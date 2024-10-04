Free Real Money Casino Games [Latest Update]: Games With Free Coins

>>> EXCLUSIVE: $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, 5% rakeback: Sign up with Stake.us and use our code MIKBONUS now<<<

Top sweeps and social casinos offering free casino games that pay real money

Gold Coins let you play hundreds of free casino-style games. If you choose a sweepstakes casino, there’s a chance to play using Sweeps Coins instead. Those provide you with a chance to win more of them, and any Sweeps Coins winnings you manage to accumulate can later be redeemed for real prizes. Stake.us hits the top spot, but there are several other sites providing access to a wide range of casino-style games as well.

1. The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us

You can get the best start at Stake.us if you sign up using the exclusive code MIKBONUS. Enter this in the box when you create your account and you will receive $55 in Stake Cash, which is their version of the usual Sweeps Coins you’ll see elsewhere. You will also receive 260,000 Gold Coins, along with 5% rakeback. And there’s plenty to play once you begin to explore, too, with hundreds of slots from brands such as Pragmatic Play and Hacksaw Gaming on offer. You’ve also got a handful of scratch cards, some live dealer social games to try, and a separate section for the newest additions to the site.

Pros

Stake Poker

Stake Original games

Live social games

Famous slot titles

Con

Limited scratch cards

Rating: 4.9 / 5.0

>>> Exclusive rewards! Sign up now on Stake.us with MIKBONUS and claim $55 in Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback.<<<

2. McLuck - live and regular casino-style games

Yes, there is a live area of gaming to enter when you rock up at McLuck. There are only a few available titles, but they do cover roulette, blackjack, and baccarat. Elsewhere, the standard social casino is packed with hundreds of games to try. Exclusive titles include Amazonia Spirit Hold & Win by 3Oaks, and Coins and Cannons from Slotmill. They provide categories for other free casino games with free coins too, so you can choose Play the Feature or social casino games with cascading reels, for instance.

Pros

Welcome offer

Loyalty club

Hundreds of games

Slingo and slots

Con

Limited live games

Rating: 4.8 / 5.0

>>> Register With McLuck Now & Use Bonus <<<

3. WOW Vegas - hundreds of slots on offer

WOW Vegas is all about slots, with 900 and counting added to the collection thus far. They’ve expanded the site of late, adding several new developers and their games to the social and sweepstakes casino. This means you can play free casino games that pay real money by using Sweeps Coins to play titles from Spade Gaming, Rogue, and Netgaming, among others. If you do this and manage to scoop some SC prizes, you can redeem those later for real prizes by following the steps they give you to do so.

Pros

900+ slots

Multiple developers

WOW Exclusives

Famous slots

Con

Slots only

Rating: 4.6 / 5.0

>>> Register With WOW Vegas Now & Use Bonus <<<

4. Jackpota - ideal for slot players

With four Gold Coin jackpots available at Jackpota, there’s a lot going on for everyone who decides to sign up. There is nothing to entertain table game fans or those who want some live social games to play, but slot players will certainly find everything they could hope for here. There are multiple game studios adding their titles to the site, and there are 7,500 GCs available when you sign up to play there.

Pros

Four GC jackpots

Hold & Win games

18 game studios

Social media giveaways

Con

No table games

Rating: 4.6 / 5.0

>>> Register With Jackpota Now & Use Bonus <<<

5. Clubs Poker - offering social poker entertainment

It certainly helps to have a modicum of poker knowledge before you start playing some of the social poker games available on this site. You can easily tell the difference between the coins too - Gold Coins are, well, gold, while the Sweeps Coins look like green poker chips. Clubs Poker provides a range of poker games such as Texas Hold ‘Em and Omaha Hi-Lo, yet also has room for 100+ casino-style slots to explore.

Pros

Social poker titles

Separate casino-style area

Slot games

Social poker tournaments

Con

Complex design

Rating: 4.5 / 5.0

>>> Register With Clubs Poker Now & Use Bonus <<<

Can you really win money playing at sweepstakes casinos?

It’s vital to know the difference between these sites and standard online casinos you might have come across elsewhere. You cannot win real money prizes directly from social and sweepstakes casinos. They do not accept deposits, nor can you make withdrawals from them. However, you can play using Sweeps Coins, a proprietary currency used at sweepstakes casinos. If you play using Sweeps Coins, you might win some Sweeps Coins - and if you do, you can redeem your SC winnings later on for a real prize. Check out some more info about how these sites work - along with the currency and coin systems they use.

Exploring the currency system: Sweeps Coins

Sweepstakes casinos provide Sweeps Coins to play games with. Here are the basics on those:

You cannot purchase them

You can usually collect some as part of your welcome offer

You may receive some as part of a daily bonus program

You may win more via social media competitions if you enter some

There are other ways to get them too, but the key to remember is that you cannot redeem the Sweeps Coins you collect for real money. You must play a social casino game with them first - you can only redeem any Sweeps Coins winnings you receive from doing so.

Considering the coin system: Gold Coins

Gold Coins are used for social gameplay, so you cannot convert those to real prizes at any stage. You can use them to enjoy a range of social casino games though, including slots, table games such as baccarat and roulette, and scratch cards or other titles that might be available. You can understand how they work by going through the following points:

You can get some as part of a signup offer

You can collect a daily login bonus of Gold Coins

You can play with them and potentially win more to play with

You can enter social media giveaways to try and get more

You can purchase more too if you wish, but there is no requirement to do this

You can see how the Gold Coins unlock the social gaming portion of a social and sweepstakes casino. Meanwhile, the Sweeps Coins are intended to use when playing sweepstakes games.

