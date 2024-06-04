How To Bet On Cricket: Betting Strategies & Guide In 2024

There are three important types of cricket formats. ICC-regulated rules and regulations are applicable for these cricket matches.

You must know about them before proceeding to cricket betting.

Test Matches: A traditional form of cricket format that lasts up to five days.

ODI or One - Day International: ICC organizes this match every four years by allocating 50 overs to both sides.

T20 International: A single-inning match lasts for 75 minutes, and both teams’ bat for 20 overs.

Top Major Cricket Tournaments & Leagues in the World

You can bet on various tournaments and leagues on the best sportsbook sites. Many reputed websites offer significant odds on these cricket events.

Let us walk you through some of the popular tournaments.

ICC Cricket World Cup: An international cricket tournament that takes place every 4 years. The best teams from around the world participate in ICC matches. Ashes League: It is a test match played between England and Australia. A total of 71 series took place, out of which Australia won 33 and England 32 matches. Big Bash League: It takes place in Australia each year. Eight franchises take part in this T20 form of event. IPL or Indian Premier League: A T20 league with 10 teams from 10 Indian popular cities. Mumbai Indians is a successful team with the best batters and bowlers. T20 World Cup: It takes place every twoyears. This World Cup has some of the best cricketers and the world’s best teams. ICC Champions Trophy: This is an ODI format cricket league that comes every four years. The next ICC Champions trophy will return in 2025. One Hundred: It is a limited cricket over tournament with a single inning of 100 balls. Wales Cricket Board and England launched this event to make cricket enjoyable. Champions League Twenty20: 12 teams compete in this knockout and round-robin league. It features eight test cricket nations. Asia Cup: This tournament switches between ODI and T20 formats. It started in 1984, and India won the Asia Cup 7 times. Hong Kong Sixes: A premier super sixes-based event. An annual international tournament comprising of 12 teams consisting of 5 overs.

Working of Cricket Betting Odds and their Types

Your winnings depend on the cricket betting odds and the successful odds you place. Sports bookmakers multiply your wagers with the odds. Odds can fluctuate according to the market requirements.

A few bookmakers provide the best odds and others may offer a moderate value. Live cricket betting odds give a fair value to help you win a large amount.

Here are popular types of odds with examples.

Decimal Odds

These are the simplest odds. You have to multiply your wager with the odds provided by bookmakers on screen. It will help you know your potential returns.

If you are a beginner, opt for the decimal odds. They are easy to understand and you can win higher returns with higher odds.

For example: 1.05 decimal odds when wagered with INR 100 will give INR 105.

Fractional Odds

Most popular odds opted by UK players. You will see them represented in fractional forms. They show how much returns you will get with your stake. Most mediocre or Pro bettors opt for them.

For example: The Indian team offers (5/2) odds, and Pakistan (6/4). If you bet on India, you will receive INR 5 for every INR 2 you bet. Let’s say you bet INR 100.

Your potential return will be 100 x 5/2 = INR 250 + INR 100 (Original bet value) = INR 350.

Hong Kong Odds

These odds are positive, as bookmakers display them as numbers greater than 0. In Hong Kong style, odds display in two or more places in decimal. It is similar to decimal odds, but the amount is less.

For example: If the decimal odds are 1.50, in the Hong Kong variation it will be 0.50. When you bet INR 100, you will get (100x0.50) = INR 50.

Malay Odds

Their betting value is not greater than 1. When represented in positive form, they work like Hong Kong odds. The negative Malay cricket odds need you to risk an amount to make it to unit 1.

For example: Positive Malay odds of 0.5000 will offer you a profit of INR 0.50 when you wager INR 1.

If it’s -0.5000 odds, the bettor has to bet INR 0.50, to win INR 1.

Types Of Bets In Cricket

These different bet types let the bettors enjoyably engage with this sport. You can bet on a specific component of the cricket match. It can be on the player, team, markets, etc.

Explore the thrill of cricket betting by understanding these types of bets.

Outright Bets

This bet refers to the stake placed on the overall winner of the series. You bet on the ultimate champion of the tournament. The odds fluctuate in this betting type because of the team’s performance and other factors.

