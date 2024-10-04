Brand New Sweeps Casinos No Deposit Bonus [Latest Update]: Latest No Deposit Bonus

Despite having no deposit or withdrawal facilities, they still provide a great experience to players in accepted US states. Stake.us has a great example of a welcome bonus, which you can exclusively claim with the promo code MIKBONUS. This will bring you $55 in Stake Cash, 260,000 Gold Coins to start you off, and 5% rakeback.
Secure signup bonuses rather than no deposit bonuses for brand new Sweeps casinos
A quick glance at the current opening offers for new players at the following recommended social and sweeps casinos reveals there is much to look forward to when you go through their virtual doors.
Stake.us - claim an exclusive offer of $55 in Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback with the code MIKBONUS
McLuck - receive 7,500 in Gold Coins including 2.5 Sweeps Coins
WOW Vegas - receive 150,000 WOW Coins plus 3 Sweeps Coins
Jackpota - claim 7,500 Gold Coins when you sign up
Clubs Poker - up to 100% offered via a first purchase bonus deal, offering 100k Gold Coins and 20 Sweeps Coins
Compare online sweepstakes casinos and the offers you might spot there
Before delving into each recommended site in more detail, you may find it easier to compare each of them, looking at the welcome bonus for each plus some of the other highlights on offer. There won’t be any brand new Sweeps casino no deposit bonus deals, but you will always find the next best thing.
The best brand new USA online casinos no deposit bonus substitutes
The no deposit bonus is out of bounds, but you’ve still got other bonus possibilities to check out. Review the below list of five sites you won’t want to miss. You’ll see which site comes out on top, but the others are great to explore too.
1. The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us
There’s an exclusive bonus offer waiting for you at Stake.us - use the code MIKBONUS when you join and your account will be filled with $55 in Stake Cash, 260,000 in Gold Coins, and you’ll receive 5% rakeback as well. Once you’ve claimed that, you can explore the eight game categories in the lobby. There’s a live social casino dealer area to explore, along with some scratch cards and table games, so it’s clear this site offers far more than the usual slots. Those are there too though, with hundreds of titles landing from the likes of Hacksaw Gaming and Fantasma Games. Don’t miss your chance to explore the Stake Originals titles, along with their own poker game.
Pros
Stake Poker
Original titles
Hundreds of slots
17 game providers
Con
Limited table games
Rating: 4.9 / 5.0
2. McLuck - solid slot-style game collection
McLuck has plenty of scope to cater for slot fans, given the developers and titles on offer. Expect to see games from Playson, Slotopia, and 3 Oaks among many more. Better yet, there is a social live casino area as well, providing real dealers for casino-style table games. There’s also a loyalty club, which includes eight tiers that unlock progressively better perks as you go. Add four McJackpots, each offering plenty of Gold Coins for social play, and you can see why McLuck makes it onto this list.
Pros
Solid format
Live social casino
Assorted game developers
New and exclusive titles
Con
Minimal table games
Rating: 4.7 / 5.0
3. WOW Vegas - famed for slots
Here’s an option for slot fans wanting a big collection of slots to try - over 900 to date. Brand new Sweeps casino no deposit bonus offers aren’t available, as you know, but you can claim the welcome offer and purchase extra WOW Coins should you want to (there’s no need though). You’ll want your daily bonus to help try some more of the slots from Betsoft and Pragmatic Play, as those are among the highlights. Take the Bank is a favorite from Betsoft for starters.
Pros
Big-name slots
WOW Exclusives
Game of the Week
Great customer support
Con
Slots only
Rating: 4.7 / 5.0
4. Jackpota - 9 game categories available
This isn’t as well-known as some other entries on this list, but it’s got a cool welcome offer plus hundreds of slots to pore over. There’s some Slingo too, and fans of everything from Megaways slots to classic titles will find plenty to enjoy. The help center is excellent and answers plenty of queries, removing the need for most players to get in touch. They’ve thought of everything a keen social and sweeps casino player might want to know or find.
