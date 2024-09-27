How To Watch Transformers One For Free – When Is 'Transformers One 2024' Coming To Streaming?

Paramount Pictures! Here are options for downloading or watching Transformers One streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the Transformers series at home. Is Transformers One (2024) available to stream? Is watching Transformers One on Peacock, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

Here’s when you can expect to watch the movie at home. Transformers One, the franchise's first-ever fully CG-animated movie, is an origin story with a star-studded voice cast led by Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Brian Tyree Henry. IGN's Transformers One review said it "is mostly content with half-hearted puns and barely legible Cybertronian battles that could have used some major transforming before rolling out."

If you're wondering how and where you can watch Transformers One this weekend, take a look at the info below. Paramount+’s anticipated animated prequel, Transformers One, is now in theaters everywhere. If you’re wondering when Transformers One will be available on Paramount+ and digital platforms, read on to find out when the film could start streaming.

Transformers One is now here, and there are options for where to watch the animated Transformers movie in theaters or at home. After years of live-action movies tackling the Hasbro property, the 2024 film marks a return to animation decades after Transformers: The Movie. Set 300 million years before the live-action films, and not technically connected to them, Transformers One's voice cast brings Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, and Keegan-Michael Key to the franchise to play Orion Pax/Optimus Prime, D-16/Megatron, Elita-1, and B-127/Bumblebee. The movie focuses on the early days of Cybertron and Optimus Prime and Megatron's relationship.

Since their toy line debut in the mid-1980s, Transformers has become a mainstay of pop culture across film and television, as well as comic books and video games. Believe it or not, our favorite robots in disguise belong to one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time, and their widespread appeal shows no signs of slowing down. Now, for the first time in nearly 40 years, an all-new animated film is about to be released in the form of Transformers One.

Transformers One Releases

The earliest opportunity to watch Transformers One is in theaters by attending one of many showtimes. Paramount gave the movie an exclusive theatrical release starting on September 20, 2024. The release plan includes IMAX, IMAX 3D, 3D, and 4DX screening options for anyone wanting a viewing experience that will not be replicable at home. Paramount originally had the film scheduled for a July 2024 release before pushing it to September.

Transformers One Streaming Release Date

Transformers One will eventually be released on Paramount+, rather than Netflix or Disney+. Paramount has yet to announce a streaming date for Transformers One. However, over the past two years, Paramount has brought its movies to its streaming platform 45-60 days after their theatrical debuts (except for the box-office hit Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One). Should Paramount stick with that cadence, you can expect Transformers One to hit Parmount+ in November.

Set 300 million years before the live-action movies, Transformers One tells the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron. While they’re best known as enemies, they were once close friends—like brothers—who ultimately changed the fate of Cybertron, according to the film’s synopsis. The film is the first fully CG-animated Transformers movie in the franchise’s history.

Find Showtimes For Transformers One

Theatrical showtimes from Friday, September 20. Transformers One is now available in theaters everywhere. To find when and where you can watch the movie near you, check the local showtime listings at the main theater sites below:

Transformers One 4K and Blu-ray Is Up for Preorder

If you're hoping to add the latest Transformers movie to your collection, you can now preorder the limited edition steelbook and Blu-ray. There is not yet a release date available. See our guide to upcoming Blu-ray releases for details.

When Will Transformers One Release On Streaming?

Paramount has yet to confirm when Transformers One will be released on streaming, but it is known that the movie will come to Paramount+ at the appropriate time. For anyone waiting until the animated movie's streaming release to watch it, Paramount's history makes it possible to predict when that will happen. The studio typically makes its movies available on streaming after roughly 50 days, with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts moving to streaming after 47 days. That would project Transformers One to release on Paramount+ in November 2024 if a similar pattern happens.

When Will Transformers One Release On Digital?

The earliest opportunity to watch Transformers One at home will come with its digital release, which will predate the streaming release and provide the option to buy or rent the movie digitally instead of needing a streaming service subscription. While Paramount has not announced when this will happen, the studio's average gap between theatrical and digital releases is about 35 days. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts went to digital after 33 days for example. This means Transformers One's digital release date should be October 2024. That will give Transformers One over a month to exclusively be in theaters.

Is ’Transformers One’ Streaming?

No, there has been nothing announced about Transformers One being available on VOD or any streaming services. The film is set to debut exclusively in theaters, so it is likely too early for its distributor, Paramount Pictures, to reveal its streaming plans. However, given the distributor, it's fair to assume that upon the film's digital release, you will find Transformers One streaming on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for updates as they get announced.

Will Transformers One Be On Netflix?

Yes, Transformers One will eventually be on Netflix. While a release date has not yet been announced, the movie will join the platform four months after it premieres on Peacock. It will stream on Netflix for 10 months, before going to back to Peacock for the remaining four months of the pay TV window.

If Transformers One follows the same pattern as Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, it could land on Netflix by early November 2024.

Will Transformers One Be On HBO Max?

No, Transformers One will not be on Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. The platform — previously known as HBO Max — also no longer does direct-to-streaming releases. Instead, they’ve implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the Max release.

Is Transformers One on Amazon Prime Video?

Transformers One movie could eventually be available to watch on Prime Video, though it will likely be a paid digital release rather than being included with an Amazon Prime subscription. This means that rather than watching the movie as part of an existing subscription fee, you may have to pay money to rent the movie digitally on Amazon. However, Paramount Pictures. and Amazon have yet to discuss whether or not this will be the case.

Is Transformers One Available On Hulu?

Viewers say they want to view the new horror movie Transformers One on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

What Is Transformers One About?

Transformers One is an animated origin story for two of the franchise's biggest characters. Here's the official synopsis from Parmamount:

Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.

If Transformers One is a hit, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told ScreenRant that there are already plans to do another film. “Number one, if we’re successful with this movie, we’re going to do a sequel for this,” he told the site. “And we already have, I think, the beginnings of a really interesting story for the second one, which is also character-based, the way the first [is].”