Chinese Mail Order Brides: Where & How To Find A Chinese Wife

Wondering how to get a Chinese wife? Read this guide then. Here, we'll tell you all you ever wanted to know about Chinese ladies—we'll explain where to meet a real Chinese woman, how much it really costs to find and ask her out, and what are the best dating sites with Asian brides available right now.
🔥 Highly Recommended Chinese Dating Sites 🔥
SakuraDate — best for those searching for an advanced Chinese bride website with a lot of premium features
EasternHoneys — best for people who'd like to find a reputable, legit, and trusted dating platform with thousands of single Chinese ladies
TheLuckyDate — best simple dating app with an intuitive interface, thousands of Asian women, and a great welcome bonus
How to find a mail order wife from China?
1. Mail order bride & International dating sites
Online dating websites are the most popular option to find Chinese wife right now. It's not surprising at all—chatting with Chinese brides online is more affordable and less stressful than approaching them on the streets of Beijing or Shanghai. And obviously, it's much more convenient than offline dating: with dating apps, you don't need to go anywhere to meet a real Chinese girl.
There are two types of websites where you can find a Chinese mail order wife: international dating sites and mail order bride sites . The differences are pretty slight. Thus, sometimes, Chinese mail order wives/brides websites also offer more messaging tools, but it's not a rule. Women on Chinese mail order brides websites are typically a bit more serious about their relationship goals while Chinese girls on the "international dating sites" are often ok with just dating; they won't expect you to propose to them right away.
This doesn't mean that Chinese mail order brides would expect you to propose to them after 2 days of online communication, obviously. It's just that they are typically most traditional regarding the relationship and marriage and are most likely searching for a life partner online while the Asian ladies on dating sites are totally ok with the idea of dating a foreigner. But it's not like they are open for hookups or casual dating, of course—that's not how Chinese dating culture works.
Now, let's talk about the best online dating services with Chinese women.
SakuraDate
Key Takeaways:
A lot of premium features compared to similar sites
20 free credits for new users
Incredibly beautiful women and very detailed profiles
Why did we choose it?
SakuraDate is a new dating website where you can chat with thousands of Chinese brides online. It looks great—the interface is modern and convenient, and that's what we expected from a dating app created in the 2020s. Most Chinese girls on this website have incredibly detailed profiles with more than 10 public photos (there's also a Private Albums feature for those who value privacy). The messaging tools are very convenient and there's also a real gift delivery feature here—you can order a bouquet of flowers or a brand new iPhone and get it delivered to your Chinese mail order wife!
Pros & cons:
Pros:
The profiles of Chinese brides look very beautiful and real at the same time
A professional customer support team
A huge welcome bonus for new users (20 free credits)
Free users can browse the profiles of Chinese brides and watch their photos
Cons:
No free messaging tools
No mobile app
EasternHoneys
Key Takeaways:
One of the most reputable dating sites with Asian women
Not only China but all the Asian countries are covered
A welcome bonus for new members
Why did we choose it?
EasternHoneys is a reputable dating app, that's the very first thing we'd like to tell you about it. It has more than 2,700 user reviews on SiteJabber, and the rating is 4.3 stars out of 5—that's not something we often see with international dating websites. EasternHoneys has a very convenient and simple interface, and the messaging tools offered by this site are quite convenient, as well. But it's not the assortment of features that makes EasternHoneys a top dating platform, it's the quality of profiles. There are thousands of Chinese women here, and most of them have ID-verified profiles with at least 5 high-quality pictures and detailed profile descriptions. All this makes this website a pleasure to use.
Pros & cons:
Pros:
20 credits to all new members
ID verification service
The mobile version of the site works great
The response rate is around 80-90%
Cons:
No mobile app
The welcome credit package is only available once for new users
TheLuckyDate
Key Takeaways:
Probably the best online dating service for beginners
2,000 credits for new users
A very high response rate
Why did we choose it?