Pros
Slingo
Unlimited play games
Promotions
Hold and Win slots
Con
No table games
Rating: 4.6 / 5.0
5. Clubs Poker - one for the social poker fans
Even though the focus is social poker, the same rules apply for brand new USA online casino no deposit bonus offers, so you won’t find those here. This is a key site that fills the need for some social poker games and tables, with multiple tables and variations to consider. Omaha Hi-Lo and regular Omaha are there, along with some classic Texas Hold ‘Em tables. They’re big on tournaments too, so there is always something to consider entering.
Pros
Assorted promotions
Poker tournaments
Casino-style poker games
Various blinds
Con
Complex for newcomers
Rating: 4.5 / 5.0
Can you win money playing at Sweeps casinos?
You can’t win money at these sites in the same way you would at regular online casinos. There are brand new online casinos with USA no deposit bonus offers available - but those are not social or sweepstakes casinos. With sweepstakes casinos, you can use an in-house currency to play the games. This currency is usually known as Sweeps Coins. Playing with these gives you a chance to win more, and the SC winnings are the ones you can redeem at a later point for a real prize.
How to understand the currency system at social and sweepstakes casinos
Sweeps Coins are used at all sweepstakes casinos, and they can potentially bring you real prizes. However, it’s not about collecting Sweeps Coins and then converting them - you can’t do this. Instead, you need to find as many as you can over time, and then use them to play some casino-style games. If you win more Sweeps Coins by doing this, you can redeem those for a real prize.
There are a few points to note here:
You usually need to play each Sweeps Coin once
You can only convert SC winnings and not SCs you have obtained in other ways
You must meet the minimum requirement to redeem your SCs
You may be able to opt for a gift card or a cash prize, depending on the site
Gold Coins: How to fathom the coin system in place at these sites
Okay, so you’ve got the basics about the Sweeps Coins, which form the currency system in place at these sites. How do the Gold Coins work? These are used to access the social casino-style games, which means you’re playing merely for amusement and entertainment. There is never any chance of a real prize with these titles. You may win some more Gold Coins while playing, but if you do, you’ll only be able to use those to play some more. You cannot redeem Gold Coins, nor can you convert them for prizes at any point.
Just to be clear here, you cannot find any no deposit offers given that you’re looking at sweepstakes casinos. You can, however, find a signup offer that gives you plenty of Gold Coins to start playing with. This offer usually involves some Sweeps Coins too, so that’s a good way to start your collection of those.
Can you play without purchasing any coins?
You’ll see that most social casinos offer you the opportunity to purchase extra Gold Coins if you like. Some players do this to top up their account to make sure they can continue enjoying the social gameplay for a while longer. That said, you do not need to purchase anything at any point. There’s no requirement or stipulation for this.
There are plenty of ways to get hold of more Gold Coins, including these:
Via the daily bonus available for logging into your account every 24 hours
Via successful combinations achieved in social casino games, to give you more GCs as a prize
Via social media events and promotions
Can you pick up some free Sweeps Coins?
Yes, you can - and there’s a good reason for that. These sites must follow strict sweepstakes rules and regulations. These mean they’re not available in every US state, since the rules can differ from one to the next. The main rule to remember beyond this is that Sweeps Coins must never be available to purchase. Sweepstakes should be winnable with no purchase required, so while you can get hold of them in many ways, you won’t be able to purchase them.
This is actually good news, as you can make the most of other ways to collect them, like these:
Pick up one or more Sweeps Coins each day you remember to log in
Claim some with certain purchases of Gold Coins (not required, remember)
Win some by entering competitions on their official social media pages
Mail a request for Sweeps Coins to the operator by following the instructions for doing so
If you do decide to mail a request, look for their sweepstakes rules - usually at the bottom of the site - and read those to get the instructions you need to follow.
How to select a new Sweeps casino to try
Brand new USA online casino no deposit bonus offers won’t crop up for social or sweepstakes casinos for reasons already given. This gives you one less thing to look for. However, promotions can still pop up with pleasing regularity, and they’re worth checking on too. Those are covered here, along with some other features to look for when narrowing the field to find your ideal social and sweepstakes casino.
