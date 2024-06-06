Hot Filipina brides are popular among foreign guys across the world, and it's pretty easy to meet them. Many Filipino women use dating sites to search for the men of their dreams and dive into a beautiful love story. However, not all platforms really can give you a satisfactory experience and be safe for you.
Dave Greenberg, a dating expert from YourBrideGlobal.com , analyzed the niche and created the rating of the best Filipino dating sites. Continue reading to find out the top services to look for Philippine mail order brides, the cost of getting a local partner, and much more!
✅ Best Dating Sites to Meet Filipino Women
The following dating platforms were tested for quality, so you can pick any when looking for Filipino mail order brides:
SakuraDate.com – best for those seeking a platform with detailed search filters to meet Filipino wives suiting their preferences;
PhiliTalks.com – choose for viewing verified profiles and photos of the most beautiful Filipino girls for free;
EasternHoneys.com – perfect choice if you want to use a modern dating platform packed with Filipinas and numerous interactive tools;
OrchidRomance.com – an excellent option with 20 welcome credits and affordable credit packages;
TheLuckyDate.com – suits best for unlimited search and convenient chatting with Filipino bride online;
Check out the detailed information about each of the dating websites below!
Good for
Finding Filipino brides through a search with 15 different criteria
Monthly visitors
Over 83K
Starting price
Buy the first 35 credits for no more than $2.99
ℹ️About the service. You'll be impressed by the accuracy of the matching system on SakuraDate. This dating site is really different as it's hard to find a place where you can specify so many details when looking for a charming Filipino woman meeting your preferences. You can choose age range, height, body type, education, purpose of staying on SakuraDate.com , habits, etc. Visiting young Filipina brides profiles is free, so you can enjoy their beautiful photos and find out more about them.
You may give likes to Filipina women and add them to your favorites. Then, just check out your lists and pick the prettiest girl to communicate with. You won't be disappointed by interactive opportunities as you can chat, send letters, and record audio messages. All conversations and mails are easily found, so you won't lose important interlocutors on SakuraDate.
☑️Features we liked. The following options are the most interesting ones:
Live chat allowing to exchange different files.
Sending letters is perfect when a Filipino lady is offline.
Saying Hello with winks and templates.
Specifying your criteria for a detailed search.
✅Look for a perfect match on SakuraDate!
Good for
Flirting with Filipino beauties by using virtual gifts and stickers
Monthly visitors
Over 100K
Starting price
The first payment is $2.99
ℹ️About the service. Your experience can't be better than on PhiliTalks. This dating platform has been designed for a user's convenience. All icons are placed on the top of the page, and different notifications appear on the left side. By the way, you'll be granted 20 credits after signing up, which is probably one of the best news. Searching for Philippine women is free, so you can use your bonuses on some interaction features.
Another great thing about PhiliTalks is that ladies have informative pages. You can give them likes, follow them, and check what they post in Newsfeed. Exchanging photos, videos, and gifs are also allowed. A selection of virtual gifts is excellent, so you may make a pleasant gesture and give flowers or a teddy bear to a girl you like. In general, all features of PhiliTalks are interesting, which means that you've got to give this website a try!
☑️Features we liked. Take a look at the best options of PhiliTalks:
Using the People feature to find Filipino women.
Sending stickers when chatting.
Adding template icebreakers into the Let's Talk list.
Writing letters and attaching photos.
Good for
Communicating with Filipino beauties
Monthly visitors
Over 190K
Starting price
The beginner's price of 20 credits is $2.99
ℹ️About the service. EasternHoneys is one of the most reputable Filipino dating sites that will help you realize how convenient online dating can be. The interface of this modern website is minimalistic and easy to use, so each step will be clear and comfortable. The search tab is quickly found as it's right in front of your eyes. You can check out who is online and ready to chat with you or set the preferred age range and enjoy the results.
Details provided by Filipino ladies are really important, so you'll have a good insight into their personalities. Moreover, you'll find many nice photos, posts, and videos on their pages. If you start chatting with a Philippines girl, you'll be allowed to view her private pictures. By the way, EasternHoneys.com makes starting a conversation smooth as you may send a template icebreaker. Notice that interaction is paid, but the pricing scheme is flexible, so you'll find the credit package suiting your budget best of all.
☑️Features we liked. EasternHoneys has many awesome tools, but these ones are the most effective:
Instant messaging with an opportunity to reply with stickers and emojis.
Sending virtual gifts to take communication to another level.
Using Let's Talk template icebreakers.
Searching for ladies in the People section.
✅Sign up on EasternHoneys to get the best user experience!
Good for
Finding a Filipino girlfriend through an accurate search
Monthly visitors
Over 820K
Starting price
Newbies can make the first order for $2.99
ℹ️About the service. The largest base of Filipina women is waiting for you on OrhidRomance. Register on this dating platform for free and pass a compatibility test to enjoy an accurate search. A modern Filipino girl is an active online dater and she definitely makes posts, so check out Newsfeed to see the latest publications. Don't hesitate to give likes as you can attract attention this way.
