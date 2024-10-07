Can BTC Still Hit New ATHs In 2024 Despite Recent Losses?

Short term price predictions put BTC between $62,000 and $67,000. We are yet to see if BTC can reach new All-Time Highs this year, but with a little luck, this outcome is still a possibility. The current situation is uncertain, and tens of thousands of investors are looking for investment options with stronger gain potential. There are dozens of crypto presales live at the moment, but Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, Flockerz, and Memebet are gaining the most attention this October. So, let's see what they offer and why you should consider buying some of their tokens before the bulls start running.