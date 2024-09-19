Plugin & Play

Don't Miss These ICOs If You're Looking For High Gains This September

Looking for profits in a bearish crypto market? These new ICO’s might be your best shot…

Dont Miss These ICOs For High Gains This September
Don't Miss These ICOs For High Gains This September
info_icon

With Bitcoin breaking the $60,000 resistance point, and Solana consolidating at around $130 level, it’s only a matter of time when the rest of the altcoins will follow and lead into a full bull run.

However, most of these giants have already reached their peak, and can hardly provide significant profits in the near term.

As always, you’ll need to look towards the ICO and meme coin market for bigger profits. But, this space is a bit riskier, and you’ll need to do your research well.

We wanted to help, and scoured all of the available presales – and we found that presales like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), The Memebet token ($MEMEBET), and Mega Dice ($DICE) hold the biggest potential to provide huge gains (in the 50-100X range).

Let’s see why.

>>>Buy the Best Presale Project Now<<<

Top 5 ICOs Ready for 100x Gains – Quick Overview

Let’s start by covering the basics of these promising projects:

  • Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Overall the Best ICO to Buy For September Bull Run

  • Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Retro Desing, Innovative Meme Staking, and Influencers Drive $STARS to $1.3 Million in Funding

  • The Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) GambleFi Platform Partners Up Argentina Football Teams

  • Mega Dice ($DICE) – A GambleFi Powerhouse on Solana

  • BTC Bull ($BTCBULL) – Your Bet on Bitcoin’s Future

>>>Buy the Best Crypto Now<<<

Top 5 Presales With High Gains Potential – Detailed Analysis

Now, let’s go into a bit more detail.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Overall the Best ICO to Buy For September Bull Run

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is arguably one of the best ICO’s that you can buy right now, pulling in a massive $13.6 million during its presale.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
info_icon

The project was built on Ethereum as a Layer-2 solution -which means faster transactions and lower gas fees—a welcome change for traders dealing with slow and expensive processes on Ethereum's mainnet.

Unlike many other meme coins, the team behind the project truly wants to build a functional ecosystem with its Pepe Chain network.

Another reason behind Pepe’s success is the high staking rewards that it’s offering. It started off crazy high, offering over 16,000% APY.

Now it’s down to 152%, but it’s still a solid deal. Over a billion tokens have already been staked, which is a big signal that early supporters are serious about sticking around.

The team has set aside 30% of its total supply for staking rewards, which brought even more traders to the presale.

However, Pepe Unchained isn’t just stopping at fast transactions and low fees—it’s also making it easy to bridge between Ethereum and its own chain.

Plus, they’re rolling out a custom-built block explorer to make tracking transactions incredibly fast.

With its Layer-2 tech and utility-driven approach, Pepe Unchained offers more than just a meme-based gamble.

Its ongoing success in raising funds and community growth positions it to be a serious player that could take the title of the best presale to buy in September.

>>>Buy Pepe Unchained Now<<<

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Retro Desing, Innovative Meme Staking, and Influencers Drive $STARS to $1.3 Million in Funding

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is shaking things up in the meme coin space by offering something that many crypto projects miss—actual utility.

The platform just raised over $1.3 million in its ICO, and it’s not just hype driving this. The real star (no pun intended) here is their “MemeVault” feature, which lets investors stake popular coins like Dogecoin, PEPE, and even DogWifHat to earn $STARS tokens.

Finally, a way to make your meme coins do more than just sit around.

Unlike typical meme coins, Crypto All-Stars focuses on giving investors a chance to earn rewards rather than simply holding tokens.

The STARS staking app adds another layer to the platform by giving holders the ability to lock up their tokens and earn even more rewards.

The platform also has retro, 8-bit design, nodding to classic video games. Combine that with shout-outs from YouTubers like ClayBro and Austin Hilton, and it’s no surprise that Crypto All-Stars is gaining attention.

Plus, they’re serious about security, with audits by Coinsult and SolidProof showing no issues.

With all these features and the momentum it's gaining, Crypto All-Stars could easily provide 10x gains minimum.

>>>Buy Crypto All-Stars Now<<<

The Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) – GambleFi Platform Partners Up Argentina Football Teams

Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) is another ICO that’s perfectly positioned at the intersection of two booming sectors – Meme coin and online gambling.

Memebet Token ($MEMEBET)
info_icon

The project has already raised $240K in its presale, and it's clear why investors are jumping in early.

Memebet plans to launch a casino that caters to everyone—from slot machine lovers to sports betting fans, covering major events like the NBA and PFL.

But what makes $MEMEBET so special in the sea of GableFi tokens?

It’s all about the community-focused rewards. Early buyers will benefit from airdrops, where the more tokens you wager, the larger your share of the prize pool.

And if that wasn’t enough, they’ve got “Lootboxes” that offer real-world prizes like NFTs, signed Messi jerseys, and even cash. These unique touches make Memebet much more than just another gambling platform.

The fact that Memebet is KYC-free means you won’t get bogged down with endless verification processes—it’s quick to jump in and start playing.

Available on multiple blockchains like Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polygon, the token can easily be purchased through ETH, BNB, or MATIC. Investors who jump in now can secure their tokens at just $0.0252, with the price set to rise soon.

