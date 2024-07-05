How To Earn Via Quests In Telegram Tap Games? | The Best Crypto Rewards

The Best Telegram Apps with Quests

Quests are available in all top Telegram clickers and mini-games. Some projects launch task chains for collaborations with well-known exchanges or other clickers, while others make them a separate activity. How about giving an example of quests from the most profitable Telegram games?

Catizen: a well-known TON-based Telegram app with over 12 million users. Besides mining CATS by upgrading pets, Catizen has quests for obtaining other FISH tokens. They include daily bonuses, social network subscribing quests, etc.

TapSwap: the simple Telegram game with TAPS token mining. TapSwap has several quests, such as referral tasks, following socials, and Binance registration, for which you can get three million tokens.

BetFury: the trusted platform has launched a $20M Cryptodrop via a Telegram bot. According to the latest BFG price predictions, it offers a valuable BFG token that can reach $0.04 by 2025. BetFury has profitable quests and other earning activities like Fury Game, BFG Farm, etc. All quests are divided into four categories: Gaming, Trading, Earn, and Social. All collected points can be used for Cryptodrop sharing. Likewise, users can collect them to spin Social and BetFury Wheels with real crypto rewards up to 1,000,000 BFG.

Toncoin: this currency has a huge community and has already emerged as a top-tier crypto. According to quests, the TON Society provides various tasks for studying the TON blockchain and rewarding active users.

Blum: the decentralized exchange with over 30 blockchains that has launched its Telegram app. It has a high level of trust because of support from Linea and Binance Labs. Blum also provides additional BLUM coins by doing quests such as completing farming goals, inviting friends, and joining social networks.

MemeFi: the Telegram clicker with over 6.5 million users. It's similar to Notcoin but implemented as a battle with meme bosses. MemeFi quests include subscribing to MemeFi Twitter, Instagram, Discord, and crypto influencers’ Telegram channels.

WormfareSlap: it's a Telegram tap game with extraordinary design and over 1.5 million users. Users who want to get more WORF tokens can join WormfareSlap and its partners' social media resources.

Yescoin: the bright tapping app has an attractive design. It offers various quests for additional income: social network subscriptions, wallet connection, posts retweeting, etc.

Avacoin: the Telegram clicker with classic gameplay. It has a few quests similar to other apps: following on social media, wallet connection, and other beneficial campaigns.

Step-by-step Guide: How to Earn Crypto in Quests?

Clickers with quests from different projects are similar to each other. All of them are implemented via Telegram bots. Let's learn how to launch these games to earn cryptocurrency using BetFury as an example.