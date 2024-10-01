Plugin & Play

DOGE And SHIB Are Down While New Meme Coins Push Through Milestones

DOGE and SHIB can’t resist the market’s dip while THESE new ICO’s jump through new millions.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
DOGE And SHIB Are Down While New Meme Coins Push Through Milestones
After what seemed like the start of a new bull run, all major crypto projects are trading in red today.

Over the last two weeks, Bitcoin crossed the $60,000 mark and even briefly touched $65,000 point at one moment. This momentum spilled over to the rest of the market and led analysts to believe that we’re on the brink of a bull run.

However, in the last 24 hours, things took a turn for the worse. Established meme coins like DOGE and SHIB both lost a substantial amount from their MCAP.

This sudden loss of support didn’t affect every meme coin niche, as presales like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU, Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), and the Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) are still pushing through new milestones.

Let’s see why are leading meme coins under fire while these relatively unknown cryptos raise millions.

DOGE and SHIB Struggle to Regain Momentum as New Meme Coins Take Centre Stage

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been stuck in a bit of a rut for the past two days. DOGE is sitting around $0.118, down 2.63% over the past 24 hours, while SHIB hasn’t fared much better, barely holding steady at $0.00001855.

Dogecoin Down
Both of these meme coin heavyweights had a good couple of weeks behind them, but that all changed in the past 72 hours.

With Bitcoin's recent dips and uncertainty in global markets leading up to the U.S. elections, meme coins are facing more pressure than ever.

Even with their strong communities, DOGE and SHIB haven’t been able to break out of their current slumps, leaving investors cautiously optimistic but without the same bullish excitement we’ve seen in the past.

While they’ve been trying to hang on, newer meme coins like Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, and Memebet are showing us a much better traction.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Overall the Best Presale Meme Coin to Buy Right Now

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Pepe Unchained is quickly becoming one of the hottest meme coin presales of the year, already pulling in over $16,7 million in what feels like no time at all.

It's been raising over $1 million every week, which is pretty impressive, especially when you consider that giants like DOGE are losing millions every day. That alone says a lot about its future potential.

What’s really giving Pepe Unchained a unique edge is its innovative approach and the staking rewards it’s offering. It’s the first-ever Layer 2 meme coin, which means it delivers transaction speeds that are 100 times faster and way cheaper than anything running on Ethereum, including big names like DOGE and SHIB. Built on its own blockchain, the "Pepe Chain," it’s got solid tokenomics and a clear vision for growth.

Inspired by Pepe the Frog, the project wants to follow in the footsteps of the original PEPE token.

If it explodes like its predecessor, early investors could see some life-changing profits. Right now, $PEPU tokens are priced at $0.0099, and if you jump in now, you’re looking at a 128% annual return on staked tokens.

Big crypto voices like ClayBro and 99Bitcoins are already hyping it up, and the project is gaining support from investors worldwide. If this momentum keeps up, Pepe Unchained presale will likely sell out much sooner than expected, so grab your bag while you can.

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Innovative Multi-Token Staking Meme Coin

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is picking up some serious steam, and their latest addition, the "MemeVault," is a game changer.

It’s a one-stop platform where you can stake a bunch of different meme coins and earn $STARS rewards at the same time. The simplicity and convenience of this setup are attracting a lot of attention, and the staggering 789% APY isn’t hurting either.

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Since the presale started, Crypto All-Stars has already raised over $1.9 million, and even though it’s scheduled to run until early December, there’s a real possibility it could sell out way before that due to the buzz it's creating.

One of the things people love about this presale is how open it is—no KYC checks, no whitelists, just an opportunity for anyone who’s interested to jump in.

The team has been upfront about how they’re allocating funds too. A solid 25% of tokens are reserved for staking rewards, 10% will be used for exchange listings, 20% goes to the presale, another 20% towards marketing, and 25% is being held in a "War Chest" for future use.

Crypto All-Stars has passed audits from Coinsult and SolidProof, which is no small thing considering the number of rug pulls in the space. Getting the thumbs-up from these auditors gives the project a lot of credibility, making it one worth keeping an eye on.

The Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) – The Casino-Meme Coin Combo You Didn’t Know You Needed

Meme coins have come a long way, but Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) is taking the concept to a whole new level.

From just funny useless tokens like Dogecoin, we’ve managed to come to full-blown casinos where you can use your favorite meme coins to play.

It's a wild idea, but honestly, it's exactly what the space needed. The presale is still in its early days, but it's already pulled in $346k, so there’s plenty of room for early investors to jump in and earn some profits.

Some of the biggest meme coins—like Dogecoin ($DOGE), Pepe Coin ($PEPE), Shiba Inu ($SHIB), Bonk Coin ($BONK), and Floki ($FLOKI)—are already lined up as accepted currencies in the casino.

The casino isn't just a gimmick either. It’s stocked with games from top software developers and will also include a fully-loaded sportsbook.

While the casino is set to launch midway through the presale, they've already kicked off their Casino Launch Gleam campaign. It’s a way for early investors to score rewards by buying tokens, signing up, and engaging on social media.

If you’re into meme coins but want something with real-world utility, Memebet Token is definitely a project for you. It’s fun, it’s new, and it’s got serious potential.

Conclusion

Doge’s and Shib’s poor performance once again pushed investors away from over-saturated established tokens right towards the presale market.

Traders are willing to take a slightly higher risk because of the massive upside potential that they could see with projects like $PEPU, $STARS, and $MEMEBET.

These meme coins are changing the narrative in their niches, with new features and wildly optimistic communities behind them.

So, if these projects seem like a good fit for you, grab your first bag of tokens today and watch them moon.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

