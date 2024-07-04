In Bangladesh, betting sites that support bKash offer unparalleled ease for sports fans. Their speedy, secure transactions allow players to fully immerse in the game. Check out our guide for top bKash betting experiences and bonus offers.
Below we have a table of the bKash betting sites in Bangladesh that we recommend, along with the welcome bonus you can claim with the respective bonus codes:
|
Betting Site
|
Bonus Code
|
Bonus Amount
|
1xBet
|
100% up to 24000 BDT
|
Mostbet
|
125% up to 35000 BDT
|
22Bet
|
100% up to 12000 BDT
|
Parimatch
|
150% bonus up to 12000 BDT
The search for an ideal betting platform for Bangladeshi gamblers isn't solely about the odds—it's equally about smooth transactions. This is where a BD bKash betting site shines, offering not just BDT betting options, but effortlessly integrating with one of the country's most reliable payment systems.
With a focus on user-friendly operations, secure withdrawals, and bKash deposits, it not only enables placing bets easily but also paves the way for uncomplicated victories.
What Is bKash?
bKash is a big name in mobile money in Bangladesh. It started in 2011 and changed the way people handle money. You don't need a bank to use it. Instead, you can send funds, pay for things, and get cash using your phone and the bKash app.
More than 50 million use bKash. It's a favourite because it's so easy and safe. For punters who like to place bets online and live in Bangladesh, bKash is a super choice for managing your betting funds.
Our Recommendation to the Best bKash Betting Site
We recommend 1xBet as the top bKash Betting Site in Bangladesh, closely followed by Mostbet, 22bet, and Parimatch.
1xBet offers one of the best betting experiences for bettors in Bangladesh, with competitive odds and a great selection of sport markets.
1xBet is however not the only site we recommend. We've picked out four popular sites where Bangladeshi punters like you can bet with ease, thanks to bKash. Each of these sites comes with its unique advantages and also some drawbacks. Here's a closer look at what each one offers, including their welcome bonuses specifically for Bangladeshi bettors.
1xBet
1xBet shines brightly as a prominent and embraced online betting establishment in Bangladesh, offering a vast bookmaker, casino, live casino, and other intriguing games. The platform greets new Bangladeshi patrons with a 100% deposit bonus, peaking at 24,000 BDT. Also there is an exclusive code BD1VIP players can use at sign up.
T&Cs: At 1xBet, to take advantage of their offer, you're required to deposit a minimum of 100 BDT. To meet the bonus wagering obligation, you must place a 5x accumulator bet on at least 3 events, each with minimum odds of 1.40.
Pros:
Provides competitive odds on a plethora of sports.
Swift and efficient payout processes.
Exceptional around-the-clock live betting opportunities.
An extensive assortment of betting markets and options is available.
Cons:
The terms for accumulator-only bonus might be slightly perplexing.
Website translation and support services have room for enhancement.
Mostbet
Aiming to furnish a sublime betting encounter specifically designed for the Bangladesh market, Mostbet extends a welcome to its new users with a 125% bonus that soars up to 35,000 BDT, along with 250 free spins within its casino realm. The promo code BDMOST150 is also currently available..
T&Cs: You need to deposit at least 200 BDT, but if you want to activate free spins, make sure your deposit is 1,000 BDT or more. The bonus wagering condition here is also a 5x accumulator bet at odds of 1.40 or higher.
Pros:
Stands out with one of the area's most interesting bonuses for new bettors of Bangladesh.
Features dedicated Bangla website and app interfaces.
Offers excellent range and coverage of esports and forthcoming markets.
Embraces bKash and a suite of popular payment methods.
Cons:
Tied to a bonus with a substantial 5x wagering requirement.
22Bet
22Bet invites players from Bangladesh to explore its vast assortment of sports betting options, casino games, live dealer engagements, and more. Newcomers are ushered in with a 100% matching bonus up to 12,000 BDT, streamlined by removing the need for a bonus code.
T&Cs: Get started with a minimum deposit of only 100 BDT. To fulfil the bonus wagering requirement, place a 5x accumulator wager on 3 or more events, with each event having odds of at least 1.40.
Pros:
Offers a comprehensive welcome bonus of up to 12,000 BDT.
Boasts a diverse range of betting markets and possibilities.
Known for quick and efficient processing of withdrawals.
Provides a dedicated and robust 24/7 live betting experience.
Cons:
The site’s mobile optimization could be advanced further.
The bonus is attached to an exacting condition of 5x accumulator wagers.
Parimatch
In the scenario of online sports betting in Bangladesh, Parimatch stands out as on of the leading platforms, renowned for its reliability and comprehensive offerings. It provides an expansive array of betting avenues, presenting both pre-match and live wagering options, in addition to a sizable collection of captivating casino games.
Commencing their journey with Parimatch, newcomers from Bangladesh are welcomed with an 150% sign-up bonus, maximum 12,000 BDT, streamlining the process as no specific bonus code is necessary.
T&Cs: To start playing, you'll need to deposit 200 BDT. To meet the wagering requirement, you must bet 16 times the bonus amount. Place your bets on selections with odds of no less than 1.90 to qualify.
Pros:
The site and mobile applications are tailored to the Bengali language.
Sports betting odds are highly competitive for major sporting events.
An abundance of banking options, including bKash, cater to a variety of preferences.
A diverse selection of betting markets available for Bangladeshis.
Cons:
The welcome bonus is subject to a stringent 16x wagering requirement.
How to Deposit with bKash
Adding money to your online game account with bKash is easy and safe. Let’s see how you can do this.
First, open your game account.
Find a place called "Cashier" or "Banking" or "Deposit".
Choose bKash there.
Decide how much funds you want to put in.
They will then tell you what to do to send the funds from your bKash.
After bKash says "Okay," the money will show up right away.
To give you an idea of the minimum accepted deposit by each Bangladeshi local betting site using bKash, as well as the expected deposit time, see this handy table below.
|
bKash Betting Site
|
Minimum Deposit
|
Deposit Time
|
1xBet
|
100 BDT
|
Instant
|
Mostbet
|
200 BDT
|
Instant
|
22Bet
|
100 BDT
|
Instant
|
Parimatch
|
200 BDT
|
Instant
How to Withdraw with bKash
Just like putting money in, you can also take your winnings out with bKash. Here's what to do:
Visit the "Cashier" again.
Look for "Withdraw."
Pick bKash, just like you did when adding funds.
Enter the amount you would like to take out.
Give them your bKash details.
Sit back and wait a bit, it can take a day or two for your winnings to come to you.
Now, every bKash betting site has rules on the least amount of winnings you can withdraw, and how long you might wait to see your money. It's like waiting for your turn on the slide. Take a look at the table below.
|
bKash Betting Site
|
Minimum Withdrawal
|
Withdrawal Time
|
1xBet
|
300 BDT
|
Up to 48 hours
|
Mostbet
|
500 BDT
|
Up to 12 hours
|
22Bet
|
250 BDT
|
Up to 24 hours
|
Parimatch
|
400 BDT
|
Up to 24 hours
bKash Transaction Fee
While bKash is very economical to use, it's important to note that there are some small fees involved when funding your betting account or withdrawing winnings. bKash charges flat fees for transactions like:
Deposits to a bKash betting site – Free;
Withdrawals from bKash betting sites – 15.50-18.50 BDT fee for each 1,000 BDT;
Transfers between bKash accounts – a 5 BDT fee.
These low fixed fees make bKash a convenient payment method for online betting, especially compared to the fees charged by banks and card processors. As long as you account for a nominal 18-20 BDT charge per deposit/withdrawal, using bKash is very cost-effective.
Alternative Payment Methods to bKash
bKash is a very user-friendly mobile payment service, but if you're looking for alternatives, the top betting sites in Bangladesh offer a variety of other trusted deposit methods. These are great to have as backups or to pair with your bKash account.
Some of the most popular payment methods apart from bKash that the betting sites featured in this article offers on their sites include the following:
Rocket
Nagad
Skrill
Neteller
AstroPay
You can use these for both putting money in and taking money out.
All of these payment methods are available on the betting sites featured in this article. For instance you can see the payment methods available on Parimatch in the image just below.
While bKash is a favourite among many, having a variety of payment methods is key. It means players from Bangladesh can easily manage their finances when playing on betting sites. This variety ensures that everyone can deposit and withdraw funds smoothly and continue enjoying their games without worry.
bKash Betting Sites FAQs
Below, we've gathered the most common questions and straightforward answers about using bKash on betting sites for players in Bangladesh. Discover which sites will let you bet with bKash, how to collect your winnings, the legality of betting online, and how quickly you can access your funds.
What betting sites accept bKash in Bangladesh?
Many betting sites are great for players in Bangladesh and they use bKash. Some top ones are Parimatch, 1xBet, Mostbet, and 22Bet.
Can I withdraw my winnings in bKash from a betting site in Bangladesh?
On sites like Parimatch and others, you can take your winnings and put them into your bKash. They make it quick and safe.
Is it legal to deposit money to a betting site in Bangladesh?
Right now, online betting is in a bit of an interesting spot legally in Bangladesh. It's not said to be wrong for folks to put money and play online, but it isn't fully set in the rules either. So, when you go to offshore betting sites that take bKash, remember, it's something you choose to do on your own.
What is the expected withdrawal time for bKash on a BD betting site?
After you ask for your money, the BD betting site bKash withdrawals usually take between 12 and 48 hours. You'll find that some sites, like 22Bet, might give you your money faster.
Disclaimer: Adults only. Please be aware that gambling may be prohibited or subject to various restrictions in your country or region. Gambling can be addictive, play responsibly.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.