DuitNow e-wallet casinos offer a faster checkout process for players. By redirecting users to their online banking or eWallet application, this service ensures a smooth transaction experience for players. This article ranks the top 10 DuitNow E-wallet casinos in Malaysia. BK8 is our top favourite, but there are many options to choose from. Discover them hereunder.
Best Online Casinos That Accept E-Wallet
- Top Casino with a Dedicated Mobile App
- Reliable Online Casino in Malaysia
- Top Casino for Multiple Crypto Payment Options
We88 - Leading Crypto Casino with a Decade of Experience
Aw8 - Regulated Crypto Gaming Casino in Malaysia with Extensive Game Library
Wazamba - DuitNow E-Wallet Casino with Vast Selection Of Games
Gembet - Trusted Crypto Bookmaker Providing Premium Betting Services
Playdash - Wide Range of Great Promotions Available
Ob9 - Best DuitNow E-Wallet Casino for Playtech Games
Winclub88 - Strong DuitNow E-Wallet Casino with Welcome Bonus
Best Online Betting Sites Reviewed
1. BK8 - Top Casino with a Dedicated Mobile App
BK8 is a safe and reliable online gaming platform which has been around since 2015. It first started off as Bolaking Casino in 2015, but has since undergone a major rebranding to include more gaming options.
Game options
BK8 provides a wide selection of online sports betting choices. You can wager on hundreds of different markets, such as Esports competitions and all significant domestic and international leagues. For the majority of sports, there are competitive odds and strong lines available, and the live betting function is very noteworthy.
Bonus and Promotions
The platform runs quite a robust bonus and promotions program. Welcome bonus: every new user is entitled to a welcome bonus of up to 100% on their first deposit. They can then proceed to use their account balance to play a variety of slot games, live dealer games, or table games.
Payment Methods
BK8 was one of the first online casinos to incorporate the Duitnow payment method. There are other payment options like American Express, Mastercard, PayPal, Skrill, PayTrust, and local bank transfers.
Pros
Offers a comprehensive selection of online sports betting choices, including international leagues.
BK8 stands out for competitive odds across various sports, and its live betting function is noteworthy.
This online casino incorporates the Duitnow payment method, and ensures secure transactions.
New users benefit from a welcome bonus of up to 100% on their first deposit.
Cons
Absence of a dedicated app may impact the user experience for those who prefer mobile gaming.
Slow website load up which leads to frustration and dissatisfaction when navigating the site.
2. 12Play - The Most Reliable Online 4D Betting Malaysia Lottery System
This online casino is one of the newer ones to join the pack. It was established in 2023 but already has a large database of users and followers, thanks to the platform's commitment to FairPlay, the extensive collection of games available, and the enticing promos the platform runs.
The platform has put in the work to ensure confidentiality and safety of its users. It uses advanced encryption technology to keep players' data and financial transactions private. It also employs a random number generator on all game outcomes to ensure unpredictability and fairness
Game options
Players have more than enough options in the slots category alone. Literally, thousands of options, as this is the most popular game played in casinos. Slot titles like Book of Dead and Sweet Bonanza can be found on the platform
Bonus and Promotions
Welcome Bonus: The welcome offer includes 20 free spins to new users started on their gaming experience in addition to a 100% match bonus
Payment Methods
E-wallets like GrabPay, PayNow, and Duitnow are all integrated into the platform and can be used for easy payments. Online banking methods like RHB online, Maybank2u and the likes are also accepted. Alternatively, you can use your credit or debit cards like Mastercard, Visa, or American Express, to make payments.
Pros
Secure deposit and withdrawal transactions, ensuring players' financial transactions are protected and reliable.
Excellent customer care that enhances the overall gaming experience through responsive support services.
Beneficial bonuses and promotions which add significant value to gaming, providing players with enticing incentives and rewards.
Cons
Restrictions in certain countries limit accessibility for potential players in specific regions.
Lack of certain popular games may disappoint players seeking a broader variety of widely accepted gaming options.
3. Lucky Block - Top Casino for Multiple Crypto Payment Options
Lucky block, unlike normal online casinos, is a decentralised crypto sportsbook and casino. Since its launch in 2022, the platform has gained much traction because of the peculiarity of its operations. For one, as a crypto online casino, the platform uses blockchain technology to store funds and transactions of players, a very secure method. The platform is also regulated by Curaçao gaming control, a famed gambling regulator. All the games are audited to ensure randomness and fairness.
