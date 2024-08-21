Plugin & Play

Crickex Welcomes Dinesh Karthik As A New Brand Ambassador

This partnership is a testament to Crickex’s commitment to offering quality and dependable cricket betting opportunities.

Crickex
Crickex Welcomes Dinesh Karthik As A New Brand Ambassador
info_icon

Crickex, the household name in Asian online gaming community, is thrilled to announce that Dinesh Karthik, is now its new brand ambassador.

With this move, Crickex also allows cricket fans from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and many other Asian countries to engage in authentic online betting and has managed to gain an edge over its peers.

Dinesh Karthik is an India-based wicketkeeper and batsman, best known for his recent successful stint as a commentator. In this role, he will represent Crickex online betting platform at local and international levels. He will be the face of various Crickex promotional activities, such as different campaigns, events, and digital content.

Crickex's Vision and Partnership with Karthik

Karan Sharma, the Marketing Director of Crickex, just confirmed this association. He said Crickex is proud to have Dinesh Karthik as the brand ambassador. He has a huge fan following across the world and his stellar career as a cricket will help Crickex to connect more with its audience.”

Karthik’s role as a brand ambassador will include sharing his insights and experiences with Crickex’s extensive betting markets. Before Dinesh Kartik, Robin Uthappa was the face of Crickex at local and international levels. Both the cricketers have a positive brand image in the Asian cricket community.

About Crickex

Crickex is a renowned sports betting and online casino platform, established in 2019. It is licensed by Curacao Gaming and offers an extensive range of betting markets tailored for cricket fans. With the help of its user-friendly mobile and desktop interface and variety of bets, it makes cricket online betting a piece of cake for everyone.

About Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik is an India-based cricketer, best known for his versatile playing style and leadership qualities. He played domestic and international cricket as a wicketkeeper and batsman. After showing his talent in Tamil Nadu, he made his ODI debut against England in 2004.  He also played for India during the ICC World Twenty20 tournament. In each match and role assigned, he exceeded expectations and Crickex is confident that he will take care of his new responsibility with the same ease and perfection.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

