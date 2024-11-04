Dogecoin Hits $25B Market Cap - New Meme Coins Preparing For Massive Gains

Dogecoin is making headlines these days because the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, is mentioning it again. Despite his claims that he is not actively involved in crypto, it is obvious that he significantly impacts the value of Dogecoin.
According to CoinMarketCap, the current value of Dogecoin (DOGE) is $0.1685, and its value increased by 23.18% during the past seven days. Its market cap is $25B, and the current trajectory matches that of March this year, when DOGE had a significant bullish phase. The meme coin market is heating up, and investors seem to be focusing on the new meme coins, preparing for massive gains.
The Best 5 New Meme Coins Poised to Bring Massive Gains
People who missed investing in Dogecoin when it first appeared because they didn’t recognize its potential now have a chance to correct that mistake. These are the meme coins poised to bring massive gains to the early investors:
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Flockerz ($FLOCK)
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET)
Dogizen (DOGIZ)
1. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – The Most Popular Meme Coin With More Than $23.5 Million Raised
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is one of the most magnetic meme coins that has appeared on the market lately. Unlike Dogecoin, which appeared to ease the pressure for crypto investors who were overwhelmed, $PEPU’s purpose is to support the development of the meme coin ecosystem.
Its presale is progressing quickly because since it appeared on the market, it has become clear quickly that its explosive potential can bring gains to investors. This is why more than $237 million has been poured into the presale by crypto enthusiasts who want to prepare for the bull run in time.
Once the presale ends, the Pepe Chain will be launched. It will beat Ethereum in terms of fees, which will be among the lowest on the market, as well as volume capacity. Besides, the $PEPU holders will enjoy instant bridging between the Pepe Chain and Ethereum for greater convenience.
Meanwhile, there will also be a dedicated block explorer for a richer user experience. Investors who wish to build upon this chain can apply for grants that will make things easier. The applications are open, so secure your $PEPU tokens in time and apply!
2. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Crypto Revolutionizing The Market With Unique MemeVault
Now that Dogecoin’s value is increasing, it is a signal that the market is recovering. Crypto All-Stars is a project offering $STARS holders the opportunity to stake multiple meme coins on its reliable platform, including Dogecoin. This project currently supports the staking of ten more meme coins besides DOGE.
Shiba Inu, Milady, Bonk Coin, and others are also available. In addition, staking the $STARS token brings 539% APY, so investing early is recommended for crypto enthusiasts looking for gems to maximize their profit. The user-friendly platform, which is fully tested for safety and transparency, provides users with the scalability and flexibility they were yearning for.
The presale of the $STARS token is approaching $3 million fast. The amount raised shows that the community of supporters is constantly increasing as analysts such as ClayBro believe this project is set to soar in the upcoming meme coin rally. This is your chance to join the presale and profit from the $STARS price rise, so don’t miss out!
3. Flockerz ($FLOCK) – Meme Coin Introducing Vote2Earn Mechanism
Flockerz ($FLOCK) is a revolutionary meme coin that gives all the power to the community of $FLOCK holders and rewards them through the vote-to-earn concept. By purchasing $FLOCK tokens, holders will join FlockTopia, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). The investors who participate the most actively will enjoy the biggest rewards.
The investors will be rewarded with $FLOCK tokens for sharing their points of view regarding crucial decisions about this project’s future. Some of the key decisions include the marketing strategy, expansion plans, key project development, and many others.
This is a unique chance for every crypto investor who believes that their voice hasn’t been heard so far in the crypto world to finally have a say. This kind of decision-making process is a way for the project to support decentralization completely and create a movement rather than a simple meme coin. If you wish to enjoy bigger power in the community, secure your $FLOCK tokens before the presale ends!
4. Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) – Unique Meme Coin Enabling Users KYC-Free Gaming
The value of the meme coin sector has surpassed the $60 billion market cap this year, and Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) aims to tap into this enormous potential. The $MEMEBET token holders will have a chance to enjoy a rewarding experience by playing a variety of casino games and having access to the sportsbook.
The combination of the best casino games that users can access without the KYC (know your customer) process will give everyone a chance to enjoy a rewarding experience in the long run. The best thing is that investors can wager meme coins, proving that this project was created for the meme degens and to redefine online gambling for the next generation.
Buying the $MEMEBET token during the presale means that investors will get it while it is affordable. Besides, this token will open the door to the play2earn airdrops that the creators of this project will organize regularly to reward the community. Secure your $MEMEBET tokens now to fully enjoy all the perks that come with them!
5. Dogizen (DOGIZ) – Meme Coin Targeting Next-Generation Telegram Gaming
Dogizen (DOGIZ) attracts attention with its ambitious goals. This project launched its initial coin offering (ICO) within Telegram, which an enormous community of people uses. This meme coin introduces a tap-to-fill mini-game, where playing brings real-world rewards such as free milkshakes.
Besides, there is a Dogizen arcade and software development kit (Dogizen SDK), which will enrich the overall experience of the players who wish to explore all the available options. Buying DOGIZ tokens means diving into social interaction and exciting exploration while enjoying various rewards.
The companion throughout this exciting exploration is a cute digital canine that will make the journey even more exciting. The users who complete the tasks throughout the game will get Treatz, which is the in-game currency that can be earned even passively while offline. The progress within the game means more Treatz and more fun, so the massive interest in this project doesn’t come as a surprise at all.
Conclusion
We are left to see how fast Dogecoin can achieve a $25B market cap, but one thing is certain—things are changing for the better. Now is the perfect time to take concrete steps towards enjoying gains in the following period.
$PEPU, $STARS, $FLOCK, $MEMEBET, and DOGIZ stand out as the most prosperous meme coins, with the potential to explode and bring gains to early investors. If you missed investing in DOGE, don’t make that mistake again, and add these meme coins to your portfolio before it’s too late!
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial