BTC, ETH, XRP Price Forecast For October - Emerging Cryptos That Will Outperform Everything

Popular altcoins could see an uptick soon – but these new ICOs will outperform on their way to profits!

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
With the election date near and new inflation reports due, it seems as if the crypto market is in for another rollercoaster ride in the next few weeks.

Major assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are particularly in the spotlight, but seasoned experts say that big profits are actually hiding somewhere else – in ICOs.

Trending meme ICOs like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Flockerz ($FLOCK), and Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) are the ones that will likely outperform the entire market in the upcoming period.

Let’s go through our comprehensive analysis below.

>>>Buy the Best Crypto Now<<<

Market Going Through a Dip but BTC, ETH, and XRP Could Bounce Back and Recapture Profits

Ryan Lee, the Chief Analyst at Bitget Research, believes that Bitcoin (BTC) might reach $72,000 this October. He credits this potential surge to better macro liquidity, signs that the market is bottoming out, and growing optimism from institutional investors.

Lee points to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on September 18 to cut interest rates by 50 basis points, lowering them to 4.75%-5%. He sees this move as a shift in monetary policy that's injecting more liquidity into the market.

Even though BTC is currently trading at around $64,500 after a short dip, it could easily retrace in the next two weeks.

BTC trading
Lee mentions that the current price of Bitcoin offers a "good opportunity for accumulation."

Ethereum also saw a big drop last month, but analysts expect it to perform well, forecasting its price to go up to $3,400. There’s also the upcoming launch of EigenLayer that could draw more capital into Ethereum's ecosystem.

Ripple (XRP) will likely follow suit and reach $0.75, especially if these major market players cause a domino trigger.

But neither of these tokens can match what trending ICOs could bring later this month – especially $PEPU, $STARS, $FLOCK, and $MEMEBET. Below, we’ll check them out in detail.

>>>Buy the Best Crypto Now<<<

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Crosses $19M Presale Milestone with Its Proprietary L2 Chain Technology

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is a powerful Layer-2 meme chain with significant upgrades to transaction processing.

Pepe Unchained is set to launch the 'Pepe Chain,' an advanced Layer-2 technology designed to streamline transactions and address key challenges in the crypto space.

The token operates on a Layer-2 blockchain to solve common issues like high fees and slow transaction speeds associated with Ethereum memes. With Pepe Chain, transaction speeds are expected to increase by over 100x. So far, the project has raised over $19.3 million in its limited-time ICO.

The project also features a double-staking reward system, offering a 114% annual yield for investors who simply hold onto their tokens. Additionally, Pepe Unchained simplifies bridging between Ethereum and the Pepe Chain and includes a custom block explorer for faster, more efficient transaction tracking.

Many experienced crypto experts believe Pepe Unchained could compete for exchange listings alongside leading meme tokens such as $PEPE, $DOGE, and $SHIB.

>>>Buy Pepe Unchained Now<<<

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) Unifies Meme Coin Staking Under One Comprehensive Platform with Superb Features

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is now popular due to its unique "MemeVault" feature, allowing traders to stake multiple meme coins in one centralized location while earning $STARS tokens as rewards.

The platform simplifies staking for meme coin holders and has an impressive 687% APY, far surpassing typical ICO offers at such an early stage.

Since the presale began, the project has raised over $2.2 million, with anticipation building that it may sell out before its scheduled end in early December. The presale is open to all, with no KYC checks or whitelisting required.

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Token distribution has been clearly outlined – 25% for staking rewards, 10% for exchange listings, 20% for presale, 20% for marketing, and 25% set aside for future development.

The project has also completed audits by Coinsult and SolidProof, providing assurance to early investors that this is a legitimate project, not a potential rug pull.

>>>Buy Crypto All-Stars Now<<<

Flockerz ($FLOCK) Wants to Bring Back Meme Coin Decentralization and a V2E System

Flockerz ($FLOCK) is looking to bring back true decentralization, featuring a unique vote-to-earn system that helps investors.

The project wants its community to actively shape its future while earning $FLOCK tokens for their participation.

Flockerz ($FLOCK)
With over $680,000 already raised in its presale, prices are anticipated to rise soon. Early investors benefit from purchasing at a lower price and gaining a stronger voice in project governance. Unlike typical meme coins controlled by a central team, Flockerz is run by a DAO.

Though still in its early stages, analysts like Jacob Bury foresee strong returns once $FLOCK begins trading on exchanges.

>>>Buy Flockerz Now<<<

Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) Builds Excitement for Its Airdrop and Official Platform Launch That Could Explode in October

Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) is trending with its GambleFi ICO, having raised nearly $500,000 in just a few weeks.

As excitement builds, the upcoming first season of its airdrop campaign is expected to draw even more attention ahead of the platform’s official launch, offering participants the chance to win exciting prizes.

Memebet Token ($MEMEBET)
Early investors in the $MEMEBET presale can unlock exclusive perks, such as early access to games and platform features that will remain closed to the public post-ICO.

Analysts are predicting significant profits—potentially up to 100x—if the presale momentum continues.

>>>Buy Memebet Token Now<<<

Conclusion

Bitcoin and major altcoins like Ethereum and Ripple are in a good place to start a rally in October – but are they the best choices for investors looking for big profits? Not necessarily.

If you’re looking for gains in the 100x range, you should take a look at Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Flockerz ($FLOCK), and Memebet Token ($MEMEBET).

This is the perfect opportunity to become an early ICO investor that ends up with bigger profits – will you take the chance?

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

