Plugin & Play

Bkash Betting Sites – Guide To The Best Bkash Betting Site In Bangladesh

Discover the Best bKash Betting Sites in Bangladesh: Unmatched Convenience and Exclusive Bonuses Await.

bKash Betting Sites
info_icon

In Bangladesh, betting sites that support bKash offer unparalleled ease for sports fans. Their speedy, secure transactions allow players to fully immerse in the game. Check out our guide for top bKash betting experiences and bonus offers.

Below we have a table of the bKash betting sites in Bangladesh that we recommend, along with the welcome bonus you can claim with the respective bonus codes:

Betting Site

Bonus Code

Bonus Amount

1xBet

BD1VIP

100% up to 24000 BDT

Mostbet

BDMOST150

125% up to 35000 BDT

22Bet

Click to activate

100% up to 12000 BDT

Parimatch

Click to activate  

150% bonus up to 12000 BDT

The search for an ideal betting platform for Bangladeshi gamblers isn't solely about the odds—it's equally about smooth transactions. This is where a BD bKash betting site shines, offering not just BDT betting options, but effortlessly integrating with one of the country's most reliable payment systems.

With a focus on user-friendly operations, secure withdrawals, and bKash deposits, it not only enables placing bets easily but also paves the way for uncomplicated victories.

What Is bKash?

bKash is a big name in mobile money in Bangladesh. It started in 2011 and changed the way people handle money. You don't need a bank to use it. Instead, you can send funds, pay for things, and get cash using your phone and the bKash app.

More than 50 million use bKash. It's a favourite because it's so easy and safe. For punters who like to place bets online and live in Bangladesh, bKash is a super choice for managing your betting funds.

Our Recommendation to the Best bKash Betting Site

We recommend 1xBet as the top bKash Betting Site in Bangladesh, closely followed by Mostbet, 22bet, and Parimatch.

1xBet offers one of the best betting experiences for bettors in Bangladesh, with competitive odds and a great selection of sport markets.

1xBet is however not the only site we recommend. We've picked out four popular sites where Bangladeshi punters like you can bet with ease, thanks to bKash. Each of these sites comes with its unique advantages and also some drawbacks. Here's a closer look at what each one offers, including their welcome bonuses specifically for Bangladeshi bettors.

1xBet

1xBet shines brightly as a prominent and embraced online betting establishment in Bangladesh, offering a vast bookmaker, casino, live casino, and other intriguing games. The platform greets new Bangladeshi patrons with a 100% deposit bonus, peaking at 24,000 BDT. Also there is an exclusive code BD1VIP players can use at sign up.

T&Cs: At 1xBet, to take advantage of their offer, you're required to deposit a minimum of 100 BDT. To meet the bonus wagering obligation, you must place a 5x accumulator bet on at least 3 events, each with minimum odds of 1.40.

Pros:

  • Provides competitive odds on a plethora of sports.

  • Swift and efficient payout processes.

  • Exceptional around-the-clock live betting opportunities.

  • An extensive assortment of betting markets and options is available.

Cons:

  • The terms for accumulator-only bonus might be slightly perplexing.

  • Website translation and support services have room for enhancement.

Mostbet

Aiming to furnish a sublime betting encounter specifically designed for the Bangladesh market, Mostbet extends a welcome to its new users with a 125% bonus that soars up to 35,000 BDT, along with 250 free spins within its casino realm. The promo code BDMOST150 is also currently available..

T&Cs: You need to deposit at least 200 BDT, but if you want to activate free spins, make sure your deposit is 1,000 BDT or more. The bonus wagering condition here is also a 5x accumulator bet at odds of 1.40 or higher.

Pros:

  • Stands out with one of the area's most interesting bonuses for new bettors of Bangladesh.

  • Features dedicated Bangla website and app interfaces.

  • Offers excellent range and coverage of esports and forthcoming markets.

  • Embraces bKash and a suite of popular payment methods.

Cons:

  • Tied to a bonus with a substantial 5x wagering requirement.

22Bet

22Bet invites players from Bangladesh to explore its vast assortment of sports betting options, casino games, live dealer engagements, and more. Newcomers are ushered in with a 100% matching bonus up to 12,000 BDT, streamlined by removing the need for a bonus code.

T&Cs: Get started with a minimum deposit of only 100 BDT. To fulfil the bonus wagering requirement, place a 5x accumulator wager on 3 or more events, with each event having odds of at least 1.40.

Pros:

  • Offers a comprehensive welcome bonus of up to 12,000 BDT.

  • Boasts a diverse range of betting markets and possibilities.

  • Known for quick and efficient processing of withdrawals.

  • Provides a dedicated and robust 24/7 live betting experience.

Cons:

  • The site’s mobile optimization could be advanced further.

  • The bonus is attached to an exacting condition of 5x accumulator wagers.

