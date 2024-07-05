How To Earn Via Quests In Telegram Tap Games? | The Best Crypto Rewards

Telegram clicker games have become a phenomenon of our time. Rumors about easy cryptocurrency mining have spread like mushrooms after the rain. Many crypto enthusiasts and drop catchers have focused on beneficial in-game quests. Here, we’ll explore such activity and highlight how to get the best crypto rewards during the Telegram clickers wave.
What are Quests in Telegram Clicker Games?
After the Notcoin listing, the crypto industry was filled with various Telegram mini-games and clickers. It was unsurprising because few people believed mining valuable currency by tapping on the screen was real! When Notcoin offered only the basic mechanics of collecting coins, new projects expanded this ground and introduced many new quests. They mean tasks for which the user receives a reward. Quests allow you to speed up the process of mining coins or collecting points to get the desired drop. There are several types of quests:
Daily login or permanently updated tasks;
Subscribing to the social networks of projects and their partners;
Tasks for some kind of progress.
All these Telegram quests have a wide range of benefits:
Ease of completing without much effort;
Getting income without real money investment;
Significant rewards to boost the coins/tokens mining phase.
The Best Telegram Apps with Quests
Quests are available in all top Telegram clickers and mini-games. Some projects launch task chains for collaborations with well-known exchanges or other clickers, while others make them a separate activity. How about giving an example of quests from the most profitable Telegram games?
Catizen: a well-known TON-based Telegram app with over 12 million users. Besides mining CATS by upgrading pets, Catizen has quests for obtaining other FISH tokens. They include daily bonuses, social network subscribing quests, etc.
TapSwap: the simple Telegram game with TAPS token mining. TapSwap has several quests, such as referral tasks, following socials, and Binance registration, for which you can get three million tokens.
BetFury: the trusted platform has launched a $20M Cryptodrop via a Telegram bot. According to the latest BFG price predictions, it offers a valuable BFG token that can reach $0.04 by 2025. BetFury has profitable quests and other earning activities like Fury Game, BFG Farm, etc. All quests are divided into four categories: Gaming, Trading, Earn, and Social. All collected points can be used for Cryptodrop sharing. Likewise, users can collect them to spin Social and BetFury Wheels with real crypto rewards up to 1,000,000 BFG.
Toncoin: this currency has a huge community and has already emerged as a top-tier crypto. According to quests, the TON Society provides various tasks for studying the TON blockchain and rewarding active users.
Blum: the decentralized exchange with over 30 blockchains that has launched its Telegram app. It has a high level of trust because of support from Linea and Binance Labs. Blum also provides additional BLUM coins by doing quests such as completing farming goals, inviting friends, and joining social networks.
MemeFi: the Telegram clicker with over 6.5 million users. It's similar to Notcoin but implemented as a battle with meme bosses. MemeFi quests include subscribing to MemeFi Twitter, Instagram, Discord, and crypto influencers’ Telegram channels.
WormfareSlap: it's a Telegram tap game with extraordinary design and over 1.5 million users. Users who want to get more WORF tokens can join WormfareSlap and its partners' social media resources.
Yescoin: the bright tapping app has an attractive design. It offers various quests for additional income: social network subscriptions, wallet connection, posts retweeting, etc.
Avacoin: the Telegram clicker with classic gameplay. It has a few quests similar to other apps: following on social media, wallet connection, and other beneficial campaigns.
Step-by-step Guide: How to Earn Crypto in Quests?
Clickers with quests from different projects are similar to each other. All of them are implemented via Telegram bots. Let's learn how to launch these games to earn cryptocurrency using BetFury as an example.
Sign up in a few clicks via the BetFury Cryptodrop Telegram bot;
Collect your first points and choose the Quest in a corresponding tab;
Complete the easiest Social Quests by subscribing to BetFury social media;
Try Gaming, Earning, and Trading Quests by playing on BetFury, joining Crypto Staking with up to 60% APRs, etc.
How Telegram Quests Impact Partnerships?
Some clickers create collaborations with other projects and platforms to combine audiences. These are classic partnerships that are beneficial to both developers and users who learn about new products and receive rewards. For example, Wormfare Slap has a quest with MemeFi and Catizen with OKX. You should complete all these tasks and monitor different projects, choosing the most profitable ones for maximum benefit.
Conclusion
Quests are an integral part of the thriving world of Telegram clickers. They help you purchase boosters faster, speed up your mining progress, and collect a lot of tokens from the start. Although the quests are similar to each other, it is worth considering different complex offers to earn more. For example, BetFury Cryptodrop, for $20M, has unique quests and valuable crypto rewards like BFG, USDT, ETH, and BTCB, which are difficult to find in other projects. Therefore, choose the most suitable Telegram games and try a new type of easy cryptocurrency earnings!