OrchidRomance has member verification, which means that females who have a blue tick in their profiles proved their identities. Moreover, their pages are informative and contain details about themselves and what they're interested in. To communicate with Filipino singles, use live chat, mail, the Say Hello feature, stickers, etc. The number of options is vast, so you'll enjoy OrchidRomance for sure.
☑️Features we liked. Here are the top opportunities on OrchidRomance:
Chatting with ladies and attaching photos or videos.
Sending mails with personal introductions.
Viewing posts in Newsfeed.
Picking cute virtual gifts.
✅Create a detailed profile on OrchidRomance and look for a Filipino girlfriend online!
Good for
Enjoying high-quality chatting with Filipino brides
Monthly visitors
Over 450K
Starting price
Newcomers can purchase 2,000 credits only for $3.49
ℹ️About the service. Picking TheLuckyDate to search for a Filipino mail order bride is always the right choice. Signing up is quick and requires less than a minute. For a better experience, you may pass a personality test that follows registration. However, it's Ok if you skip it striving to start looking for ladies. You just need to upload a photo, complete your profile and begin an exciting online dating journey!
Chances are you won't see this anywhere else, but TheLuckydate allows mail order brides Philippines to set up short videos instead of main pictures. Anyhow, there will be photos in their albums available for free. Once you like a Philippines girl, make contact through live chat. Virtual gifts, stickers, and numerous emojis will make your conversations playful. TheLuckyDate even lets users send disappearing files. Everything mentioned makes this dating platform a great option for finding a Filipino partner.
☑️Features we liked. Check out the top opportunities available for you on TheLuckydate:
Choosing chatting templates.
Using an accurate matching system.
Sending virtual gifts.
Changing the interface background.
✅Start searching for beautiful Philippines girls for marriage on TheLuckyDate now!
Good for
Chatting with Filipino women
Monthly visitors
Over 550K
Starting price
The lowest cost per package is $2.99
ℹ️About the service. Whether you're seeking new friends or a romantic partner, you'll find what you need on AsianMelodies. Join this platform to meet the most adorable Filipino ladies. You can search for potential matches using a quick search or entering the People section. Both are good for checking out the best profiles on AsianMelodies. Interestingly, if you want to know a woman's relationship status or personality type, you'll see this information on her page.
Communication requires you to purchase credits, but that's worth it. Interaction with females on AsianMelodies is convenient and diverse as you can use chat, mail, stickers, virtual gifts, Let's Talk templates, and other options. Although AsianMelodies doesn't have an app, there's a great mobile version, and therefore, you'll reach all the best tools even on the go.
☑️Features we liked. The best options are named below:
Using the Say Hello greeting to get acquainted with a Filipino woman.
Visiting Newsfeed and checking recent publications.
Sending pictures in mails for free.
Selecting thematic stickers.
✅Become a member of AsianMelodies to meet the hottest Filipino singles!
Good for
Making matches with Filipino girls meeting your search criteria
Monthly visitors
Over 2.5M
Starting price
You can start with $11.00
ℹ️About the service. Having over 2.5M registered members, AsianDating is worth your attention for sure. AsianDating is part of the famous Cupid dating network that was founded decades ago. Such a rich history is a sign of guarantee, so your experience with this platform will be flawless, especially in terms of seeking an ideal match. Search categories include preferred relationship type, appearance, lifestyle, and background. You can even look for a Filipino mail order bride by her first name, which is pretty uncommon. AsianDating will show you mutual and reverse matches, so the chances of finding a perfect potential partner are high.
When you visit Filipino brides for sale profiles, you'll see not only lots of interesting information about owners but also online safety tips. For communication, you can use only live chat, but it's incredibly convenient. As a premium member of AsianDating, you may send and read messages, hide ads, highlight your profile, turn on translation, and enjoy other perks.
☑️Features we liked. No doubt that AsianDating has excellent options, but here are those you'll appreciate most of all:
Doubling your profile space.
Creating message templates and reusing them.
Using premium search.
Ranking above other users.
✅Join AsianDating to get acquainted with the prettiest Filipino brides!
Good for
Interacting with Filipino females using numerous features
Monthly visitors
Over 13.5K
Starting price
With a newbie's discount, you'll pay $2.99 for 20 credits
ℹ️About the service. You'll lose an incredible opportunity to use the best dating platform ever if you don't register on LoverWhirl. Both beginners and experienced users will be satisfied with clear navigation and the effectiveness of the offered features. Besides, you may enjoy the unlimited search for free and change the age range or seek potential matches in the People tab multiple times.
If you want to know about a Filipino girl, just visit her profile that will clarify everything. In her short bio, you'll find out what she's like and who she's looking for on LoverWhirl. To express your interest, you won't even have to make an effort as you can send a wink or choose a template phrase. LoverWhirl is a perfect place for romantic online dating as you'll have numerous tools to get a successful experience.
☑️Features we liked. All is great on LoverWhirl, but these options stand out:
Switching from chat to mail to communicate with females.
Starting a conversation with preset icebreakers.
Replying to messages with stickers.
