Dogecoin Hits $25B Market Cap - New Meme Coins Preparing For Massive Gains

Dogecoin is making headlines these days because the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, is mentioning it again. Despite his claims that he is not actively involved in crypto, it is obvious that he significantly impacts the value of Dogecoin.

According to CoinMarketCap, the current value of Dogecoin (DOGE) is $0.1685, and its value increased by 23.18% during the past seven days. Its market cap is $25B, and the current trajectory matches that of March this year, when DOGE had a significant bullish phase. The meme coin market is heating up, and investors seem to be focusing on the new meme coins, preparing for massive gains.

>>>Buy Best Cryptos Here!<<<

The Best 5 New Meme Coins Poised to Bring Massive Gains

People who missed investing in Dogecoin when it first appeared because they didn’t recognize its potential now have a chance to correct that mistake. These are the meme coins poised to bring massive gains to the early investors:

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) Flockerz ($FLOCK) Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) Dogizen (DOGIZ)

>>>Buy Best Cryptos Here!<<<

1. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – The Most Popular Meme Coin With More Than $23.5 Million Raised

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is one of the most magnetic meme coins that has appeared on the market lately. Unlike Dogecoin, which appeared to ease the pressure for crypto investors who were overwhelmed, $PEPU’s purpose is to support the development of the meme coin ecosystem.

Its presale is progressing quickly because since it appeared on the market, it has become clear quickly that its explosive potential can bring gains to investors. This is why more than $237 million has been poured into the presale by crypto enthusiasts who want to prepare for the bull run in time.

Once the presale ends, the Pepe Chain will be launched. It will beat Ethereum in terms of fees, which will be among the lowest on the market, as well as volume capacity. Besides, the $PEPU holders will enjoy instant bridging between the Pepe Chain and Ethereum for greater convenience.

Meanwhile, there will also be a dedicated block explorer for a richer user experience. Investors who wish to build upon this chain can apply for grants that will make things easier. The applications are open, so secure your $PEPU tokens in time and apply!

>>>Buy Pepe Unchained Now!<<<

2. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Crypto Revolutionizing The Market With Unique MemeVault