How No Deposit Bonuses Shape Young People's Gambling Habits?

What Is a No Deposit Bonus and How Is It Relevant to Young People?

A no deposit bonus is a promotional offer from online casinos that provides players with free credits or spins without requiring an initial deposit. This type of bonus is designed to attract new players by allowing them to experience the casino's games without financial commitment. For instance, a $100 no deposit bonus gives players $100 in free play, while a $200 no deposit bonus offers $200. According to Casino Mentor statistics - a safe casino review site, over 85% of new players are drawn to online casinos specifically because of these no deposit bonuses.