Casino Days Registration
The first stop on our Casino Days review was to check out the sign-up process. We were happy to see that there are no problems during the Casino Days registration process. In fact, the process is smooth, simple and quick.
To get started with Casino Days, follow this easy step-by-step process:
First, on the main Casino Days site or Android app, hit the blue ‘sign up’ button.
Complete your registration form - your email, username, password etc. will be needed.
Then, read the T&Cs. Click ‘agree’ to confirm.
Choose whether or not to receive promotional notifications.
Confirm your new account using the verification link. This will be sent to your email.
Log in with your new username and password.
This part of the process, we found in our Casino Days review, takes a matter of minutes.
You can claim your welcome bonus after your account is live. We have more info on this below. The sign-up process closely mirrors those used by other casino sites and should offer no hardship at all.
Welcome Bonus
New players at Casino Days can get a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1000 + 100 free spins on Sweet Bonanza.
That’s a competitive offer, at least until we look deeper into it. You can claim the bonus on the desktop site, the mobile version or even on a mobile device via the Android app.
This is how the welcome package breaks down, including the main T&Cs we found during our Casino Days review:
1st deposit: 100% up to $500 + 100 free spins on Sweet Bonanza.
2nd deposit: 50% bonus up to $500.
Minimum deposit to claim is $10.
Welcome package is available for 7 days after creation of the account.
Wagering requirement is 35 times the received bonus.
There are two parts of this bonus that customers need to keep in mind. One is that it is a two-step bonus, and the other is the wagering requirement. Firstly, to get the full $1000 you need to deposit $500 the first time around (100% deposit) and then another $1000 the second time as it is set at 50%.That means, to get $1000, you will need to have deposited $1500.
If you deposited $100 twice, your total bonus would be $150. As for the all-important wagering requirement, it is only on the bonus amount and not the deposit. If you receive $150 as a bonus, 35x that would be $5,250. That’s how much you’d need to wager, win or lose, before being able to withdraw anything as cash. If you receive the full $1000 then, thats a $35,000 wagering requirement.
How to Claim the Bonus
We tested the sign-up fully and that includes getting the welcome package. This is how it’s done:
Create your Casino Days account using the steps above.
Make your first deposit of $10 or more – whatever you deposit gets you a 100% bonus up to $500.
Take your bonus after meeting the terms.
Satisfy the wagering requirements.
We find that this bonus is fair compared to other casino sites.
Other Promotions
We found in our Casino Days review that there was no VIP program as such, but there are some good promos with cashback being essentially their VIP service.
|
Promotion
|
Info
|
Weekend Thrills
|
10% Cashback on live casino games.
|
Bonus Free Spins & Cashback
|
Available to all; free spins Monday – Tuesday Match Reload Wednesday – Thursday Cashback on weekends.
|
$5000000 Prize Pool
|
100000 Mystery boxes drop.
We rated the promos for existing customers pretty highly. There’s lots to get involved with here.
Casino Days Features
These are the top features we found during our Casino Days review.
Online Pokies
There are more than 5000 online pokies to choose from here. That’s a big number. What’s more, all of the games are produced by top developers such as Evolution Gaming.
You can search for the games you like, or browse the various sections. Casino Days lays their slot games out in categories such as:
Popular Pokies
New Pokies
Megaways
Epic Wins Over 10,000+
Crash & Mine Games
Live Casino
It’s always great to see a live casino. You can play live games on the desktop site, or the mobile version.
Not all casino sites offer live dealer games so this is a real plus. Live versions of top table games are available including:
Roulette
Blackjack
Baccarat
Poker
Dice
Game shows are also popular here. There are many varying limits among the live table games. Titles such as Lightning Roulette and Monopoly Live offer some great gaming experiences.
Fast Withdrawals
We’ll take you through the payment options soon enough, but it’s worth mentioning Casino Days’ fast withdrawals feature.
Casino Days aim to process all withdrawals within 24 hours, though your bank may delay the procedure.
Mobile Casino
The pokies and live table games are well-designed for mobile use. You can use the browser if you’re on iOS, or now you can have the app if you use Android. Having a downloadable app helps us to play on the move, something we love.
Mobile App
Until recently, you could only play with Casino Days on a mobile device via browser. That’s still the case for iOS users, but those using Android devices can now get the app.
The app gives players access to everything on the Casino Days platform. All pokies, live games, customer support, banking and promotions.
We used the app during our Casino Days review to see how it functions. It’s quick to download, is just over 19MB and is free to get.
Some special promos are made available, just for app players. That’s not to say you won’t get the normal promos too, but you could get some monthly giveaways and the like for using the app to play.
