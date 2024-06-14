Plugin & Play

Here's How To Watch 'Tank' Davis vs. Martin Live Stream From Anywhere

Find the best option to watch Davis vs. Martin live stream for free. Here’s how to catch all the action without paying for pay-per-view.

Davis vs. Martin
Get ready for a blockbuster weekend in the boxing world as two of the sport's heavyweights prepare to clash in an epic battle. This Saturday, the boxing community is buzzing with excitement as American superstar Gervonta Davis is set to defend his WBA lightweight championship against the fierce challenger, Frank Martin. The high-stakes match will take place in the grand setting of the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, promising to be a spectacle worth watching.

Watch Now: Davis vs. Martin Live Stream

Gervonta "Tank" Davis, a dominant force in the boxing ring, makes his much-awaited return this year, aiming to secure his unbeaten record. His last victory came against Ryan Garcia in April 2023, where he showcased his power with a stunning knockout. Now, as he faces Frank Martin, another undefeated contender, the stakes are incredibly high. This fight isn't just about defending a title; it's about proving who is the best in the lightweight division.

Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin fight date, start time

  • Date: Saturday, June 15 

  • Time: 8pm ET / 1am UK time 

  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 11pm ET / 4am UK time

The broadcast is scheduled to start at 8pm ET / 1am UK time. The main event is expected to start on or after 11pm ET / 4am UK time but that may depend on the length of the fights on the undercard.

How to Watch Davis vs Martin Live:

To watch the Gervonta "Tank" Davis vs. Frank Martin fight live, you'll need to access the event through Amazon's Prime Video Pay-Per-View service. Start by opening your browser or the Prime Video app on your preferred device. Once the app or website is open, use the search function to locate the "Davis vs. Martin" fight. Follow the on-screen instructions to purchase access to the Pay-Per-View. The cost will be displayed, and you can complete the transaction securely online. After your purchase is confirmed, you can stream the fight live. This can be done on any device that supports Prime Video, such as smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, or computers. This method ensures a smooth and high-quality viewing experience, allowing you to enjoy every punch and round without interruption. Make sure your internet connection is stable to avoid any streaming issues during the live event.

Watch Now: Davis vs. Martin Live Stream

Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin: Where to Watch The Fight?

World champion Gervonta Davis is one of the very few undefeated boxers in the world. He has knocked out the majority of his fighters in the ring. This time, he faces an undefeated fighter, Frank Martin, in the ring for twelve rounds. This is Davis’ toughest fight in the ring to date. The fans can view the fight on Amazon Prime Video on PPV. The price of the PPV is around $74.95.

Fans who do not want to spend cash must stream the fight using other sources. Crackstreams was one of the leading streaming channels in the world. Since it shut down, boxingstreams100.com has become one of the main go-to hubs for combat sports entertainment. Many other streaming options exist, but this one is the most reliable.

Watch Davis vs. Martin on Amazon Prime

To watch the Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin fight live on Amazon Prime, ensure you have an active Amazon Prime membership. Purchase the pay-per-view (PPV) event through the Amazon Prime Video section on the Amazon website. The fight is available for $75. Once purchased, you can watch the fight live at the scheduled time, which is typically provided on the event page on Amazon Prime Video. You can access the stream on any device that supports Amazon Prime Video, such as smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and streaming devices.

Watch Davis vs. Martin Live on Hulu

As of now, Hulu does not typically offer live pay-per-view (PPV) events like the Davis vs. Martin fight. To watch this boxing event live, you would typically need to access it through a service that offers the PPV, such as Amazon Prime Video, which has been confirmed as the official broadcaster for this particular fight.

Although Hulu itself doesn’t offer PPV events, you can use your Hulu account to manage a subscription to Amazon Prime Video through the Hulu platform. This could streamline your viewing experience, allowing you to access Amazon Prime Video directly where the PPV can be purchased and watched.

Watch Davis vs. Martin in the US

Davis vs. Martin is a part of Premier Boxing Champions (PBC). The company used to partner with Showtime for their high-profile PPV events. However, since Showtime has merged with CBS’ Paramount, the company has exited the boxing market. Now, PBC has teamed up with Amazon to distribute mega events worldwide.

You can watch the Davis vs. Martin fight card on Amazon’s online streaming service – Prime Video. First, you need an active Prime Video plan starting at $14.99 per month. You can also get Prime Annual at $139. There is a 30-day free trial for new subscribers as well. Once you have an active Amazon Prime plan, head to the company’s official website and purchase the PPV card for $74.95. After that, the Davis vs. Martin fight should be available under your account. Prime Video comes pre-installed on all Fire TV devices.

Watch Davis vs. Martin on FireStick in Canada

Since Amazon is a global broadcaster for the Davis vs. Martin fight card, you can stream the entire fight card on Prime Video in Canada. The pricing remains the same as above. Once you have an active Prime Video plan, purchase the fight card at CA$74.95 from the official website.

Your Prime Video subscription also includes other perks, such as Amazon Music, one-day delivery in selected areas, exclusive Prime member deals, and more. It’s a must-have subscription for frequent shoppers.

Where to watch davis vs martin in the UK

To watch the Gervonta "Tank" Davis vs. Martin fight in the UK, the most reliable option is through Sky Sports Box Office. Sky Sports often holds the broadcasting rights for major boxing events, providing a high-definition pay-per-view (PPV) experience. You can purchase access to the fight through the Sky Sports Box Office website or app, allowing you to stream the match live on your TV, computer, or mobile device. Additionally, DAZN, a popular sports streaming service, sometimes offers major boxing events and can be another option to explore. Ensure you have a stable internet connection and have made your purchase ahead of time to enjoy a seamless viewing experience of this highly anticipated bout.

Where to watch davis vs martin in the Australia 

To watch the Gervonta "Tank" Davis vs. Martin fight in Australia, the best option is to purchase access through Main Event, Australia's premier pay-per-view platform for major sporting events. You can order the fight through the Main Event website or via your cable provider, such as Foxtel or Optus TV, ensuring you get a high-definition, uninterrupted viewing experience. Additionally, streaming service Kayo Sports often partners with Main Event to provide PPV access, allowing you to stream the fight live on various devices. Make sure to secure your purchase well in advance and check the broadcast time to enjoy the match without any hitches.

Davis vs Martin undercard

  • Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin; For Davis' WBA lightweight belt

  • David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk

  • Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Alberto Puello

  • Carlos Adames vs. Terrell Gausha

  • Mark Magsayo vs. Eduardo Ramirez

  • Romain Villa vs. Ricardo Salas Rodriguez

  • Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis

Disclaimer: Outlook India does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof, Outlook India doesn't encourage/ promote piracy by any means. The links given here are not taking the users to pirated streaming contents. In case of any dispute or clarification please feel free to write to the content owner at adolphnews@gmail.com