Game Options
There are basically three game categories; Slots, table games, and live casino games. Slots are easy to play, and as such are the most popular game played on the platform. Slot games like book of dead, Gonzo’s quest, mega moolah, and starburst are available. Table Games like American blackjack, Baccarat, Sic Bo are all available on the platform. The live casino games include games like live blackjack, live baccarat, and live roulette.
Other games like scratch cards and bingo can also be played on the platform.
Bonus and Promotions
Lucky block online casino players and users are constantly treated to the mouthwatering incentives below.
Welcome bonus: The welcome bonus comprises 50 free spins and a 200% match bonus of up to €10,000, a robust enough incentive to help new gamers and gamblers settle in well and potentially make some substantial winning.
Game of the Week: every other week on the lucky block casino, a different game is spotlighted and when players wager on the game selected for the week in question, they get double comp points, which increases their rise in the loyalty program run by the casino.
Payment Methods
There are a couple of payment methods supported by the platform. Cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron, and Dogecoin are all accepted. Payment can also be made via e-wallets like PayPal, Neteller, Duitnow and Skrill. We recommend you to read this .
Pros
BK8 boasts an impressive array of games. This selection caters to various preferences.
The user interface is designed with simplicity and intuitiveness in mind. Navigating through the website is seamless.
BK8's commitment to secure transactions is evident in its integration of Duitnow, a secure payment method in Malaysia.
BK8 stands out with competitive odds and welcome bonuses of up to 200% across numerous sports.
Cons
BK8's casino services are limited to specific regions, potentially excluding interested players from accessing the platform.
Despite a substantial game selection, BK8 lacks some popular games that are widely favoured by online casino enthusiasts.
4. We88 - Leading Crypto Casino with a Decade of Experience
Unlike some other online casinos that started a few years ago. The We88 platform has been up and running for more than 10 years now, providing users and followers with a decade long of entertainment, fun, and wins. The platform has been consistent in providing an outstanding gaming experience.
The online casino practically has a game library that caters to everyone. Table games, slots, and live casino games are all available. Games like roulette, blackjack, and baccarat are all available.
Game options
We88 provides such a rich mix of games. You can find games like Gonzo’s quest, mega moolah, live blackjack, live roulette, crash, dice, plinko, keno, and minesweeper. The platform uses cryptography and RNG technology to make sure that the game play is fair.
Bonus and Promotions
Welcome Bonus: New players at We88 can receive a welcome bonus of up to 100% on their first deposit, up to a maximum of MYR 1,000.
Payment Methods
This online casino accepts credit cards, e-wallet transactions, and cryptocurrencies for payments. Some users would like some more payment options but the platform accepts the basic three methods for fast and secure deposits and withdrawals.
Pros
Generous bonuses and promotions characterise We88, enhancing the overall gaming experience by providing players with enticing rewards.
Fast payouts contribute to the platform's efficiency, ensuring players receive their winnings promptly.
We88's commitment to 24/7 customer support creates a reliable environment for addressing concerns at any time.
Cons
There's a limited selection of payment methods, potentially restricting users who prefer other financial options.
The focus on Malaysian players limits its appeal to a broader international audience.
5. Aw8 - Regulated Crypto Gaming Casino in Malaysia with Extensive Game Library
AW8 is an online gaming casino in Malaysia that can legally offer gambling services within the region. This online casino is regulated after obtaining a gaming licence from PAGCOR for operation within Malaysian geography. The casino is home to a lot of games that clients can wager on.
Apart from its extensive game library, the platform also gives highly rewarding bonuses and promos as incentives to its loyal users, and players need not be concerned about their privacy. AW8 uses advanced SSL encryption technology to secure users' data and financial transactions.
Game Options
The list of games to play in this online casino are numerous and exciting. Among some of the top picks are Koi gate, Mystic fortune deluxe, blackjack, live roulette, and live baccarat.
Bonus and Promotions
Welcome Bonus: This bonus is a 100% match bonus on your first deposit, up to MYR 1,000. To claim this bonus, you must deposit at least MYR 100 on your first deposit.
