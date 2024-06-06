Mail order brides are ladies interested in a serious relationship with a foreign man—typically, they focus on Western men from the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. Colombian mail order brides are, however, some of the most popular brides in the world and definitely the most popular brides in South America. They are beautiful, loyal, feminine, and focused on making their family members happy.
Here, you'll find all the truth about gorgeous Colombian women, about how much they cost, about the process of finding a bride, and of course, about the best Colombian dating sites.
🇨🇴 Choose a dating website for finding Colombian women for marriage & dating
The best, the most convenient, and the most affordable way to find a Colombian wife is online dating. Here are the top 5 websites where you can meet Colombian women in a few minutes.
La-Date — Best for those searching for real single Latin American women (not only Colombian ladies)
LatiDate — Best for those searching for a convenient dating site with thousands of Colombian brides and a lot of premium features
ColombiaLady — Best for people who want to meet real singles from Colombia (and those who prefer mobile dating)
LoveFort — Best for people who want to build real relationships with single Colombian women
TheLuckyDate— Best for those who'd like to find a simple and convenient dating app to meet Colombian girls
All these online dating services are not 100% free to use so you probably won't start using all of them at once. Continue reading to find out which platform with hot Colombian brides will work best for you.
Types of dating: International dating, Serious relationships
Features: Virtual gifts, convenient live chat, welcome bonus
Mobile app: No (mobile friendly website)
How it works: La-Date is focused on connecting single Colombian ladies and men from the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. It's free to create a profile on La-Date, but men need to buy credits to chat and send virtual gifts to Colombian women.
User base: Thousands of Colombian beauties, most of them have serious intentions and want to build a serious relationship with foreign men
Pricing: 5 credit packs available, from $10 for 20 credits to $149 for 750 credits. New users get 20 credits for free.
Types of dating: Serious dating, Colombian mail brides
Features: Real gift delivery, incredibly detailed profiles, 20 free credits for new members
Mobile app: No (mobile-friendly website)
How it works: Once a new male user signs up on LatiDate, he gets 20 credits as a welcome bonus. When the user runs out of credits, he should buy more in order to get access to messaging tools (live chat, emails) and premium features (gift delivery, private photo albums, and the Request Contact Info feature).
User base: Colombian mail order wives searching for men from other countries (typically from non-Latin American countries)
Pricing: This Colombian bride platform has a credit system. There are 6 credit packages:
35 credits cost $13
50 credits cost $19
100 credits cost $33
250 credits cost $75
400 credits cost $100
1,000 credits cost $200
Types of dating: Mail order Colombian brides, serious relationships, marriage
Features: Video chat, Android and iOS app, welcome bonus for new users
Mobile app: Yes
How it works: ColombiaLady is another dating app with thousands of beautiful Colombian women and with a credit-based system. Men need to pay to get access to messaging tools and other premium features such as gift delivery and CamShare (video chat). There's a lot of search filters which make finding a Colombian wife much easier.
User base: Colombian mail order brides looking for a husband
Pricing: The site offers 3 credit packages:
2 credits cost $10 ($4 for new users)
16 credits cost $96
100 credits cost $399
Types of dating: Real relationships
Features: Virtual gifts, ID verification, 20 free credits
Mobile app: No (mobile friendly website)
How it works: To contact with Colombian single women, men must buy credits (but new users get 20 free credits which is equivalent to 10 minutes of live chat). The website offers a "traditional" set of features for mail order bride sites: live chat, emails, virtual gifts. Free users can browse profiles and watch photos.
User base: Real Colombian females who want to find a Western man for a serious relationships
Pricing: The site has a credit system and offers 5 credit packages:
$9.99 for 20 credits ($3 if it's your first purchase)
$19.99 for 50 credits
$44.99 for 125 credits
$69.99 for 250 credits
$149.99 for 750 credits
Types of dating: Serious relationship, finding a friend, marriage
Features: Stickers, convenient live chat, real gifts
Mobile app: No (mobile friendly)
How it works: New users can create a profile for free (they'll get 2,000 credits after that). You can use the search filters, browse profiles, and watch photos without any credits. With credits, you'll be able to chat with any Latin mail order bride on the site, to send her stickers, and even to send her a real gift.
User base: Thousands of Colombian singles, lots of women from other parts of the world (including the United States)
Pricing: This website is definitely not the most expensive Colombian "wife finder" on the list. Here's how much the credit packages on TheLuckyDate cost:
4,500 credits for $19
15,500 credits for $59
30,000 credits for $99
80,000 credits for $179
Colombian Brides: Who are they?
An average mail order bride on these sites is a Colombian woman in her 20s (rarely—in her 30s), with higher education (or a student), living in one of the 3 biggest cities of the country—Bogota, Medellin, or Cali.
