Bitcoin Stable Over The Weekend - Massive Gains Predicted In The Next Few Months

Bitcoin faced a quite volatile period during the last three months, with its price going up and down between $67K and $53K.
Volatility pushed the market into a full-blown bear run that impacted every blockchain project available - except for a few presale tokens that managed to record a spike in fundraising during that period.
Luckily, BTC has now managed to weather through the dips and is stable between the $60K and $65K mark.
With that in mind, most experienced investors are predicting that we might finally see the full extent of this year’s halving effect to kick in – which would certainly result in the biggest bull run of the year.
Moreover, they’re saying that presales like Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, Flockerz, and Memebet token could be your best shot at hitting 20x or higher profits during the expected bull run.
The logic is simple—if they managed to raise millions during bearish waves, imagine what they could achieve when market sentiment turns bullish.
Let’s take a look.
Bitcoin Steady at $62K as October Brings Bullish Hopes
Bitcoin is holding strong around $62,000 as we approach the second half of October, a month that's historically good for the world's top cryptocurrency.
September was a bit of a surprise, with Bitcoin climbing 7% to hit a two-month high of $66.5K—only the third time since 2013 it saw positive growth in what’s usually a bearish month.
So, why the optimism for October?
Well, October has been a good month for Bitcoin most years, with average gains of 22% and only two negative months since 2013.
Plus, the current macroeconomic landscape is looking supportive. The Federal Reserve started cutting rates in September and plans to keep lowering them, which often benefits riskier assets like Bitcoin.
China's recent stimulus measures and the US's upbeat market mood, with the S&P 500 and Bitcoin moving together, add to the positive vibes.
Even the US political scene is getting more crypto-friendly, with Kamala Harris showing support for the industry.
On the technical side, Bitcoin has bounced back above key moving averages, including the 200 SMA. If it holds this level, we might see it push toward $70K. But, if it slips below, we could see a drop back to $60K.
While a bunch of the popular cryptos are probably going to see some gains, the real excitement might come from the newer coins that haven’t even launched yet.
Like $PEPU, $STARS, $FLOCK, and $MEMEBET—they’re already showing some serious promise through the millions of $ raised during the bearish phase.
So, let’s see what these projects have to offer and why are so many respected crypto experts hyping them up all over social media.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Takes on Ethereum’s Scalability Issues & Raises $18,000,000 Along the Way
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is stepping up to tackle two of Ethereum’s biggest issues: slow transaction times and hefty gas fees.
They’re introducing their own Layer-2 solution, Pepe Chain, which should speed up transactions by up to 100x and slash those high fees. If everything goes as planned, Pepe Chain could become a strong alternative for Ethereum-based tokens.
Since launching their ICO in June 2024, Pepe Unchained has already pulled in over $18 million, and there are only a few weeks left to get involved.
One of the big draws is their double-staking rewards system, which offers investors a chance to earn some impressive returns.
They’re also working on making it easier to bridge between Ethereum and Pepe Chain, which should help more people start using their platform.
On top of that, they’re developing a custom block explorer to make tracking transactions on their network faster and more transparent.
All in all, Pepe Unchained is making some promising moves to solve Ethereum’s scalability problems. It’ll be interesting to see how things unfold as they continue to develop their project.
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) Gives Value to Your Stagnant Meme Coins
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is still in its early presale phase, but it’s already raised over $1.6 million.
At the time of writing, 1 $STARS is priced at about $0.0014887, which could translate into over 10x profits for investors, once it hits the first exchanges.
Staking has become a big thing for meme coins, and Crypto All-Stars wants to take it up a notch. It took a while for staking to gain traction in this space, but now it’s almost a must-have, especially for presale tokens.
Staking not only rewards investors but also adds a layer of security, which makes it less likely for new coins to get dumped right after they hit the market.
Crypto All-Stars is trying to outshine the competition with its innovative Meme Vault feature. Through Meme Vault holders of other popular meme coins can stake their tokens all in one place and earn rewards. Plus, the list of supported tokens keeps growing, which makes it even more attractive.
Even cooler, investors can triple their rewards by holding and staking $STARS alongside these meme coins. It’s a smart way to maximize returns while supporting the broader meme coin ecosystem.
If Crypto All-Stars delivers on its promises, it could very well become the go-to platform for staking in the meme coin world.
Flockerz ($FLOCK) is A Vote-to-Earn Meme Coin That’s Embracing Real Decentralization
Flockerz ($FLOCK) is on a mission to revive the true essence of decentralization. They’re giving the community a real say in how the project evolves, all while letting you earn $FLOCK tokens through their vote-to-earn system.
So far, Flockerz has raised over $510K in its presale, and with prices expected to rise, getting in early means you can snag tokens at a discount and gain more voting power in the project's governance.
Unlike many projects that are run by centralized teams, Flockerz operates as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).
This means the community is at the heart of decision-making. Investors can vote on key issues, including how to manage 25% of the tokens held in the treasury. It’s all about putting power back into the hands of the people.
If you’re into the idea of having a direct impact on a project you invest in, Flockerz might just be worth checking out.
They’re aiming to create a truly decentralized platform where every token holder’s opinion matters. Time will tell how it all pans out, but the concept is definitely promising!
The Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) Offers a $10,000 Airdrop to Lucky First Investors
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) is starting to catch some attention with its ongoing ICO, after raising over $380,000 in the presale.
One of the most hyped-up USPs is their first season of an airdrop campaign, which is expected to generate even more buzz as the platform’s official launch gets closer.
If you jump into the $MEMEBET presale, you can unlock some cool perks, like early access to games and exclusive platform features that won’t be available to the public once the ICO wraps up.
As more gamers hear about these offers, Memebet Token is positioning itself as a strong player in the gaming/gambling niche.
Overall, Memebet Token is making some promising moves in the gaming and crypto worlds. It’ll be interesting to see how things unfold as the platform launches and the airdrop campaign kicks off.
Conclusion
Bitcoin’s recent stability around $63K sets a positive tone as we enter October, a month known for strong crypto performance. With the halving effect potentially sparking the year’s biggest bull run, optimism is high among investors.
However, the real opportunities might lie with emerging tokens that thrived during the bear market.
Projects like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Flockerz ($FLOCK), and Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) have shown impressive resilience and potential for significant gains.
If you’re looking to maximize profits, these presale tokens could be your best bet as the market gears up for growth.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.