Payment Methods
Credit cards, cryptocurrency, and e-wallet transactions are all accepted forms of payment at this online casino. Although there are three primary payment methods that are accepted by the platform for quick and safe deposits and withdrawals, some users would prefer more alternatives.
Pros
Aw8 offers a seamlessly user-friendly interface, ensuring players of all levels can navigate the platform effortlessly.
Its payment methods provide a smooth and hassle-free experience, guaranteeing secure transactions for players.
Cons
Some bonuses at Aw8 come with high wagering requirements, potentially posing a challenge for players aiming to fulfil these conditions.
Occasional delays in customer support response times are a drawback.
6. Wazamba - DuitNow E-Wallet Casino with Vast Selection of Games
Wazamba Casino is a trendy, cutting-edge online casino that offers an exotic twist to the traditional gaming experience. Wazamba provides a safe, exciting, and rewarding gaming environment. Best of all, the casino is equipped with DuitNow e-wallet casinos. The casino is licensed by Curacao, ensuring a secure and fair play experience.
Game Options
Wazamba offers a vast selection of games, with over 4,000 titles available. These include:
Slots: 4,500+ games, including popular titles like Moon Princess 100 and Legacy of Dead.
Progressive Jackpots: 450+ games, with notable titles like Age of the Gods Furious Four.
Vast selection of live casino games
Bonuses and Promotions
Wazamba Casino offers a variety of bonuses and promotions for new and existing players. The main Welcome Bonus: 100% up to MYR4,942 (NZD1,000) + 200 free spins + 1 Bonus Crab. The minimum deposit to claim the bonus is MYR198 (NZD40), and the wagering requirement is 35x the deposit and bonus amount.
Payment Methods
Wazamba supports a wide range of payment methods, including cryptocurrencies. The minimum deposit amount is MYR99 (NZD20), and the withdrawal processing time is 1-2 days. In addition to the wide range of payment methods, DuitNow E-Wallet is also available.
Pros:
DuitNow E-Wallet Casino.
Extensive game library with over 4,000 titles.
Generous welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions.
Wide range of payment methods, including cryptocurrencies.
Cons:
Higher minimum deposit limits.
No dedicated mobile app.
Wagering requirements can be steep for some bonuses.
7. Gembet - Trusted Crypto Bookmaker Providing Premium Betting Services
Gembet is a Singapore based bookmaker that provides premium betting services to its users. This online casino has been in the game for more than a decade now, growing and establishing its presence in the asian market.
Game Options
This online casino has an extensive game library. Among the games that one can easily play include fish hunter, gates of Olympus, sweet bonanza, mahjong ways, hot hot fruit, Sic Bo, Baccarat, Craps, love Dragon tiger, keno, bingo, and others. Most of these games are slots, live dealer games, table games, or sports betting.
Bonus and Promotions
Welcome Bonus: The welcome bonus is a great way to boost your bankroll and start playing at Gembet with a bang. The casino will match your deposit up to MYR 500, which means that you can have up to MYR 1,000 to play with.
Payment Methods
Credit and debit cards like Mastercard, Visa, American Express are accepted payment methods. E-wallets like Trust Pay, Duitnow, and boost are also accepted payment methods.
Pros
DuitNow E-Wallet Casino
Gembet is licensed and regulated by the Curaçao Gaming Authority, ensuring a trustworthy gaming environment.
The site offers fair gameplay, providing users with a transparent experience.
Cons
While Gembet provides a solid array of payment options, users express a desire for additional choices to further enhance convenience.
Certain bonuses may take long to collect, impacting the immediacy of the reward system.
8. Playdash - Wide Range of Great Promotions Available
PlayDash is a trusted online casino in Malaysia. It is now equipped with DuitNow E-Wallet Casino payment options. This enhances the gaming experience.
The casino is fully licensed and known for its transparency. Players can enjoy their gaming journey without worry.
Game Options
PlayDash boasts a comprehensive selection of games, ensuring there's something for every type of player.
Bonuses and Promotions
PlayDash is generous with its bonuses and promotions, ensuring players get more value for their playtime. Some of the notable promotions include:
Welcome Bonus: Up to MYR5888 for new players.
Slot Welcome Bonus: Up to MYR1000.
Casino Tournament: Top prizes up to MYR5888.
Parlay Boost Bonus: Maximum bonus up to 50%.
