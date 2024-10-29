Free Slots That Pay Real Money With No Deposit

Free slots that pay real money are out there, but you’ve got to know where to look. One option is to hit up real-money casino sites that offer no-deposit bonuses, but those can be tough to come by.
A much better choice is sweepstakes casinos. These platforms let you play for free and still give you a shot at winning real cash without ever having to put in any money.
In this guide, I’ll focus on sweepstakes casinos, break down the top five platforms with free online slots that pay real money, and highlight some of the best games you can find there.
Top 5 Casinos With Free Slots — And Real Winnings!
Ready to spin some free video slots and maybe walk away with real cash? Here are five sites where you can play free slots and score real prizes:
Pulsz: Best for Free NetEnt Slots
McLuck: Best for Free Jackpot Slots
WOW Vegas: Best for Free Pragmatic Play Slots
Fortune Coins: Best for Free Megaways Slots
SweepSlots: Best for Free Playson Slots
1. Pulsz: Best for Free NetEnt Slots
Pulsz is one of the pioneers in the sweepstakes casino scene. It was launched in 2020 by Yellow Social Interactive.
Pulsz offers over 1,000 video slots, with new games dropping every week. Its free slots that pay real money come from various top-tier providers, notably NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Relax Gaming, Booming Games, Playson, BGaming, and Thunderkick.
You’ll find all of NetEnt’s fan favorites, including Starburst, Dead or Alive, Gonzo’s Quest, and the developer’s latest releases.
New players get 2.3 Sweeps Coins ($2.3 value) and 5,000 Gold Coins just for signing up. They also offer a generous first-purchase bonus of 30 extra SC and 367,000 GC, but purchasing is optional.
To redeem a cash prize, you must play through your SC at least once and hit a minimum balance of 100 SC (50 SC for gift cards).
2. McLuck: Best for Free Jackpot Slots
McLuck kicked off in 2023, making it one of the newest sweepstakes casinos. It’s run by B2Services OÜ, an Estonian-based company.
The casino offers a stacked lineup of over 1,000 free slots that pay real cash. You’ll find everything from classic fruit slots and Megaways titles to exclusive games, plus popular hits from big names like Pragmatic Play, Playtech, Relax Gaming, 1X2, 3 Oaks, and more.
One of McLuck’s standout features is the McJackpot, a multi-tiered progressive jackpot that can be triggered on any game anytime.
New players get 2.5 Sweeps Coins and 7,500 Gold Coins just for signing up, which is more generous than what Pulsz offers. You can also earn more coins by logging in daily, referring friends, and participating in tournaments and social media contests.
McLuck also has a low redemption threshold, allowing you to cash out with just 75 SC (or 10 SC for gift cards). The SC to USD conversion is 1:1, and SCs come with a 1x playthrough requirement.
3. WOW Vegas: Best for Free Pragmatic Play Slots
WOW Vegas is owned and operated by MW Services Limited, a company registered in Gibraltar. The casino debuted in 2022 and quickly racked up over a million players with its vast collection of over 900 video slots.
Nearly half of those free casino slots that pay real money come from Pragmatic Play, one of the industry's top developers. The collection includes titles from the popular Big Bass, Sweet Bonanza, and Buffalo King series. Pragmatic has also developed an exclusive title for WOW Vegas called WOW Rush.
WOW Vegas offers one of the best sign-up bonuses in the sweepstakes space. New players get 5 SC and 250,000 WOW Coins over their first three days. Daily logins can score you anywhere from 0.5 SC to 5 SC; referring a friend will net you another 20 SC.
Minimum redemption thresholds are standard at 100 SC for cash prizes and 25 SC for gift cards.
4. Fortune Coins: Best for Free Megaways Slots
Launched by Social Gaming LLC in 2022, Fortune Coins is hands down one of the best spots to try Megaways slots that pay real money with no deposit-free play.
The casino offers nearly 1,000 games from over a dozen providers, including some exclusive in-house releases. When it comes to Megaways slots, you’ll find about 30 titles with this popular reel-changing feature, including hits like Buffalo King, Great Rhino, Big Bass Bonanza, and Wild Wild Riches.
