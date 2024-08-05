Looking for a fun and reliable site to play online casino games in India? Check out Casino Days. Launched in 2020 by White Star B.V., Casino Days is a reputable gambling hub created for casino game lovers looking to have fun and win decent payouts.
Casino Days comes packed with the right supply of games, bonus offers and a reliable customer support system that won't keep you hanging. As an Indian player, you can also make payments using local banking options like UPI Paytm, PhonePe, and IMPS.
But before signing up at Casino Days India, read this comprehensive review first. We'll cover this casino's main features and provide our unbiased opinion of signing up here.
Some Context on the Indian Online Gambling Market
Over the last few years, there has been a significant increase in the launch of new online casinos targeting Indian players. That's unsurprising as India boasts one of the largest online gambling sectors in the world. According to Wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_number_of_Internet_users), India has 881+ million smartphone users, 62.6% of the country's population. This puts it among the top 10 countries worldwide in terms of internet use.
Another report (https://www.statista.com/outlook/amo/online-gambling/online-casinos/india) reveals that revenue in the Indian online casino market is projected to reach US$0.93bn in 2024, with an annual growth rate of 5.05%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$1.19bn by 2029.
But despite these encouraging numbers, casino operators still face regulatory challenges in India. As it stands, operating a gambling establishment (online or land-based) in India is prohibited by the Public Gambling Act of 1867. Violating this provision can attract a jail term of up to 3 months or a fine.
Thankfully, the federal law doesn't prevent anyone from gambling online. Indian gambling enthusiasts can sign up on any offshore casino site licensed in countries like Curacao, Malta, and Canada. You can trust us to help you find the best online casinos in India that tick security and transparency boxes.
Key Features
|
Year Launched
|
July 2020
|
License
|
Curacao Gaming Control Board
|
Number of games
|
5000+
|
Live Casino
|
Yes
|
Game Providers
|
Evolution Betsoft Relax Gaming Hacksaw
|
Payment methods
|
PhonePee PayTM Skrill Neteller Visa
|
Minimum deposit
|
₹500
|
Customer support
|
Live chat Email
|
Payout rate
|
24-48 hours
|
Mobile compatibility
|
iOS Android Windows
Casino Days India Game Offerings
Casino Days has an extensive game library with 5,000+ gaming options from 45+ software providers. Here's a quick look at the game categories available:
Online Slots
Casino Days provides 3,500+ slots from some of the finest developers, including NetEnt, Game Global, Betsoft, and Relax Gaming. These slots deliver sharp graphics and rewarding features like Megaways, Cascading Reels, and Free Spins. You can play video slots with a variety of fun themes, ranging from ancient Egypt to futuristic sci-fi space stories.
Casino Days India also has an irresistible variety of jackpot slots. This casino offers games with fixed jackpots from developers like PGSoft, Pragmatic Play, and Wazdan. There are also progressive jackpots with multi-million payouts. Some of the available jackpot networks at this casino include:
Mega Moolah – Games Global
King Millions – Games Global
WowPot – Games Global
Major Millions – Games Global
Dream Drop – Relax Gaming
Table Games
India's dynamic online gambling landscape allows you to play more than just slots. Casino Days provides hundreds of RNG table games to test your card skills and lucky numbers. These table games are powered by renowned providers like Evolution, OneTouch, Gaming Corps, and Felt.
Here's a brief overview of the available table games:
Blackjack: Casino Days lets you enjoy the heart-pounding experience of chasing the magic number (21). These games provide a blend of strategy and chance coupled with top-quality graphics and multiple bonus rounds.
Roulette: There's a dazzling array of Roulette games at Casino Days. You’ll find diverse Roulette variants, including American, European, and French. Simply bet on your lucky number or colour and win.
Baccarat: This timeless classic uses the simple rules of Punto Banco with the extra thrill of multiple side bets. You only need to wager on the Banker or Play side to win and grab a decent payout.
Poker: The table game selection at Casino Days wouldn't be complete without this local favourite. You can use your three or five cards to create a winning hand in variants like Caribbean Stud and Texas Hold 'em.
Crash Games
Crash games provide an excellent alternative to slots at Casino Days. They are fast-paced, instant-win games where the multiplier keeps increasing as long as you stay in the game. Spribe's Aviator is undoubtedly the most played crash game at Casino Days. Besides crash games, you can also play arcade titles like Plinko, Keno, and Mines.
Live Games
Casino Days has a dedicated "Live Casino" powered by providers like Ezugi, Evolution, Pragmatic Play, and OnAir Entertainment. You can enjoy live table game experiences with seamless streaming and crystal-clear HD visuals. Live dealers host these games in studio-like setups similar to a land-based casino in Vegas or Macau.
You can also play on classic tables like Roulette, Baccarat, Poker, and Blackjack. Casino Days lets you become an active participant and win cash prizes in live game shows hosted by charming presenters. Some trending game shows at this casino include Evolution's Crazy Time and OnAir's 9 Pots of Gold Streamcoin.