Additionally, PlayDash has a loyalty program where players earn points that can be converted into bonus money, providing ongoing rewards for regular play.
Payment Methods
PlayDash is a DuitNow e-wallet casino, but it also supports a variety of payment methods to ensure convenience and security for its players. Available options include:
Credit/Debit Cards: Major cards such as Visa and MasterCard.
E-Wallets: Popular options providing fast transactions.
Bank Transfers: Secure transactions directly from your bank.
Deposits are processed instantly, while withdrawal times can vary. E-wallet withdrawals are typically processed within 24-48 hours, whereas bank transfers might take several business days.
Pros:
Generous welcome bonus up to MYR5888.
Wide range of promotions and loyalty rewards.
Secure transactions with advanced encryption technology.
Cons:
Withdrawal times for bank transfers can be lengthy.
No dedicated mobile app; only a mobile-optimised website.
Specific promotions and game exclusions might apply.
9. Ob9 - Best DuitNow E-Wallet Casino for Playtech Games
OB9 Casino, renowned for its Playtech games, provides a top-tier Duitnow e-wallet casino. It is designed to be reminiscent of the famous Marina Bay Sands Casino. This online casino caters to a wide range of preferences, offering over 200 games, including slots, live dealer games, and unique Asian games.
Game Options
OB9 Casino boasts an impressive array of over 200 games, primarily powered by Playtech. Players can enjoy a diverse selection of slots, including popular titles like Kong and Iron Man 2. The casino also features live dealer and multiplayer games, providing an immersive, realistic casino atmosphere.
Bonus and Promotions
OB9 Casino offers a generous welcome bonus up to MYR2990, available for new members over their first three deposits. The details are as follows:
1st Deposit: MYR1000 with a 70% bonus, up to MYR700 (Turnover: x16)
2nd Deposit: MYR1000 with a 100% bonus, up to MYR1000 (Turnover: x22)
3rd Deposit: MYR1000 with a 129% bonus, up to MYR1290 (Turnover: x28)
To claim these bonuses, members need to select the "WELCOME BONUS UP TO MYR2990" option during the deposit process.
Payment Methods
OB9 is one of the , but it also supports a variety of other payment methods. These payment methods are tailored for its Southeast Asian player base. Players can also use local payment methods popular in Malaysia.
Pros
DuitNow e-wallet casino.
Extensive selection of over 200 games powered by Playtech.
Generous welcome bonus up to MYR2990.
Diverse game options, including live dealer and Asian games.
Cons
High turnover requirements for welcome bonuses.
Specific games excluded from bonus turnover calculation.
Strict compliance with AML regulations may delay withdrawals.
Limited to Southeast Asian players, restricting global access.
10. Winclub88 - Strong DuitNow E-Wallet Casino with Welcome Bonus
WinClub88 Casino is a DuitNow e-wallet casino that was founded in 2018. WinClub88 combines experience and expertise, offering a diverse selection of high-quality slot games. The casino stands out with its generous 100% Slot Welcome Bonus, providing up to MYR500 to new players, ensuring an unforgettable gaming experience.
Game Options
WinClub88 boasts an extensive library of nearly 450 games, featuring top developers like NetEnt, Microgaming, and Pragmatic Play. The game selection includes popular titles like Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest, Aloha, and newer games like Golden Colts and Shogun of Time. Although the casino focuses on slot machines, it also offers a variety of table and card games, including multiple versions of roulette and blackjack, as well as baccarat and video poker options.
Bonuses and Promotions
WinClub88 offers a generous 100% Slot Welcome Bonus of up to MYR500 for new players. A minimum deposit of MYR30 is required to claim this bonus, which comes with a 12x turnover requirement.
Payment Methods
WinClub88 supports a wide range of payment methods, including credit cards, prepaid options, e-wallets, and fast online transfers. Deposits are typically processed instantly without fees. Withdrawals, however, can take up to a week depending on the method used. E-wallets generally offer the fastest withdrawal times, and there are no fees for withdrawals.
Pros
Generous 100% Slot Welcome Bonus up to MYR500.
Extensive and rapidly growing game library with over 430 titles.
High-quality games from top developers like NetEnt and Microgaming.
Cons
Duitnow e-wallet casino.
No progressive jackpot games available.
Absence of live poker games.
