Cardano Falls From Top 10 Cryptocurrencies - Toncoin Keeps Gaining Traction

Toncoin continues to outperform Cardano – but is it a match for these new meme ICOs that can bring huge profits in the next rally?

Toncoin continues to impress investors with its performance, while Cardano is still struggling to maintain its long-held top ten crypto position.

Market experts believe that Toncoin will continue its growth trajectory, however, its profit potential pales in comparison to what trending meme ICOs could deliver later this month.

Specifically, tokens like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Flockerz ($FLOCK), and Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) are in the spotlight right now, and rightfully so.

We’ll check out the details on Cardano and Toncoin’s performance below and also analyze these popular ICOs.

Cardano (ADA) Loses Top 10 Position to Trending Toncoin – But Can These New Meme ICOs Outperform Both Major Altcoins?

Cardano recently dropped out of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap, losing around 15% over the past week.

This isn’t the first time Cardano has slipped—Toncoin overtook it in May when TON surged 30% in two weeks.

Cardano's network is often called a “ghost chain” and has just 23,807 active addresses compared to Ethereum’s 350,000 and Tron’s 1.9 million. Its total value locked (TVL) sits at $178 million, less than 1% of the DeFi market, putting it in 29th place behind Ethereum, Solana, and Tron.

Meanwhile, Toncoin has been one of 2024’s standout performers.

By June 21st, TON's year-to-date return had exceeded 200%, beating out giants like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Right now, it’s up by nearly 8% in the last 30 days.

Toncoin
Toncoin is the native token of the Open Network – a blockchain originally created by Telegram. It powers decentralized apps, staking, and DeFi, supporting fast transactions and scalability through sharding, which is one of the main reasons why it’s performing so well right now.

However, trending meme coin ICOs like $PEPU, $STARS, $FLOCK, and $MEMEBET threaten to outperform both of these major altcoins.

We’ll check out each project individually below.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Tackles Ethereum Scalability with Layer-2 Pepe Chain

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is a new project focused on solving two of Ethereum’s biggest challenges—slow transactions and high gas fees—by introducing its Layer-2 Pepe Chain.

The project promises to increase transaction speeds by up to 100x and drastically cut fees, so it can position itself as the ultimate alternative to Ethereum tokens.

Pepe Unchained
Since launching its ICO in June 2024, Pepe Unchained has raised over $17.3 million, with just a few weeks left until the ICO wraps up.

One of the project's key selling points is its double-staking rewards system that gives investors an attractive opportunity to earn big returns. Pepe Unchained is also working on simplifying Ethereum-to-Pepe Chain bridging.

Additionally, they’re developing a custom block explorer to improve the speed and transparency of tracking transactions on the network.

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) Launches MemeVault – a Platform for Staking Meme Coins

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is gaining attention with its new "MemeVault," a platform designed to let users stake multiple meme coins in one place.

Crypto All-Stars
The platform’s key feature is offering $STARS tokens as rewards for staking, with a highly competitive APY. Since the presale began, Crypto All-Stars has raised nearly $2 million, and interest is growing. While the presale is set to run until early December, it may sell out well before then.

What sets Crypto All-Stars apart is its open-access approach – the project has no KYC requirements or whitelist. The platform has already undergone audits by Coinsult and SolidProof, both of which gave positive feedback.

Flockerz ($FLOCK) Is a Vote-to-Earn Meme Coin with True Decentralization

Flockerz ($FLOCK) wants to bring back the core values of decentralization, giving the community a direct voice in the project's development while they can earn $FLOCK tokens through a vote-to-earn system.

Flockerz
With over $380K raised in its presale and prices set to increase, early investors can get discounted prices and more voting power within the project’s governance model.

Unlike projects controlled by centralized teams, Flockerz operates through a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), where the community plays a key role in decision-making. Investors can vote on important issues, including how 25% of the tokens in the treasury are managed.

Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) Is a New ICO Token with Exciting Airdrop Campaign

Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) is gaining momentum with its ongoing ICO and the presale has raised over $360,000.

One of the most anticipated features is the first season of its airdrop campaign, which is expected to draw even more attention as the platform’s official launch approaches.

Memebet Token
Those who participate in the $MEMEBET presale can unlock exclusive perks, including early access to games and platform features that won’t be available to the public after the ICO ends.

As the gaming community becomes more aware of these offers, Memebet Token is positioning itself as a promising contender in the gaming space – analysts say this is a big reason why the token could end up bringing huge profits.

Final Words

We are seeing some big movements among major altcoins, especially with popular coins like Toncoin and Cardano.

However, if profits are what you’re after, major altcoins are the last place you should be looking at. Your best options currently are trending ICOs such as Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Flockerz ($FLOCK), and Memebet Token ($MEMEBET).

So, are you ready to finally join the club of investors that capitalize on rising opportunities before they explode?

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

