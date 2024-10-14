Ethereum ETFs Flop But Experts Still Predict Prices Of Over $10K

The approval of Bitcoin ETFs by the SEC at the beginning of this year opened the door to the approval of Ethereum ETFs. The success of BTC ETFs inspired investors to believe that ETH ETFs will achieve similar success, but the reality has been quite different. The flow of Ethereum ETFs has been disappointing because there are no investments, which had happened for the second time since July 23rd when they were launched.

However, despite this disappointing lack of flow, the investors remain resilient, as some experts believe that ETH could achieve a value of $10k or more. For the time being, it is evident that investors are now focused on meme coins ICOs, and we will include five of the most promising ones that investors should keep on their radar.

Top 5 Meme Coins to Buy Now Instead of ETH ETFs

The idea of Ethereum ETFs has certainly been very attractive because they would enable crypto enthusiasts to invest in ETH without buying it directly. This would help investors protect themselves from regulatory oversight and help them maintain simplicity in their investing process.

However, with the obvious flop of Ethereum ETFs, it is clear that the investors' interest lies elsewhere. With the enormous demand for meme coins on presale, it is obvious that investors are looking for gems to profit from in the following period. These are the meme coins that investors should consider:

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) Flockerz ($FLOCK) Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) Dogizen (DOGIZ)

While Ethereum ETFs fail to deliver the long-awaited success, these meme coins pave their way to success with ease.

1. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Meme Coin Aiming to Beat Ethereum