Wow Coins and 5 Sweeps Coins upon completing the registration process. After joining the platform, you’ll have access to a wide gaming library, which includes a range of slots, progressive jackpots, and Megaways. To redeem SC for cash prizes, you need to accumulate 100 Sweeps Coins, and to redeem for gift cards, you need 25 Sweeps Coins. Additionally, Wow Vegas has multiple ongoing promotions, such as Wow Vegas Races, Super Spins, and Happy Hour.

Pros:

  • Nice sign up bonus

  • Access to over 800 casino-style games

  • Take advantage of frequent promotions

  • 20 coin packages available

Cons:

  • No live dealer games offered

  • PayPal is not accepted as a payment method

Rating: 4.7/ 5.0

Jackpota: New slot titles regularly updated

Jackpota is another popular alternative to Slots.lv. When you sign up to this platform, you'll receive 7,500 Gold Coins to kickstart your gaming adventure on the site. Additionally, you'll also receive 1,500 Sweeps Coins as part of their daily logins bonus, as long as you log in to your account once every 24 hours. You can also take advantage of their referral program, where you receive free coins for referring others to the Jackpota platform. Jackpota offers a range of casino slots and table games, as well as a highly responsive customer service department that operates 24/7.

Pros:

  • Great welcome bonus

  • 1,500 GC every 24 hours

  • Safe and reliable platform

  • Ideal for beginners

Cons:

  • No mobile app

  • Limited live dealers

Rating: 4.6/ 5.0

ClubsPoker: Top social poker games and variations

ClubsPoker has a huge focus on poker games, as the name implies. After signing up, you'll receive 25,000 Gold Coins and 5 Sweeps Coins as part of the welcome package. You'll have access to poker variations including Five Card Omaha and PLO. ClubsPoker also offers a daily login bonus that rewards all players with 2,500 Gold Coins and 0.50 Sweeps Coins when logging in once every day. You have the option to redeem your Sweeps Coins for cash prizes, and when you accumulate 100 SC, you'll be eligible for prize redemption. It's important to know that 100 SC at ClubsPoker is worth $100.

Pros:

  • Mobile compatibility

  • Simple sign up process

  • Multiple ongoing promos

  • Impressive welcome bonus

Cons:

  • No live chat options

  • No dedicated app

Rating: 4.5/ 5.0

Win Money Playing at Sweepstakes Casinos

You cannot win real money playing at a sweepstakes casino. This is because sweepstakes platforms generally do not operate the way real money gaming destinations work. That said, we're going to explain exactly how the currency system and the coin system work at social casinos.

How Does The Currency System Work?

Also, social casinos often offer a proprietary currency or virtual currency that is unique to their brand. In most cases, you’ll find Sweeps Coins offered by lots of the top recommended platforms. However, in the case of Stake.us Stake Cash, it is the primary virtual currency. You cannot buy Stake Cash, and it can only be awarded to you in the form of bonuses and promotions or from winning games on the platform. That said, you can indeed redeem Stake Cash winnings for cash prizes and gift cards.

How Does The Coin System Work?

Social gaming platforms also offer Gold Coins, and these also come in the form of bonuses and promotions. However, Gold Coins have no monetary value and cannot be redeemed for prizes or gift cards. That said, you can purchase Gold Coin packages on social casinos, but they are purely for entertainment purposes.

How To Play Without Buying Coins?

You don't necessarily need to purchase coins in social casinos. You'll receive free coins when signing up to these platforms in the form of welcome bonuses. You can also win coins when engaging in your favorite casino-style games or participating in ongoing promotions, social media giveaways, and so on.

How To Get Free Sweeps Coins?

Sweeps Coins are also received in the form of bonuses and promotions or by participating in loyalty schemes and rewards programs offered by these social casinos. Social media giveaways, ongoing promotions, and rewards programs are all ways to receive free sweeps coins.

How to choose new sweeps casinos

There are quite a few options available online when you're looking for a sweepstakes casino. However, not all are created equal. There are some key factors that you should keep an eye out for, and we'll take a look at them in the section below:

Game selection

Ensure that the platform has a variety of different casino offerings, including slots, table games, live dealer games, and other popular games that you enjoy playing.

Offers and free sweeps

Bonuses and promotions are an absolute must to enhance your overall gaming sessions, ensuring that you don't need to make a purchase of any kind to keep your virtual currency balance topped up.

Cash prizes

Find out whether or not the social casino offers cash prize redemptions or gift card redemptions. This will ensure that you don't have a false expectation of redeeming your sweeps coins winnings when it's not available on the platform.

Is an app available?

Most social casinos don't provide dedicated mobile apps. However, this should not take away from the overall experience as long as the site works well on mobile browsers, you're still good to game on the go.

What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites?

As mentioned earlier, there are lots of social casinos available. However, in order to separate the good from the bad, you need to keep an eye out for a few key aspects, which we'll discuss below:

Security

The social casino must employ encryption protocols such as SSL encryption, verification procedures, etc., to ensure that your personal financial information is safeguarded.

Usability

The site should be user-friendly, ensuring that you can find what you're looking for quickly and easily.

Bonus offers

Ensure that the social casino offers a sign-up bonus so you can get started immediately after signing up and enjoy all the platform has to offer.

Customer Support

Keep an eye out for multiple customer support channels, including live chat, email, direct contact forms, and a comprehensive FAQ section as well.

Payment Methods

While you don't need to make purchases of any kind at a social casino, it's nice to know that you can buy Gold Coin packages if you want to. For this reason, ensure that the social casino offers payment methods you are comfortable using.

Game selection

Look for a variety of casino-style games, especially your favorites, to ensure that you have an exciting and fulfilling social gaming experience.

Conclusion: Should you try Slots.lv alternatives?

Irrespective of how popular a social gaming platform is, there's no point in engaging if it's illegal in your jurisdiction. That said, this page has recommended our top-rated social casinos that are all live and legal in the US. They all offer impressive welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions, huge gaming libraries, cash prize redemptions, and much more. So why not try these alternatives to Slots.lv today?

Slots.lv alternatives FAQ

What is the best alternative to Slots.lv?

Stake.us is one of the best alternatives, offering a wide variety of games, generous bonuses, and social casino features for US players.

Is Slots.lv a scam?

No, Slots.lv is not a scam. It is a legitimate online casino, but it's important to note that it is not licensed for US players.

Is Slots.lv legal?

Slots.lv is not legal for players in the US. It operates outside US jurisdiction, so make use of our recommended legal alternatives instead.

Is Slots.lv legit?

Yes, Slots.lv is a legitimate online casino. However, it's not legally available for players in the US.

Is Slots.lv safe?

Slots.lv is considered safe, using encryption technology to protect user data, but it operates outside of the US, so legal protections may differ depending on your location.

Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

