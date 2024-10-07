Plugin & Play

Can BTC Still Hit New ATHs In 2024 Despite Recent Losses?

Explore Bitcoin's potential to reach new all-time highs in 2024 amid recent market dips. Discover key trends, whale activity, and emerging meme coins like Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, Flockerz, and MemeBet poised for massive growth.

After two months of increased volatility and frequent price dips, BTC tokens reached a price of over $66.500 on September 27. The bullish sentiment was caused by an increase of whales buying Bitcoin, but after only a few days of gains, the world's most valuable cryptocurrency tanked below $61,500.

Experts warn that BTC prices usually move in the other direction of what everyone is expecting. However, most still expect to see BTC tokens reach new all time highs before the year's end. However, Bitcoin is not the only crypto that is projected to grow in the upcoming period. Emerging meme coins such as Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, Flockerz, and MemeBet are all expected to explode in the next few months, so let's overview the current state of crypto markets in more detail.

Can BTC Reach New All-Time Highs In 2024?

As mentioned above, BTC has made significant gains in the past few days, reaching $66,500 after dipping to $51,000 in August. According to recent research, most investors expect to see another bull run in the near future, while about 40% of investors predict a bearish month. The bulls think that BTC will reach $70K by the end of the month, with gains that will continue throughout Q4.

The situation is developing quickly, and the current numbers say that if BTC breaks through the $70,000 price mark, it could dip again before making a new ATH. The outcome depends on many different factors, with interest rate cuts and upcoming U.S. Presidential elections making the biggest difference. Crypto enthusiasts think that BTC, as well as many other cryptos will likely gain in value if Trump wins the elections, but that will happen one month from now.

Short term price predictions put BTC between $62,000 and $67,000. We are yet to see if BTC can reach new All-Time Highs this year, but with a little luck, this outcome is still a possibility. The current situation is uncertain, and tens of thousands of investors are looking for investment options with stronger gain potential. There are dozens of crypto presales live at the moment, but Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, Flockerz, and Memebet are gaining the most attention this October. So, let's see what they offer and why you should consider buying some of their tokens before the bulls start running.

Pepe Unchained - First Layer 2 Meme Coin ICO With Over $17 Million Raised

Pepe Unchained could become the highest-gaining meme coin released this year. It is the world's first Layer 2 meme coin built on a dedicated blockchain, and as such, it offers 100 times faster transaction speeds and much lower fees than all other memes on the market. Moreover, it's built on the so-called Pepe Chain, designed to provide long-term growth and stable performance.

The native $PEPU tokens get utility from staking, which currently boasts an APY of 125%. $PEPU investors can stake their tokens immediately to claim them a week after they go live. In fact, over 1.3 billion $PEPU has been staked already, which is enough to ensure stable growth, preventing a potential rug pull. The ongoing Pepe Unchained presale raised over $17 million so far, and the longer it goes on, the faster the tokens are selling.

The ICO has raised over $1.5 million per week in the past month, showing that the number of investors keeps growing steadily. There are over 35,000 $PEPU token holders at the moment, which sends strong buy signals to the rest of the crypto community. So, if you're looking for high-gain crypto investments, $PEPU is as good as it gets.

Crypto All-Stars - Multi Meme-Token Staking Project With Explosive Growth Potential

Crypto All-Stars
info_icon

Crypto All-Stars is another emerging meme coin showing massive growth potential due to its revolutionary staking protocol. Namely, the project is built around its unique feature called "MemeVault", which allows users to stake up to 12 different established meme coins to earn native $STARS tokens in rewards. The number of supported memes will grow in the future, and the unique staking mechanism is destined to change the meme coin market forever.

Since it's primarily a staking project, Crypto All-Stars allows investors to stake their coins immediately after purchase to claim increased amounts on launch day. The current APY is over 750%, which is more than generous, and a strong incentive for early investors. The project raised over $2 million so far, showing the growing confidence of the crypto community.

It's also important to mention that users also get an option to stake the native $STARS tokens after the platform goes live, in which case they will earn 300% higher returns than for staking other memes. All in all, Crypto All-Stars is an excellent investment option, especially for meme coin enthusiasts, as it allows them to put their tokens to work without any risk.

Flockerz - Vote-to-Earn Meme Coin With Strong DeFi Features

Flockerz
info_icon

Flockerz is the newest meme coin ICO on this list, and it's making huge steps towards greatness from the very minute it entered presale. The project is built with strong decentralization features, putting all of the power in the hands of the community. Token holders will have full control of the project's future through the Vote-to-Earn reward system.

The project entered presales days ago, raising over $400K in record time. Native $FLOCK tokens are currently available for as little as $0.0056785, and if you stake your tokens during the ICO, you will get an APY of over 5600%, but it will go down as the number of investors grows.

Furthermore, Flockerz is one of the rare new crypto ICOs that focuses on complete decentralization, rather than the standard centralized approach that's so widespread in the crypto sector. As such, token holders will be able to vote on all future decisions, as well as the allocation of 25% $FLOCK tokens in the project's treasury. It offers a refreshing approach to meme coin governance, and it's another investment option to likely result in high gains.

MemeBet Token - First Ever Meme Coin Crypto Casino With Full Telegram App Support

MemeBet Token is another emerging meme coin with a unique offer. It combines the appeal of meme coins with the growing crypto casino industry, allowing users to play over 1000 popular casino games using various established meme coins. The project entered presale recently, and has already raised over $360,000.

The ongoing presale is gaining traction among investors worldwide and has currently gained the trust of over 1000 token holders. All early investors who buy $MEMEBET tokens during the presale event will be able to participate in a massive token airdrop that will have multiple seasons. Once the casino goes live, you will be able to place bets using DOGE, SHIB, and other meme coins, but if you use native $MEMEBET tokens, you will get higher rewards when winning. Moreover, as a $MEMEBET token holder, you will get access to special perks and exclusive platform features.

The Takeaway

Despite the current price dip, Bitcoin is still expected to push through its current ATH, resulting in high gain for all token holders by the end of 2024. Such an outcome will trigger a bull run for most other altcoins, but the cryptos that are still in presale are the most likely candidates for explosive gains.

Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, Flockerz and MemeBet Token are on the forefront of the cryptos expected to explode in the next few months so visit their official sites and grab your tokens at a low price to enjoy the highest returns after they go live!

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

