How To Redeem Stake Bonus Drop Codes: Guide To Stake Bonus Code 2024 [Latest Update]

Spontaneity counts: Finding additional Stake bonus drop codes to redeem

You now know that you can use the exclusive code - MIKBONUS - that will bring you $55 in Stake Cash, 260,000 in Gold Coins, and of course, the 5% rakeback bonus as well. But what happens after that? It’s ideal to keep an eye on your account once you have signed into Stake, so you can secure your daily bonus for starters. You can also check their promotions page for further insight into what’s happening on the site. Another key aspect is to follow Stake on social media, as they regularly create competitions and promos to participate in. These can offer prizes of Stake Cash and Gold Coins - perhaps even both - so they’re good to enter if you can. Check them out on:

Instagram

X (formerly Twitter)

Read their blog, linked on the site, as well

Let’s get real: Does Stake pay real money?

Social casinos never pay real money. They’re free to use and play at, so you can enjoy a range of great casino-style games without worrying about budgeting for them. Stake offers a sweepstakes aspect as well, meaning that you can use Stake Cash to play for Stake Cash prizes. If you win Stake Cash during gameplay, you can redeem it later for a real prize. Check out the rules on the site to see how this works. You cannot redeem Stake Cash you receive - only SCs that you win.

Can you win money at Stake?

No, but you do get the chance to win prizes there. Does this seem confusing? Don’t worry - if you’re new to the concept of social and sweepstakes casinos, you can go through all the details on those aspects here. This should clarify things before you sign up. Firstly, make sure you are 100% clear that it is impossible to win real money at social casinos or sweepstakes casinos. Stake.us qualifies as both, since it is possible to play some social casino games there, and you can participate in sweepstakes games as well.

That’s why you’ll receive two types of coins when you sign up and secure that welcome bonus with the special code, MIKBONUS. Remember, you’ll receive $55 in Stake Cash and 260,000 Gold Coins as part of that welcome deal, along with 5% rakeback. Read how those coins work here, to be sure you’re clear on them:

Stake Cash - this is the Stake version of the Sweeps Coins you will see at other sweepstakes casinos

Gold Coins - these are used to play social casino games

Whichever coin type you use, you stand a chance of winning more of that same coin during a game. So, if you play with Gold Coins, you might win more of them. You can’t redeem those for anything since they always remain inside your account. You can use them to play more social games.

Switch to Stake Cash and you can try and win more Stake Cash during gameplay. All games are available to play with either coin type - it’s up to you which titles you’d rather play. You can redeem Stake Cash if you have enough to do so as per their current sweepstakes rules, but you can only redeem Stake Cash that you’ve won during a sweepstakes game. This means any Stake Cash you pick up must be played first. You can later redeem any SC winnings to get a real prize. The site has full sweepstakes rules, as it should, and it’s best to read through those before you grab that welcome offer, just so you’re clear on the rules.

Make sure you’re clear on payment methods

You know by now that Stake is a social and sweepstakes casino. This means deposits and withdrawals aren’t part of the format. There is no requirement to purchase any Gold Coins to prolong your gameplay, although you can if you wish. You’ll find a selection of packages to purchase, some of which might include free Stake Cash as well as the Gold Coins you’re purchasing. You cannot purchase Stake Cash separately.

The site only accepts crypto methods for purchasing requirements, so you cannot use any regular methods. To reiterate though, you don’t need to part with a dime at Stake - or any mBTC or other crypto units either. There are many ways to pick up both Gold Coins and Stake Cash at the site - and it’s a great idea to follow them on social media too for more ways to do this.

Here’s a sense of the user experience at Stake

Learning how to redeem a Stake bonus drop code in 2024 is one thing, but what’s it like to use the site? Some social casinos are complicated and frustrating to use, so it’s brilliant to read reports that Stake is at the opposite end of that spectrum. It’s easy to move around and find what you need, even if you’ve never seen, heard, or visited the site before. There are details of a few essential areas below, to give you a better sense of what’s coming up.

Can you download a Stake app?

