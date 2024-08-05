>> Login To Casino Days India And Unlock Bonus <<

Casino Days has an extensive game library with 5,000+ gaming options from 45+ software providers. Here's a quick look at the game categories available:

Online Slots

Casino Days provides 3,500+ slots from some of the finest developers, including NetEnt, Game Global, Betsoft, and Relax Gaming. These slots deliver sharp graphics and rewarding features like Megaways, Cascading Reels, and Free Spins. You can play video slots with a variety of fun themes, ranging from ancient Egypt to futuristic sci-fi space stories.

Casino Days India also has an irresistible variety of jackpot slots. This casino offers games with fixed jackpots from developers like PGSoft, Pragmatic Play, and Wazdan. There are also progressive jackpots with multi-million payouts. Some of the available jackpot networks at this casino include:

Mega Moolah – Games Global

King Millions – Games Global

WowPot – Games Global

Major Millions – Games Global

Dream Drop – Relax Gaming

Table Games

India's dynamic online gambling landscape allows you to play more than just slots. Casino Days provides hundreds of RNG table games to test your card skills and lucky numbers. These table games are powered by renowned providers like Evolution, OneTouch, Gaming Corps, and Felt.

Here's a brief overview of the available table games:

Blackjack: Casino Days lets you enjoy the heart-pounding experience of chasing the magic number (21). These games provide a blend of strategy and chance coupled with top-quality graphics and multiple bonus rounds.

Roulette: There's a dazzling array of Roulette games at Casino Days. You’ll find diverse Roulette variants, including American, European, and French. Simply bet on your lucky number or colour and win.

Baccarat: This timeless classic uses the simple rules of Punto Banco with the extra thrill of multiple side bets. You only need to wager on the Banker or Play side to win and grab a decent payout.

Poker: The table game selection at Casino Days wouldn't be complete without this local favourite. You can use your three or five cards to create a winning hand in variants like Caribbean Stud and Texas Hold 'em.

Crash Games

Crash games provide an excellent alternative to slots at Casino Days. They are fast-paced, instant-win games where the multiplier keeps increasing as long as you stay in the game. Spribe's Aviator is undoubtedly the most played crash game at Casino Days. Besides crash games, you can also play arcade titles like Plinko, Keno, and Mines.

Live Games

Casino Days has a dedicated "Live Casino" powered by providers like Ezugi, Evolution, Pragmatic Play, and OnAir Entertainment. You can enjoy live table game experiences with seamless streaming and crystal-clear HD visuals. Live dealers host these games in studio-like setups similar to a land-based casino in Vegas or Macau.

You can also play on classic tables like Roulette, Baccarat, Poker, and Blackjack. Casino Days lets you become an active participant and win cash prizes in live game shows hosted by charming presenters. Some trending game shows at this casino include Evolution's Crazy Time and OnAir's 9 Pots of Gold Streamcoin.

Indian Games

Here's another excellent reason to play at Casino Days. This casino offers entertaining games of Indian origin. An example is Andar Bahar for real money, which traces its roots to Southern Bangalore. This card game provides simple and fun gameplay. The objective is to predict whether the Andar or Bahar side will win.