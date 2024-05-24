Explore Top Cryptos: Rollblock (RBLK), NEAR Protocol (NEAR) And Aptos (APT)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) has been topping the charts as of recently with a total year-to-date (YTD) climb of 375%, marking it as one of the top cryptos for diversification, but it's not alone. Aptos (APT) has gathered a reputation for setting the new standard as the first blockchain that achieved sub-second, end-to-end (E2E) latency. Alongside it, Rollblock (RBLK) has made waves as it is already up 20% and offers a unique revenue-share model that can make it one of the most dominant cryptos in the industry. To see which is the best cryptocurrency to invest in, we will go over all of them individually.