Indian Games
Here's another excellent reason to play at Casino Days. This casino offers entertaining games of Indian origin. An example is Andar Bahar for real money, which traces its roots to Southern Bangalore. This card game provides simple and fun gameplay. The objective is to predict whether the Andar or Bahar side will win.
Other Indian-themed games at this casino include:
Teen Patti
Ganesha Gold
Koh-I-noor
Saanp Seedhi
Indian Fortune
Bollywood Billions
Casino Days Indian Bonuses and Promotions
Casino Days has a wealth of bonuses and promotions for its Indian customers. Your journey begins with a decent welcome offer of up to ₹1 Lakh. From there, you can claim daily and weekly reload bonuses. Here’s a breakdown of all the bonus packages:
Casino Days India 200% Match Bonus + ₹500 Free Bet
Casino Days welcomes all Indian players to the fold with an incredible ₹1 Lakh bonus. This offer covers the first three deposits and must be wagered 35x before converting it into withdrawable cash. Just sign up and deposit at least ₹500 to receive your match bonus plus ₹500 free bet credits. The free bets have a 1x wagering requirement.
Below are the first three match bonuses:
First deposit: 200% up to ₹40,000 + ₹500 free bet
Second deposit: 200% up to ₹20,000
Third deposit: 200% up to ₹40,000
Note: The ₹500 free bet credits can be used across all casino games, including live casino. Also, Neteller, Skrill, and ecoPayz deposits are not eligible for this welcome offer.
Weekly Cashback
Casino Days allows you to recoup up to 10% of your real money losses between Friday and Sunday. For example, if you lost INR 10,000 during the reference period, you'll receive INR 1,000 the following week. The maximum cashback you can win is INR 10,000, and you must play 10 or more wagers to qualify for this promotion.
₹500 Instant Cash
Casino Days invites you to play Evolution's titles like Crazy Time, Monopoly Live, and Mega Ball to claim this weekly offer. Here, you'll be eligible to receive ₹500 cash after depositing at least ₹5,000 and wagering a total of ₹10,000. This casino organises this promotion every Tuesday, and the earned money has no expiration date.
Red or Black
Spin Evolution's Live Roulette tables every Friday to win ₹500 in free bets. But there's a catch. You must hit a magic streak of 50 wins and bet at least ₹100 on red/black. Remember that you can claim this reward every Friday, and the free bets are valid for 3 days. What's more, the bonus credits have no wagering requirement.
Monthly Live Draw
You can join the Monthly Live Draw at Casino Days India by wagering ₹1,000 on any game every week. Every ₹1,000 wager earns you a single ticket, although a similar amount on OnAir's live tables can earn you two tickets. This promotion has a ₹5 Lakh prize pool to be shared among 200 lucky winners. Note that leaderboard prizes have a 35x rollover rate.
Casinos Days App Only Promotions
Casino Days understands that most Indians are mobile casino players. As such, this casino encourages you to install the Android APK and access its wide selection of games. Even better, the Casino Days app has exclusive promotions, including bonus bets and monthly giveaways. You can't miss this!
Payment Methods
Casino Days ensures smooth and convenient payments using a wide range of local banking methods. As a registered player, you can make direct deposits via UPI. All you need is a PayTM account to scan the QR code and transact. There are also other local options like PhonePe and MobileKwik.
For players who prefer standard payment methods, Casino Days also supports options like Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, and Neteller. Crypto fans are not left out of the mix as the site allows payments using any of the digital coins listed below:
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Tether
Dogecoin
Tron
USD Coin
Litecoin
Ripple
Bitcoin Cash
Keep in mind that the transaction limits may vary depending on the banking method. Also, some banking methods may not support two-way transactions. The maximum amount you can accumulate within 24 hours is $100,000 or its equivalent in another currency. This limit doesn't apply to progressive jackpots.
Here’s a summary of Casino Days payment services:
|
Payment Method
|
Minimum Deposit
|
Minimum Withdrawal
|
Withdrawal Time
|
Visa/Mastercard/Amex
|
₹1000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
UPI PayTM
|
₹500
|
₹1600
|
24-48 hours
|
UPI
|
₹300
|
₹1600
|
24-48 hours
|
PhonePe
|
$500
|
₹1600
|
24-48 hours
|
IMPS
|
N/A
|
₹1600
|
1-3 business days
|
Skrill
|
₹800
|
₹1600
|
24-48 hours
|
Neteller
|
₹800
|
₹1600
|
24-48 hours
|
AstroPay
|
₹800
|
₹1600
|
24-48 hours
|
MuchBetter
|
₹800
|
₹1600
|
24-48 hours
|
ecoPayz
|
N/A
|
₹1600
|
24-48 hours
|
Jeton
|
N/A
|
₹1600
|
24-48 hours
|
Cryptocurrency
|
₹800
|
₹1300
|
24-48 hours
|
Google Pay
|
₹800
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
XRP
|
N/A
|
₹1300
|
24-48 hours
Customer Support
Casino Days employs a team of professionals to handle its customer support service so you can always expect swift responses when you make a query. But before reaching out to the team, go through the casino’s FAQ page. This page has answers to popular asked questions regarding deposits, withdrawals, and account verification. There are also a variety of blog posts that can provide assistance.
