How To Redeem Stake Bonus Drop Codes: Guide To Stake Bonus Code 2024 [Latest Update]

When you redeem Stake bonus drop codes, you get more to play with - and there’s an exclusive code for you to use if you’re not already a member of Stake.us. The exclusive code, MIKBONUS, will bring you $55 in Stake Cash (their version of Sweeps Coins), plus 260,000 in Gold Coins for the social-style casino games - and you get 5% rakeback too. This guide will show you more about the Stake social casino, reveal sweepstakes play, and discuss many features of the site. You can read about the bonus codes and coupons, what to look for, and where to find future offers.
Pros and Cons
Pros
Welcome bonus with code MIKBONUS
Play socially with Gold Coins
Play sweepstakes with Stake Cash
Hundreds of casino-style games
Cons
Unavailable in certain states
Cannot make withdrawals
Stake bonus drop code info to use when signing up
If you arrive at Stake without looking around for a bonus drop code, you might think there’s no chance of claiming a welcome bonus or package. That’s not the case though, as there are some deals around if you know where to look for them. You won’t need to spend time searching for these because there is an exclusive welcome package for you to claim. When you sign up, use the code MIKBONUS and you’ll receive these perks inside your account:
$55 in Stake Cash
260,000 in Gold Coins
5% rakeback
Before going any further here, you should be aware of the US states that are not welcome to join Stake just now. The site is prohibited in certain areas according to local state laws. If you don’t see your state listed here, you should be good to go, but do check their latest terms before you do, in case of any recent changes. (Vermont has only just been removed as an accepted state, for example, while the others have been prohibited for a while now.)
Washington
Vermont
Nevada
New York
Idaho
Kentucky
Michigan
How to redeem Stake bonus drop codes
Assuming you’ve yet to create an account at Stake, here are the facts about the easy process of signing up to redeem this exclusive joining offer. It’s straightforward for sure, but you do need to make sure you correctly fill in all the details. Here we go:
Look for the Register button - you will see it at the top of the site
Enter your email address - there is a chance you might receive offers via this email, and it will be the official email associated with your account too
Select a username and password for your account - choose a secure password you haven’t used anywhere else
Select your state - all US states appear there, even those that cannot use the site, so make sure you are joining from a legal state (43 out of 50 are welcome)
Enter my exclusive code MIKBONUS in the box - you’ll need to tick this to reveal the space to enter it
When you have completed your account setup, you will receive the offer detailed here
Redeem Stake bonus drop code 2024 for new customers
Stake does have a promotional area, but it doesn’t reveal a welcome offer. This means you might assume there isn’t one - but as you know by now, there is a special deal you can claim when you sign up. By entering the code MIKBONUS during the signup process laid out for you above, you will receive $55 in Stake Cash, 260,000 in Gold Coins, and get 5% rakeback on the site as well.
It means you are all set for your first stint of social casino play, and you can use your Stake Cash to participate in the sweepstakes element of the site too. There’ll be more detail about those aspects later in this guide. As far as opening offers go, this may not appear splashed over the Stake homepage, but now that you have access to it, you can see it is one of the best offers around for a social casino.
Getting more from Stake: Redeem bonus drop promotions for existing customers
What happens when you’ve claimed your welcome offer and you are ready for some more? Well, plenty of social casinos tend to offer their players a daily bonus, so it’s wise to see whether Stake would do this as well. And there is some good news for you - it does. There is a daily bonus available for every player, but you do need to log into your account to receive it each day. It doesn’t accumulate over time, so if you miss logging in for a day, you’ll miss that day’s bonus. If you want inspiration for returning there each day, this does the trick!