Count the games
The more the merrier, isn’t that right? Fortunately, most of the leading sweepstakes casinos do manage to have hundreds of casino-style games to offer their players. As with standard casinos, slot games are going to appear in the greatest numbers here, but you can check whether there is a possibility of playing other casino-style games as well. A couple of leading sites offer real dealers inside a live social casino area, but this is a rarity when looking at the sweepstakes casino arena as a whole.
The slot collection usually involves many games you won’t have heard of, although there will be some famous ones in there too. The following table provides some examples.
With hundreds of slots to explore across multiple sites, this is the briefest of glances at what’s out there. However, these are among some of the more familiar slots many players will already know of.
Find out more about their available promotions
You never know what you’ll find on the promotions front. Even though there aren’t any no deposit bonuses for brand new sweeps casinos, most sweepstakes sites do provide a promo or bonus page to list everything else they offer. Watch for any daily login bonus opportunities, since these are the best way to find some more coins each day. If you are thinking about purchasing extra Gold Coins, see if the site provides any free Sweeps Coins as a bonus with such offers.
Is there some cash prize potential?
This is the quickest way to see whether you are looking at a social casino or a sweepstakes casino. Many sites offer both modes of play, meaning you can use them as social casinos and still rake in some Sweeps Coins as you collect them along the way. The more of those you can save for later, the more you’ll be able to play with when you’ve got enough.
A sweepstakes casino should have a set of sweepstakes rules listed near the bottom of the website, separate to the terms and conditions. Some might list them within the main terms though, so be aware of that possibility. Note how many Sweeps Coins you need to win before you can redeem them. This can differ from one site to another. Remember that you can only redeem SC winnings, and not the SC coins you collect along the way. They do all need to be used first, and only the winnings from your efforts will qualify for redemption purposes.
Compare welcome offers
You know there is no need to search for any no deposit bonuses for brand new sweeps casinos. They do still offer welcome bonuses or signup bonuses though, which amount to the same thing. This is the first offer you’ll receive for a sweepstakes casino, and it usually gives you two things:
Your first set of Gold Coins to use for social gameplay
Your first few Sweeps Coins to save for sweepstakes gameplay later
It’s common to get one or two SCs here, but some sites (notably Stake.us) do offer a bigger crop of Sweeps Coins (in their case, Stake Cash) to claim. A quick comparison of this part of the signup process will ensure you can pick the best offer.
What should you look out for on sweepstakes casino sites?
If you’ve visited even one standard online casino, you can by now identify many of the differences between those and the social and sweepstakes casinos covered here. Brand new sweeps casinos with no deposit bonus offers may not exist, but there are other features that still carry plenty of importance.
Safety first: Can you trust the operator?
Trust is a big factor and one you shouldn’t overlook. Even though you may not be familiar with the operators in this area (some run more than one site), you can do a little homework to determine which social and sweepstakes casinos are safe to use. All those on the above list are confirmed to be safe and reputable places to visit, no matter whether you intend to play socially or dip into some of the sweepstakes potential on offer there.
As an aside, always check you’re able to play in your US state. Washington is the only state that does not allow sweepstakes casinos, but there have been recent changes that make it tricky for some operators to provide their services in other locations as well. By reading the terms and conditions along with the sweepstakes rules, you can be certain of whether you’re able to sign up at a specific site.
Is it an easy site to use, regardless of how you visit?
Nothing beats a user-friendly website, as it makes things so much easier and more enjoyable. You shouldn’t get lost or struggle to move around these sites - and that’s something to bear in mind if there are any apps available to use as well. Apps aren’t necessary, but if you can download one, it should be regularly updated and just as smooth and convenient to use.
How many bonus offers can you choose from?
Finding plenty of bonuses is always good news. You can see this from the exclusive deal ready for you to claim at Stake.us. Use the exclusive code MIKBONUS and you’ll get underway with $55 in Stake Cash (that’s their alternative name for Sweeps Coins), 260,000 Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback as well.