No, but if you’re thinking that’s a bad thing, think again. Many players find it way easier to use Stake without having an app and its regular updates to worry about. You are able to create a shortcut to the site on your smartphone, making it even easier to access it in future, even though you will do so via the browser rather than an app. There are all kinds of perks to enjoy with their site:

It’s fully optimized for all devices

It’s easy to get around

It has an intuitive design

You can easily access the menu whenever you wish

Games have touchscreen controls to suit mobile devices

So, if you were thinking that Stake might have dropped the ball by neglecting to create a mobile app, you can see that you’ve ended up with something even better. They’ve poured their expertise into the mobile version of the site instead, and it will be one of the easiest you’ve ever used.

What is the Stake website experience like?

For many, the menu is the key feature here. You can check that out first and you might find you can reach most key parts of the site without any hassle. Best of all, the games are divided into areas there, so you don’t need to access a lobby first. You can go straight to the type of casino-style game you most want to play. The promotions section is ideal to check if you are looking to redeem a Stake bonus drop code in 2024, just in case there is something fresh to check out. And you might also like having the live support link at the bottom of the menu - always there if you need it.

Here’s a rundown of some of the best perks of using their site:

Hundreds of casino-style games to explore

Live support to access if required

An intuitive menu that puts all the essential links at your fingertips

How do they fare on the customer support front?

Having reviewed several social casinos and sweepstakes casinos, it’s clear that this is where these sites normally fall down on their service. It can be tricky - and sometimes impossible - to contact anyone at a site of this nature. So, when you see what is on offer at Stake, you’ll see why it usually ranks at the top of the pile in this respect. To begin, here are the options for finding some customer support:

You can send an email - support@stake.us is given at the foot of their website You can use their live support feature - you’ll find a link to this at the bottom of the menu You can head for their help center - this is linked via the support topic in the menu at the bottom of the website

It’s worth noting that the help center is perfect to check out before you sign up, too, not just when you need some assistance while using the site. There is a real wealth of info there, and they’ve got a search facility that makes it much easier to find out what you need to know, too. The most viewed articles at the top of the section are good to begin with - you might well find your question is answered by one of those sections. Below that, there are seven areas to check out, including these:

Security

Account and verification

General information

The latter on general info tells you more about the basics of the site, so it’s ideal to read if you have never heard of Stake before and you want a decent grounding in what to expect. The section on coins is good too, as it takes you through the two types of coins and explains the differences between them. You might well find yourself referring back to the info in the help center quite a bit as you settle in, but after a while, you likely won’t need to use it as much.

Redeem Stake bonus drop codes with ease when you’re ready to play

Some social casinos have a limited range of casino-style games for you to play. That is refreshingly not true of Stake, where there are hundreds of games to check out - many of which are famous, too. You certainly won’t get a limited range of basic casino-style games there, as you’ll discover when you give it a try. This is great news, as is the fact you can use your bonus code, MIKBONUS, to secure $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, plus 5% rakeback as a new member of the site with this bonus offer. Redeeming the code is a breeze, and you’ll find other offers on your way too as you begin to relax and enjoy the range of features that make playing at Stake such a great experience.

Redeem Stake bonus drop codes and FAQs that might help

How do I get a free bonus on Stake?

You can use the code, MIKBONUS, to collect an exclusive welcome package at Stake.us. This comes with $55 in Stake Cash, along with 260,000 Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback. It only takes a few moments to create an account and add the code to get the offer.

Does Stake have a promo code?

Different offers will come with different promo or coupon codes to use. This means you must check whether an offer includes a code, and then copy and paste it to avoid the chance of making a typo. If you don’t use the code correctly, you will miss your chance to claim the offer.

How many casino-style games can you play at Stake?

There are hundreds available across several categories. You can choose from slots, table games, and poker, along with live games and scratch cards. You can also narrow the selection by choosing a game studio to view only their titles.

How can I make a withdrawal from Stake?

You can’t - Stake.us is a social casino that also has a sweepstakes element built in. You cannot win real prizes during the games there. You can play with Stake Cash and try to win more - if you do so, you can then redeem your Stake Cash winnings later for a real prize.

Is Stake available in all US states?

No, although you can play from 43 out of the 50 states at the time of writing. The excluded states are currently Washington, New York, Michigan, Idaho, Vermont, Nevada, and Kentucky.

