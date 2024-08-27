How To Watch Alien: Romulus For Free – When Is 'Alien: Romulus' Coming To Streaming?

20th Century Studios! Here are options for downloading or watching Alien: Romulus streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the 20th Century's 45-year-old sci-fi/horror series at home. Is Alien: Romulus (2024) available to stream? Is watching Alien: Romulus on Peacock, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.
It's up to you to choose whether the Predator flicks are canon. If you're wondering how and where you can watch the new Alien movie this weekend, take a look at the info below.
The Alien franchise has long been a staple in the world of science fiction and horror, and its latest installment, Alien: Romulus, marks the seventh entry in this iconic series. This time, the film introduces Cailee Spaeny as Rain Carradine, a young space colonist who, along with her friends, stumbles upon something sinister while scavenging at a remote space station.
While Fede Álvarez's Alien: Romulus is a standalone story between the events of Alien and Aliens, you may wonder how you should watch the Alien movies. The overall story timeline jumps all over the map with stories set in the past and future. You can watch the Alien franchise in chronological order, which would put the prequels first, or in release date order. I suggest starting with the 1979 original and going in theatrical release order. And if you want to make further sense of Alien: Romulus, you can trim the franchise's proverbial fat and minimize your movie marathon to three of the six entries: Alien, Aliens and Prometheus.
"Alien: Romulus" could be another summer box office smash. It hit theaters on Friday, August 16, and debuted right at the No. 1 spot (ousting "Deadpool & Wolverine"). It has raked in an impressive $108 million during its opening weekend and has been pretty well received, going off that 82% on Rotten Tomatoes.
That said, if you'd prefer to be frightened within the confines of your own home, or you're keen to know when you can rewatch "Alien: Romulus" at home, we've got you covered. Here's what we know about the "Alien: Romulus" streaming date right now.
A breakdown of how everything ties together is below, but if you haven't seen Alien: Romulus, be warned that spoilers lie ahead. Alien: Romulus officially hit theaters on April 16, 2024. However, some eager fans were treated to early showings starting on April 15, allowing them to experience the latest chapter in the Alien saga a day before its general release. The film’s return to the big screen has been eagerly anticipated, bringing with it the spine-chilling atmosphere and intense action that the series is known for, as per a report by Cosmpolitan.
Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to stream Alien: Romulus.
Alien: Romulus Streaming Release Date
Alien: Romulus will eventually be released on Hulu/Hulu on Disney+, rather than Netflix or Max.
As for a potential streaming release date for Alien: Romulus, we can look to 20th Century Studios' three latest movies to hit Hulu — The Creator, A Haunting in Venice, and The Boogeyman — which came to the streamer 82, 46, and 125 days after their theatrical debuts, respectively. If it lands in that 80–120-day window, Alien: Romulus would hit streaming between November and December, though we'll update this section when an official release date is announced.
When is 'Alien: Romulus' coming to streaming?
Being a 20th Century Studios movie, we can expect "Alien: Romulus" to stream on Hulu, after being made available to rent or purchase on Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) services like Prime Video, Apple TV, and the Google Play Store.
Disney's yet to confirm when you'll be able to stream "Alien: Romulus, so the best way to predict when it'll land on Hulu is to look back at how long it took past 20th Century Studios films to arrive on the streamer.
Unlike other studios' releases, there's way more variance between the streaming dates of recent 20th Century Studios theatrical releases. We had to wait 85 days before "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" came to Hulu, but "The First Omen" arrived after only 56 days.
Meanwhile, Gareth Evan's 2023 sci-fi effort, "The Creator", had a much longer window; it arrived on Hulu 120 days after its September 29 theatrical debut.
Where to Stream Alien: Romulus at Home
For those who prefer to watch movies from the comfort of their own homes, Alien: Romulus will eventually be available for streaming. Although the film has just been released in theaters, it is expected to make its way to Hulu, where it was originally intended to debut.
While a specific streaming release date has not yet been announced, fans can likely expect Alien: Romulus to be available on Hulu a few months after its ..
Will Alien: Romulus Be On Peacock?
Alien: Romulus will come to Peacock for the first four months of the pay TV window, then will go to Netflix for the next 10 months, before returning to Peacock for the final four.
Featuring a talented cast that includes David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu, Alien: Romulus has fans both excited and terrified as the beloved franchise returns to theaters for the first time in seven years.
Will Alien: Romulus Be On Netflix?
Yes, Alien: Romulus will eventually be on Netflix. While a release date has not yet been announced, the movie will join the platform four months after it premieres on Peacock. It will stream on Netflix for 10 months, before going to back to Peacock for the remaining four months of the pay TV window.
If Alien: Romulus follows the same pattern as Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, it could land on Netflix by early December 2024.
Will Alien: Romulus Be On HBO Max?
No, Alien: Romulus will not be on Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. The platform — previously known as HBO Max — also no longer does direct-to-streaming releases. Instead, they’ve implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the Max release.
Is Alien: Romulus on Amazon Prime Video?
Alien: Romulus movie could eventually be available to watch on Prime Video, though it will likely be a paid digital release rather than being included with an Amazon Prime subscription. This means that rather than watching the movie as part of an existing subscription fee, you may have to pay money to rent the movie digitally on Amazon. However, Warner Bros. and Amazon have yet to discuss whether or not this will be the case.
Is Alien: Romulus Available On Hulu?
Viewers say they want to view the new horror movie Alien: Romulus on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
How to Watch Alien: Romulus Online For Free?
There are a few ways to watch Alien: Romulus online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.
Alien: Romulus Cast
Alien: Romulus was written by Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues. It was directed by Fede Alvarez and stars the following actors:
Cailee Spaeny as Rain Carradine
David Jonsson as Andy
Archie Renaux as Tyler
Isabela Merced as Kay
Spike Fearn as Bjorn
Aileen Wu as Navarro
What is Alien: Romulus about?
Alien: Romulus is a new Alien movie set between the franchise's first two films. Here's the official synopsis from 20th Century Studios:
While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. As an Alien movie, Romulus delivers much of what fans expect, but it also packs some surprises, including intriguing ties to the controversial 2012 prequel Prometheus—particularly in its stunning, jaw-dropping ending.
Disclaimer: Outlook India does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof, Outlook India doesn't encourage/ promote piracy by any means. The links given here are not taking the users to pirated streaming contents. In case of any dispute or clarification please feel free to write to the content owner at arifulbsl3@gmail.com