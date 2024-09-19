Don't Miss These ICOs If You're Looking For High Gains This September

With Bitcoin breaking the $60,000 resistance point, and Solana consolidating at around $130 level, it’s only a matter of time when the rest of the altcoins will follow and lead into a full bull run.
However, most of these giants have already reached their peak, and can hardly provide significant profits in the near term.
As always, you’ll need to look towards the ICO and meme coin market for bigger profits. But, this space is a bit riskier, and you’ll need to do your research well.
We wanted to help, and scoured all of the available presales – and we found that presales like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), The Memebet token ($MEMEBET), and Mega Dice ($DICE) hold the biggest potential to provide huge gains (in the 50-100X range).
Let’s see why.
Top 5 ICOs Ready for 100x Gains – Quick Overview
Let’s start by covering the basics of these promising projects:
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Overall the Best ICO to Buy For September Bull Run
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Retro Desing, Innovative Meme Staking, and Influencers Drive $STARS to $1.3 Million in Funding
The Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) – GambleFi Platform Partners Up Argentina Football Teams
Mega Dice ($DICE) – A GambleFi Powerhouse on Solana
BTC Bull ($BTCBULL) – Your Bet on Bitcoin’s Future
Top 5 Presales With High Gains Potential – Detailed Analysis
Now, let’s go into a bit more detail.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Overall the Best ICO to Buy For September Bull Run
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is arguably one of the best ICO’s that you can buy right now, pulling in a massive $13.6 million during its presale.
The project was built on Ethereum as a Layer-2 solution -which means faster transactions and lower gas fees—a welcome change for traders dealing with slow and expensive processes on Ethereum's mainnet.
Unlike many other meme coins, the team behind the project truly wants to build a functional ecosystem with its Pepe Chain network.
Another reason behind Pepe’s success is the high staking rewards that it’s offering. It started off crazy high, offering over 16,000% APY.
Now it’s down to 152%, but it’s still a solid deal. Over a billion tokens have already been staked, which is a big signal that early supporters are serious about sticking around.
The team has set aside 30% of its total supply for staking rewards, which brought even more traders to the presale.
However, Pepe Unchained isn’t just stopping at fast transactions and low fees—it’s also making it easy to bridge between Ethereum and its own chain.
Plus, they’re rolling out a custom-built block explorer to make tracking transactions incredibly fast.
With its Layer-2 tech and utility-driven approach, Pepe Unchained offers more than just a meme-based gamble.
Its ongoing success in raising funds and community growth positions it to be a serious player that could take the title of the best presale to buy in September.
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Retro Desing, Innovative Meme Staking, and Influencers Drive $STARS to $1.3 Million in Funding
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is shaking things up in the meme coin space by offering something that many crypto projects miss—actual utility.
The platform just raised over $1.3 million in its ICO, and it’s not just hype driving this. The real star (no pun intended) here is their “MemeVault” feature, which lets investors stake popular coins like Dogecoin, PEPE, and even DogWifHat to earn $STARS tokens.
Finally, a way to make your meme coins do more than just sit around.
Unlike typical meme coins, Crypto All-Stars focuses on giving investors a chance to earn rewards rather than simply holding tokens.
The STARS staking app adds another layer to the platform by giving holders the ability to lock up their tokens and earn even more rewards.
The platform also has retro, 8-bit design, nodding to classic video games. Combine that with shout-outs from YouTubers like ClayBro and Austin Hilton, and it’s no surprise that Crypto All-Stars is gaining attention.
Plus, they’re serious about security, with audits by Coinsult and SolidProof showing no issues.
With all these features and the momentum it's gaining, Crypto All-Stars could easily provide 10x gains minimum.
The Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) – GambleFi Platform Partners Up Argentina Football Teams
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) is another ICO that’s perfectly positioned at the intersection of two booming sectors – Meme coin and online gambling.
The project has already raised $240K in its presale, and it's clear why investors are jumping in early.
Memebet plans to launch a casino that caters to everyone—from slot machine lovers to sports betting fans, covering major events like the NBA and PFL.
But what makes $MEMEBET so special in the sea of GableFi tokens?
It’s all about the community-focused rewards. Early buyers will benefit from airdrops, where the more tokens you wager, the larger your share of the prize pool.
And if that wasn’t enough, they’ve got “Lootboxes” that offer real-world prizes like NFTs, signed Messi jerseys, and even cash. These unique touches make Memebet much more than just another gambling platform.
The fact that Memebet is KYC-free means you won’t get bogged down with endless verification processes—it’s quick to jump in and start playing.
Available on multiple blockchains like Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polygon, the token can easily be purchased through ETH, BNB, or MATIC. Investors who jump in now can secure their tokens at just $0.0252, with the price set to rise soon.
Memebet’s partnership with the Argentina soccer team adds extra credibility, and their upcoming Telegram app makes it even easier to use the platform.
With its mix of meme coin culture, no-KYC onboarding, and community rewards, $MEMEBET could become a shortcut to riches for those of you that want to take risks and win big.
Mega Dice ($DICE) – A GambleFi Powerhouse on Solana
Mega Dice ($DICE) is another successful GambleFi project on our list.
Unlike Memebet, $DICE focuses more on the gambling side. While most crypto projects raise funds to build, Mega Dice already boasts a casino with over 4,000 games and more than 50,000 users wagering $50 million per month. That’s a serious head start.
The $DICE token offers something more than just utility—it’s the heart of Mega Dice's entire ecosystem.
You can use it for gaming on the platform, earn rewards, and even stake it to earn passive income. With staking rewards as high as 296% APY, it's no wonder investors are paying attention.
The fact that Mega Dice also supports popular tokens like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and even TON for deposits only adds to the hype.
The fun doesn’t stop there. $DICE holders gain access to exclusive promotions, loot boxes, and even limited edition NFTs.
The team is also planning token buybacks and burns to increase its value over time. And for those who enjoy futures trading, Mega Dice offers up to 1,000x leverage.
With its massive airdrop campaigns, real utility, and integration with Telegram, Mega Dice is quickly climbing the ranks of the GambleFi world.
The presale is closing soon, and as more people catch on, $DICE could skyrocket once it hits exchanges.
BTC Bull ($BTCBULL) – Your Bet on Bitcoin’s Future
BTC Bull Token (BTCBULL) is made for people who believe Bitcoin is headed to $100k—and let’s face it, a lot of us do.
The project’s main goal is to celebrate milestones tied to Bitcoin’s price, with a unique twist. Every time Bitcoin hits a major price point, BTCBULL burns some of its supply, making the token more scarce.
And in crypto, scarcity means money.
But it doesn’t stop there. If Bitcoin hits $100k, investors in BTCBULL will receive a massive airdrop as a reward. For those who feel like they missed out on early Bitcoin opportunities, BTCBULL offers a way to get in on the action now.
It’s a simpler project compared to others, but that’s part of its charm. If you believe Bitcoin’s future is bright, BTC Bull could be a fun, straightforward way to make some profits.
Conclusion
If you’re looking to make profits in the next bull run, the tokens to watch are Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, and The Memebet Token, and Mega Dice.
With innovative features, strong community support, and unique staking opportunities, these projects offer serious growth potential.
Don’t miss out on grabbing these tokens while they’re still at presale prices!
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.