Some brief info about the Casino Days app:
|
Operating System
|
Android/Apk
|
Compatibility
|
5.0+
|
File Size
|
19.19MB
|
Download Link
|
Download the App
How to Download the Casino Days App
If you’re using an iOS phone, just use your browser to access Casino Days. It works perfectly well that way and it can be pinned to your home screen too.
For those using an Android mobile device, follow these easy steps to get the app:
Head to the Casino Days site, scroll to the bottom and click on ‘mobile app’.
Click on the link provided by Casino Days.
Your phone will ask for an install from “Unknown Sources”. This is safe – allow installation.
After permission is granted, the app begins installing.
Once you’re in, you can play Casino Days’ mobile-designed games. You can also access all other areas of the platform including the FAQ section and customer support, along with the banking area featuring the various payment methods.
Payment Methods
As a reputable and fully licensed online casino brand, we expected some good payment options. It’s fair to say we were not disappointed.
Deposit Options
The banking methods for depositing are numerous. They include:
Visa/Mastercard
Paysafecard
Skrill
Crypto (inc Bitcoin & Ethereum)
Ecopayz
Neteller
MuchBetter
Jeton
Deposit times are instant. There is a $10 minimum across all payment methods.
There is a $1700 maximum on credit and debit card payments, while other limits vary. Some are $20,000, some $50,000 and Neteller in fact is as high as $100,000.
Casino Days appears to be a brand that is happy to cater for smaller players and whales alike.
Withdrawal Options
When it’s time to cash out, you can choose from a good variation of methods. They are Skrill, Bank Transfer, Neteller, Crypto, MuchBetter, Ezeewallet and Jeton.
There is a $20 minimum for withdrawing. That’s not so great for smaller players, though we’re hopeful you have more than that to cash out.
Upper limits range from $10,000 to $100,000.
Payout Speed
Though Casino Days offers up what they call fast withdrawals, in fact it’s no quicker than a lot of other major sites.
That’s not to say it’s slow, however. Casino Days aims to process withdrawals inside 24 hours.
Casino Days sends an email to acknowledge the request and let you know the payment is on its way. Depending on your banking method, the payment can take various times from this point.
3-5 days is standard for some methods, though others are instant. This is the case with most of the eWallets and mobile payments. We’re happy to see that this is the case.
Security
The first thing to note is that Casino Days is fully licensed. They trade around the world and are well respected.
The brand, managed by White Star B.V., functions under the supervision of an e-gaming license from recognised gambling territory Curacao. We found an up-to-date responsible gambling policy here and positive feedback from players.
Casino Days states, on its own website, that it guarantees your safety. Full SSL encryption is used across the platform to keep your data and personal information safe. Data protection technologies power their site and app.
With certificates held to witness the brand’s dedication to their customers’ security and wellbeing, we have no doubts about security here.
Customer Service
Kiwi players can expect a good level of customer support. You should demand that too.
To be fair, we found that Casino Days is pretty committed to this. There are options for getting in touch 24 hours a day. That’s a big tick for us. Here’s how you can get in touch:
24/7 Live Chat
Email: support@casinodays.com
FAQ page for quick answers
The FAQs will answer all basic queries. Email is good for something a little more specific, though response times vary, leaving us with our usual preferred option; the live chat system.
We always recommend using live chat where possible. This way, you can get answers in writing and in real time. Your session won’t end until you are happy, which is why we prefer using the system.
The Casino Days staff are knowledgeable and friendly, so you should not have any problems.
These queries and more can be handled. Although this is a global operation, Casino Days’ team is Kiwi-focused. This way, you get support tailored to your needs.
What Could Be Improved?
As you can see by the majority of our review, Casino Days is doing just fine. That said, there are always ways to improve.
There is no real VIP program here, although cashback is offered on certain days of the week. With a big bonus and some high banking limits in place, we’d like to see a real VIP scheme that offers huge incentives for bigger players.
A proper app for iOS customers would also be good. Right now, the app is only for Android though you can access the mobile site on iOS devices using the browser.
Lastly, while we like a brand that knows what it delivers, some extras are always good. This site is basically split into ‘casino’ and ‘live casino’ sections. There are no bingo, sports or Esports betting options. Adding those would be a nice bonus.
|
✅ Pros
|
❌ Cons
|
24-hour customer support
|
No dedicated VIP program (though cashback is available)
|
Huge range of games including live
|
App is only for Android
|
Fast withdrawals
FAQ
Your top questions, answered by our Casino Days review.
Is Casino Days safe to use?
Yes. Casino Days is fully licensed in Curacao and can offer online pokies and live casino games to New Zealand players.
How long does Casino Days take to withdraw money?
Each payment method is different, but Casino Days generally pays out in 1-2 days.
Does Casino Days offer free spins?
Yes. The welcome bonus offers 100 free spins as well as up to $1000.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.