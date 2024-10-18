Plugin & Play

Bitcoin Pushing To New All-Time Highs! BTC Hits $67,800, Investors Expect Major Bull Run

$BTC is fueling the next bull run… emerging tokens with huge explosive potential to grab and hold ahead of the anticipated rally.

Bitcoin is exhibiting strong bullish signs with charts indicating an impressive 12% surge in price over the past week.

Following the recent market downturns just a few months ago, many analysts had projected that Bitcoin could plummet to $40,000. However, the landscape has dramatically changed, with momentum now strongly favoring a bullish trajectory.

As Bitcoin pushes to new all-time highs, industry experts are more confident than ever that a long-anticipated bull run is on the horizon.

If you are looking to make the most out of the upcoming run but don’t have millions to invest in $BTC in order to see massive profits - then these explosive low-entry ICOs like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Flockerz ($FLOCK), and MemeBet Token ($MEMEBET) might just be the right thing for you.

These promising projects are currently dominating their presale stages as more investors get drawn to their unique features and explosive potential!

Bitcoin is Up - Can $BTC’s Upward Trajectory Spark a Potential Bull Run?

Speculations of a possible bull run with the recent run past $67,000 have left this cryptocurrency seated 8% away from its high.

The momentum is nothing short of remarkable and simultaneous with an equally powerhouse endorsement of Bitcoin as a legitimate asset class by BlackRock’s CEO, Larry Fink, who touted it against gold.

Impressive performance by US spot Bitcoin ETFs has helped the digital currency soar, with net inflow attraction reaching about $550 million on Monday alone. Institutional confidence appears to know no bounds as Bitcoin’s market capitalization crosses $1.3 trillion.

Contrasting that, technical analysts announce alertness in light of $BTC reaching the upper boundary of a long descending channel established since it reached $73,000, a pattern that could potentially translate into bearish pressure in the near future.

The ability of the cryptocurrency to penetrate this technical resistance may determine whether we will see a continued rally toward new highs or a temporary pullback within the established channel.

However, as investing in $BTC requires serious investment in order to actually see any profits worth mentioning, investors are turning towards these low-entry ICOs that could bring gains in the 100x range in the upcoming months.

Let’s check them out in detail and see what makes them so unique!

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Brakes All Presale Records as it Raises Over $20 Million in Funding - Backed By Superior Layer-2 Tech

The $20 million raised through presale funding is a historic moment for Pepe Unchained, beating all previous meme coin records and setting new bars in the crypto world.

Most meme tokens are extremely reliant on hype, while the explosive growth of $PEPU has tonnes of innovative Layer-2 technology: ‘Pepe Chain’, well above the 15-transactions-per-second bottleneck seen with Ethereum.

The fantastic success of the project has created a staking frenzy, with over 150 million tokens already locked in by early investors cashing in on lucrative 112% APY rewards. Underpinning the growth is smart tokenomics, with a strategic 30% allocation to staking rewards, while a balanced 20% portion has gone to the presale and marketing efforts.

Besides the impressive fundraising, Pepe Unchained is building toward the future by announcing its ‘Pepe Frens with Benefits’ grant program, which will launch in Q4 2024 for ecosystem development.

The project’s credibility is further reinforced by making it a runner-up on CoinSniper.net, while a fast-expanding community of 12,000+ X followers is hotly awaiting imminent DEX listings.

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) Multi-Token With Huge Potential Introduces Game-Changing MemeVaults Protocol

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
info_icon

Crypto All-Stars is powered by the highly advanced ERC-1155 standard, whereby staking multiple meme coins within a single transaction with very low fees becomes a reality through the introduction of its new MemeVaults protocol.

The game-changing project has already nailed $2.4 million in presale funding and is moving fast toward the $2.5 million mark, offering colossal APY rewards of up to 655%. With the protocol’s cross-chain functionality allowing popular tokens like $DOGE, $PEPE, and $SHIB to be staked across a variety of blockchain networks, more than 1 billion tokens have been locked in.

Similarly, community-centric tokenomics - meaning none were allocated to the team - saw early investors flock to secure available $STARS tokens for $0.001494.

With security audits by Coinsult and SolidProof complete, together with endorsements from reputable analysts such as renowned crypto expert ClayBro, places $STARS is in a position for great growth.

The community grows as more than 17,000 people subs on X and over 3,000 on Telegram, while listings for DEX and the full launch of the MemeVaults platform approach.

Flockerz ($FLOCK) Innovative Vote-2-Earn Token Offering One of the Industry Leading APYs

Flockerz ($FLOCK)
info_icon

A staggering 2,312% APY has already convinced investors to lock up over 53 million Flockerz ($FLOCK) tokens in staking, as this groundbreaking Vote-to-Earn project surpasses $750,000 in presale funding.

Through its innovative Flocktopia decentralized autonomous organization, $FLOCK transforms traditional meme coin dynamics by rewarding token holders with both governance power and additional tokens for every vote cast.

The project’s carefully structured tokenomics allocates 25% to the community-managed Flock Vault and another 25% for staking rewards, emphasizing long-term sustainability. With 20% dedicated to the Early Bird Catch presale phase, early investors are securing their positions at discounted rates before the anticipated exchange listings.

Popular crypto analyst ClayBro, commanding an audience of 130,000 YouTube subscribers, has thrown his weight behind the project, predicting significant price appreciation.

The “Global Flock Squawk” marketing campaign is further amplifying visibility, while the unique governance structure ensures that larger token holders gain proportionally greater influence in shaping the project’s future, all while earning rewards for their participation.

MemeBet Token ($MEMEBET) Hottest New GambleFi Presale Token Leveraging Very-First Casino for Meme Coin Betting

Two mammoth whale transactions within 48 hours, including a $50,000 purchase of 2 million tokens, have propelled MemeBet Token ($MEMEBET) toward its $500,000 presale milestone.

This pioneering Web3 project is revolutionizing the GambleFi sector by launching the world’s first dedicated meme coin casino platform, complete with slots, traditional casino games, and sports betting opportunities.

With a strategic allocation of 1.4 billion tokens (70% of total supply) for the presale and 400 million reserved for casino rewards, $MEMEBET is crafting an ecosystem where meme coins transcend beyond mere wallet holdings. The platform offers a suite of exclusive perks, including airdrops, special bonuses, and access to loot boxes containing real-world prizes, while VIP holders gain entry to the exclusive Degen Club.

Popular crypto influencer Yellow Trades, backed by 58,000 YouTube subscribers, projects potential 100x returns, suggesting $100 could transform into $10,000.

The platform distinguishes itself with instant withdrawals, meme coin deposits, and a KYC-free environment, positioning $MEMEBET as potentially one of 2024’s most explosive presale opportunities.

Final Words

As Bitcoin flirts with its all-time high and institutional money floods the market, savvy investors are diversifying into high-potential presales.

At the moment, Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Flockerz ($FLOCK), and MemeBet Token ($MEMEBET) each offer unique pathways to potentially explosive returns.

With presale tokens historically outperforming during bull markets, these projects’ blend of innovative technology and strong community backing positions them perfectly for the anticipated rally.

The window of opportunity to secure tokens at presale prices is rapidly closing as funding milestones are shattered daily.

Don’t wait until these gems hit exchanges - the time to position your portfolio for the next crypto surge is now.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

