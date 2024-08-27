How To Watch Alien: Romulus For Free – When Is 'Alien: Romulus' Coming To Streaming?

Where to Stream Alien: Romulus at Home

For those who prefer to watch movies from the comfort of their own homes, Alien: Romulus will eventually be available for streaming. Although the film has just been released in theaters, it is expected to make its way to Hulu, where it was originally intended to debut.

While a specific streaming release date has not yet been announced, fans can likely expect Alien: Romulus to be available on Hulu a few months after its ..

Will Alien: Romulus Be On Peacock?

Alien: Romulus will come to Peacock for the first four months of the pay TV window, then will go to Netflix for the next 10 months, before returning to Peacock for the final four.

Featuring a talented cast that includes David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu, Alien: Romulus has fans both excited and terrified as the beloved franchise returns to theaters for the first time in seven years.

Will Alien: Romulus Be On Netflix?

Yes, Alien: Romulus will eventually be on Netflix. While a release date has not yet been announced, the movie will join the platform four months after it premieres on Peacock. It will stream on Netflix for 10 months, before going to back to Peacock for the remaining four months of the pay TV window.

If Alien: Romulus follows the same pattern as Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, it could land on Netflix by early December 2024.

Will Alien: Romulus Be On HBO Max?

No, Alien: Romulus will not be on Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. The platform — previously known as HBO Max — also no longer does direct-to-streaming releases. Instead, they’ve implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the Max release.

Is Alien: Romulus on Amazon Prime Video?

Alien: Romulus movie could eventually be available to watch on Prime Video, though it will likely be a paid digital release rather than being included with an Amazon Prime subscription. This means that rather than watching the movie as part of an existing subscription fee, you may have to pay money to rent the movie digitally on Amazon. However, Warner Bros. and Amazon have yet to discuss whether or not this will be the case.

Is Alien: Romulus Available On Hulu?

Viewers say they want to view the new horror movie Alien: Romulus on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

How to Watch Alien: Romulus Online For Free?

Alien: Romulus Cast

Alien: Romulus was written by Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues. It was directed by Fede Alvarez and stars the following actors:

Cailee Spaeny as Rain Carradine

David Jonsson as Andy

Archie Renaux as Tyler

Isabela Merced as Kay

Spike Fearn as Bjorn

Aileen Wu as Navarro

What is Alien: Romulus about?

Alien: Romulus is a new Alien movie set between the franchise's first two films. Here's the official synopsis from 20th Century Studios:

While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. As an Alien movie, Romulus delivers much of what fans expect, but it also packs some surprises, including intriguing ties to the controversial 2012 prequel Prometheus—particularly in its stunning, jaw-dropping ending.