How to play free social casino games without purchasing coins

Individual sites like Stake.us and McLuck have hundreds of social casino games to enjoy. It’s great to recognize that you can play these games without ever parting with a cent. There are lots of ways to pick up more Gold Coins for social gaming. Even if you only get the welcome offer and the daily login bonus, you should find you have lots of GCs to use when checking out the game titles.

Plenty of players love the games, but they do not want to spend any money playing them. Social casinos give you this opportunity if you’re thinking the same way and want entertainment over cost. That said, if you do want to add some more Gold Coins to your account, you can do so by purchasing one or more Gold Coin packages during your time at the social casino.

How to play free casino games that pay real money with free Sweeps Coins

You know by now that Sweeps Coins are not available for purchase. This would contravene the sweepstakes rules these sites must abide by. You have also seen how you can get hold of these SCs during your membership, although some ways are easier to use than others.

Look out for a loyalty program of some sort - the most common one presents you with a daily login bonus. If you remember to log into your account each day - even if you don’t go on to play - you should receive one Sweeps Coin, potentially more, for your trouble. The sweepstakes rules also usually list all the ways you can collect more coins, with specific rules for a mail-in request. This is the trickiest one to follow as you must be precise. The best option is to follow the site on Facebook or any other social media site it has a page on. You can then check the page each day and make sure you enter any competitions they advertise there. These often have Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins available as prizes.

Make sure you save up as many Sweeps Coins as you can, and then choose a casino-style game to play that offers a low requirement per spin or game. For example, you’ll get more spins out of a batch of Sweeps Coins if you only need to play two SC per spin rather than 10.

>>> Get in on this exclusive deal! Join Stake.us with code MIKBONUS and receive $55 Stake Cash, 260,000 Gold Coins, plus 5% rakeback<<<

How to choose new sweeps casinos

Now you’ve seen a range of the best social and sweepstakes casinos around today, you can start thinking about the features you might see across that range. Go through the following categories to get a feel for how they work and what to look for when you decide which site to choose.

Assess the available casino-style games you can play

While slots take up plenty of space at all social and sweepstakes casinos, you might well find other games to play too:

Table games - roulette, blackjack, baccarat

Video poker - think of it as a cross between regular poker and a slot game

Scratch cards - use your finger or cursor to ‘scratch off’ the foil to reveal what’s underneath

Live social games - not as common, but they provide a real dealer-style approach to table games

Of course, if you only want to play slots, you can find a site that offers hundreds of those via the above table. Most social and sweepstakes casinos have plenty available, but some provide good scope for playing some other casino-style games too.

Finding free Sweeps Coins to try free casino games that pay real money

Start by reviewing any promotions you can find when visiting a specific website. You can also review the sweepstakes rules, which should be available for non-members to read as well. Check the bottom of the site for the usual crop of smaller links to find those. They should give details of the many ways you can find Sweeps Coins to play these casino-style games. It gives you additional info to consider before picking which site to play at.

Cash prizes and how they work at these sites

This guide is all about free casino games that pay real money, yet it is vital to know how this format works before you try it. Real money winnings are not available for social casinos. Social and sweepstakes casinos do not accept deposits, and there is never a requirement to purchase anything to use them or play the social casino games provided there. So, can you win real prizes? Here is how the process works.

Play using Gold Coins for amusement purposes only - Gold Coins have no value and cannot be redeemed for real prizes

Play using Sweeps Coins to attempt to win more - you can redeem SC winnings for real prizes if you meet the threshold for doing so

Remember that these coins may have different names according to the sites you’re using. You’ve seen that Sweeps Coins are known as Stake Cash when visiting Stake.us, while WOW Vegas calls their Gold Coins WOW Coins instead. Make sure you’re clear on the names before you start playing any social casino games.

Consider whether you’d like to use an app

Many social and sweepstakes casinos don’t bother releasing apps. Plenty of sites choose to go down the route of a fully-featured site that looks good on every device, from a computer to a smartphone, so you may not find an app to download. The question here is to consider which device you are most likely to play these social casino games on. If you are likely to use a smartphone or tablet, you can check whether there’s an app to download and use. If not, you can consider how well the site performs on the device you’re going to use.

Most modern sites work well across all platforms, and the social casino games you’ll play are usually designed to provide excellent performances on touch screens as well as regular computer screens where you’d use a mouse to move around.

>>> Get in on this exclusive deal! Join Stake.us with code MIKBONUS and receive $55 Stake Cash, 260,000 Gold Coins, plus 5% rakeback<<<

Stay alert for these features on sweepstakes casino sites

You’re almost at the point of selecting a social or sweepstakes casino to start playing at. Before you do so, there are a few site features you should consider. This will help you identify whether one site offers a stronger platform to enjoy than another.

Security: Is it safe to play free casino games that pay real money?

When reviewing a regular casino, the license - or lack thereof - is essential to check. However, social and sweepstakes casinos do not require the same license, so you cannot use this as a marker. You can do some research online to see how long the site has been around for though. Check the ownership details too - there are some trusted owners who have strived to create the best social and sweeps casinos for players to enjoy.

How easy is it to use the website?

This point applies to apps as well, so if you have found one of those to download in lieu of a website to visit, consider the following pointers in that case instead. Usability isn’t something you’re likely to think about, but you’ll surely know all about the website or app’s performance in this area once you begin to explore.