Brand New Sweeps Casinos No Deposit Bonus [Latest Update]: Latest No Deposit Bonus

With hundreds of slots to explore across multiple sites, this is the briefest of glances at what’s out there. However, these are among some of the more familiar slots many players will already know of.

You never know what you’ll find on the promotions front. Even though there aren’t any no deposit bonuses for brand new sweeps casinos, most sweepstakes sites do provide a promo or bonus page to list everything else they offer. Watch for any daily login bonus opportunities, since these are the best way to find some more coins each day. If you are thinking about purchasing extra Gold Coins, see if the site provides any free Sweeps Coins as a bonus with such offers.

Is there some cash prize potential?

This is the quickest way to see whether you are looking at a social casino or a sweepstakes casino. Many sites offer both modes of play, meaning you can use them as social casinos and still rake in some Sweeps Coins as you collect them along the way. The more of those you can save for later, the more you’ll be able to play with when you’ve got enough.

A sweepstakes casino should have a set of sweepstakes rules listed near the bottom of the website, separate to the terms and conditions. Some might list them within the main terms though, so be aware of that possibility. Note how many Sweeps Coins you need to win before you can redeem them. This can differ from one site to another. Remember that you can only redeem SC winnings, and not the SC coins you collect along the way. They do all need to be used first, and only the winnings from your efforts will qualify for redemption purposes.

You know there is no need to search for any no deposit bonuses for brand new sweeps casinos. They do still offer welcome bonuses or signup bonuses though, which amount to the same thing. This is the first offer you’ll receive for a sweepstakes casino, and it usually gives you two things:

Your first set of Gold Coins to use for social gameplay Your first few Sweeps Coins to save for sweepstakes gameplay later

It’s common to get one or two SCs here, but some sites (notably Stake.us) do offer a bigger crop of Sweeps Coins (in their case, Stake Cash) to claim. A quick comparison of this part of the signup process will ensure you can pick the best offer.

What should you look out for on sweepstakes casino sites?

If you’ve visited even one standard online casino, you can by now identify many of the differences between those and the social and sweepstakes casinos covered here. Brand new sweeps casinos with no deposit bonus offers may not exist, but there are other features that still carry plenty of importance.

Safety first: Can you trust the operator?

Trust is a big factor and one you shouldn’t overlook. Even though you may not be familiar with the operators in this area (some run more than one site), you can do a little homework to determine which social and sweepstakes casinos are safe to use. All those on the above list are confirmed to be safe and reputable places to visit, no matter whether you intend to play socially or dip into some of the sweepstakes potential on offer there.

As an aside, always check you’re able to play in your US state. Washington is the only state that does not allow sweepstakes casinos, but there have been recent changes that make it tricky for some operators to provide their services in other locations as well. By reading the terms and conditions along with the sweepstakes rules, you can be certain of whether you’re able to sign up at a specific site.

Is it an easy site to use, regardless of how you visit?

Nothing beats a user-friendly website, as it makes things so much easier and more enjoyable. You shouldn’t get lost or struggle to move around these sites - and that’s something to bear in mind if there are any apps available to use as well. Apps aren’t necessary, but if you can download one, it should be regularly updated and just as smooth and convenient to use.

How many bonus offers can you choose from?

Finding plenty of bonuses is always good news. You can see this from the exclusive deal ready for you to claim at Stake.us. Use the exclusive code MIKBONUS and you’ll get underway with $55 in Stake Cash (that’s their alternative name for Sweeps Coins), 260,000 Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback as well.

Make sure you check beyond the opening bonus offer though. There’s no purchase required to participate at a social or sweepstakes casino - that’s one of the charms these sites can offer. However, if you do want to make the occasional purchase, it’s good to see packages on offer that give you more Gold Coins for your money. Ideally, you might pick up a few free Sweeps Coins on top of a purchase as well.

Furthermore, look for a bonuses area that might reveal a daily login bonus or similar offer. Finally, visit the Facebook or Instagram page for the site if there is one (there usually is). These have various promos and competitions to enter to get some more coins.

Is there any customer support available?

Leading operators will not only provide it, they’ll give you plenty of it. Help centers often pop up, with sections on various aspects of using these social and sweepstakes casinos, such as these:

Account information - how to use your account, where to fill in your personal info, and more

Coin details - how to check your Gold Coin and Sweeps Coin balances

Promotional info - details about how to collect more coins of both types, and how to find promotions on the site

Those are just a few examples - help centers usually have several sections, each focusing on a different broad topic, with many articles and queries answered in each. Phone contact is less common, although not impossible to find, but live chat is easier to get hold of.

How many payment methods does the site accept?

While there’s no requirement to purchase anything on these sites, you may wish to do so at some stage - and if you do, you want to know you can complete your purchase safely with no issues. This ties back into choosing a trusted operator and website to visit. The best operators know it is important to provide a range of familiar payment methods for those players who want to purchase more Gold Coins. There are usually card options and online wallets to choose from, and potentially bank services too.

As an aside, remember that if you win Sweeps Coins and have enough to redeem them for a real prize, you’ll need to choose a method to receive that cash prize with. If you’ve already purchased, they tend to go with that same method.

Are there several game studios in action?

It’s far more common to find sweepstakes casinos offering casino-style games from an assortment of game studios rather than a single source - even if they only provide access to slots. To give an example, here are just some of the developers providing titles to Stake.us:

Pragmatic Play

Evoplay

Backseat Gaming

Platipus

Slotmill

Fantasma Games

You might recognize some of those brands, but it’s nice to see some less well-known game studios involved as well. It widens the range of casino-style games you can try when you’re exploring the various titles. And of course, you also have many more titles to play, since you will get access to the full collection from each provider. Fantasma Games currently offers 17 titles at Stake.us, but you can expect over 400 from Pragmatic Play, so there’s plenty of scope to spot some favorites and find a few new ones you haven’t seen before as well.

You won’t miss brand new Sweeps casinos no deposit bonus USA offers

Initially, the fact that these sites do not provide no deposit bonuses might have sounded like a low point. However, you can see there are still great offers available to claim at social and sweepstakes casinos. You can claim your exclusive offer for Stake.us if you claim it using the code MIKBONUS. This brings you $55 in Stake Cash, which is the same as Sweeps Coins. You also get 260k Gold Coins and 5% rakeback, so it offers plenty of scope. Now you understand the facts and features of these sites, you can make the most of them.

FAQs covering brand new Sweeps casinos no deposit bonus queries

What casino has a free signup bonus with no deposit required?

Standard casinos may offer these, but you won’t find any no deposit bonuses available for social or sweepstakes casinos. Instead, they will provide a welcome offer involving Gold Coins and likely a few Sweeps Coins as well.

How can I get free Sweeps Coins?

You will typically be able to collect a few SCs when you sign up for your welcome offer at a sweepstakes casino. Beyond that, there may be a chance to get another SC or two as part of a daily login bonus offer.

Can all US players sign up and use sweepstakes casinos?

No - sweepstakes are not available in Washington, and most sweeps sites list a handful of other states that they do not operate in. However, these states can vary from one sweepstakes casino to the next.

Which sweeps casino is the best?

Stake.us regularly ranks at the top of the list when comparing various online sweepstakes casinos. You must check that it is available in your US state before trying to join. It offers many casino-style games including some Stake Originals.

Are there some no deposit bonuses for brand new sweeps casinos?

No, these casinos do not have deposits or withdrawals, and therefore do not issue no deposit bonus offers. They do have signup offers though, provided when you create a free account on their website.

Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.