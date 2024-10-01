Digital Economy Adoption Driving Crypto Bull Run - Presales Showing Massive Potential

The ongoing market situation has investors confident and are on the lookout for the next big tokens that will catapult their returns.
In fact, all coins are showing impressive surges, and we can finally say that the long-expected bull run is finally here.
What started with the FED interest rate cuts is now massively influenced by the rising adoption of the digital economy across various sectors and influential countries looking to tap into the possibilities of crypto.
Experts analysis state that the biggest potnetial lies in the meme coins and that investors should gear up for the new Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) and Crypto All-Stars ($STARS).
Let’s check out the details.
It’s Only A Matter Of Time Before Worldwide Crypto Adoption Happens – Investors Turn To These Coins As the Best Options
One of the big reasons behind the recent surge in the crypto market is how digital currencies are being woven into traditional financial systems. The approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs has opened the door for institutional investors, bringing in more mainstream money.
On the global front, China’s former finance minister, Zhu Guangyao, recently urged China to take a closer look at cryptocurrencies.
His comments came after U.S. political discussions touched on the topic. Speaking at a forum hosted by Tsinghua University, Zhu encouraged more exploration into the role crypto could play in the financial system.
Zhu also highlighted the growing interest in crypto from BRICS nations, pointing out that countries like Russia, South Africa, Brazil, and India are starting to take digital assets seriously. According to the CNF report, these emerging markets are recognizing the potential of crypto, helping to fuel their global adoption.
Former US President Donald Trump has stated on numerous occasions that he will loosen the strings on decentralized finances. He also enabled donors to use crypto to fund his campaign.
With global figures having their eyes on the growing crypto market, it is only a matter of time before worldwide adoption happens. That’s why investors should be prepared and stock up on the tokens with the most potential.
That’s why top crypto analysts suggest buying the Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) and Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) as the potential is enormous for these tokens.
Let’s check out the reasons below.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Attracts Whale Investors With Massive Technological Improvements – Developers Can Now Create Their Own Projects On the “Pepe Chain”
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is turning heads left and right thanks to its massively successful token that is expected to surge massively after it ends.
The ongoing presale has reached an astonishing $16.7 million in fundraising and you can buy $PEPU for a cheap price of $0.00989 per token. However, you must be fast as the next price increase is just 13 hours away.
This success is a reflection of the impressive technological advancements that this project offers. It’s the first meme coin that has its own blockchain, specifically designed to tackle all the flaws that the original Pepe coin has with Ethereum.
The new “Pepe Chain” fixes the scalability issue as its Layer-2 design enables for lower congestion on Ethereum’s mainnet. Subsequently, it also improves transaction speeds, which can be up to 100x faster.
It also has much lower transaction fees, which especially come in handy in bear market periods where every dollar counts.
Additionally, the team behind this project has implemented the new “Pepe Frens With Benefits” feature, where third-party developers can create their own projects and applications on this new network.
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) Has Impressive Rewards For Early Participants – The Token Is the Backbone of the New Innovative Online Crypto Casino
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) is the newest token aiming to capitalize on the growing popularity of online gambling and memes.
Although it had its ICO recently, this token is already off to a great start as the fundraising reached almost $350k.
This early success is atributed thanks to the upcoming Memebet Casino that is going to be released once the presale ends.
The Memebet Casino brings a fun twist to online gambling by incorporating popular internet memes into its theme. This playful approach adds a splash of creativity and humor, making it stand out from the usual, more serious casino designs.
Built on the solid foundation of the Ethereum blockchain, the $MEMEBET token offers fast transactions, scalability, and improved security. Ethereum’s trusted technology allows Memebet to grow securely and efficiently as it sets its sights on further expansion.
Looking ahead, the Memebet team plans to expand onto the Telegram platform and the TON network, which is gaining steam in the crypto space.
Telegram already boasts one of the most active crypto communities, so this move is all about tapping into its millions of users who are always discussing trends and forming new communities.
Players can also look forward to some sweet rewards, including an ongoing airdrop for those who wager in the casino using $MEMEBET or other meme coins.
Season 1 of the airdrop is already live, and the project is teasing even more rewards for dedicated players down the road.
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) Has One of the Best Staking Returns on The Market – Brand New “MemeVault“ Feature Enables Multiple Meme Coin Staking
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) aims to revolutionize the way staking is portrayed in the crypto market. It steps away from the traditional way of staking and offers a new and improved option through the MemeVault ecosystem.
This platform is shaking up the meme coin space by introducing a fresh way to stake and earn rewards, offering a service that makes staking easier.
With MemeVault, users can stake their meme coins in one place, eliminating the hassle of managing multiple pools and simplifying the process of earning passive income.
Right now, MemeVault supports staking for 11 popular meme coins, including Pepe Coin ($PEPE), Dogecoin ($DOGE), Shiba Inu ($SHIB), and more.
Meme coin investing has been getting a lot of attention lately, especially with top crypto YouTubers like ClayBro spotlighting $STARS as a top choice for building up meme coin portfolios.
The platform's impressive APY, sitting at over 791%, makes it even more attractive. With the presale raising nearly $1.9 million, the outlook for $STARS is looking promising, setting it up for solid growth in the market.
Conclusion
The crypto market is surging, and the current bull run is only going to get bigger as the worldwide adoption of decentralized financing continues.
That’s why investors should be one step ahead and secure the tokens with the biggest potential when that happens - Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) and Crypto All-Stars ($STARS).
They all share impressive presales, innovative technologies, and a bright future ahead, making them a must-have token for all investors.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.