If any of these options don’t work, you can contact the support team through the 24/7 live chat. You can also send an email to support@casinodays.com. This channel is open 24/7, although replies may take up to 24 hours.
Another impressive feature of this casino's support service is the use of an auto-translate function. This feature allows Casino Days to provide support in Hindi and other international languages. The primary support languages include:
English
French
Espanol
Norsk
Pros and Cons
Casino Days is a solid gambling site with lots of benefits for Indian players. However, we also noticed a few drawbacks when writing this review:
Pros:
Local Indian payment methods.
Withdrawals in less than 24 hours.
Expansive game library.
Indian-themed RNG and live games.
Great welcome bonus and promotions.
24/7 customer service.
Exclusive mobile casino bonuses.
Cons:
No iOS app.
No dedicated VIP program.
Limited table game selection.
Responsible Gambling Measures
Casino Days encourages all players in India to observe responsible gambling measures. The platform believes that gambling should be a recreational activity and not a financial strategy. Some of the key responsible gambling strategies provided by Casino Days include:
Having a comfortable gambling budget.
Setting specific time limits for gambling.
Having a spending limit to avoid chasing losses.
Don't gamble when feeling frustrated or upset.
But Casino Days doesn't stop there. This casino provides tools to ensure a balanced and responsible gambling experience. They include:
KYC (Know Your Customer): Casino Days will ask for proof of identity and residence before cashing out winnings. This prevents malpractices like underage gambling and money laundering on this platform.
Time Out: This feature lets you take a temporary break from gaming. You can set personalised daily, weekly, or monthly timeouts. During this period, your Casino Days account will remain suspended.
Self-Exclusion: You can contact the Casino Days customer support to ask for self-exclusion from all services. This feature allows you to opt out and deactivate your Casino Days account for weeks or months.
Professional Help: Casino Days provides direct contact to responsible gambling organisations. You can seek help from GamCare, Gamblers Anonymous, and BeGambleWare. Open the 'Responsible Gambling' page to find these contacts.
Casino Days' Legal Status in India
The Public Gambling Act 1967 regulates all gambling activities in India. However, the law leaves online gambling in a grey area, allowing offshore gambling sites to accept players. This means online gambling is legal, at least on the federal level. Casino Days uses its Curacao Gaming Control Board to accept players from countries like India.
However, gambling regulations in India fall under individual state jurisdictions. Therefore, some states might criminalise this activity while others legalise it. Most states that allow gambling use the Public Gaming Act to leave it unregulated. Gambling is locally regulated in states like Sikkim and Nagaland and criminalised in regions like Andhra Pradesh and Assam.
The table below highlights the legality of Casino Days in India's 28 states, as of this writing. This is susceptible to change, however we aren’t lawyers and the legality is currently in flux in India.
|
State
|
Is online gambling allowed?
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
No
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Yes
|
Assam
|
No
|
Bihar
|
Yes
|
Chhattisgarh
|
No
|
Goa
|
Yes
|
Gujarat
|
Yes
|
Haryana
|
Yes
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Yes
|
Jharkhand
|
Yes
|
Karnataka
|
No
|
Kerala
|
Yes
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Yes
|
Maharashtra
|
No
|
Manipur
|
Yes
|
Meghalaya
|
Yes
|
Mizoram
|
Yes
|
Nagaland
|
Yes
|
Odisha
|
Yes
|
Punjab
|
Yes
|
Rajasthan
|
Yes
|
Sikkim
|
Yes
|
Tamil Nadu
|
No
|
Telangana
|
No
|
Tripura
|
Yes
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Yes
|
Uttarakhand
|
Yes
|
West Bengal
|
Yes
Please note this is not an authoritative assessment of legality, and we are not lawyers. This is our subjective understanding based on our preliminary research. Players are urged to conduct their own due diligence and make an informed decision.
Conclusion
All factors considered, we can conclude that Casino Days is a reliable platform for Indian gamblers. It's a safe and secure website with a verifiable license in Curacao and a good reputation amongst players. This casino pays out winnings in less than 24 hours, although the advertised duration is 24-48 hours.
Another thing we liked here is the excellent range of local payment methods. Only a few casinos in India allow payments using local methods like UPI, IMPS, and PhonePe. The inclusion of cryptocurrencies makes things even better as you can transact without leaving any footprints. Casino Days is the perfect one-stop shop for everything gambling in India.
Important Notice: This information is provided for entertainment purposes only. Gambling carries inherent risks - please gamble responsibly and within your means. Never gamble to recover losses or if it is no longer enjoyable. In India, gambling regulations vary by state. The legality of online gambling is currently in a grey area at the federal level, with individual states having the authority to regulate or prohibit it. Players are urged to verify the legality of online gambling activities in their specific state before participating.
If you feel you may have a gambling problem, seek help from organizations like GamCare, Gamblers Anonymous, or BeGambleAware. Remember that Casino Days provides responsible gambling tools such as self-exclusion and time-out options. The legal gambling age in India varies by state, but is typically 18 or 21 years old. Please check the age limit for your state. Always gamble responsibly and be aware of the potential risks involved.
