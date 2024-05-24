Withdrawal Options

When it’s time to cash out, you can choose from a good variation of methods. They are Skrill, Bank Transfer, Neteller, Crypto, MuchBetter, Ezeewallet and Jeton.

There is a $20 minimum for withdrawing. That’s not so great for smaller players, though we’re hopeful you have more than that to cash out.

Upper limits range from $10,000 to $100,000.

Payout Speed

Though Casino Days offers up what they call fast withdrawals, in fact it’s no quicker than a lot of other major sites.

That’s not to say it’s slow, however. Casino Days aims to process withdrawals inside 24 hours.

Casino Days sends an email to acknowledge the request and let you know the payment is on its way. Depending on your banking method, the payment can take various times from this point.

3-5 days is standard for some methods, though others are instant. This is the case with most of the eWallets and mobile payments. We’re happy to see that this is the case.

Security

The first thing to note is that Casino Days is fully licensed. They trade around the world and are well respected.

The brand, managed by White Star B.V., functions under the supervision of an e-gaming license from recognised gambling territory Curacao. We found an up-to-date responsible gambling policy here and positive feedback from players.

Casino Days states, on its own website, that it guarantees your safety. Full SSL encryption is used across the platform to keep your data and personal information safe. Data protection technologies power their site and app.

With certificates held to witness the brand’s dedication to their customers’ security and wellbeing, we have no doubts about security here.

Customer Service

Kiwi players can expect a good level of customer support. You should demand that too.

To be fair, we found that Casino Days is pretty committed to this. There are options for getting in touch 24 hours a day. That’s a big tick for us. Here’s how you can get in touch:

24/7 Live Chat

Email: support@casinodays.com

FAQ page for quick answers

The FAQs will answer all basic queries. Email is good for something a little more specific, though response times vary, leaving us with our usual preferred option; the live chat system.

We always recommend using live chat where possible. This way, you can get answers in writing and in real time. Your session won’t end until you are happy, which is why we prefer using the system.

The Casino Days staff are knowledgeable and friendly, so you should not have any problems.

These queries and more can be handled. Although this is a global operation, Casino Days’ team is Kiwi-focused. This way, you get support tailored to your needs.

What Could Be Improved?

As you can see by the majority of our review, Casino Days is doing just fine. That said, there are always ways to improve.

There is no real VIP program here, although cashback is offered on certain days of the week. With a big bonus and some high banking limits in place, we’d like to see a real VIP scheme that offers huge incentives for bigger players.

A proper app for iOS customers would also be good. Right now, the app is only for Android though you can access the mobile site on iOS devices using the browser.

Lastly, while we like a brand that knows what it delivers, some extras are always good. This site is basically split into ‘casino’ and ‘live casino’ sections. There are no bingo, sports or Esports betting options. Adding those would be a nice bonus.