TheLuckyDate has a lot of advantages, but the #1 reason why it deserves to be on this list is the quality of female profiles. It's not a Chinese-only dating app, so although there are many Chinese women here, other countries and even world regions are covered as well. But almost all the ladies here have 5-10 beautiful photos and profile descriptions with a lot of additional information. All those hot Chinese brides are also genuinely interested in meeting Western men so the response rate on TheLuckyDate is around 90%!
Pros & cons:
Pros:
A convenient and easy to use interface of the site
Lots of users from other countries, not only Chinese ladies
The audience is very active, and the response rate is one of the highest we've ever seen on dating sites
Most Chinese women on TheLuckyDate speak English quite well
Cons:
A very narrow choice of search filters
No ID verification
OrchidRomance
Key Takeaways:
An incredibly popular dating app where you can meet Chinese women
Detailed profiles
A bonus for all new members
Why did we choose it?
With 1,200,000 monthly visits, OrchidRomance is one of the most popular Asian dating sites available right now—and there's a lot of beautiful Chinese women, obviously. But it's not only about China—there's a lot of foreign women from other Asian countries here, as well. Many Chinese girls on OrchidRomance are interested in a serious relationship, so this dating site is a great choice for anyone interested in building a long-term relationship with a Chinese lady. The response rate is very high, the profiles of Chinese and other Asian ladies are very detailed, and the website is very easy to use.
Pros & cons:
Pros:
A very convenient interface, both for a PC and a mobile version of the site
There are more Chinese women for marriage here than on any other dating site on the list
Most Chinese girls are searching for a life-time partner here
A lot of extra features, from a live chat feature to virtual gifts
Cons:
Not all the profiles of Chinese women are ID-verified
No video chat/voice call feature
2. Traveling to China
If you want to try something other than online dating, you can meet Chinese women in their country. It's totally possible—you just need to understand that the chances of finding a Chinese bride offline are much lower than by doing it online. It's just the size of a dating pool, that's all. However, if you're still interested, we highly recommend you visit Shanghai rather than other cities. Why?
Shanghai never sleeps, as they say, and this statement, although quite pretentious, is not far from reality—this city has probably the best nightlife in the country. There are hundreds of great bars, restaurants, lounges, and nightclubs here, and locals are perfectly ok with foreigners (Shanghai is the top #1 Chinese city with the highest English Proficiency Index). That's why we believe it's the #1 city to visit if you're going to approach Chinese women offline. Here's how much a 1-week trip to Shanghai will cost:
Flight — around $2,000
Hotel room — $200-$500 (7 days)
Food — from $150 (cheap restaurants, 1 person, 7 days) to $300 (mid-range restaurants, 2 people, 7 days)
Transportation — $50 for maglev&metro (7 days)
Clubs and bars — $50-$100 per night, $350-$700 for 7 days
Total — $2,450-$2,950
As you see, it's not that cheap. What's more, no one can guarantee you'll find a Chinese woman there—well, at least a woman who would be interested in a serious relationship. But still, if you think it's a good idea and can afford it, why not? Just read the following paragraph about the challenges you might face in China to be fully prepared.
Possible problems to be aware of
Language barrier. Only around 6% of the Chinese population speak English, so you will most likely have problems understanding all those beautiful Chinese girls when you meet them. However, if you focus on younger ladies from Shanghai and Beijing, the chances of finding an English-speaking Chinese girl would be much higher.
Racism. China says it has a zero-tolerance policy for racism, but in such a homogeneous society, it's hard for people to get rid of racial and ethnic stereotypes. For example, if you're a Muslim, you might face discrimination and receive unfavorable reactions from some Chinese people. If you're a black guy, well, it may be even worse because black foreigners often face racism in China. The good news—yes, there's some good news—is that young Chinese women are typically not racist; it's mostly the problem of the previous generations.