They are called "brides" because they have very serious intentions: almost every Colombian lady on mail order bride sites is looking for a serious relationship. Most Colombian women on mail order bride platforms speak English and are willing to leave their country.
Reasons why Colombian women seek foreign partners
Leaving their country isn't the only reason why local women sign up on online dating sites, nor it is the most important one.
Let's be more detailed.
Most local girls believe that American/Canadian/British men may treat them better than Colombian men.
The machismo culture in this country is thriving and men affected by it are typically not the most caring men when it comes to relationships. So the hopes of Colombian brides are not unfounded.
For a lot of women, however, it's about the desire to leave Latin America.
The point is, Colombia isn't the best place for a living. Around 37% of Colombians live on less than $91 a month, the country experiences the highest rate of inflation in 21 years due to the Russia-Ukraine war, and another spike in the poverty rate is expected.
It's also not the best country for women—Colombian ladies still face such problems as physical and physical violence. All this makes young, educated, and ambitious Colombian girls think about going to another country.
Each woman may have her own reason, but these two are the most common ones.
The process of finding Colombian mail order brides
So, how to meet a Colombian woman? We don't talk about the obvious "go to Bogota and approach women there" option. It's expensive, stressful, and time-consuming, so it makes no sense to approach Colombian women offline when you can do it online without leaving your home.
Here's how the process looks:
First, read the reviews to choose a dating website with real Colombian women. Pay special attention to the reputation of the site and to the expert reviews in particular—a user may give the dating app 1 star out of 5 because his girl dumped him while an expert is focused on logic and analysis rather than emotions.
Test the site yourself. A good Colombian mail order bride website must be convenient and easy to use—like ColombiaLady, for example. Pay attention to the number of features and tools: the best Colombian bride apps like ColombiaLady and LatiDate, for instance, offer such features as real gift delivery. You're about to find out why it's important.
Then, you create a profile. Upload your best photos and write a catchy description that would attract Colombian wives and make your profile stand out from the crowd.
Try the services of the site. After that, you can either use the free features available on each dating site or get the welcome bonus in case a website has one.
On La-Date, you'll get 20 credits for free which is equal to 10 minutes of live chat.
When it's done, you can start chatting with real Colombian brides. Don't initiate too intimate conversations at the very beginning, and you will succeed; you can even try ice-breakers that are often offered by the website.
After that, it's up to you. We recommend not to delay your first date and ask a Colombian girl out in 2-6 weeks after you first meet her online, but again, it's your call.
Colombian mail order brides: Statistical insights into love and marriage
Colombian wives do not think that divorce is an option. In Colombia, the divorce rate is only 0.7 divorces (for 1,000 population) which is 3.5 times lower than that of the United States!
Colombian girls get married early—the mean age at first marriage is 20.2 years old for them. By the way, the average age difference between a wife and a husband is also quite high (almost 4 years) so if you are going to find a wife in Colombia and want her to be younger than you, it's not a problem at all.
They become mothers early, too—the mean age at first birth is 21.7 years old in Colombia.
Colombian wives are the most popular Latin women in the US when it comes to international marriages—1,006 K-1 visas were issued in 2022 for Colombian citizens. It's much higher than for any other Latin American country.
How much is a Colombian bride?
So, how much is a Colombian bride? First of all, you can't "buy" a Colombian mail order bride. The whole process consists of the online dating part, your trip to Colombia, the K-1 visa, and so on.
Here's a price breakdown:
Online dating—$100-$150 per month
A 1-week trip to Colombia—$1,050-$1,850
Gifts—$100-$1,000
Wedding—$3,000-$50,000
Now, let's be more detailed.
First, you'll have to find a Colombian woman online—there are lots of good and affordable dating sites in South America and the best ones are available on this page. They will cost you around $100-$150 per month if you don't overdo it with video chats and real gifts delivery.
By the way, if you want to get more options, you can also use a Colombian brides agency. The services of a Colombian wife agency (in case you're going to have a "romance tour") will cost you much more than a dating site, though.
Then, a trip to Colombia. This is going to be the largest part of the Colombian brides cost (in case you're not planning to have a fancy $100,000 wedding party).
Here's the details:
$200-$500 depending on how far in advance you're going to book a flight.
$500-$1,000 for a very decent hotel room in Bogota (7 days)
$150 for transportation and food
$200 for entertainment (2 people, 1 week)
$1,050-$1,850 for all.
If you're going to contact a Colombian dating agency, it's going to cost you more. Typically, a romance tour to a Latin country would cost around $2,000-$4,000, but there are no guarantees that you will find a bride.
