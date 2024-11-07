How To Do Cricket Betting On Starzbet?

This promotion offers a 500 INR FreeBet on cricket, designed to reward users placing parlay bets on cricket matches. Here's how it works:

You will receive one of the three fixed free bets amounts - ₹100, ₹200, and ₹500.

This bonus can be claimed twice daily, making it a great opportunity to increase your chances of winning.

To claim the free bet, simply place your parlay bets with the required odds. Be sure to read the terms and conditions on the Starzbet site before claiming this offer.

Popular Cricket Tournaments to Bet on Starzbet

Starzbet offers cricket fans popular domestic and international tournaments to bet on. You can explore various matches on cricket leagues such as the Indian Premier League, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup,

From watching live results to betting on your favourite teams or players, these cricket competitions offer exhilarating moments for cricket bettors.

IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a popular cricket tournament that takes place annually in India. Its electric atmosphere and star-studded teams have attracted cricket fans worldwide.

Top Indian and international players participate in this franchise-based game. CSK and MI are the highest-winning teams, with five cups each.

The latest IPL was held in 2024. The final match was played between KKR and SRH. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the golden trophy. IPL 2025 is scheduled in March and the dates are yet to be finalised.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is the most prestigious cricket tournament. In the early 21st century, different forms of cricket have gained in popularity, but the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup remains the top. The tournament uses a round-robin and knockout format, with 10 teams participating.

ICC Champions Trophy

The ICC Champions Trophy, originally the ICC Knockout Tournament, has changed in times since 1998. Every four years, the ODI competition is held. In 2017, the ICC cancelled the contest, seeking one big award in each of the three cricket formats.

The event will return in 2025 after this decision was changed in 2021. Starzbet is ready with its exclusive deals to host ICC Champions Trophy betting options. Register at the site to try your luck here!

Asia Cup

The Asia Cup is World Cricket’s lone continental tournament. Uniquely, the competition changes format each time, alternately hosting T20 and ODI tournaments. India has won the tournament the most, with seven titles since 1984.

India will host the 2025 tournament, which will be held in the month of October.

Different Types of Online Cricket Betting

When we talk about online cricket betting odds, we refer to three general bet types that are available to you.

Pre-Match Betting

Bets placed before the start of the match or series refers to as pre-match betting. Starzbet sports betting site offers pre-match betting options from an hour before to up to 72 hours.

Once the tournament is listed, you can check the match and corresponding markets to place your bets.

Live Betting

Starzbet live betting, or in-play betting, allows bettors to place live bets during the game. It offers a dynamic and interactive betting experience as odds and markets alter in real time based on the ongoing match.

In-play cricket betting choices cover the outcome of the current over, the number of runs scored in a period, the mode of dismissal, and even player performance. In-play bet odds change with the game, allowing bettors to identify value and adapt their plans.

Outright

Outright (winner) bets in cricket refer to wagers placed on the overall winner of a tournament or series. This bet forecasts the champion team or individual.

Bettors speculate on the tournament’s long-term outcome with outright bets before the tournament.

Understanding Cricket Betting Markets

Starzbet offers various betting markets available in cricket, catering to different preferences and strategies. Consider these popular markets:

Match Winner:

You place bets on the winner of a particular match. This is generally between two teams, and you pick one of the teams to place your wager on.

Toss Winner:

It's a bet on which team will win the toss for a match. There are only two clear outcomes that could happen. These wagers are placed before the match starts.

Top Batsman/Top Bowler:

Fans looking to bet on cricket stars rather than match outcomes can use top batsman or bowler props. Top batsman bets can be on the player who scores the most runs or on their team. Top bowler bets are on who takes the most wickets in a match.

Man of the Match:

A popular cricket betting option, "Man of the Match,” predicts which player will win the title at the end of a game. This award goes to the player who had the greatest impact on the match through batting, bowling, fielding, or a combination of these skills.

First Ball/First Over:

Bettors predict the number of runs scored off the first ball or over in cricket matches. Generally, the Starzbet site gives an approximate figure, and bettors place bets over or under it.

Century/50 Scored:

In this type of bet, you have to choose whether a player will score 100 runs or 50 runs during the game (centuries or half-centuries).

Tied Match

It's pretty clear what the Tied Match betting option means. If you bet on this, the game will either end in a draw or not.

Starzbet Cricket Betting Tips and Strategies

Effective cricket betting techniques can boost profits. Here are some of the expert tips to place successful cricket bets:

1. Analysis of Form and Performance

Considering teams' and players' recent performance is important to bet effectively. Consider recent match outcomes, batting and bowling performances, injuries, and player availability. Compare club records and player stats against specific opponents to see patterns and trends.

2. Pitch and Weather:

Subcontinent pitches are spin-friendly, while Australian tracks are bouncy.

Rain and dew can impact squad composition, batting order, and run-scoring. Notice all such factors before placing a wager.

3. In-play Betting:

Use in-play betting to capitalise on match updates and changing odds. Watch the live match to track momentum shifts and player performances. Place knowledgeable bets through live betting.

4. Money Management:

Set a betting budget and prevent losing or placing high-stakes bets.

Diversify stakes among betting markets and matches to maximise returns and minimise losses.

Why Choose Starzbet Cricket Betting Site?

Starzbet betting platform is currently one of the most trending sites in India. This is because of the various advantages it brings to the table. Some of the top reasons to choose this site for betting are as follows:

Starzbet is a licensed betting platform, making it more reliable to use.

It offers special bonuses and promotions during cricket tournaments.

Starzbet is a mobile-friendly betting site which allows customers to wager 24/7 from any place. You can simply wager on the desktop version of the site on the mobile.

Starzbet offers a wide range of bets, from money line to match winners, so gamblers can choose the type of bet they are interested in.

It also has an exclusive VIP club that comes in different levels. Each level has some special rewards to explore and use.

Cricket Betting on Starzbet- Conclusion

Starzbet continually improves its user experience to provide the finest cricket betting experience online. Its website is easily navigated and offers user-friendly Indian payment methods.

The platform offers extensive cricket betting possibilities for international and domestic tournaments. You get the best returns on each event with daily cricket odds updates.

Live cricket betting is available on the site, adding to the excitement. Starzbet 24/7 customer support service can help you with any issue you might come across while using the platform.

Add to this a generous cricket betting bonus from Starzbet, and you will enjoy cricket betting exceptionally here. Try this best betting site now!