When you sign up, you’ll get 630,000 Gold Coins (GC) and 1,000 Fortune Coins (FC) as a welcome bonus. Since the FC to USD ratio is 100 to 1, that’s $10 worth of coins just for joining, which is more generous than most sweepstakes casinos.
The playthrough requirement is a simple 1x, and you can redeem once you hit 5,000 FC.
5. SweepSlots: Best for Free Playson Slots
SweepSlots was launched in 2021 by Regal Technologies LLC. While it has fewer games in its library than some competitors, the casino still offers over 500 games.
You can find popular titles from providers such as Relax Gaming, Playson, Hacksaw Gaming, Evoplay, and Jini Studios, with Playson slots taking up a good chunk of the library.
You’ll get 10,000 Gold Coins (GC) and 5 Sweeps Coins (SC) to kick things off when you create a new account. Your first purchase comes with a 150% bonus in extra coins.
The minimum redemption is 100 SC with a 1:1 SC to USD ratio.
How Free Slots Work
There are a couple of ways to play video slots for free while having a shot at real payouts. Some real-money casinos offer special promotions for new players that don’t require you to make a deposit.
These free offers usually come in two forms:
No-deposit cash bonuses: As soon as you create your account, the casino gives you a small amount, typically between $10 and $50.
No-deposit free spins: You’ll get a certain number of free spins on specific video slots, with each spin worth around $0.10 to $0.20. Whatever you win from those spins becomes your bonus money.
You’ll need to meet the wagering requirements to turn bonus cash into real money. In other words, you’ll have to play through the bonus a set number of times before you can cash out. For instance, if you get a $10 bonus with a 40x wagering requirement, you’d need to wager $400 before you’re allowed to withdraw any winnings.
So, while you can find free slots that pay real money with no-deposit bonuses, you’ll still need to put in some effort to get that cash.
Another way to play free slots that pay cash is through sweepstakes casinos. These platforms offer real money payouts but work differently than regular online casinos. Instead of cash, you earn redeemable currency through free promotions. Once you’ve played through that currency and hit the minimum balance, you can cash it in for real prizes.
Best Free Slots that Require No Deposit
Here are our top picks for the best free slots that pay out real money in the U.S.
1. When Pigs Fly 2: Bringing Home the Bacon
When Pigs Fly 2: Bringing Home the Bacon is the much-anticipated sequel to the hit video slot from High 5 Games. You can find it at High 5 Casino. This animal-themed slot comes with six reels in a 3-4-4-4-4-3 format and offers an impressive RTP of 96.5%, giving players a better-than-average shot at landing some solid wins.
The game introduces cool features, like Scatter Bucks, where plane symbols transform into wilds with credit values. Expanding Wilds can stretch across reels 3, 4, or 5 and take over symbols all the way to the second reel, boosting your chances of a big win.
These features pop up in the free spins round, which you can trigger by landing three or more money bag symbols.
Software Provider
High 5 Games
RTP
96.5%
Volatility
Medium
Max Win
5000x
Theme
Animals
Unique Features
Scatter Bucks Expanding Wilds
2. Hyper Blitz Hold and Win
Hyper Blitz Hold and Win is a classic fruit slot with many features, including the Hold and Win Blitz Mode, Buy Bonus, and Multiplier Wilds.
The big rewards come into play in the Hold and Win Blitz Mode. This feature kicks in when you collect enough cash pot symbols. To score a major win, you’ll need to land gold frames on all positions of a reel, triggering the payout shown at the top of that reel.
You can check out Hyper Blitz Hold and Win at SweepSlots casino. The game offers multiple RTP ranges, with the best sitting above 96%.
Software Provider
Kalamba Games
RTP
Varies from 88% to over 96%
Volatility
High
Max Win
10645x
Theme
Classic fruit
Unique Features
Win Blitz Mode Buy Bonus Multiplier Wilds
3. Yeti Quest
Yeti Quest is one of Pragmatic Play’s top free slots games that pay real money, featuring a friendly Yeti as the main character. This 5x3 slot comes with 20 fixed paylines and an exciting and rewarding bonus game. Hit three or more scatters, and you’ll trigger the free spins round, where paying symbols can come with multipliers up to 20x.
