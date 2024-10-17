Is It Too Late To Buy MOG, BRETT, And PEPE? New Meme Coins Setting Up For Price Explosion

Meme coins such as Mog Coin (MOG), Brett (Based) BRETT, and Pepe Coin (PEPE) brought significant gains to the early investors who recognized their potential in time. According to CoinMarketCap, the price of MOG dropped by 11.59% within the last 24 hours, while the price of BRETT dropped by 2.81%, and the price of PEPE dropped by 1.73% within the same period. The fact that they are in the red zone may indicate that it may be too late to buy them now. On the other hand, investors are all over the five new meme coins available on presale, achieving enormous success already.
5 New Meme Coins Poised for Price Explosion
The meme coins of the new generation have been developed with additional utility to satisfy the hunger of investors for innovation. Even though many meme coins are being launched daily, these are the meme coins that deserve investors’ attention:
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Flockerz ($FLOCK)
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET)
Dogizen (DOGIZ)
1. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – The Most Popular Meme Coin Approaching $20 Million Milestone
Pepe Coin was enormously successful last year when it introduced Pepe The Frog, which is a known comic character created by Matt Furie. This meme became extremely popular among crypto enthusiasts, and despite the initial success, it seems that the potential for this meme coin to explode has slowed down significantly. On the other hand, Pepe Unchained is a new meme coin that sets the bar high. Not only does the $PEPU token bring innovative utility, but its presale is extremely successful, showing that crypto investors are accumulating $PEPU tokens quickly.
So far, more than $19,8 million has been raised, and the presale is approaching its end fast. After the presale ends, the $PEPU holders will be able to build on the Pepe Chain and explore all the perks of Layer 2, such as double staking rewards and higher volume capacity. The price of $PEPU is expected to explode after the initial listings, so join the presale while you can!
2. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Innovative Meme Coin Introducing MemeVault For The First Time
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is an innovative meme coin project that enables meme coin holders to make the most out of their tokens by staking them under one roof. The MemeVault that the investors can explore within this project supports multi-chain and multi-token coin staking. This means that if you bought MOG, BRETT, and PEPE in the past during their prime and want to maximize your rewards now, this is an ideal opportunity. Crypto All-Stars currently supports the staking of the eleven meme coins; the twelfth is the $STARS token.
$STARS token is the native token of this project, enabling investors to access all the perks. Staking it now can bring 637% APY, so joining early can pay off handsomely. The presale is progressing quickly, and more than $2,3 million has been raised until now. Besides, ClayBro, the crypto enthusiast who shares his views with 130k YouTube subscribers, believes it could bring 67x gains, so this is a good incentive to join the presale now!
3. Flockerz ($FLOCK) – Meme Coin Empowering The Community Known As „The Flock“
Flockerz ($FLOCK) is one of the newest meme coins that shows that innovation is a priority now. Instead of having few people make the important decisions, the creators of this project are giving the power to the $FLOCK holders so that every investor can contribute to the long-term growth of the entire ecosystem. The very essence of this project is DAO (decentralized autonomous organization), known as FlockTopia.
With the implementation of the vote-2-earn concept, the participants in the decision-making process will profit from sharing their points of view regarding new features, key project development, marketing strategy, and all the rest. This means that the governance is fully decentralized, inviting everyone who wishes to be more involved in a project to secure a share of $FLOCK tokens before the presale ends. More than $700k has been raised in this presale until now, and the price of $FLOCK tokens will increase soon, so this is your chance to get them while they are affordable!
4. Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) – Crypto Setting The Stage for Meme Coin Wagering
Blockchain casinos and Telegram gaming are becoming increasingly popular, and Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) connects the best of both worlds. It aims to fill the gap in the market and enable the $MEMEBET token holders to play the best crypto casino games and access the global sportsbook that includes NBA and EPL, among other major sports. Integrated Telegram enables users to access the games without providing personal info, which will enable a satisfying user experience.
The highest rollers will enjoy lucrative bonuses and VIP programs, which will serve as an incentive to foster engagement in the long run. Meanwhile, exclusive airdrops will reward early supporters with $MEMEBET tokens. The creators of this project prove that the priority of this program is to reward the community for their participation, and 20% of the total supply will be reserved solely for rewards. Besides, the play2earn element will bring additional appeal, so make sure you explore it!
5. Dogizen (DOGIZ) – Meme Coin Embracing Tap2Earn Game
Dogizen (DOGIZ) is one of the meme coins generating massive attention with its tap2earn game, which already has more than one million players. The goal of this game is to find Treatz and collect them. In addition, the players will be able to explore new places and enjoy rewards for referrals.
This meme coin is interesting because it introduces an innovative Telegram ICO, which allows Telegram users to invest through the app. Its interesting features certainly bring it under the spotlight. The next goal is the launch of Telegram gaming, which will consist of numerous mobile games. This means that there will be something for investors without experience and developers who will have a chance to explore all the features this project offers.
Conclusion
The prices of MOG, BRETT, and PEPE dip, while $PEPU, $STARS, $FLOCK, $MEMEBET, and DOGIZ presales seem unstoppable. These meme coins are setting up for a price explosion, especially during the anticipated bull run. Hop on board and secure your portion of these meme coins with a bright future ahead since there is no better time than the present!
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial