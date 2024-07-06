How To Watch 'Diaz vs. Masvidal' Free Live Stream Instantly From Anywhere!

The much-anticipated boxing showdown between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal is drawing significant attention from fans worldwide. Both fighters are renowned for their fierce fighting styles and charismatic personas, making this matchup a must-watch event. Nate Diaz, known for his endurance and striking skills, has built a reputation as one of the toughest fighters in the sport. Jorge Masvidal, on the other hand, is celebrated for his knockout power and strategic prowess in the ring.
Nate Diaz, a former UFC star, has made a name for himself with notable victories over top competitors. His resilience and ability to withstand heavy blows have earned him a loyal fanbase. Diaz's last fight saw him square off against Tony Ferguson in September 2022, where he secured a win via submission in the fourth round. Jorge Masvidal, also a former UFC fighter, is best known for his record-setting knockout of Ben Askren in just five seconds. Masvidal's last outing was a unanimous decision loss to Colby Covington in March 2022, but he remains a formidable opponent with a history of explosive performances.
The odds for the Diaz vs. Masvidal fight reflect the high stakes and competitive nature of the bout. Betting lines are closely contested, with fans and analysts divided on who will emerge victorious. The fight will be broadcast on a pay-per-view (PPV) basis, with a price tag reflecting the premium nature of this event. Fans are eager to find ways to watch the fight without breaking the bank, leading to increased interest in free live streaming options.
Set to take place under the banner of "Last Man Standing Boxing," the Diaz vs. Masvidal fight promises an evening of thrilling action. This article will guide you on how to watch Diaz vs. Masvidal live from anywhere, providing detailed information on the fight card, broadcast options, and more.
What Time Does Diaz vs. Masvidal Start?
The Diaz vs. Masvidal's boxing match is scheduled to take place on July 6, at The Honda Cente in Anaheim, California. The event will kick off with preliminary bouts, followed by the main card, culminating in the highly anticipated main event between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. The main card is expected to start at 9 p.m. ET, with the Diaz vs. Masvidal fight likely to begin around 12 a.m. ET, depending on the duration of the preceding bouts.
Diaz vs. Masvidal Fight Card
The fight card for the Diaz vs. Masvidal event features an exciting lineup of bouts, showcasing talent from various weight classes and backgrounds. The complete fight card is as follows:
Main Event: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal; Light heavyweight
Daniel Jacobs vs. Shane Mosley Jr.; Super middleweight
Amado Vargas vs. Sean Garcia; Lightweight
Chris Avila vs. Anthony Pettis; Light heavyweight
Devin Cushing vs. Manuel Correa; Lightweight
Alan Sanchez vs. Luis Lioez; Welterweight
Kenneth Lopez vs. Andres Martinez; Super middleweight
Curmel Moton vs. Nikolai Buzolin; Lightweight
Jose Aguayo vs. Bryce Logan; Welterweight
Steven Dunn vs. Gabriel Aguilar Costa; Heavyweight
Luciano Ramos vs. Dan Hernandez; Super lightweight
The diverse fight card ensures an evening packed with action, as rising stars and seasoned veterans alike take to the ring.
How to Watch Diaz vs. Masvidal
The highly anticipated Diaz vs. Masvidal fight will be available for streaming via pay-per-view (PPV) on two major platforms: DAZN and Fanmio. Both platforms offer reliable and high-quality streaming options to ensure you don't miss any of the action. DAZN, known for its extensive sports coverage, allows subscribers to purchase the PPV event for $49.99 USD, providing seamless access to the live stream. Similarly, Fanmio offers a worldwide streaming option at the same price of $49.99 USD, catering to an international audience. With Fanmio, viewers from all corners of the globe can easily purchase and stream the fight live, making it an accessible choice for fans everywhere. By choosing either DAZN or Fanmio, you can enjoy the highly anticipated showdown between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal with the convenience and quality you expect from top-tier sports streaming services.
How Can I Watch Diaz vs Masvidal on DAZN?
DAZN is one of the leading platforms for streaming sports events, including major boxing matches. To watch Diaz vs. Masvidal on DAZN, follow these steps:
Subscribe to DAZN: Visit the DAZN website or app and sign up for a subscription. DAZN offers monthly and annual plans.
Purchase the PPV: Once subscribed, navigate to the PPV section and purchase access to the Diaz vs. Masvidal fight.
Watch Live: On the day of the event, log in to your DAZN account and start streaming the fight live.
How Much Does Diaz vs Masvidal on DAZN Cost?
The cost of watching Diaz vs. Masvidal on DAZN varies depending on your location and subscription plan. Typically, DAZN offers a PPV price for major events in addition to the regular subscription fee. The PPV price for Diaz vs. Masvidal is expected to be around $49.99 USD, while the monthly subscription fee is approximately $19.99 USD.
How To Sign Up For DAZN On Sky If You Are A New Subscriber
If you're a new subscriber looking to watch Diaz vs. Masvidal on DAZN via Sky, here's how to sign up:
Visit the DAZN Website: Go to the DAZN website and select the 'Sign Up' option.
Choose Your Plan: Select the subscription plan that best suits your needs.
Enter Your Details: Provide the required personal and payment information to create your account.
Link to Sky: Follow the instructions to link your DAZN account with your Sky box.
Purchase the PPV: Navigate to the PPV section on your Sky box and purchase access to the Diaz vs. Masvidal fight.
How to Watch Diaz vs Masvidal for Free: Reddit and CrackStreams
While official PPV channels provide the highest quality and most reliable streams, some fans look for free streaming options. Reddit and CrackStreams are popular sources for finding free live streams. However, it is important to note that these streams may be of lower quality and can be illegal. Here are some tips if you choose to explore these options:
Reddit: Visit relevant subreddit communities and look for live stream links shared by users. Be cautious and use a VPN to protect your privacy.
CrackStreams: Access the CrackStreams website and search for the Diaz vs. Masvidal fight stream. Ensure you have ad-blockers and antivirus software enabled to avoid potential risks.
How to Watch Diaz vs Masvidal in the US
In the United States, the Diaz vs. Masvidal fight can be watched via ESPN+ and DAZN. Here’s how:
PPV.com / Fanmio PPV: Subscribe to PPV.com / Fanmio PPV and purchase the PPV event.
DAZN: Follow the steps mentioned earlier to subscribe to DAZN and buy the PPV.
How to Watch Diaz vs Masvidal in the UK
UK fans can watch the fight on Sky Sports Box Office or DAZN. Here’s how:
Sky Sports Box Office: Purchase the PPV event through your Sky account.
DAZN: Subscribe to DAZN and purchase the PPV as detailed earlier.
How to Watch Diaz vs Masvidal in Canada
Canadian viewers can stream the fight on DAZN. Here’s how:
DAZN: Subscribe to DAZN and buy the PPV event.
How to Watch Diaz vs Masvidal in Australia
In Australia, the fight can be streamed on DAZN. Here’s how:
DAZN: Subscribe to DAZN and purchase the PPV event.
Conclusion
The Diaz vs. Masvidal fight is set to be a thrilling spectacle, with both fighters bringing their unique skills and determination to the ring. Whether you choose to watch via official PPV channels or explore free streaming options, this guide provides all the information you need to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Prepare for an unforgettable evening of boxing as Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal go head-to-head in a battle for the ages.