It’s also wise to keep track of what’s happening on Stake’s promotions page. There are no traditional promotions there, but you will find some events and promos that add more depth to your gameplay if you want to check them out. Look out for some of these to give you an idea of what to expect:
Multiplier drops
Daily races
Weekly raffles
These are great to participate in if you fancy trying to gain a position on a leaderboard or win one of their Gold Coin or Stake Cash prizes. Check the rules for each of them to see what’s involved. There are changes to some of these offers as well, with the obvious daily races switching things up each day to keep everything fresh. Since some social casinos don’t have this sort of thing, it’s another example of the depth on offer at Stake.
How to make the most of redeeming Stake bonus drop codes
It can be tricky to remember a drop code, hence why it’s preferable to copy and paste it whenever you need to use one. This removes any chance of error, providing you copy and paste correctly. You will need to tick the box when signing up, just to open the space to enter the code. It’s best to double check what you’ve copied and pasted into the box each time - it could save you from making an error that will make you miss the offer.
Here’s a good strategy for using your welcome offer at Stake to get the most out of the site. You can save your Stake Cash for later, instead focusing on some of the highlighted slots and casino-style games to play with your Gold Coins. You can also make sure you collect your daily login bonus to add some more GCs to your total. This means you can watch for other ways to collect more Stake Cash to save to play with later. When you do eventually play with some, you will know which games you want to play. You can also redeem a bonus drop at Stake later if anything else pops up. You can see how it pays to stay alert, so you don’t miss anything new that’s happening.
Best tips for Stake to redeem bonus drop code 2024
Through extensive research on Stake and playing there, experts have compiled some tips to make sure you get the most out of your bonus. They’re all straightforward to remember, so once you’ve gone through this list, you’ll know what to do to make the most of the Stake experience:
Double check you’ve got the code right - a quick check here could save a costly mistake
Use the Gold Coins first - playing games with these means you can see which games you like most
Save the Stake Cash - the more you can get hold of to play with, the longer you’ll be able to play to try and win some Stake Cash
Boost your welcome bonus with the daily bonus too - you can claim this daily to add more GCs and potentially SCs to your total
Choose games with the lowest amounts required to play - this will make your two coin types last longer
Discover the best casino-style games at Stake today
The menu reveals all at Stake, as you check it out to see what’s on offer. Best of all is the list of Stake Originals - games that you will only find there and nowhere else. There are 16 developers with slots in that section of the site, guaranteeing access to hundreds of varied titles. You can decide to view games from just one developer, but it’s great to see them all - you might find a few new favorites that way. They also have table games, poker, and some scratch cards. The live casino-style gaming area is good too, with 14 games covering all the popular options including blackjack and roulette.
A top casino-style game to play: Hand of Midas 2
Many players love a good sequel, and this continues the story of King Midas, who made everything he touched turn into gold. This sounds promising, but it didn’t end well for Midas! This five-reel game was released by Pragmatic Play, with stunning graphics, free spin possibilities, multipliers, and several elements that nicely tie into the gold theme. It doesn’t follow the pattern of lots of other games either, instead preferring to add one or two fresh elements - and it certainly makes the best of its theme with plenty of golden touches involved.
What are the hottest games at Stake today?
It won’t take you long to realize there are hundreds of potential candidates in competition for the hottest games title at Stake. That is superb to know because it means you have an array of games to suit any mood you might be in. Most of the time players stick to the slots, but you’ll be pleased to see plenty of other game types there too. There are a few handpicked titles for you here, just to show you the range of games and themes available. There is certainly never a dull moment at this social casino. In fact, the Stake social casino has one of the best ranges of games for anyone looking to play at this kind of site.
Spontaneity counts: Finding additional Stake bonus drop codes to redeem
You now know that you can use the exclusive code - MIKBONUS - that will bring you $55 in Stake Cash, 260,000 in Gold Coins, and of course, the 5% rakeback bonus as well. But what happens after that? It’s ideal to keep an eye on your account once you have signed into Stake, so you can secure your daily bonus for starters. You can also check their promotions page for further insight into what’s happening on the site. Another key aspect is to follow Stake on social media, as they regularly create competitions and promos to participate in. These can offer prizes of Stake Cash and Gold Coins - perhaps even both - so they’re good to enter if you can. Check them out on:
X (formerly Twitter)
Read their blog, linked on the site, as well
Let’s get real: Does Stake pay real money?
Social casinos never pay real money. They’re free to use and play at, so you can enjoy a range of great casino-style games without worrying about budgeting for them. Stake offers a sweepstakes aspect as well, meaning that you can use Stake Cash to play for Stake Cash prizes. If you win Stake Cash during gameplay, you can redeem it later for a real prize. Check out the rules on the site to see how this works. You cannot redeem Stake Cash you receive - only SCs that you win.
Can you win money at Stake?
No, but you do get the chance to win prizes there. Does this seem confusing? Don’t worry - if you’re new to the concept of social and sweepstakes casinos, you can go through all the details on those aspects here. This should clarify things before you sign up. Firstly, make sure you are 100% clear that it is impossible to win real money at social casinos or sweepstakes casinos. Stake.us qualifies as both, since it is possible to play some social casino games there, and you can participate in sweepstakes games as well.
That’s why you’ll receive two types of coins when you sign up and secure that welcome bonus with the special code, MIKBONUS. Remember, you’ll receive $55 in Stake Cash and 260,000 Gold Coins as part of that welcome deal, along with 5% rakeback. Read how those coins work here, to be sure you’re clear on them:
Stake Cash - this is the Stake version of the Sweeps Coins you will see at other sweepstakes casinos
Gold Coins - these are used to play social casino games
Whichever coin type you use, you stand a chance of winning more of that same coin during a game. So, if you play with Gold Coins, you might win more of them. You can’t redeem those for anything since they always remain inside your account. You can use them to play more social games.
Switch to Stake Cash and you can try and win more Stake Cash during gameplay. All games are available to play with either coin type - it’s up to you which titles you’d rather play. You can redeem Stake Cash if you have enough to do so as per their current sweepstakes rules, but you can only redeem Stake Cash that you’ve won during a sweepstakes game. This means any Stake Cash you pick up must be played first. You can later redeem any SC winnings to get a real prize. The site has full sweepstakes rules, as it should, and it’s best to read through those before you grab that welcome offer, just so you’re clear on the rules.
Make sure you’re clear on payment methods
You know by now that Stake is a social and sweepstakes casino. This means deposits and withdrawals aren’t part of the format. There is no requirement to purchase any Gold Coins to prolong your gameplay, although you can if you wish. You’ll find a selection of packages to purchase, some of which might include free Stake Cash as well as the Gold Coins you’re purchasing. You cannot purchase Stake Cash separately.
The site only accepts crypto methods for purchasing requirements, so you cannot use any regular methods. To reiterate though, you don’t need to part with a dime at Stake - or any mBTC or other crypto units either. There are many ways to pick up both Gold Coins and Stake Cash at the site - and it’s a great idea to follow them on social media too for more ways to do this.
Here’s a sense of the user experience at Stake
Learning how to redeem a Stake bonus drop code in 2024 is one thing, but what’s it like to use the site? Some social casinos are complicated and frustrating to use, so it’s brilliant to read reports that Stake is at the opposite end of that spectrum. It’s easy to move around and find what you need, even if you’ve never seen, heard, or visited the site before. There are details of a few essential areas below, to give you a better sense of what’s coming up.
Can you download a Stake app?
No, but if you’re thinking that’s a bad thing, think again. Many players find it way easier to use Stake without having an app and its regular updates to worry about. You are able to create a shortcut to the site on your smartphone, making it even easier to access it in future, even though you will do so via the browser rather than an app. There are all kinds of perks to enjoy with their site:
It’s fully optimized for all devices
It’s easy to get around
It has an intuitive design
You can easily access the menu whenever you wish
Games have touchscreen controls to suit mobile devices
So, if you were thinking that Stake might have dropped the ball by neglecting to create a mobile app, you can see that you’ve ended up with something even better. They’ve poured their expertise into the mobile version of the site instead, and it will be one of the easiest you’ve ever used.
