Of the many sweepstakes casinos I’ve come across, Crown Coins stands out as one of the most generous. When you set yourself up with an account here, you’re not just getting the potential to claim one bonus but two. That’s right, at Crown Coins, you can take advantage of a no deposit bonus simply by registering. After that, you can benefit from an extensive one-off first purchase discount.
Unlike some of its rivals, Crown Coins is chucking deals straight at you. If you’re anything like me, you won’t be grumbling about that. Allow me to explain why it is possible to start with a balance of 900,000 CC and 42 SC in mere moments as I walk you through Crown Coins’ opening offers and some of this sweeps casino’s other top promotions.
What is the Crown Coins Casino Welcome Bonus?
Creating an account at Crown Coins Casino is all it takes to get your hands on a no deposit bonus. Doing so will credit your new player account with 100,000 Crown Coins (CC) and 2 Free Sweeps Cash (SC).
|
No Deposit Bonus Value
|
Requirements
|
Bonus Codes
|
100000 CC + 2 SC
|
Create an account
|
No codes necessary
If you go on to make a coin package purchase, you’ll also find yourself eligible to receive a bespoke offer, worth 800,000 Crown Coins and 40 Sweeps Cash for the modest sum of $15.99.
|
First Purchase Bonus Value
|
Cost
|
Bonus Codes
|
800000 CC + 40 SC
|
$15.99
|
No codes necessary
Of course, before I snapped up those deals, I explored the terms and conditions attached to them, so I will go into more detail about those over the coming sections.
Crown Coins No Deposit Bonus
Join Crown Coins to pocket a no deposit bonus as a newbie today. You’ll receive 100,000 Crown Coins and 2 Sweeps Cash directly after doing so. I was pleasantly surprised to find that I didn’t have to verify my identity or provide social security numbers to claim the offer. Moreover, the sweeps casino takes you on a brief tutorial before you start playing, helping you to familiarize yourself with the key sections of the site and how the gameplay works.
First Purchase Discount at Crown Coins
As a typical sweepstakes casino, Crown Coins allows you to purchase additional coins via packages, and each of those comes with bonus Sweeps Cash thrown in. However, there is a one-time package that is available at a discounted rate for first-time players.
I claimed this bonus and received 800,000 Crown Coins and 40 Sweeps Cash for the very agreeable cost of $15.99. Ordinarily, coin packages start at $1.99 for 40,000 CC and no SC and can rise to $99.99 for 2,000,000 CC and 100 SC.
The result is that I received 150% more with this bonus, which can only be claimed once. Clearly, there’s great value to be had with this first purchase discount deal.
Requirements to Win Cash Prizes from this Bonus - the fine print
As I touched on, there are a few terms and conditions to cover with the bonuses at Crown Coins. I didn’t find them to be untoward or even remotely out of place. Fair is a word I would use to describe the key T&Cs. So, what are they?
You must be aged 18 or older to claim any promotion and reside in an eligible state. Players from Idaho, Michigan, Nevada and Washington are ineligible. For the most part, the bonuses have a 1x playthrough rate. However, Crown Coins reserves the right to alter this up to no more than 10x. At the time of claiming (and writing), the bonuses had a 1x requirement. Furthermore, there is a minimum redemption rate of 100 SC, and with each Sweeps Cash being worth $1, that means a total requirement of $100 for redemptions. Again, I didn’t find anything out of place there compared to other sweepstakes casinos I’ve been to.
Make the Most of Crown Coins with these Ongoing Bonuses
It isn’t just the opening offers where Crown Coins offers you value. While playing there, I gave each of its other promotions a quick look, and there are a few that are worth considering. I’ve broken them down for you below.
Daily Login Bonus
Crown Coins has a Daily Login Bonus available once every 24 hours. All you have to do is log in, hit the “Rewards” tab, and then claim the Daily Login Bonus. It is available for your first eight consecutive days of signing in. After that, it is up for grabs roughly once a week. Here’s a quick breakdown of how it works:
On day one, you can claim 5,000 CC when you log in
On day two, that figure rises to 10,000 CC and includes 0.5 SC
On the third day, you can claim 10,000 CC
Your fourth consecutive login offers 20,000 CC and 0.8 SC
Make it five days straight for 23,000 CC
Go six days straight to claim 24,000 CC
On day seven, you can snap up 40,000 CC and 1.5 SC
Then, on day eight, you can claim 40,000 CC plus another 0.5 SC
Your next login bonus will come on day fifteen when you can score 60,000 CC
On day twenty-two, there are 80,000 CC and 1.5 SC waiting for you
Finally, on day thirty, you can claim a whopping 100,000 CC and 2 SC
Lost count? During your first month, Crown Coins provides FREE 412,000 Crown Coins + 6.5 Sweeps Cash no deposit!
Email Promotions
Crown Coins lacks a bona fide promotions page. However, it still has promotions, even if most of them come via email or social media. For instance, I was able to participate in tournaments, competitions and giveaways. Some of these had prizes worth 30 SC for winners, so it’s definitely worth getting involved in those, given a chance.
Mail-In and Referral Bonuses
You can also claim two less conventional but equally profitable bonuses. These are known as mail-in and referral bonuses.
Mail-In Bonus: The mail-in offer is available when you send a postcard or letter to Crown Coins using the instructions on the sweeps rules page. You’ll receive 1 SC for your troubles.
Referral Bonus: Should you convince a friend to join you, Crown Coins will offer you a referral bonus valued at 400,000 CC and 20 SC. This promotion is available for every friend you refer. However, they can’t just sign up at the site. They must also purchase a coin package and play. The full requirements can be found on the relevant page at the sweepstakes casino.
VIP Benefits
It is also possible to benefit from a VIP scheme when playing at Crown Coins Casino. I rapidly found that I was earning loyalty points for playing, and I didn’t need to do anything extra, such as sign up for the loyalty scheme to benefit from it. It seemed to be automatic.
After acquiring loyalty points, I was able to navigate my way up the multi tier structure of Crown Coins’ VIP scheme. While I wasn’t able to bag them all, I did come across perks that included Level-Up Rewards, upgraded daily bonuses, monthly rewards, birthday gifts, and even access to their Premium Store, where it is possible to spend your loyalty points and bag additional goodies.
Top Games to Play Free Sweeps Cash
Crown Coins gives you an ample choice of titles to play with your CC and SC balances. You can swap between the two using the switch-like button at the top of any page. How you break down your gameplay is your choice, but I will say that I was excited with the collection of titles you can choose from. There are over 150 of them.
Admittedly, there are no table games, but you’ll find ample slots from Pragmatic Play, Hacksaw Gaming, Relax Gaming, Slotmill, Ruby Play and others, with over ten jackpot titles provided with big money options to boot. I was able to make a few observations that I want to share with you:
Both the no deposit and first purchase bonuses can be used on all the games
No games are hidden behind a VIP wall; they are open to all players
Big Bass Bonanza is the top-paying game at Crown Coins
Games at this sweeps site have an average RTP rate of 96%
Crown Coins games can be played on mobile devices
I can also share a few tips about playing games at this sweepstakes casino. Here are some novel ideas to jot down before you play:
Always use any CC you have before you decide to wager SC on a game. This way, you’ll be able to get some experience in without risking your redeemable coins
Bear in mind that Crown Coins Megaways games are highly volatile, so it is possible to go on lengthy losing streaks before you win
While you can claim all manner of bonuses before you verify your ID, you will need to verify your phone number before playing
Crown Coins supports responsible social gameplay, and they have active reminders, account history and self-limitation options as part of the RSGP. I recommend that you make use of them
Don’t make a secondary purchase until you’ve completely played through your no deposit bonus and the first purchase offer. By using these first, you should get a good idea if you enjoy Crown Coins before committing to spend more cash
How the Crown Coins No Deposit Bonus Stacks Up
Every sweeps player will have their own take on which sites are best. For what it’s worth, I have to admit that I was completely taken with this sweepstake casino. I’m not a huge fan of having to provide all manner of documentation just to claim a no deposit bonus, and Crown Coins doesn’t make me do that. Moreover, they are happy to let me snap up the first purchase offer without having to relinquish details. At this sweeps site, that only comes when you try to withdraw, as is the case at real money casinos.
While there is no promotions page, you can find offers and deals via pop-ups, email offers and social media. Their Facebook page is a great place to start looking for deals. Like me, I’m sure you’ll be very happy with Crown Coins offering you both a no deposit bonus and a first purchase offer. This isn’t always the case at rival sweeps sites. Moreover, the terms are very reasonable and agreeable.
Don’t Miss Out - Crown Coins Bonus Wrap Up
In the name of impartiality, I racked my brain for a while trying to think of anything that would make a sweeps player not want to claim these offers. I couldn’t come up with anything. The offer is fair, generous and ultimately, can be put to good use immediately. That’s all you want, really.
Given that you’ll soon find yourself inundated with Crown Coins and Sweeps Cash shortly after registering, and you dive straight into the fun world of online slots, I can wholeheartedly recommend at least nipping over to Crown Coins and exploring it for yourself today.