3. Marriage Agency & Brokers
Another option for those interested in finding Chinese girls for marriage is marriage agencies. They look like dating sites, but with a few differences:
Unlike Chinese brides/dating sites, marriage agencies help male users to meet a woman in person—they can book everything for you, plan your trip, and even choose the best restaurants for you.
Some marriage agencies provide translation services for an additional fee.
Typically, you can't chat with Chinese girls when using marriage agencies: instead, they show you the best matches, you choose the girls you like most, and then you meet them.
However, there's a lot of agencies that provide messaging services—but the problem here is that their services are very expensive. On a dating site like SakuraDate, you'll pay 40 cents for 1 minute of a live chat if you purchase the largest credit package. To send 1 email through a marriage agency, you'll need to pay around $5-$10.
And it's not only about messaging. Yes, these agencies can help you plan a trip to China, but you'll pay around $4,000-$5,000 for a 1-week group tour—considering you're not guaranteed to find a Chinese mail order wife, it's like paying $5,000 for several blind dates. It's convenient, but we heard about men who paid for 3-4 tours and still didn't find a girlfriend. That's why in our opinion, it's definitely not the very first option you should try.
How much does a Chinese mail order bride cost?
First of all, you can't "buy" a Chinese bride online or offline, of course. The whole "cost of Chinese wives" thing consists of several parts: the cost of online dating services, the cost of a trip, the cost of a wedding, etc. Let's be more detailed:
Online dating expenses — $100-$150 per month for most Chinese bride websites
Travel costs — $2,500-$3,000 for a 1-week trip
Dates & Gifts — $100-$1,000
K-1 Visa costs — $2,025
Wedding cost — anything from $100 to $25,000
Most dating platforms with Chinese brides are not that expensive, but it depends on your preferences, of course. The websites like SakuraDate have a gift delivery service, and some gifts there are really expensive, so it's up to you how much to spend. But in most cases, $100-$150 would be enough for a month of chatting with Chinese mail order brides.
As for the travel cost, we already described it. The only thing we can add here is that if you want to save money, you should visit China during the low season (November to February) and book a flight and a hotel room in advance. If you are buying tickets to Shanghai for the next week, you'll pay around $2,000-$2,500, but if you buy them 4 months in advance, you'll only pay around $1,200.
As for the dates, gifts, and wedding party, there are thousands of options here. If you're going to buy her a bouquet, you'll pay $30-$50 for it, but if you want your Chinese bride to have a brand-new iPhone, you'll need to pay $1,000 or more. The same is for weddings: the fee for a Marriage Ceremony in New York is $25, but a fancy wedding party in China might cost you $25,000 or even more.
Conclusion
Chinese women make great girlfriends and wives: confident and strong, independent and open-minded, but at the same time, traditional, caring, and kind. The best and most efficient way to find a Chinese wife in 2023 is online dating sites—they are affordable, convenient, and have large dating pools. Registration is always free, and there's usually a welcome bonus on these sites. Basically, all you need to do to start chatting with real Chinese women is choose a website, sign up, and upload a photo. It won't take more than 1-2 minutes.
FAQ
How to buy a Chinese wife?
It's impossible to "buy" Chinese mail order brides, of course. However, you can date a Chinese bride online, meet her in person, propose to her, and bring her to the United States through a K-1 or a CR-1 visa.
How to bring a Chinese wife to the US?
It's 100% legal to bring mail order brides from China to the US. Your Chinese bride can either enter the US through a K-1 visa (in this case, you'll be able to marry her after her arrival) or through a CR-1 visa—in this case, you'll have to marry her before the arrival.
How to live with a Chinese wife?
Once you marry a Chinese mail order bride and bring her to the United States, you'll probably face several challenges, such as the cultural barrier or stereotypes—but all these challenges can be overcome with communication and mutual respect. Be respectful, be loyal to her, care about her, and your Chinese wife will be the sweetest person in the world.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.