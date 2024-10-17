Is It Too Late To Buy MOG, BRETT, And PEPE? New Meme Coins Setting Up For Price Explosion

Meme coins such as Mog Coin (MOG), Brett (Based) BRETT, and Pepe Coin (PEPE) brought significant gains to the early investors who recognized their potential in time. According to CoinMarketCap, the price of MOG dropped by 11.59% within the last 24 hours, while the price of BRETT dropped by 2.81%, and the price of PEPE dropped by 1.73% within the same period. The fact that they are in the red zone may indicate that it may be too late to buy them now. On the other hand, investors are all over the five new meme coins available on presale, achieving enormous success already.

5 New Meme Coins Poised for Price Explosion

The meme coins of the new generation have been developed with additional utility to satisfy the hunger of investors for innovation. Even though many meme coins are being launched daily, these are the meme coins that deserve investors’ attention:

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) Flockerz ($FLOCK) Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) Dogizen (DOGIZ)

1. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – The Most Popular Meme Coin Approaching $20 Million Milestone