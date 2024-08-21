Crickex Welcomes Dinesh Karthik As A New Brand Ambassador

About Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik is an India-based cricketer, best known for his versatile playing style and leadership qualities. He played domestic and international cricket as a wicketkeeper and batsman. After showing his talent in Tamil Nadu, he made his ODI debut against England in 2004. He also played for India during the ICC World Twenty20 tournament. In each match and role assigned, he exceeded expectations and Crickex is confident that he will take care of his new responsibility with the same ease and perfection.