Make sure you check beyond the opening bonus offer though. There’s no purchase required to participate at a social or sweepstakes casino - that’s one of the charms these sites can offer. However, if you do want to make the occasional purchase, it’s good to see packages on offer that give you more Gold Coins for your money. Ideally, you might pick up a few free Sweeps Coins on top of a purchase as well.
Furthermore, look for a bonuses area that might reveal a daily login bonus or similar offer. Finally, visit the Facebook or Instagram page for the site if there is one (there usually is). These have various promos and competitions to enter to get some more coins.
Is there any customer support available?
Leading operators will not only provide it, they’ll give you plenty of it. Help centers often pop up, with sections on various aspects of using these social and sweepstakes casinos, such as these:
Account information - how to use your account, where to fill in your personal info, and more
Coin details - how to check your Gold Coin and Sweeps Coin balances
Promotional info - details about how to collect more coins of both types, and how to find promotions on the site
Those are just a few examples - help centers usually have several sections, each focusing on a different broad topic, with many articles and queries answered in each. Phone contact is less common, although not impossible to find, but live chat is easier to get hold of.
How many payment methods does the site accept?
While there’s no requirement to purchase anything on these sites, you may wish to do so at some stage - and if you do, you want to know you can complete your purchase safely with no issues. This ties back into choosing a trusted operator and website to visit. The best operators know it is important to provide a range of familiar payment methods for those players who want to purchase more Gold Coins. There are usually card options and online wallets to choose from, and potentially bank services too.
As an aside, remember that if you win Sweeps Coins and have enough to redeem them for a real prize, you’ll need to choose a method to receive that cash prize with. If you’ve already purchased, they tend to go with that same method.
Are there several game studios in action?
It’s far more common to find sweepstakes casinos offering casino-style games from an assortment of game studios rather than a single source - even if they only provide access to slots. To give an example, here are just some of the developers providing titles to Stake.us:
Pragmatic Play
Evoplay
Backseat Gaming
Platipus
Slotmill
Fantasma Games
You might recognize some of those brands, but it’s nice to see some less well-known game studios involved as well. It widens the range of casino-style games you can try when you’re exploring the various titles. And of course, you also have many more titles to play, since you will get access to the full collection from each provider. Fantasma Games currently offers 17 titles at Stake.us, but you can expect over 400 from Pragmatic Play, so there’s plenty of scope to spot some favorites and find a few new ones you haven’t seen before as well.
You won’t miss brand new Sweeps casinos no deposit bonus USA offers
Initially, the fact that these sites do not provide no deposit bonuses might have sounded like a low point. However, you can see there are still great offers available to claim at social and sweepstakes casinos. You can claim your exclusive offer for Stake.us if you claim it using the code MIKBONUS. This brings you $55 in Stake Cash, which is the same as Sweeps Coins. You also get 260k Gold Coins and 5% rakeback, so it offers plenty of scope. Now you understand the facts and features of these sites, you can make the most of them.
FAQs covering brand new Sweeps casinos no deposit bonus queries
What casino has a free signup bonus with no deposit required?
Standard casinos may offer these, but you won’t find any no deposit bonuses available for social or sweepstakes casinos. Instead, they will provide a welcome offer involving Gold Coins and likely a few Sweeps Coins as well.
How can I get free Sweeps Coins?
You will typically be able to collect a few SCs when you sign up for your welcome offer at a sweepstakes casino. Beyond that, there may be a chance to get another SC or two as part of a daily login bonus offer.
Can all US players sign up and use sweepstakes casinos?
No - sweepstakes are not available in Washington, and most sweeps sites list a handful of other states that they do not operate in. However, these states can vary from one sweepstakes casino to the next.
Which sweeps casino is the best?
Stake.us regularly ranks at the top of the list when comparing various online sweepstakes casinos. You must check that it is available in your US state before trying to join. It offers many casino-style games including some Stake Originals.
Are there some no deposit bonuses for brand new sweeps casinos?
No, these casinos do not have deposits or withdrawals, and therefore do not issue no deposit bonus offers. They do have signup offers though, provided when you create a free account on their website.
Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.
