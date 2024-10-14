Ethereum ETFs Flop But Experts Still Predict Prices Of Over $10K

The approval of Bitcoin ETFs by the SEC at the beginning of this year opened the door to the approval of Ethereum ETFs. The success of BTC ETFs inspired investors to believe that ETH ETFs will achieve similar success, but the reality has been quite different. The flow of Ethereum ETFs has been disappointing because there are no investments, which had happened for the second time since July 23rd when they were launched.
However, despite this disappointing lack of flow, the investors remain resilient, as some experts believe that ETH could achieve a value of $10k or more. For the time being, it is evident that investors are now focused on meme coins ICOs, and we will include five of the most promising ones that investors should keep on their radar.
Top 5 Meme Coins to Buy Now Instead of ETH ETFs
The idea of Ethereum ETFs has certainly been very attractive because they would enable crypto enthusiasts to invest in ETH without buying it directly. This would help investors protect themselves from regulatory oversight and help them maintain simplicity in their investing process.
However, with the obvious flop of Ethereum ETFs, it is clear that the investors' interest lies elsewhere. With the enormous demand for meme coins on presale, it is obvious that investors are looking for gems to profit from in the following period. These are the meme coins that investors should consider:
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Flockerz ($FLOCK)
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET)
Dogizen (DOGIZ)
While Ethereum ETFs fail to deliver the long-awaited success, these meme coins pave their way to success with ease.
1. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Meme Coin Aiming to Beat Ethereum
The main issue of Ethereum is scalability, which results in high fees and slow transactions. Now, Pepe Unchained aims to outperform Ethereum by offering investors volume capacity 100 times faster than Ethereum. This means that the fees will also be lower.
The presale of $PEPU is currently in full swing since more than $18,5 million has been raised, and the milestones keep getting hit one after another. This project offers staking as the option that can bring investors a passive income stream with the current 118% APY.
Besides, developers are encouraged to apply for grants until the end of 2024 to build upon the Pepe chain. Besides the concrete utility already recognized by crypto enthusiasts worldwide, this token also has a humorous side. The main character is Pepe, who is looking to break free from chains that prevent him from enjoying his best life. If you wish to enjoy this Pepe flavor in a new way, buy your $PEPU tokens in time!
2. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Meme Coin Opening Doors to MemeVault and 687% APY
With the popularity of the meme coins on the rise, unified staking seems more attractive than ever. This option didn’t exist in the past, but the scope of possibilities is expanding with Crypto All-Stars ($STARS). Crypto All-Stars meme coin is offering this option for the first time, and $STARS holders now have a chance to stake eleven well-known meme coins on the market. The meme coins included are Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, Floki Inu, Shiba Inu, and others.
Considering that this procedure requires transparency and security, investors don’t need to worry because the audit performed by Coinsult and SolidProof is clearly displayed on the official website of this token.
Accumulation of tokens is always the best way to make a profit with meme coins, and staking them is the icing on the cake. A huge surge in demand for $STARS tokens is now obvious, according to ClayBro, crypto analysts with 130k subscribers on YouTube. More than $2,1 million has been raised, so grab your portion before the presale ends!
3. Flockerz ($FLOCK) – Meme Coin Introducing Vote2Earn Concept
Flockerz ($FLOCK) is one of the newest meme coins that is bringing fresh energy to the market because it introduces the vote2earn concept. The creators of this project are giving power to its community, known as „The Flock, “ to make decisions about its future. The $FLOCK holders have a chance to get access to FlockTopia, which is a decentralized autonomous organization. This means that the investors can truly be in charge instead of simply being the passengers enjoying the ride.
The voice of every investor matters, and it will impact the marketing strategy, new features, key project development, token burns, and everything else regarding the direction in which this project will go. This means that there is no central authority, and the focus is on decentralized governance.
More than $580k has been raised so far, proving the popularity of this project. Participation in the decision-making process will be generously rewarded with $FLOCK tokens, so this is your chance to make the most of it!
4. Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) – Meme Coin Aiming to Tap Into the Blockchain Casino Market
The value of the iGaming market is going to be worth more than $150 billion by 2030, while the market cap of meme coins hit $60 billion. Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) is a meme coin aiming to tap into both of these markets, as it gives investors access to the No KYC Telegram Casino, more than 1000 crypto-native games, and the global sportsbook. At the same time, $MEMEBET holders will be able to wager it and enjoy bonuses and VIP perks for the players who invest the most.
In addition, there will be play2earn airdrops on a regular basis, which will incentivize the investors to keep playing and hold on to their tokens. The platform is oriented towards the user, and early investors will enjoy bonuses during the presale and get additional bonuses for playing.
Meanwhile, there is also a play2earn wagering that rewards the players for what they enjoy the most - having fun and engaging in their favorite games. More than $420k has been raised, so if you have been waiting for an opportunity like this, don’t miss a chance to join!
5. Dogizen (DOGIZ) – Meme Coin Tapping Into the Next Generation of Telegram Gaming
Dogizen (DOGIZ) is a meme coin depicting a cute dog. It also offers an interesting utility that attracts a large community of Telegram users. With more than 950 million active users, it is clear that access to Telegram will broaden the reach of the Dogizen meme coin.
This meme coin allows investors to access the Dogizen game via the Telegram app, which will give them access to real-world rewards such as free meals from a favorite food chain. Meanwhile, there is also a Dogizen Arcade, with various interesting games that will keep users entertained. The DOGIZ token is the native token of this ecosystem, which will give investors access to all the mentioned features. More than $520k has been raised, proving there is a genuine interest in it.
Conclusion
$PEPU, $STARS, $FLOCK, $MEMEBET, and DOGIZ are the meme coins hitting serious goals in their presales, making investors forget all about Ethereum ETFs and their failure. Each one of these meme coins brings something unique to the table, so don’t waste any time. Add them to your portfolio to maximize your profits in the following period!
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.