For example: Your outright bet is India will win the series. Place a bet before the start of the tournament. If India wins the series, you will get heavy returns on your stake.

Logic: You analyzed the team’s performance in the last matches. Acknowledges their weaknesses and strengths. You are aware of the players’ performances in the last matches.

Over or Under Markets

It focuses on a particular aspect of the match. It can be a wicket taken or runs scored. You have to predict whether the wicket taken will be an Over or Under bet.

For example: Bookmakers set the value of Over/Under as 300. If you are betting on runs scored by Australia, you can bet Over 300 or Under 300. You bet Over 300, and the team scores over that value, you win.

Logic: You determined the team’s performance in the last events, and evaluated the players’ performances.

Match Bet

This is a straightforward bet. You can either select your home team or the opposite team. You can also bet on the draw. It is a popular betting form in cricket.

For example: You bet India will beat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup group match.

Logic: You analyzed each player’s performance, their comebacks, and team performance in the last few matches.

Top Batsman Bet

Most Pro bettors wager on this type of bet. The specific player’s performance can fluctuate during the series or a match. You can pick the player from your home team or other teams. It is the most difficult wager but payouts are high.

For example: You wagered on Virat Kohli as the top batsman in T20 matches. If he emerges as the one, you win.

Logic: You determined his performance in ODI and IPL matches, his pitch performance, and his batting skills.

Top Bowler Bet

You bet on which player will take the maximum wickets in a match or the whole tournament. Bookmakers decide the odds of bowlers watching their stump hitting or catching the ball. Bettors who enjoy analyzing players’ predictions and statistics play this bet.

For example: You bet on Pat Cummins (Australia). If he wins the title, you win a maximum potential payout.

Logic: You followed his stump hitting, Australia winning titles under his captaincy and on-pitch bowling.

What Bettors Need To Know Before Placing A Bet?

Cricket is an interesting and sound sport. Fans enjoy watching their favorite players in action. Bettors watch the game to make predictions that will help them win.

Here’s what you need to know before placing a bet.

Pick Matches Which Interest You

Check out what types of cricket matches interest you. Are you an ODI fan or a T20 fan? It will help you decide which series to bet on.

Watch out the Weather

A clear weather forecast will help you decide whether to bet or not. You do not want your money tied up in a postponed event.

Study the Teams and Players

Contribute to your victory with statistical analysis of a team and its players. Study their strike rate, runs scored, match performances, weaknesses, etc.

Get Expert Predictions

They provide insight into the win-loss ratio of each team. You must place a bet on a team or a player that is in good shape.

Check Out Pitch Condition

The playing surface significantly impacts the scoring in cricket. A smooth pitch will help score well, whereas a rough pitch can make it difficult.

How To Select A Good Cricket Betting Site For Placing Bets?

Search A Reputed Site: There are endless cricket betting site options available. Pick the one with proper licensing, trustworthiness, and security. Bonuses and Promotions: Compare the welcome bonus, reload bonuses, cashback, etc., offered. You can leverage these bonuses to optimize your wins and save money. Check for Odds: The higher the odds, the higher the potential returns on your stake. Pick a cricket betting site with the best odds to get the most favorable returns. Live betting odds are profitable, too. Bankroll Management: Track your wagers to not lose your bankroll when you end up losing. Good stake management will help you bet within your budget. Choose Consistent Wins: If you are a beginner, we advise you to go for small wins. They are much better than risky bets.

Why Place Cricket Bets With Fun88?

E Gambling Montenegro licenses this online casino and sports betting website. Play 10,000+ games with the best competitive sports odds.

On Fun88 – get a 100% welcome bonus up to INR 1,00,000, and bet using in-play betting odds. Live betting is also available on mobile devices.

You can make payments using e-wallets, Bitcoin, and debit/credit cards. 24x7 customer support is also available. Enjoy exciting T20 World Cup promotional offers and bet the most.

Conclusion

Finding the right sports bookmaker will help you engage with the game. You can wager correctly with these above-mentioned cricket betting tips.

Choose a reputed bookmaker to bet with a generous welcome bonus. You can use other bonuses to save your money. Use bonus codes, check predictions, and stick to your budget.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.