What is the Stake website experience like?
For many, the menu is the key feature here. You can check that out first and you might find you can reach most key parts of the site without any hassle. Best of all, the games are divided into areas there, so you don’t need to access a lobby first. You can go straight to the type of casino-style game you most want to play. The promotions section is ideal to check if you are looking to redeem a Stake bonus drop code in 2024, just in case there is something fresh to check out. And you might also like having the live support link at the bottom of the menu - always there if you need it.
Here’s a rundown of some of the best perks of using their site:
Hundreds of casino-style games to explore
Live support to access if required
An intuitive menu that puts all the essential links at your fingertips
How do they fare on the customer support front?
Having reviewed several social casinos and sweepstakes casinos, it’s clear that this is where these sites normally fall down on their service. It can be tricky - and sometimes impossible - to contact anyone at a site of this nature. So, when you see what is on offer at Stake, you’ll see why it usually ranks at the top of the pile in this respect. To begin, here are the options for finding some customer support:
You can send an email - support@stake.us is given at the foot of their website
You can use their live support feature - you’ll find a link to this at the bottom of the menu
You can head for their help center - this is linked via the support topic in the menu at the bottom of the website
It’s worth noting that the help center is perfect to check out before you sign up, too, not just when you need some assistance while using the site. There is a real wealth of info there, and they’ve got a search facility that makes it much easier to find out what you need to know, too. The most viewed articles at the top of the section are good to begin with - you might well find your question is answered by one of those sections. Below that, there are seven areas to check out, including these:
Security
Account and verification
General information
The latter on general info tells you more about the basics of the site, so it’s ideal to read if you have never heard of Stake before and you want a decent grounding in what to expect. The section on coins is good too, as it takes you through the two types of coins and explains the differences between them. You might well find yourself referring back to the info in the help center quite a bit as you settle in, but after a while, you likely won’t need to use it as much.
Redeem Stake bonus drop codes with ease when you’re ready to play
Some social casinos have a limited range of casino-style games for you to play. That is refreshingly not true of Stake, where there are hundreds of games to check out - many of which are famous, too. You certainly won’t get a limited range of basic casino-style games there, as you’ll discover when you give it a try. This is great news, as is the fact you can use your bonus code, MIKBONUS, to secure $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, plus 5% rakeback as a new member of the site with this bonus offer. Redeeming the code is a breeze, and you’ll find other offers on your way too as you begin to relax and enjoy the range of features that make playing at Stake such a great experience.
Redeem Stake bonus drop codes and FAQs that might help
How do I get a free bonus on Stake?
You can use the code, MIKBONUS, to collect an exclusive welcome package at Stake.us. This comes with $55 in Stake Cash, along with 260,000 Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback. It only takes a few moments to create an account and add the code to get the offer.
Does Stake have a promo code?
Different offers will come with different promo or coupon codes to use. This means you must check whether an offer includes a code, and then copy and paste it to avoid the chance of making a typo. If you don’t use the code correctly, you will miss your chance to claim the offer.
How many casino-style games can you play at Stake?
There are hundreds available across several categories. You can choose from slots, table games, and poker, along with live games and scratch cards. You can also narrow the selection by choosing a game studio to view only their titles.
How can I make a withdrawal from Stake?
You can’t - Stake.us is a social casino that also has a sweepstakes element built in. You cannot win real prizes during the games there. You can play with Stake Cash and try to win more - if you do so, you can then redeem your Stake Cash winnings later for a real prize.
Is Stake available in all US states?
No, although you can play from 43 out of the 50 states at the time of writing. The excluded states are currently Washington, New York, Michigan, Idaho, Vermont, Nevada, and Kentucky.
