SweepSlots was launched in 2021 by Regal Technologies LLC. While it has fewer games in its library than some competitors, the casino still offers over 500 games.

You can find popular titles from providers such as Relax Gaming, Playson, Hacksaw Gaming, Evoplay, and Jini Studios, with Playson slots taking up a good chunk of the library.

You’ll get 10,000 Gold Coins (GC) and 5 Sweeps Coins (SC) to kick things off when you create a new account. Your first purchase comes with a 150% bonus in extra coins.

The minimum redemption is 100 SC with a 1:1 SC to USD ratio.

How Free Slots Work

There are a couple of ways to play video slots for free while having a shot at real payouts. Some real-money casinos offer special promotions for new players that don’t require you to make a deposit.

These free offers usually come in two forms:

No-deposit cash bonuses : As soon as you create your account, the casino gives you a small amount, typically between $10 and $50.

No-deposit free spins: You’ll get a certain number of free spins on specific video slots, with each spin worth around $0.10 to $0.20. Whatever you win from those spins becomes your bonus money.

You’ll need to meet the wagering requirements to turn bonus cash into real money. In other words, you’ll have to play through the bonus a set number of times before you can cash out. For instance, if you get a $10 bonus with a 40x wagering requirement, you’d need to wager $400 before you’re allowed to withdraw any winnings.

So, while you can find free slots that pay real money with no-deposit bonuses, you’ll still need to put in some effort to get that cash.

Another way to play free slots that pay cash is through sweepstakes casinos. These platforms offer real money payouts but work differently than regular online casinos. Instead of cash, you earn redeemable currency through free promotions. Once you’ve played through that currency and hit the minimum balance, you can cash it in for real prizes.

Best Free Slots that Require No Deposit

Here are our top picks for the best free slots that pay out real money in the U.S.

1. When Pigs Fly 2: Bringing Home the Bacon

When Pigs Fly 2: Bringing Home the Bacon is the much-anticipated sequel to the hit video slot from High 5 Games. You can find it at High 5 Casino. This animal-themed slot comes with six reels in a 3-4-4-4-4-3 format and offers an impressive RTP of 96.5%, giving players a better-than-average shot at landing some solid wins.

The game introduces cool features, like Scatter Bucks, where plane symbols transform into wilds with credit values. Expanding Wilds can stretch across reels 3, 4, or 5 and take over symbols all the way to the second reel, boosting your chances of a big win.

These features pop up in the free spins round, which you can trigger by landing three or more money bag symbols.