Parimatch

In the scenario of online sports betting in Bangladesh, Parimatch stands out as on of the leading platforms, renowned for its reliability and comprehensive offerings. It provides an expansive array of betting avenues, presenting both pre-match and live wagering options, in addition to a sizable collection of captivating casino games.

Commencing their journey with Parimatch, newcomers from Bangladesh are welcomed with an 150% sign-up bonus, maximum 12,000 BDT, streamlining the process as no specific bonus code is necessary.

T&Cs: To start playing, you'll need to deposit 200 BDT. To meet the wagering requirement, you must bet 16 times the bonus amount. Place your bets on selections with odds of no less than 1.90 to qualify.

Pros:

  • The site and mobile applications are tailored to the Bengali language.

  • Sports betting odds are highly competitive for major sporting events.

  • An abundance of banking options, including bKash, cater to a variety of preferences.

  • A diverse selection of betting markets available for Bangladeshis.

Cons:

  • The welcome bonus is subject to a stringent 16x wagering requirement.

How to Deposit with bKash

Adding money to your online game account with bKash is easy and safe. Let’s see how you can do this.

  1. First, open your game account.

  2. Find a place called "Cashier" or "Banking" or "Deposit".

  3. Choose bKash there. 

  4. Decide how much funds you want to put in.

  5. They will then tell you what to do to send the funds from your bKash.

  6. After bKash says "Okay," the money will show up right away.

To give you an idea of the minimum accepted deposit by each Bangladeshi local betting site using bKash, as well as the expected deposit time, see this handy table below.

bKash Betting Site

Minimum Deposit

Deposit Time

1xBet

100 BDT

Instant

Mostbet

200 BDT

Instant

22Bet

100 BDT

Instant

Parimatch

200 BDT

Instant

How to Withdraw with bKash

Just like putting money in, you can also take your winnings out with bKash. Here's what to do:

  1. Visit the "Cashier" again.

  2. Look for "Withdraw."

  3. Pick bKash, just like you did when adding funds.

  4. Enter the amount you would like to take out.

  5. Give them your bKash details.

  6. Sit back and wait a bit, it can take a day or two for your winnings to come to you.

Now, every bKash betting site has rules on the least amount of winnings you can withdraw, and how long you might wait to see your money. It's like waiting for your turn on the slide. Take a look at the table below.

bKash Betting Site

Minimum Withdrawal

Withdrawal Time

1xBet

300 BDT

Up to 48 hours

Mostbet

500 BDT

Up to 12 hours

22Bet

250 BDT

Up to 24 hours

Parimatch

400 BDT

Up to 24 hours

bKash Transaction Fee

While bKash is very economical to use, it's important to note that there are some small fees involved when funding your betting account or withdrawing winnings. bKash charges flat fees for transactions like:

  • Deposits to a bKash betting site – Free;

  • Withdrawals from bKash betting sites – 15.50-18.50 BDT fee for each 1,000 BDT;

  • Transfers between bKash accounts – a 5 BDT fee.

These low fixed fees make bKash a convenient payment method for online betting, especially compared to the fees charged by banks and card processors. As long as you account for a nominal 18-20 BDT charge per deposit/withdrawal, using bKash is very cost-effective.

Alternative Payment Methods to bKash

bKash is a very user-friendly mobile payment service, but if you're looking for alternatives, the top betting sites in Bangladesh offer a variety of other trusted deposit methods. These are great to have as backups or to pair with your bKash account.

Some of the most popular payment methods apart from bKash that the betting sites featured in this article offers on their sites include the following:

  • Rocket

  • Nagad

  • Skrill

  • Neteller

  • AstroPay

You can use these for both putting money in and taking money out.

All of these payment methods are available on the betting sites featured in this article. For instance you can see the payment methods available on Parimatch in the image just below.

Parimatch payment methods bKash
info_icon

While bKash is a favourite among many, having a variety of payment methods is key. It means players from Bangladesh can easily manage their finances when playing on betting sites. This variety ensures that everyone can deposit and withdraw funds smoothly and continue enjoying their games without worry.

bKash Betting Sites FAQs

Below, we've gathered the most common questions and straightforward answers about using bKash on betting sites for players in Bangladesh. Discover which sites will let you bet with bKash, how to collect your winnings, the legality of betting online, and how quickly you can access your funds.

What betting sites accept bKash in Bangladesh?

Many betting sites are great for players in Bangladesh and they use bKash. Some top ones are Parimatch, 1xBet, Mostbet, and 22Bet.

Can I withdraw my winnings in bKash from a betting site in Bangladesh? 

On sites like Parimatch and others, you can take your winnings and put them into your bKash. They make it quick and safe.

Is it legal to deposit money to a betting site in Bangladesh?

Right now, online betting is in a bit of an interesting spot legally in Bangladesh. It's not said to be wrong for folks to put money and play online, but it isn't fully set in the rules either. So, when you go to offshore betting sites that take bKash, remember, it's something you choose to do on your own.

What is the expected withdrawal time for bKash on a BD betting site?

After you ask for your money, the BD betting site bKash withdrawals usually take between 12 and 48 hours. You'll find that some sites, like 22Bet, might give you your money faster.

Disclaimer: Adults only. Please be aware that gambling may be prohibited or subject to various restrictions in your country or region. Gambling can be addictive, play responsibly.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Team Victory Parade Highlights: Jubilant Fans Celebrate With Emotional Rohit & Co In Mumbai
  2. From Delhi Airport To Wankhede Stadium, T20 World Cup Heroes Get Rousing Welcome
  3. Indian Team Victory Parade: Virat Kohli Says In 15 Years, ‘The First Time, I've Seen Rohit Sharma So Emotional' - Watch
  4. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match
  5. Hardik Pandya's Zero To Hero Moment: Wankhede Stadium Chants T20 World Cup Champ's Name - Watch
Football News
  1. The Numbers Game: Expect Goals As Turkiye Aim To Upset The Odds Against The Netherlands
  2. ESP Vs GER, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: Julian Nagelsmann's Focus On Jamal Musiala, Not Lamine Yamal
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: England's Victory Over Slovakia Will Be 'Used As Fuel' Against Switzerland, John Stones
  4. Venezuela Vs Canada, Copa America 2024 Quarter-Final: Jesse Marsch Wants To Build 'something Special' Ahead Of FIFA WC 2026
  5. Portugal Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: Kylian Mbappe Wants To Write Own Script Ahead Of Blockbuster Cristiano Ronaldo Clash
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff - Check Tennis Entry List
  3. Sinner Vs Berrettini, Wimbledon 2024: World No. 1 Claims Third Round Spot In Four-Set Epic - Data Debrief
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff Reaches Round Three; Carlos Alcaraz Too Advances
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu Joins Forces With 'Her Hero' Andy Murray For Mixed Doubles
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Silent Killer': Cardiological Society Of India Releases First-Ever Guidelines On High Cholesterol | Details
  2. 12 Bridges, 17 Days: Bihar State Department Official Says Engineers, Contractors Were Not 'Diligent'
  3. Breaking News July 4: Team India's Victory Parade In Mumbai; Hemant Soren-Led Govt's Floor Test On July 8
  4. 'Men, Keep Your Mind...': Women Group's Response To Poster Advising Them To Dress Modestly In Pune
  5. Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque: Madhya Pradesh HC Orders ASI To Submit Survey Report By July 15
Entertainment News
  1. Nice To Be Able Treat Period Dramas A Bit More Irreverently: 'My Lady Jane' Actor Edward Bluemel
  2. Chris Evans To Receive Spirit Of Service Award
  3. 'The Boys' Stars Erin Moriarty, Claudia Doumit On Their Characters: They Are Two Sides Of Same Coin
  4. Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker Welcome First Child
  5. 'Mirzapur' Fandom Is Unparalleled, Says Vijay Varma
US News
  1. Transform Your Home With These 7 Must-Have Indoor Plants
  2. Managing Your Electric Bill: 10 Tips To Save Money During Heatwaves
  3. Did Barry Keoghan Manifest Dating Sabrina Carpenter? Fans Connect The Dots
  4. Seint Beauty Shifts Away From MLM Model: Controversy Explained
  5. Delta Air Lines Flight Makes Emergency Landing In New York After Passengers Served Spoilt Food
World News
  1. UK Elections 2024: Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer Go Head-To-Head In Historic Election; Exit Polls Soon | Highlights
  2. UK Woman Murdered Parents, Lived With Their Bodies Hidden At Home For 4 Years
  3. UPI In Paris Again: India Launches Its Digital Payment System At Historic Galeries Lafayette
  4. UK Election 2024 Results: Will Labour End 14 Years Of Conservative Rule? Exit Polls To Begin Soon
  5. Transform Your Home With These 7 Must-Have Indoor Plants
Latest Stories
  1. Indian Team Victory Parade Highlights: Jubilant Fans Celebrate With Emotional Rohit & Co In Mumbai
  2. Bihar: Bridge Collapses In Saran; 10th Such Incident In Over 15 Days | Details
  3. Hathras Stampede: Who is Bhole Baba, The Cop-Turned-Godman At The Centre Of UP Tragedy?
  4. Day In Pics: July 04, 2024
  5. Where Is Emmanuel Macron? Days Before Key Election Result, French President Goes MIA
  6. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 4, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  7. Breaking News July 4: Team India's Victory Parade In Mumbai; Hemant Soren-Led Govt's Floor Test On July 8
  8. Keir Starmer To Rishi Sunak - Key Candidates, Parties Contesting In UK Elections 2024