Memebet’s partnership with the Argentina soccer team adds extra credibility, and their upcoming Telegram app makes it even easier to use the platform.

With its mix of meme coin culture, no-KYC onboarding, and community rewards, $MEMEBET could become a shortcut to riches for those of you that want to take risks and win big.

>>>Buy The Memebet Token Now<<<

Mega Dice ($DICE) – A GambleFi Powerhouse on Solana

Mega Dice ($DICE) is another successful GambleFi project on our list.

Unlike Memebet, $DICE focuses more on the gambling side. While most crypto projects raise funds to build, Mega Dice already boasts a casino with over 4,000 games and more than 50,000 users wagering $50 million per month. That’s a serious head start.

Mega Dice ($DICE)
info_icon

The $DICE token offers something more than just utility—it’s the heart of Mega Dice's entire ecosystem.

You can use it for gaming on the platform, earn rewards, and even stake it to earn passive income. With staking rewards as high as 296% APY, it's no wonder investors are paying attention.

The fact that Mega Dice also supports popular tokens like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and even TON for deposits only adds to the hype.

The fun doesn’t stop there. $DICE holders gain access to exclusive promotions, loot boxes, and even limited edition NFTs.

The team is also planning token buybacks and burns to increase its value over time. And for those who enjoy futures trading, Mega Dice offers up to 1,000x leverage.

With its massive airdrop campaigns, real utility, and integration with Telegram, Mega Dice is quickly climbing the ranks of the GambleFi world.

The presale is closing soon, and as more people catch on, $DICE could skyrocket once it hits exchanges.

>>>Buy Mega Dice Now<<<

BTC Bull ($BTCBULL) – Your Bet on Bitcoin’s Future

BTC Bull Token (BTCBULL) is made for people who believe Bitcoin is headed to $100k—and let’s face it, a lot of us do.

The project’s main goal is to celebrate milestones tied to Bitcoin’s price, with a unique twist. Every time Bitcoin hits a major price point, BTCBULL burns some of its supply, making the token more scarce.

And in crypto, scarcity means money.

But it doesn’t stop there. If Bitcoin hits $100k, investors in BTCBULL will receive a massive airdrop as a reward. For those who feel like they missed out on early Bitcoin opportunities, BTCBULL offers a way to get in on the action now.

It’s a simpler project compared to others, but that’s part of its charm. If you believe Bitcoin’s future is bright, BTC Bull could be a fun, straightforward way to make some profits.

>>>Buy the Best Presale Project Now<<<

Conclusion

If you’re looking to make profits in the next bull run, the tokens to watch are Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, and The Memebet Token, and Mega Dice.

With innovative features, strong community support, and unique staking opportunities, these projects offer serious growth potential.

Don’t miss out on grabbing these tokens while they’re still at presale prices!

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Jadeja And Ashwin Take The Field, Reviving The Indian Crowd's Spirits; IND - (163/6)
  2. IND Vs BAN: 'Mujhe Kyu Maar Rahe Ho,' Rishabh Pant Asks Litton Das After Misdirected Throw - Watch
  3. Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years
  4. Malvika Bansod Enters China Open Quarterfinals With Another Win Against Higher-Ranked Opponent
  5. IND Vs BAN 1st Test Day 1, First Session: Hasan's Three-Wicket Haul Sends Hosts Tumbling At Lunch
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League: PSG Earn 1-0 Victory Over Girona Through Dramatic Late Winner - In Pics
  2. Mohun Bagan Open AFC Champions League 2 Campaign With 0-0 Draw Against FC Ravshan - In Pics
  3. Mohun Bagan 0-0 FC Ravshan: Mariners Held In Their AFC Champions League II Opener
  4. UEFA Champions League Wrap: Inter, City Play Out 0-0 Draw; Barcelona Beat Girona With Late Strike
  5. Celtic 5-1 Slovan Bratislava, Champions League: Arne Engels Stars As Rodgers' Men Make Dominant Start
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  2. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  3. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  4. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Atishi To Take Oath As Delhi CM On Sept 21, Says AAP
  2. Bihar: 15 Held For Torching 21 Houses In Mahadalit Colony Over Land Dispute; Cong Calls Out 'Jungle Raj'
  3. Haryana Polls: Congress, BJP Face Rebel Trouble As Leaders Denied Ticket Go The Independent Route
  4. MHA's New Initiative Allows Faster Immigration Clearance, To Be Available At 21 Major Airports
  5. RG Kar Case: Junior Doctors To Continue Ceasework As West Bengal Govt Gives Only 'Verbal Assurance'
Entertainment News
  1. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  2. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  3. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  4. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  5. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
US News
  1. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  2. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  3. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  4. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
World News
  1. Kamituga In Congo Becomes Epicentre Of Mpox As New Strains Spread
  2. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  3. Day After Pagers, Walkie-Talkies Explode In Lebanon
  4. North Korea's Kim Jong Un Calls For Bolstering Nuclear, Conventional Weapons After New Missile Tests
  5. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Jadeja And Ashwin Take The Field, Reviving The Indian Crowd's Spirits; IND - (163/6)
  2. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  3. Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years
  4. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  6. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  7. Horoscope For September 19, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know