Overcoming stereotypes and misconceptions
Before you find a Colombian wife, read this—here, we'll address the most common stereotypes associated with women from Latin America (and from Colombia in particular).
Not all the stereotypes are 100% wrong, by the way.
"They are always bossy".
Let's be honest: Colombian girls are strong, confident, and pretty hot-tempered. Sometimes, all this leads to bossy behavior, but it's not something you can't live with. Just be confident and don't show weakness to your Colombian girl, at least at the beginning of your relationship—and you'll be ok.
"Every Colombian woman wants to get a green card and dump you after that".
The percentage of "green-card diggers" among Colombian brides is not higher than among any other nationality. Most women on dating sites are genuinely interested in a serious relationship, so we believe that your chances to marry a Colombian woman are higher than your chances to meet a girl interested in US residency.
"Every Colombian girl is a gold-digger".
The same situation here. The chances of finding a real Colombian wife online are higher than meeting a Colombian beauty who would only be interested in your money.
Not that many stereotypes, but they are quite common. Try to avoid thinking about them—focus on the personality of your potential partner instead.
🚫 Colombian mail order wives scam — How not to lose money?
If you're chatting with a Colombian bride online, you might be chatting with a scammer. Unfortunately, scammers love the industry of mail order brides (the country doesn't matter) because there are many middle-class American men there, and when scammers see many middle-class American men, they flock there like bees on honey.
In most cases, they use fake profiles to make you think you're chatting with a real Colombian bride. They may ask you for money or for your credit card number (sounds fishy already), or they may blackmail you, the number of options is pretty wide.
Or, it might be a fake dating site where most Colombian girls are not real and their profiles are administered by the site's team—in this case, they won't ask you for money but make you pay for premium subscription over and over.
How not to get scammed? These 3 rules will help.
Be careful while looking for a mail order brides platform. Check if all those Colombian women for marriage are real, pay attention to the response rate, make sure there's an ID verification tool on a site, and read the reviews.
Do not share your financial information with all those attractive women on dating websites. They don't need your credit card number, and if they do, they are 100% scammers.
Never send money to any American/European/Asian/Latin woman online. If someone asks you for money, it's a scammer.
A decent dating website plus your attention to detail will guarantee you a high level of safety.
Husbands’ stories with Colombian mail order brides
❤️ James and Salome
“I wasn't looking for a Colombian mail order wife and I didn't want anything serious tbf. All I wanted was to find a girl to have some fun with on my Bogota vacation...
Well, we chatted for a few days and right after that, I asked Salome out. We ate out at Storia D'amore and it turned out we have so much in common, from hobbies (hiking) to a favorite music genre!
We spent 2 weeks together and 1 month after that, I bought a ticket to Bogota and proposed to her. Zero regrets. The best decision of my life.”
❤️ Henry and Alejandra
“We met on LaDate in 2019 and we exchanged emails for 6 months or so, my vacation got denied 2 times so that's why it took so long.
Actually, I wanted to meet her the next day after we exchanged our first emails! We chatted, sent each other pictures and all those stickers (it may sound childish but it was fun, actually).
When we met, it felt like we've known each other for years, so I didn't waste time and proposed to Jandra the same day. We're waiting for the K-1 approval right now.”
Final thoughts
Getting a Colombian wife is not that easy because of cultural barriers and because a long-distance relationship is never easy to maintain. However, it's 100% worth it because these women are amazing when it comes to serious relationships.
They are loyal, they support their partners, they take care of their family members, they are feminine and romantic, and of course, they are fantastically hot (we never mentioned this before but it's impossible to ignore it).
With the top Colombian dating sites, you can find a Colombian wife without leaving your home—all you need is to choose the right platform and start using it. These sites are free to sign up and most of them provide certain welcome bonuses, so you don't need to pay right away.
You can even use a fake email address and name to solely test these sites—you risk nothing, but if you try, the potential is life-changing.
FAQ
How can one find and connect with Colombian mail order brides?
If you want to connect with Colombian brides, you need to go online. Choose a dating platform with Colombian mail brides, sign up, buy credits or get a welcome bonus, and start chatting. Choose a dating platform with an ID verification tool—only in this case, you can be sure you're chatting with real Colombian ladies.
What are the advantages of choosing a Colombian mail order bride?
Colombian wives are the most popular in South America for a reason. They are loyal, family-centered, and more feminine than Western women. When it comes to building a family, they are great, too—they love cooking, they know how to raise kids, they are very supportive, and laser-focused on caring for the family.
What are the signs of a legitimate Colombian bride site?
A legitimate Colombian mail order brides platform should have an ID verification tool. It should have a good reputation (although it's not always possible for a dating site), it should have professional customer support, and it should also have a high percentage of detailed female profiles.