The game has a solid RTP of 96.06%, which is pretty standard for Pragmatic Play slots. If you buy into the bonus round, the RTP ticks slightly to 96.07%. You can give Yeti Quest a try at The Money Factory Casino.
Software Provider
Pragmatic Play
RTP
96.06%
Volatility
High
Max Win
5000x
Theme
Winter
Unique Features
Free spins with multipliers Bonus Buy
4. Power of Zorro
Power of Zorro is one of several video slots that pay tribute to the classic Hollywood movie, and this version comes from NetGame. You can try it for free at Funrize Casino.
The game offers an above-average RTP of 96.21% and medium volatility, making it a good balance between risk and reward. Key features include Multiplier Wilds that can boost your win by up to 9x and six fixed jackpots, with the biggest one paying out up to 1,000x your bet.
Software Provider
NetGame
RTP
96.21%
Volatility
Medium
Max Win
1113x
Theme
Movie
Unique Features
Jackpots Multiplier Wild Jackpot Wild
5. Immortal Ways Buffalo
Immortal Ways Buffalo is an animal-themed slot from Ruby Play with a solid RTP of 96.29%. The game’s layout features six reels in a 4-5-5-5-5-4 format, giving you 10,000 ways to win.
One of the standout features is the Prize Wheel, where you can land one of four jackpot prizes, with the Grand Jackpot worth 500x your bet. You can play Immortal Ways Buffalo for free at Sportzino.
Software Provider
Ruby Play
RTP
96.29%
Volatility
Medium
Max Win
3221x
Theme
Animal
Unique Features
Immortal Arrays Prize Wheel jackpots free spins
Tips for Maximizing Free Slot Wins
Now that we’ve covered some of the best free slots that pay real money in the USA, here are a few tips for maximizing your chances of winning.
Learn the Game’s Rules
Slots are mostly about luck, but knowing the rules and game mechanics can give you an edge. For example, understanding that buying a bonus round can change the RTP can save you time and potentially increase your chances of winning.
Prioritize Casinos With Low Wagering Requirements
The lower the wagering requirements, the easier to convert bonus funds into withdrawable cash. For sweepstakes casinos, stick to ones with 1x wagering requirements. When it comes to real-money casinos, no-deposit bonus requirements are typically higher, so anything under 40x is a good deal.
Pick High RTP Slots
Opting for high RTP slots gives you better odds in the long run. The higher the payout percentage, the more of your wagers you’ll get back over time. This helps extend your playtime and boosts your chances of hitting bigger wins.
Collect as Many Freebies as Possible
Bonuses and freebies add to your bankroll, giving you more chances to win without spending a dime. Stay on top of the casino’s promotions and follow them on social media to catch contests or giveaways that could score extra coins.
Use the Bonus Buy Options Where Available
Usually, free slots that pay cash feature bonus rounds where you can win the maximum prize. You can buy the bonus round directly if you don’t want to wait for them to trigger. This can also increase the RTP in some games. Just be cautious; it can get pricey and burn through your bankroll quickly.
Free Slots That Pay Out Real Money FAQ
How can I win real money from free slots?
You can win real money on video slots without spending any of your funds by using no-deposit bonuses or playing the games at sweepstakes casinos that don’t require a purchase. However, check out the wagering requirements and other terms you must meet before requesting a payout.
Do I need to deposit money to play free slots that pay real money?
Depositing money is never required when playing free slots at sweepstakes casinos. These casinos promise to supply you with free coins, but you can also purchase more.
What are the best free slots that pay real money?
Theoretically, the best free slots that give you a shot at winning real money are the ones with a high RTP. You should also look for titles featuring a Bonus Buy option that usually increases the payout percentage.
Are there any wagering requirements for free slots winnings?
Yes, sweepstakes casinos attach playthrough requirements to free redeemable currency, usually set at just 1x. Once you’ve played the coins through once and reached the minimum threshold, you can cash out for real money.
Can I play free slots with real money on my phone?
Absolutely. All modern online casinos and video slots are mobile-friendly so you can play on the go. You can use the casino’s mobile site or download the app if they offer one.
