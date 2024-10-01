Experts Predict BTC To Push Through $100K Before End Of Year - Now Is The Time To Invest!

2024 has once again proven that it's a great year for the crypto market. For the first time in over four years the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates and the effects have been immediately noticeable. Bitcoin ($BTC) finally broke through the $64k resistance point that it had been struggling with and this has sparked altcoins, especially meme coins, to follow suit and post good returns for investors.
It has now raised the question that was being asked during the bull run in Q1; Can Bitcoin hit $100k before the end of the year? We are going to say this is very unlikely. Even though Q4 is traditionally very strong for the market we still believe that that amount of growth is unlikely. We do, however, see a lot of growth coming in the meme coin sector.
While Bitcoin is always a great investment it won’t give you explosive gains anymore, it's more like a bond these days. For those gains, we have to turn to the presale market and in particular meme coins. We found four projects we think are going to peak before the end of the year:
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Memebet token ($MEMEBET)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
BTC Bull Token (BTCBULL)
We are now going to take a closer look at each of these coins and explain what stood out for us.
Pepe Unchained- The unstoppable presale that promises to unleash Pepe
The Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) presale is unmissable at this stage if you are a crypto investor. Everywhere you turn in crypto circles you will see it discussed as everyone is so excited about its potential. The numbers it is recording are historic, especially for a meme coin! Its presale has now surpassed $16.4 million raised and is showing no signs of slowing down.
Potential. That's the name of the game with this project. Pepe is arguably the market's most popular meme and this project wants to unchain it. By this, they are referring to the original Pepe Coin’s ($PEPE) Layer 1 restrictions. That is why Pepe Unchained will have its own chain built on Layer 2. It will give investors a chance to avail of faster transactions and cheaper gas fees.
The future potential comes from having its own chain. A good example currently is to look at Coinbase’s Base chain. It started as a coin and is now a hugely powerful meme coin platform. Pepe Unchained has already started the Pepe Frens With Benefits development grant. This will encourage creators to sign up to the chain to build their applications and projects. Exciting things are coming for this meme coin.
Memebet Token- The first-ever crypto casino and meme coin crossover
It seems surprising to say but Memebet token ($MEMEBET) will be the first ever meme coin and crypto casino crossover. It will be the only casino that accepts meme coins as a payment method. This automatically should make it very popular with meme coin investors. Considering how well meme coins have been doing in 2024 its popularity will likely only grow.
It is the one of the most recently launched presales but has still managed to raise over $330k in its short life span. There have been very little price increases as of now so investors can get great value. The casino is also continuing to add accepted tokens almost by the day. All the major meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba inu, Pepe coin, Bonk Coin and more have already been announced.
The casino itself isn’t just going to be some token gesture alongside the meme coin. It will launch half way through the presale but already seems like it will be an impressive site with a sportsbook alongside the casino just to add more interest. The Casino Launch gleam campaign launched last week which incentivizes investors who sign up, buy tokens, and interact with the project online.
Crypto All-Stars- The project that may change how crypto approaches staking
The recent influx of investors into the meme coin market has been great for a lot of reasons. One of those is how many dimensions has been added to the sector. It used to be a meme coin was just a coin with no substance that would hope to build an online community and pump. Now we have tokens that are trying to be innovative and creative. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is the perfect example of this.
Staking has been one of the more prominent new developments in the meme coin sector. Projects realized the utility would really benefit them in the early stages of listings especially. Now Crypto All-Stars may have just ripped up the staking rule book. Through their Meme Vault, for the first time ever, multi-chain, multi-token staking will now be possible under its roof.
How it works is if you hold another meme coin you will be able to stake it with Crypto All-Stars in its Meme Vault. The more $STARS you hold the bigger your rewards are going to be. The list of meme coins that will be accepted is growing the whole time so you shouldn’t be left out. The Crypto All-Stars presale is still pretty new but it has still raised over $1.8 million.
BTC Bull Token- The perfect token to hold for when Bitcoin hits $100k
We mentioned above how we didn’t think Bitcoin would hit $100k this year. However, we do think it will hit another all-time high and $100k is just a matter of time. If we are right then BTC Bull Token (BTCBULL) is the perfect token to hold so you can profit from that.
Another thing we mentioned in the opening was how Bitcoin is more like a bond. This is because its sky high price means it doesn’t really experience volatility either way. Holding BTC Bull Token is the perfect yang for its ying. They pay out rewards everytime BTC hits a milestone with the big payday coming at $100k.
Conclusion
So, to finish up. We do think that Bitcoin is destined for $100k but maybe not as quickly as some others are hoping. On the other hand, we are expecting more growth from the meme coin market before the end of the year. The four tokens we have reviewed here are perfect for that eventuality as they should attract a big section of meme coin investors.