Customer service is not available 24/7 and lacks full Malaysian language support.
The Best E-Wallets to use for Online Casinos in Malaysia
|
Duitnow
|
Most Popular for online casinos in Malaysia
|
GrabPay
|
Most rewarding with cash backs on transactions
|
Boost
|
Most reliable contactless payments
|
Touch n’ Go
|
Most rewarding with cash backs on transactions
Duitnow: Duitnow is a payment platform that is widely accepted by online casinos in Malaysia. Transactions with this payment platform are instantly processed. Hence, why many online casinos have integrated the payment method into their online casinos. This is also a huge benefit for players, as they can easily and seamlessly get to topping up their accounts and placing wagers for various games. Despite the fact that transactions are fast, they are also secure. More so, there are no extra fees or hidden charges on deposits and withdrawals.
Grabpay: Grabpay has more than 50 million users who trust and use the service. The payment service allows people to make payments online and offline. The sheer ubiquity of the service makes it such that many online casinos have integrated the service into their platforms.
Boost: boost e-wallet has over 10 million users and is one of the popular e-wallets used in Malaysia. As such, it is widely used by a number of businesses in Malaysia, online casinos who operate within the region inclusive. The steps when making a deposit on online casino platforms with this ewallet are very similar to those of the other e-wallets discussed above.
Touch n’ Go: Touch 'n Go is a very popular payment method in Malaysia. It is convenient, secure, fast, and widely accepted. Since it was introduced in 1997, it has been used as a payment system, especially in Malaysia, for all sorts; toll payments, parking, and more recently online casino payments.
Benefits of Playing in Duitnow Online Casino
Ease: the most important feature that many online casino players are searching for and appreciate in an online payment system is the ease of use. The last thing most users want are glitches and delays when they are trying to make deposits or withdraw their winnings. Duitnow’s ease of use is so top notch that the payment method functions seamlessly with local banks and payment systems. Truly a win for all gamblers and gamers
An indigenous global payment solution: Duitnow is tailored to meet the needs of Malaysians, but it has grown beyond being just a local payment solution to catering to the needs of customers and users internationally.
Secure transactions: there are many payment solutions available today, but not every one of these payment methods assure the level of security with transactions that Duitnow does. When most people consume or interact with entertainment content, they like the feeling of assurance that their funds are safe, regardless of whatever financial transactions they have to make while enjoying entertainment. Duitnow fulfils this desire.
New E-wallet for Online Casino Slots in Malaysia
A new e-wallet system for slots and online casinos has surfaced called Duitnow. Saying that the integration has changed the game for players and casinos wouldn't be an exaggeration. Most casinos can set up and run a Duitnow connection quite easily, which over the long run allows players to spend less money in depositing or withdrawing funds. A win-win scenario for all.
Additionally, the platform removes the requirement for you to give the casino you're playing your sensitive card or banking information. This reduces the risks of hacks, data leaks, and other compromises that come with using traditional payment methods in addition to enhancing player security.
Most remarkably, Duitnow’s instant payment capabilities reduce the time spent making deposits and receiving withdrawals significantly. This allows you to focus more on enjoying your favourite slot games without disruptions.
Another big plus is that Duitnow was created with mobile devices in mind.
Its smooth mobile integration fits in with the growing trend of mobile slot players, allowing users to conveniently fund their online casino accounts with smartphones or tablets wherever and whenever they want to play.
Funding Your E-wallet Casino Account
To fund your online Casino account using Duitnow e-wallet is pretty straightforward. But first, if you don’t have a Duitnow account yet, you can create one in a few minutes. Follow the steps below to create a new Duitnow account:
Go to the DuitNow website or download the DuitNow app.
Click on the "Register" button.
Enter your personal information, such as your name, email address, and phone number.
Create a password for your DuitNow account.
Select your DuitNow e-wallet provider.
Enter the required information for your DuitNow e-wallet.
Review and agree to the DuitNow terms and conditions.
Click on the "Submit" button.
A few points you may want to note as you create your account are:
Make sure you have a verified Malaysian phone number because your phone number will be used to verify your identity and to connect your Duitnow account to your local bank account.
Choose a strong password for your account when signing up. The last thing you want is for others to have unauthorised access to your funds behind your back.
