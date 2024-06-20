Plugin & Play

Former Binance CEO CZ Rumoured To Hold 64% Of BNB Circulating Supply, Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Passes $750,000 Raised As It Homes In On $1Million

CZ networth surges, triggering expectation fo BNB price rally as investors move over to Rollblock presale.

Rollblock (RBLK)
According to a recent Forbes report, former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, popularly known as CZ, is rumored to personally own 94M BNB tokens, which are estimated to be roughly 64% of the token's total supply. Meanwhile, the Rollblock (RBLK) ongoing presale is garnering momentum, with over $750,000 RBLK tokens sold. With the surging momentum, analysts believe Rollblock will make the top 10 altcoin list of 2024 in the coming months.

Rollblock Raises $750K While Targeting $1M

With the crypto market facing a downtrend, the Rollblock presale is gaining momentum, with the team raising over $750,000. Analysts believe the presale funding will hit $1M in the coming days. As such, RBLK has made the experts' list of the best altcoins to buy in June.

At the ongoing stage 3 of the presale, the RBLK token is sold for just $0.014, having moved from $0.01 to the current price, early buyers have already generated 40% ROI, which could increase as high as 800% before the end of the presale and 20x on the listing. Users who deposit up to $500 will also receive a 100% welcome bonus. As a community-driven project, Rollblock has launched a $20,000 giveaway for the ongoing EURO competition.

Users who correctly predict the outcome of matches will be rewarded with tokens. As a community-backed play-to-earn token, the RBLK token represents a significant stake in the ecosystem's activities. It is the vehicle used to distribute rewards, cashbacks, and promotional offers. It can also be converted to fiat currencies or cryptos. Users can also stake it for rewards.

Analysts believe Rollblock token's strong use case could drive the price up soon, making it one of the top altcoins to invest in. Meanwhile, as a platform, Rollblock will bridge the gap between DeFi and CeFi games while bringing users the best of both worlds. The ecosystem will solve issues of trust, security, and scalability using blockchain technology. With its goal of integrating AI in the future, RBLK is one of the best altcoins to buy for future profits.

Former Binance CEO Holds 64% of the BNB Circulating Supply

The latest report shows that CZ, the former CEO of the world's number one crypto exchange Binance still holds 64% of the native tokens, BNB criculating supply. Based on a forensic analysis conducted by Gray Wolf Analytics and Forbes, 80M BNB tokens were allocated to the Binance founding team after the token’s launch, with the company still controlling 46M of those original tokens.

According to the Forbes report, the BNB ICO campaign in 2017 did not meet expectations as demand did not meet supply, leading to the team selling only 11M tokens, with the rest of the tokens moved to Binance-controlled wallets. The latest revelation means that CZ is now the 24th richest man on earth, with a net worth of $61B.

Meanwhile, market data reveals that BNB's price has gained over 140% in the past year, setting a new ATH record of $720.67 on June 6. Although the token has retraced, the rising BNB trading volume is projected to trigger a rebound, with a major BNB price prediction tipping it to hit $800 in 2024. As such, BNB is one of the top altcoins to invest in now.

