Here's How To Watch 'Tank' Davis vs. Martin Live Stream From Anywhere

Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin: Where to Watch The Fight?

World champion Gervonta Davis is one of the very few undefeated boxers in the world. He has knocked out the majority of his fighters in the ring. This time, he faces an undefeated fighter, Frank Martin, in the ring for twelve rounds. This is Davis’ toughest fight in the ring to date. The fans can view the fight on Amazon Prime Video on PPV. The price of the PPV is around $74.95.

Watch Davis vs. Martin on Amazon Prime

To watch the Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin fight live on Amazon Prime, ensure you have an active Amazon Prime membership. Purchase the pay-per-view (PPV) event through the Amazon Prime Video section on the Amazon website. The fight is available for $75. Once purchased, you can watch the fight live at the scheduled time, which is typically provided on the event page on Amazon Prime Video. You can access the stream on any device that supports Amazon Prime Video, such as smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and streaming devices.

Watch Davis vs. Martin Live on Hulu

As of now, Hulu does not typically offer live pay-per-view (PPV) events like the Davis vs. Martin fight. To watch this boxing event live, you would typically need to access it through a service that offers the PPV, such as Amazon Prime Video, which has been confirmed as the official broadcaster for this particular fight.

Although Hulu itself doesn’t offer PPV events, you can use your Hulu account to manage a subscription to Amazon Prime Video through the Hulu platform. This could streamline your viewing experience, allowing you to access Amazon Prime Video directly where the PPV can be purchased and watched.

Watch Davis vs. Martin in the US

Davis vs. Martin is a part of Premier Boxing Champions (PBC). The company used to partner with Showtime for their high-profile PPV events. However, since Showtime has merged with CBS’ Paramount, the company has exited the boxing market. Now, PBC has teamed up with Amazon to distribute mega events worldwide.

You can watch the Davis vs. Martin fight card on Amazon’s online streaming service – Prime Video. First, you need an active Prime Video plan starting at $14.99 per month. You can also get Prime Annual at $139. There is a 30-day free trial for new subscribers as well. Once you have an active Amazon Prime plan, head to the company’s official website and purchase the PPV card for $74.95. After that, the Davis vs. Martin fight should be available under your account. Prime Video comes pre-installed on all Fire TV devices.

Watch Davis vs. Martin on FireStick in Canada

Since Amazon is a global broadcaster for the Davis vs. Martin fight card, you can stream the entire fight card on Prime Video in Canada. The pricing remains the same as above. Once you have an active Prime Video plan, purchase the fight card at CA$74.95 from the official website.

Your Prime Video subscription also includes other perks, such as Amazon Music, one-day delivery in selected areas, exclusive Prime member deals, and more. It’s a must-have subscription for frequent shoppers.

Where to watch davis vs martin in the UK

To watch the Gervonta "Tank" Davis vs. Martin fight in the UK, the most reliable option is through Sky Sports Box Office. Sky Sports often holds the broadcasting rights for major boxing events, providing a high-definition pay-per-view (PPV) experience. You can purchase access to the fight through the Sky Sports Box Office website or app, allowing you to stream the match live on your TV, computer, or mobile device. Additionally, DAZN, a popular sports streaming service, sometimes offers major boxing events and can be another option to explore. Ensure you have a stable internet connection and have made your purchase ahead of time to enjoy a seamless viewing experience of this highly anticipated bout.

Where to watch davis vs martin in the Australia

To watch the Gervonta "Tank" Davis vs. Martin fight in Australia, the best option is to purchase access through Main Event, Australia's premier pay-per-view platform for major sporting events. You can order the fight through the Main Event website or via your cable provider, such as Foxtel or Optus TV, ensuring you get a high-definition, uninterrupted viewing experience. Additionally, streaming service Kayo Sports often partners with Main Event to provide PPV access, allowing you to stream the fight live on various devices. Make sure to secure your purchase well in advance and check the broadcast time to enjoy the match without any hitches.

Davis vs Martin undercard

Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin; For Davis' WBA lightweight belt

David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Alberto Puello

Carlos Adames vs. Terrell Gausha

Mark Magsayo vs. Eduardo Ramirez

Romain Villa vs. Ricardo Salas Rodriguez

Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis

