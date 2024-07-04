Daily Login Bonus

Crown Coins has a Daily Login Bonus available once every 24 hours. All you have to do is log in, hit the “Rewards” tab, and then claim the Daily Login Bonus. It is available for your first eight consecutive days of signing in. After that, it is up for grabs roughly once a week. Here’s a quick breakdown of how it works:

On day one, you can claim 5,000 CC when you log in

On day two, that figure rises to 10,000 CC and includes 0.5 SC

On the third day, you can claim 10,000 CC

Your fourth consecutive login offers 20,000 CC and 0.8 SC

Make it five days straight for 23,000 CC

Go six days straight to claim 24,000 CC

On day seven, you can snap up 40,000 CC and 1.5 SC

Then, on day eight, you can claim 40,000 CC plus another 0.5 SC

Your next login bonus will come on day fifteen when you can score 60,000 CC

On day twenty-two, there are 80,000 CC and 1.5 SC waiting for you

Finally, on day thirty, you can claim a whopping 100,000 CC and 2 SC

Lost count? During your first month, Crown Coins provides FREE 412,000 Crown Coins + 6.5 Sweeps Cash no deposit!

Email Promotions

Crown Coins lacks a bona fide promotions page. However, it still has promotions, even if most of them come via email or social media. For instance, I was able to participate in tournaments, competitions and giveaways. Some of these had prizes worth 30 SC for winners, so it’s definitely worth getting involved in those, given a chance.

Mail-In and Referral Bonuses

You can also claim two less conventional but equally profitable bonuses. These are known as mail-in and referral bonuses.

Mail-In Bonus: The mail-in offer is available when you send a postcard or letter to Crown Coins using the instructions on the sweeps rules page. You’ll receive 1 SC for your troubles.

Referral Bonus: Should you convince a friend to join you, Crown Coins will offer you a referral bonus valued at 400,000 CC and 20 SC. This promotion is available for every friend you refer. However, they can’t just sign up at the site. They must also purchase a coin package and play. The full requirements can be found on the relevant page at the sweepstakes casino.

VIP Benefits

It is also possible to benefit from a VIP scheme when playing at Crown Coins Casino. I rapidly found that I was earning loyalty points for playing, and I didn’t need to do anything extra, such as sign up for the loyalty scheme to benefit from it. It seemed to be automatic.

After acquiring loyalty points, I was able to navigate my way up the multi tier structure of Crown Coins’ VIP scheme. While I wasn’t able to bag them all, I did come across perks that included Level-Up Rewards, upgraded daily bonuses, monthly rewards, birthday gifts, and even access to their Premium Store, where it is possible to spend your loyalty points and bag additional goodies.

Top Games to Play Free Sweeps Cash

Crown Coins gives you an ample choice of titles to play with your CC and SC balances. You can swap between the two using the switch-like button at the top of any page. How you break down your gameplay is your choice, but I will say that I was excited with the collection of titles you can choose from. There are over 150 of them.

Admittedly, there are no table games, but you’ll find ample slots from Pragmatic Play, Hacksaw Gaming, Relax Gaming, Slotmill, Ruby Play and others, with over ten jackpot titles provided with big money options to boot. I was able to make a few observations that I want to share with you: