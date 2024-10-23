Bitcoin Stable Above $68K - Crypto Market Keeps Expanding

October 18th was a terrific day for crypto and stock investors. Spot gold hit a new all-time high, and the stock market increased after Netflix's boost. Meanwhile, Bitcoin surged above $68k, increasing hope it could reach a new all-time high before 2024's end.
The crypto market gained around 8% over the last week, reaching a market cap of $2.32 trillion on Friday. Investors eye a new surge as the crypto market keeps expanding, especially in the meme coin market.
The surge could benefit early investors who could earn between 10x and 100x from their investment. Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, Flockerz, and Memebet Casino investors could specifically be lucky during the current market expansion.
Learn more in the article.
Bitcoin stabilizes, causing a new market expansion
After a short period of volatility, where $BTC fell to $59k, Bitcoin quickly recovered. Bitcoin gained 12% last week, making two attempts to break past the $68k level. Everything started on Monday when $BTC showed strength to grow. $BTC stabilized at the current level, gaining $1.35 trillion in market capitalization.
The main reason for the growth is the risk-on sentiment that makes crypto assets attractive. Among other reasons are Federal interest rate cuts and signs of a resilient US economy.
The next price levels for Bitcoin are between $71k and $72k, according to Alex Kuptsikevich, senior market analyst at FxPro. According to Rekt Capital, Bitcoin is on its way to breaking these levels. To achieve this would mean the end of the downtrend and resurgence of the largest crypto.
Michaël van de Poppe claims Bitcoin could hit $90k before the year's end. The news caused a buzz of excitement in the crypto world. Bitcoin reaching a new all-time high will expand the market even more, causing a massive bull run.
Among the biggest gainers could be the meme coin investors, who have already seen massive gains in previous weeks. Investors in meme coin presales, like Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, Flockerz, and Memebet Casino, could benefit massively.
Here's more.
Pepe Unchained: New meme coin market leader
Pepe Unchained, a Layer 2 Pepe solution, is among the biggest gainers of the previous month. The project raised over $21.5 million in funding, showing potential to become top meme altcoin. This meme coin presale developed the first-ever blockchain for Pepe. The main goal is to free Pepe from Layer 1 limitations and offer utility to investors. Thus, investors can carry out fast and cheap transactions on the blockchain. Thanks to the bridging with Ethereum, transactions are 100x faster, with access to a dedicated block explorer.
Pepe Unchained is a terrific source of passive income. Investors can stake their meme coin for an APY of 105% and perform transactions on the blockchain. Pepe Unchained price predictions suggest $PEPU could grow 5000% in 2025. This could be among the top projects to rally during the upcoming bull run.
So, if you want to invest in $PEPU, hurry before the upcoming price increase.
Crypto All-Stars: New potential 67x meme coin
Crypto All-Stars provides many benefits to investors. Its MemeVault gathers all meme coins under one roof, allowing investors to stake them and earn $STARS. Foremost, MemeVault increases the utility of meme coins that previously didn't have any. Then, it offers crypto investors a new way of earning from their beloved meme coins. Lastly, it is also a terrific source of passive income.
Investors could double their rewards from $STARS. Buyers can stake $STARS for a dynamic APY currently at 587%. Crypto All-Stars price predictions say this project could grow 4x in 2024 and 24x in 2025, while investors can expect 67x gains post-listing.
Crypto All-Stars is on presale, having raised over $2.5 million. If you want to invest in this meme coin presale, hurry before the upcoming price increase.
Flockerz: The next 100x community-focused meme
With the combination of a revolutionary rewards system and decentralized governance, Flockerz aims to become the best community-focused project. This meme coin presale builds FlockTopia DAO, allowing investors to earn in a new way. They vote on crucial project questions and earn $FLOCK in return.
With this approach, Flockerz gives decision power to the community. Token holders can shape a project's future and earn massively. Buyers can also stake their coins for a gigantic APY of 1755%.
Flockerz aims to build the largest crypto community and let investors share their thoughts, making their opinions valuable. The rewards this meme coin presale gives to investors are among the best in the industry. Flockerz price predictions suggest this project could have a price of $0.16 by the end of the decade. If these predictions become reality, $FLOCK will become the next 100x meme coin.
If you want to invest in this community-focused meme coin presale, hurry. Flockerz is selling out quickly! The project raised over $950k in funding, and the next presale stage will start soon.
Memebet Casino: The first-ever Web3 casino project
Memebet Casino offers investors to wager with meme coins and is the first project to provide this feature. The process is simple. Investors deposit their memes and play in the casino. As a reward for playing, they get wagering benefits. Token buyers can play thousands of crypto-native games or sportsbooks from famous leagues like the NBA and EPL.
Investors can diversify their investment portfolios with Memebet Casino. They unlock exclusive bonuses and challenges. For example, players can earn airdrops, P2E rewards, diverse casino games, and sportsbooks.
Memebet Casino has raised over $500k in funding. Price predictions suggest $MEMEBET could gain 17x by 2025 and 32x by the decade's end. This suggests this meme coin presale could be the next 100x meme project.
Conclusion: Top investment picks during market expansion
The crypto market looks to expand after the recent Bitcoin surge. Among the biggest gainers of the upcoming bull run could be meme coins, especially meme coin presales. Projects like Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, Flockerz, and Memebet Casino showed resilience during difficult times. This suggests that they could bloom during the bull run and bring massive gains for investors.
Their unique features, gigantic price potential, and massive utility make them the top crypto investment picks. The best thing is that you can buy them for less and enjoy massive gains with first exchange listings.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.