Also, make sure to read and understand the terms and conditions before proceeding, when signing up and creating a new account.
If you already have your Duitnow account created, the next thing to do is fund the account. To top up your Duitnow e-wallet with sufficient funds, follow the steps below:
Open your DuitNow e-wallet app.
Go to the "Fund" or "Reload" section.
Select your preferred funding method.
Enter the amount of money you want to fund.
Follow the instructions on your screen to complete the transaction.
If you have the first two set of steps above fulfilled, then you can proceed to funding your online casino account with your Duitnow eWallet with the steps below:
Make sure that you have a DuitNow e-wallet account with sufficient funds.
Log in to your online casino account.
Go to the cashier page and select DuitNow as your deposit method.
Enter the amount of money you want to deposit.
Click the "Deposit" button.
You will be redirected to the DuitNow website.
Select your DuitNow e-wallet provider.
Enter your DuitNow e-wallet credentials.
Confirm the transaction.
Once the transaction is confirmed, the money will be deposited into your online casino account instantly.
Alternative Payment Method: TnG e-wallet Casino
With a longer history than Duitnow, Touch n' Go is a dependable substitute. In Malaysia, it is extensively used for a variety of transactions. Users naturally feel comfortable with the payment platform, even though T n’ G isn't always the most reliable and quick payment platform. You can quickly fund your virtual casino wallet with TnG thanks to their quick and safe payment system. It also includes the extra guarantee that your private data is kept safe.
TnG's extensive network of touchpoints and user-friendly mobile app are two more fantastic features. Even when travelling, this provides excellent accessibility and convenience. Touch n' Go is undoubtedly a desirable substitute for Duitnow. Because of its well-liked interface and features, a lot of players favour using this well-known e-wallet.
Common Bonuses You Can Purchase at DuitNow E-Wallet Casinos
Online casinos offer a variety of bonuses to attract new players and retain existing ones. Here are some common types of bonuses you can find at online casinos:
Welcome Bonus
No Deposit Bonus
Free Spins
Reload Bonus
Cashback Bonus
Refer-a-Friend Bonus
Match Bonus
High Roller Bonus
Special Promotions
Loyalty and VIP Programs
Many online casinos, including BK8 Casino, have loyalty programs that reward players for their continued play. These programs often include tiers or levels, where players earn points that can be exchanged for bonuses, free spins, or other rewards. VIP programs may offer exclusive bonuses, higher cashback percentages, and personalised customer service.
Wrapping Up
The presence of the Online Casino’s scene of e-wallet payment platforms like Duitnow is a marked shift in the experience of individuals as they use their favourite gaming platforms. It also marks a shift in the gambling industry itself.
Malaysian Players can now seamlessly transfer funds to their online casino accounts through these e-wallet payment methods seamlessly and without stress.
You’ve seen how the top eight Duitnow e-wallet casinos on our list have all proven their dedication to quality. In addition to providing a wide range of games and substantial bonuses, they have embraced quicker payment methods like Touch n' Go and Duitnow e-wallets.
We have given you all the information required to point you in the correct direction, as seen from the perspective of experts.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Duitnow?
Duitnow is an e-wallet payment method, famous in Malaysia among online casino players for making deposits and withdrawals from their favourite online casinos. This e-wallet payment platform is fast, secure, and reliable. Hence, the millions of people that use their service.
Does an E-wallet Casino Pay Out Fast?
Yes. In a matter of minutes transactions are completed.
Is Duitnow E-wallet Safe and Secure?
Yes, this e-wallet payment platform uses advanced encryption technology to safeguard the data and financial transactions of its users.
Are There Any Fees Associated with Using Duitnow Online Casino E-wallet?
Duitnow attracts no extra fees or hidden charges as you use the payment method on your favourite online casinos
Why Should I Choose Touch n’ Go and Duitnow E-wallets When Using Online Casinos in Malaysia?
Millions of users have come to find to be true what these e-wallet platforms claim they are. Fast, secure, reliable. If you like hitch free transactions as you play games on your favourite online casinos, these are your go to e-wallets of choice.
Which casino is the best to play E-wallet slot games?
BK8 and 12Play are the best online casinos to enjoy e-wallet slot games in Malaysia. Apart from Duitnow and Touch n’ Go e-wallets, these online casinos provide some other payment options, giving users and players increased options.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.