Complimenting women with virtual gifts.
✅Look for beautiful ladies from the Philippines on LoverWhirl!
How to find a Filipina bride?
Register on a platform. If you're offered to answer a quiz after signing up, it's better not to skip it. Information you'll provide will be used by the service to help you find the most compatible match among Philippine brides.
Make your profile look perfect. Upload a few high-quality photos and share something interesting about yourself. You may also specify what kind of a relationship you're looking for and the features you'd like your Filipina bride to have.
Search for Filipino brides. Use options offered on a dating website. Those may include different filters or a kind of swiping feature. Of course, you can check who is currently online but don't forget to view profiles.
Communicate with young Filipino brides. Ask questions about a lady's interests, her job, and other stuff to find out more about her. Modern dating platforms have cute stickers, virtual gifts, and other features that will help you make interaction sweet.
Those interested in marrying Filipino women can meet potential wives online too, so the recommendations presented above are at your service.
How much does it cost to get a Filipino bride?
A Filipino bride price will include different expenditures. The main ones are getting acquainted with Filipino ladies looking for marriage online, visiting your girlfriend, handling K-1 visa matters, and organizing a wedding. The detailed calculations are presented below:
Using international dating platforms. Although some of the features may be free, communication with a Filipino bride online is usually paid. You'll spend around $200 per month on websites where you can meet Philippine women seeking American men.
Visiting your Filipino mail order bride. Normally, when searching for a Philippines girl for marriage, you should have real-life dates. Your 14-day round-trip, involving transportation, accommodation, food, and entertainment, will cost approximately $3,000.
Covering K-1 visa fees. To take your future Filipino wife to the USA, you'll have to help her pay for applying and processing her documentation. The sum is $800, but consider extra expenses that might be added.
Arranging a wedding. A budget celebration of the official start of family life and marrying a Filipina woman will cost $10,000.
Of course, you can't buy a bride from Philippines, but you'll face the mentioned expenses, which make $15,000.
What does it feel like to marry Filipina mail order brides?
This is what you should expect when you have a Filipino wife:
Your Filipina mail order bride will impress you with her looks. Although local females may be a little shy in public, they always strive to have a stunning appearance.
Your decisions and actions will be highly appreciated. If you meet a Filipina for marriage, your spouse will show gratitude for what you do for her.
Romance will be in the air. Most Filipino brides like all those attributes connected with love and relationships. Your sweetheart will arrange cozy dates for you two, give you cute nicknames, kiss and hug you, and make other pleasant gestures.
Your friends and family will be fond of your charming Filipina wife. She originates from the friendliest nation in the world, so she'll find common ground and make friends with anyone.
She'll take care of you. Philippines mail order wives are attentive to their partners' needs and willing to help. Whether you're ill or feel sad, there will always be someone by your side if you choose a Philippine girl for marriage.
You'll travel to places you've never been to. Beautiful Filipino brides are active and open to new impressions. You'll discover the world together and have many precious moments.
Indeed, Filipino mail order wives make wonderful life partners, so you've got to find one for sure!
Why do Filipino mail order brides want to marry Western men?
You might wonder why so many Philippines ladies looking for marriage choose foreign men. Check out the main reasons:
Philippines brides like American guys. Which girl doesn't want to have a handsome, smart boyfriend? Philippines ladies for marriage dream of finding such a partner, and that's why they use international dating sites.
Philippines women are seeking serious relationships. Many modern local men aren't interested in starting a family life. So, if you're ready for marriage, you can look for potential Filipino wives.
Philipino girls want to have better opportunities. They think of their future children and strive to provide them with excellent conditions and education. A foreign husband is the best choice for a Filipino woman as he's reliable, financially stable, and intelligent.
Filipino mail order brides are fond of the Western culture. Asian social rules are pretty strict and conservative, and a Filipino girl wants to live in a more progressive country with less pressure.
All in all, Filipino women looking for American men strive to love and be happy with their partners.
Conclusion
Men striving to find local girlfriends or potential Filipina wives can use the listed dating platforms. Of course, those services are fee-based, but you'll access top-notch features making interaction with foreign brides effective. Besides, if you're looking for Filipina for marriage, you'll never be upset because of your choice. Filipino girls are worth each penny and effort, so start seeking your soulmate!
FAQ
Are Filipina mail order brides legal?
Although the government of the Philippines forbids specialized agencies to arrange marriages between local women and foreigners, Pinay brides are absolutely legal. International dating sites can be used in this country, and girls can have partners from abroad. So finding a wife in the Philippines is possible.
Can you buy a Filipina wife?
No, you can't buy a Filipino bride as it's illegal. You'll only have to cover expenses connected with online dating when seeking Philippine ladies for marriage, real-life meeting, K-1 visa application, and wedding organization.
How to bring a Filipina wife to the US?
If you want to find a Filipina wife, you have to know some regulations. Mail order brides from Philippines have to apply for a K-1 visa to go to the USA and marry their partners. You'll have to file the petition for an alien fiancee. When it's approved, your Filipino bride will have to gather the required documentation and prepare for the interview.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.